Force Momentum Robot
- Experts
- Sandeep Kumar Tiwary
- Version: 1.5
- Activations: 5
🔬 ADVANCED CSV TRADE ANALYTICS FOR OPTIMIZATION
The EA includes a sophisticated trade logging system that generates detailed CSV reports for comprehensive strategy optimization and analysis:
CSV Data Fields for Strategy Optimization:
- Peak Performance Tracking: Real-time monitoring of peak profits and drawdowns with exact timestamps
- Entry/Exit Analysis: Complete trade lifecycle from open to close with precise timing
- Martingale Sequence Analysis: Track loss sequences and recovery patterns
- Risk Management Metrics: Stop loss effectiveness and closure reasons
- Time-Based Performance: Duration analysis and time-filtered results
- Profit Booking Analytics: Track automated profit-taking decisions
- Volume and Lot Size Tracking: Monitor position sizing and martingale progression
CSV File Location:
File Storage: The CSV files are automatically saved in the Terminal\Common\Files folder (cross-platform compatible) File Naming: Custom filename support - default "TradeLog.csv" or use your preferred name Easy Access:
- Windows: C:\Users\[Username]\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Common\Files\
- Mac: ~/Library/Application Support/MetaQuotes/Terminal/Common/Files/
- Linux: ~/.wine/drive_c/users/[Username]/Application Data/MetaQuotes/Terminal/Common/Files/
- Universal Method: Navigate via MT5: File → Open Data Folder → Common → Files Real-time Updates: CSV is updated in real-time as trades open, run, and close
Key CSV Columns for Backtesting Optimization:
Ticket, Type, Qty, Open Time, Close Time, Open Price, Close Price, Peak Profit, Peak Profit Time, Peak Drawdown, Peak Drawdown Time, Outcome, Profit, Duration Minutes, Closure Reason, Magic, Symbol, Comment
Benefits for Strategy Development:
- Identify optimal momentum candle counts (3-10 candles)
- Fine-tune retracement percentages for better entries
- Optimize martingale parameters for risk-adjusted returns
- Analyze time-based performance patterns
- Perfect profit booking thresholds
- Validate stop loss effectiveness
🚀 STRATEGY OVERVIEW
The Force Momentum Robot implements an advanced N-Candle Momentum strategy designed to capture strong directional moves in the market. The EA combines momentum breakouts with intelligent retracement entries, martingale position sizing, and comprehensive risk management.
🎯 CORE FEATURES
1. N-Candle Momentum Detection
- Configurable Lookback: 3-10 candles for momentum analysis
- Breakout Logic: Identifies the custom logic for each direction
- Direction Filtering: Prevents conflicting signals in the same direction
2. Smart Retracement Entry System
- Minimum Candle Size Filter: Only trades on significant moves (configurable %)
- Retracement Targeting: Waits for pullbacks to optimal entry levels
- Immediate vs Delayed Entry: Automatically chooses based on signal strength
3. Advanced Martingale System
- Dual Martingale Types:
- Multiplicative (2x, 4x, 8x progression)
- Additive (linear increase)
- Intelligent Reset: Automatic reset on profitable sequences
- Margin Protection: Prevents overexposure with margin checks
4. Comprehensive Risk Management
- Percentage-Based Stop Loss: Configurable 0.1-5% stop loss from entry
- Volume Limits: Respects broker aggregate volume restrictions
- Margin Monitoring: Real-time margin adequacy checks
- Auto-Sizing: Calculates maximum affordable lot sizes
5. Automated Profit Booking
- Equity-Based Triggers: Books profits when equity exceeds balance by X%
- Cooling-Off Period: Configurable no-trade hours after profit booking
- Portfolio Protection: Prevents giving back accumulated profits
6. Time-Based Filtering
- Trading Hours: Restrict trading to specific server time windows
- Day-of-Week Filter: Choose which days to trade (Mon-Sun)
- Session End Management: Auto-close positions before session ends
⚙️ KEY PARAMETERS
Trade Settings
- Chart Timeframe: Strategy execution timeframe (default: M15)
