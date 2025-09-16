TitanCore Fx

TitanCore Fx is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) designed to operate safely and efficiently in the Forex market. Using multiple integrated strategies in Multi-Symbol mode, combined with intelligent trend detection filters, the robot is able to identify professional setups frequently used by experienced traders around the world.

Unlike other solutions, TitanCore Fx does not use martingale, grids, or artificial intelligence, prioritizing security and risk management. All results are based on out-of-sample testing, which provides greater reliability to the performance presented.


Main Features:

  • Operates on any type of account: Standard, Cent, Micro, ECN, Raw, Hedging, and Zero.
  • Dynamic or fixed lot system, with customizable capital management support.
  • Integrated control panel with real-time information.

Advanced Filters:

  • Trend Filter by Linear Regression
  • Market Structure Filter (BOS/CHoCH)
  • News Filter (low, medium, and high relevance)
  • Sideways Filter

Management Features:

  • Dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit (in points or monetary value)
  • Smart Trailing Stop
  • Customizable BreakEven
  • Lock pairs or currencies after a trade
  • Separate buy and sell entries.
  • Custom optimization for fine-tuning strategies.

Requirements and Configuration:

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Recommended minimum deposit: $1,000
  • Leverage: 1:10 to 1:1000 (1:100 or higher recommended for best results)
  • Currency pairs: All available at the broker (configurable via input)
  • Minimum lot size: 0.01

How to Test in MetaTrader 5:

To test correctly:

  1. Select an initial deposit (e.g., $1,000).
  2. Choose the desired date range.
  3. Use the "Every tick" and "Lots of 0.01 or more" modes.
  4. Set the leverage to 1:100 or higher.
  5. Start testing.

💡 Higher leverage tends to improve backtest results.

How to Use:

  1. Enable Algo Trading in MT5.
  2. Add the EA to the chart of any configured pair.
  3. Adjust the parameters according to your strategy and risk tolerance.
  4. It is recommended to run on a VPS for continuous operation.
  5. Test on a demo account before using on a live account.

Risk Warning:

  • 🔴 Trading Forex involves significant risk.
  • Past performance does not guarantee future performance.
  • The EA uses stop losses, but execution depends on the broker.
  • Optimized backtesting does not guarantee actual results.

Try it for free:

Feel free to backtest TitanCore Fx, create your own setups, and explore the full potential of this Expert Advisor.

