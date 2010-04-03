Momentum candle indicator with Heiken
Akhmad Khoirul Anam
Sürüm: 1.75
- Etkinleştirmeler: 20
🔥 Momentum Candle Identifier – Precision-Powered Price Action Filter
Version 1.75 | Professional-grade MT5 Indicator
Take your trading to the next level with Momentum Candle, a powerful and dynamic tool that helps you identify high-conviction momentum candles — those with strong directional body and minimal wicks. Perfect for breakout traders, trend followers, and price action enthusiasts.
✅ Key Features:
- Automatic Threshold Calculation
No need to guess body size—this tool dynamically adjusts the minimum body threshold based on symbol and timeframe (works great with Gold, JPY pairs, majors).
- Precise Momentum Detection
- Detect candles with a dominant body and minimal wicks—clear signs of strong market momentum.
- Heiken Ashi Support
Optional built-in Heiken Ashi filter to reduce noise and improve signal quality.
- Info Panel with Real-Time Metrics
A live dashboard shows current candle’s body size, wick size, and wick ratio in pips—plus dynamic visual status (Matched / No Match / Waiting).
- Smart Alert System
Get alerts when a new momentum candle is forming or confirmed. Supports on-screen alerts, sounds, and mobile push notifications.
- Visual Enhancements
Easy-to-see arrows and optional vertical lines mark momentum candles for fast chart reading.
- TEST Button Included
Built-in button to test alert/notification setup before real signals come.
💼 Why Use MomentumCandle?
- Improves confidence in breakout or trend-trading entries.
- Filters out noise and indecision candles.
- Saves time with instant visual and audio alerts.
- Works with any instrument and timeframe (Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto, etc.).
💼 How To Use It ? (video on Youtube)
-
Without Heiken Ashi Analisys involved https://youtu.be/ge2g8Rt2MNs
-
With Heiken Ashi Analisys https://youtu.be/DtqHKvJESsE
📦 What You Get:
- Fully featured indicator
- Lifetime updates
- Compatible with most brokers and account types (Standard, ECN, Cent)
🎯 Whether you’re a beginner looking for clean setups, or a pro wanting precision, MomentumCandle helps you trade only when the market shows real intent.