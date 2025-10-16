GTA Up and Down Assistant

GTA Up and Down Assistant – Smart Grid EA for Cent Accounts

🚀 Smart Grid. Transparent Panel. Beginner-Friendly.

GTA Up and Down Assistant is a professional Expert Advisor designed for Gold (XAUUSD) and optimized for Cent Accounts. It combines a smart grid trading system with advanced profit management and a transparent information panel that displays balance, equity, floating P/L, daily profit, and spread in real time.


✅ Key Features:
  • Smart Grid System – Dynamic pip steps, lot multiplier, cumulative TP & SL for adaptive trading.
  • Cent Account Ready – Start with as little as $10–$50, perfect for testing and growing small capital.
  • Informative Dashboard Panel – Real-time display of balance, equity, open positions, floating profit, spread, and daily profit.
  • Flexible Trading Modes – Choose Buy only, Sell only, or Both directions based on your strategy.
  • Daily Profit Target – Automatically stops trading once your daily profit goal is achieved.
  • Trailing Stop & Safety Tools – Built-in protection to secure profits and minimize risk exposure.
  • Debug & Transparency Tools – Clear logging system for validation and troubleshooting.

⚡ Live Trading Signal:

📊 Recommended Settings:

Monitor our live signal performance with this EA at:
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2337223

  • Download Preset Files:
  • Best Trading Pair: XAUUSD (Gold) – also compatible with major Forex pairs, though our research focuses primarily on XAUUSD.
  • Account Type: Cent Account (recommended).
  • Minimum Deposit: $500+ (equivalent to 50,000 cents) – based on backtesting research from 2024 onwards.
  • Trade calmly. Trade confidently. Let the system work for you.
  • our research : 

📈 Backtest Performance Results (Jan 2024 - Oct 2025)

Month Initial Deposit Total Net Profit Monthly Profit % Cumulative Profit Cumulative % Equity DD % Profit Factor Recovery Factor
Jan 2024 $40,000 $1,024.25 2.56% $1,024.25 2.56% 6.05% 1.38 0.42
Feb 2024 $40,000 $826.52 2.07% $1,850.77 4.63% 4.93% 1.57 0.42
Mar 2024 $40,000 $2,641.29 6.60% $4,492.06 11.23% 5.61% 2.06 1.12
Apr 2024 $40,000 $1,741.90 4.35% $6,233.96 15.58% 28.33% 1.11 0.14
May 2024 $40,000 $1,705.33 4.26% $7,939.29 19.85% 19.64% 1.24 0.20
Jun 2024 $40,000 $1,705.33 4.26% $9,644.62 24.11% 19.64% 1.24 0.20
Jul 2024 $40,000 $2,734.69 6.84% $12,379.31 30.95% 16.11% 1.49 0.40
Aug 2024 $40,000 $4,646.93 11.62% $17,026.24 42.57% 13.72% 1.64 0.83
Sep 2024 $40,000 $3,315.43 8.29% $20,341.67 50.85% 5.25% 1.88 1.50
Oct 2024 $40,000 $3,115.63 7.79% $23,457.30 58.64% 4.52% 1.68 1.56
Nov 2024 $50,000 $1,731.62 3.46% $25,188.92 50.38% 95.52% 1.07 0.04
Dec 2024 $50,000 $1,884.85 3.77% $27,073.77 54.15% 45.56% 1.18 0.08
Jan 2025 $40,000 $4,039.89 10.10% $4,039.89 10.10% 2.97% 2.31 3.14
Feb 2025 $40,000 $3,250.86 8.13% $7,290.75 18.23% 16.20% 1.38 0.45
Mar 2025 $40,000 $5,832.47 14.58% $13,123.22 32.81% 2.54% 2.39 5.20
Apr 2025 $40,000 $15,843.16 39.61% $28,966.38 72.42% 98.62% 1.39 0.38
May 2025 $40,000 $10,763.78 26.91% $39,730.16 99.33% 34.73% 1.41 0.69
Jun 2025 $40,000 $6,657.07 16.64% $46,387.23 115.97% 14.91% 1.51 0.96
Jul 2025 $50,000 $4,647.78 9.30% $51,035.01 102.07% 78.68% 1.23 0.11
Aug 2025 $40,000 $4,481.50 11.20% $55,516.51 138.79% 9.89% 1.94 1.07
Sep 2025 $40,000 $9,633.02 24.08% $65,149.53 162.87% 10.74% 1.91 1.82
Oct 2025* $40,000 $6,288.45 15.72% $71,437.98 178.59% 12.49% 1.75 1.23

*October 2025 data is partial/preliminary

Total Cumulative Profit: $71,437.98 (178.59%)

To manage risk based on your backtest data (Jan 2024–Oct 2025, 178.59% return, high drawdowns like 95.52% in Nov 2024), follow these concise steps:

  1. Plan for Worst-Case Drawdowns High drawdowns (e.g., 95% on $40K) risk account blowups. Conduct additional backtests to validate performance under varying market conditions.
  2. Overfund Your Account Start with $50K-$60K instead of $40K to reduce effective drawdown (e.g., 95% DD on $40K = ~63% on $60K). Aim for a max live DD of 20-30%.
  3. Use Conservative Position Sizing Risk 1-2% per trade. Implement stop-losses or volatility-based sizing (e.g., ATR). Diversify across assets to lower volatility.
  4. Monitor Key Metrics Watch Profit Factor (target >1.5) and Recovery Factor (low values like 0.04 signal slow recovery). Pause trading if DD exceeds 50%.
  5. Prepare Psychologically Start with 10-20% of your portfolio. Account for slippage and fees. Use Monte Carlo simulations to assess ruin risk.

Still scared or worried about high drawdowns? Don’t be—backtest data is your roadmap, not your fate. With extra capital, small position sizes, and strict risk rules, you can tame volatility and chase profits with confidence. Stay prepared, not fearful!

Disclaimer: Forex trading carries significant risks, including the potential for substantial financial loss. Past backtest performance does not guarantee future results. Always trade cautiously, use only risk capital you can afford to lose, and consult a qualified financial advisor before engaging in forex trading.

High drawdowns are manageable with proper capital allocation and risk rules. Share strategy details for tailored advice.


💡 With GTA Up and Down Assistant, you can safely test a powerful grid trading system on Cent accounts, monitor performance with a comprehensive dashboard panel, and confidently scale up to standard or larger accounts when ready.