- Base Lot Size: Starting position size (0.01-10.0)
- Stop Loss: Enable/disable with percentage-based calculation
Momentum Strategy
- Momentum Candles: Number of lookback candles (3-10, default: 4)
- Martingale Type: Multiplicative or Additive progression
- Martingale Multiplier: Growth factor for multiplicative type
Retracement Settings
- Min Candle Size: Minimum candle size % to trigger retracement (default: 0.31%)
- Retracement %: Pullback percentage for entry (default: 51%)
Profit Management
- Profit Booking %: Equity threshold for profit taking (10-200%, default: 55%)
- No-Trade Hours: Hours to wait after profit booking (24-72, default: 60)
📊 TRADING LOGIC
Entry Conditions
- Momentum Signal: Momentum Buy
- Direction Check: Ensures no conflicting positions exist
- Retracement Wait: For large candles, waits for optimal retracement
- Margin Validation: Confirms sufficient margin for position
- Time Filter: Validates trading is allowed at current time
Exit Conditions
- Opposite Signal: Reverse momentum breakout closes positions
- Stop Loss: Percentage-based stop loss activation
- Profit Booking: Automated profit-taking when targets are met
- Time Filter: Session-end position closure
Position Management
- Smart Martingale: Increases size after losses, resets after profits
- Direction Consistency: Maintains single direction per sequence
- Risk Scaling: Automatically adjusts to account limitations
🛡️ RISK FEATURES
Built-in Protections
- Margin Protection: Prevents overexposure and margin calls
- Volume Limits: Respects broker-imposed volume restrictions
- Drawdown Control: Automated profit booking prevents large losses
- Time Limits: Restricts trading to favorable market hours
Money Management
- Auto-Sizing: Calculates maximum safe position sizes
- Progressive Scaling: Intelligent martingale with broker limit respect
- Profit Preservation: Locks in gains through automated booking
📈 OPTIMIZATION RECOMMENDATIONS
For Different Market Conditions
- Trending Markets: Use 3-4 momentum candles, lower retracement %
- Ranging Markets: Use 5-6 momentum candles, higher retracement %
- Volatile Markets: Increase minimum candle size filter
- Low Volatility: Decrease minimum candle size filter
🔧 TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS
- Platform: MetaTrader 5
- Minimum Deposit: $1000 (recommended $5000+)
- Account Types: All account types supported
- Symbols: All Forex pairs, indices, commodities [XAUUSD recommended and Tested Rigorously]
- Timeframes: M1-D1 (M15 recommended)
📋 SETUP INSTRUCTIONS
- Install EA on desired chart and timeframe
- Configure Parameters based on your risk tolerance
- Set Magic Number for trade identification
- Enable Auto-Trading in MT5
- Monitor CSV Logs for performance analysis
- Optimize Settings using historical data
⚠️ IMPORTANT DISCLAIMERS
- Risk Warning: Martingale strategies can lead to significant losses
- Account Monitoring: Regularly monitor margin and equity levels
- Market Conditions: Strategy performance varies with market volatility
- Backtesting: Always test on historical data before live trading
- Position Sizing: Start with conservative lot sizes and profit targets
🆘 SUPPORT & UPDATES
The EA includes comprehensive error handling and detailed logging for troubleshooting. CSV trade logs provide complete trade analytics for optimization and performance review.
Version: 1.05 Developer: Sandeep Tiwary License: Single account usage
Try our Other EA's as well:
SCALERPRO EA : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/148586?source=Site+Market+MT5+Search+Rating006%3ascalerpro
ShakaLaka EA : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/146818?source=Site+Market+MT5+Search+Rating006%3aShaka+laka
Our Custom Indicators:
Mario Order Blocks: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/147038?source=Site+Market+MT5+Indicator+Search+Rating006%3aMario
Magic Trend Indicator: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/147375?source=Site+Market+MT5+Indicator+Search+Rating006%3aMagic+Trend