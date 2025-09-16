TitanCore Fx

TitanCore Fx is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) designed to operate safely and efficiently in the Forex market. Using multiple integrated strategies in Multi-Symbol mode, combined with intelligent trend detection filters, the robot is able to identify professional setups frequently used by experienced traders around the world.

Unlike other solutions, TitanCore Fx does not use martingale, grids, or artificial intelligence, prioritizing security and risk management. All results are based on out-of-sample testing, which provides greater reliability to the performance presented.


Main Features:

  • Operates on any type of account: Standard, Cent, Micro, ECN, Raw, Hedging, and Zero.
  • Dynamic or fixed lot system, with customizable capital management support.
  • Integrated control panel with real-time information.

Advanced Filters:

  • Trend Filter by Linear Regression
  • Market Structure Filter (BOS/CHoCH)
  • News Filter (low, medium, and high relevance)
  • Sideways Filter

Management Features:

  • Dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit (in points or monetary value)
  • Smart Trailing Stop
  • Customizable BreakEven
  • Lock pairs or currencies after a trade
  • Separate buy and sell entries.
  • Custom optimization for fine-tuning strategies.

Requirements and Configuration:

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Recommended minimum deposit: $1,000
  • Leverage: 1:10 to 1:1000 (1:100 or higher recommended for best results)
  • Currency pairs: All available at the broker (configurable via input)
  • Minimum lot size: 0.01

How to Test in MetaTrader 5:

To test correctly:

  1. Select an initial deposit (e.g., $1,000).
  2. Choose the desired date range.
  3. Use the "Every tick" and "Lots of 0.01 or more" modes.
  4. Set the leverage to 1:100 or higher.
  5. Start testing.

💡 Higher leverage tends to improve backtest results.

How to Use:

  1. Enable Algo Trading in MT5.
  2. Add the EA to the chart of any configured pair.
  3. Adjust the parameters according to your strategy and risk tolerance.
  4. It is recommended to run on a VPS for continuous operation.
  5. Test on a demo account before using on a live account.

Risk Warning:

  • 🔴 Trading Forex involves significant risk.
  • Past performance does not guarantee future performance.
  • The EA uses stop losses, but execution depends on the broker.
  • Optimized backtesting does not guarantee actual results.

Try it for free:

Feel free to backtest TitanCore Fx, create your own setups, and explore the full potential of this Expert Advisor.

Plus de l'auteur
Fx Trend Scalper EA
Fernando De Paljla Silva
Experts
Fx Trend Scalper uses the Bollinger Bands indicator with intelligent settings and combinations. Furthermore, it uses various Price Action features to identify specific patterns on the chart to identify a market entry signal . This setup is frequently used by professional traders around the world. If you want a reliable EA, Fx Trend Scalper is for you. Fx Trend Scalper does not use AI, martingale or Grid, it does not work miracles, but it is safe. The results shown in the images are out of sample
DCC Scalper
Fernando De Paljla Silva
Experts
DCC Scalper uses the Donchian Channel indicator along with candlestick and price analysis to identify a market entry signal. This setup is frequently used by professional traders around the world. If you want a reliable EA, DCC Scalper is for you. DCC Scalper does not use AI, martingale or Grid, it does not work miracles, but it is safe. The results shown in the images are out of sample, therefore much more reliable, Furthermore, it includes all the essential and proven features, such as take pr
Bkt Fx Pro EA
Fernando De Paljla Silva
Experts
Bkt Fx Pro uses  the Breakout strategy to generate potential returns by analyzing breakouts based on chart-based support and resistance levels along with candlestick and price analysis to identify a market entry signal . This setup is frequently used by professional traders around the world. If you want a reliable EA, Bkt Fx Pro is for you. Bkt Fx Pro does not use AI, martingale or Grid, it does not work miracles, but it is safe. The results shown in the images are out of sample, therefore much
Range bkt EA
Fernando De Paljla Silva
Experts
Range-Bkt uses  the Range Breakout strategy to generate potential returns by analyzing breakouts based on chart-based support and resistance levels along with candlestick and price analysis to identify a market entry signal . This setup is frequently used by professional traders around the world. If you want a reliable EA, Range-Bkt is for you. Range-Bkt does not use AI, martingale or Grid, it does not work miracles, but it is safe. The results shown in the images are out of sample, therefore mu
IFR Scalper EA
Fernando De Paljla Silva
Experts
IFR Scalper uses the strategy based on detecting the level of market strength to generate potential returns by analyzing breakouts based on chart-based support and resistance levels along with candlestick and price analysis to identify a market entry signal . This setup is frequently used by professional traders around the world. If you want a reliable EA, IFR Scalper is for you. IFR Scalper does not use AI, martingale or Grid, it does not work miracles, but it is safe. The results shown in the
Fx Pro Scalper
Fernando De Paljla Silva
Experts
Fx Pro Scalper uses the mean-return-based strategy to generate potential returns by analyzing breakouts based on chart-based support and resistance levels along with candlestick and price analysis to identify a market entry signal . This setup is frequently used by professional traders around the world. If you want a reliable EA, Fx Pro Scalper is for you. Fx Pro Scalper does not use AI, martingale or Grid, it does not work miracles, but it is safe. The results shown in the images are out of sam
Smart Candles EA
Fernando De Paljla Silva
Experts
Smart Candles uses intelligent candlestick configurations and combinations and various Price Action resources to identify specific patterns on the chart to identify a market entry signal . This setup is frequently used by professional traders around the world. If you want a reliable EA, Smart Candles is for you. Smart Candles does not use AI, martingale or Grid, it does not work miracles, but it is safe. The results shown in the images are out of sample, therefore much more reliable, Furthermore
Fx Super Cross EA
Fernando De Paljla Silva
Experts
Fx Super Cross EA uses the strategy of multiple Moving Average crossovers and Price action to identify a market entry signal. This setup is frequently used by professional traders around the world. If you want a reliable EA, Fx Super Cross EA is for you.  Fx Super Cross EA   does not use AI, martingale or Grid, it does not work miracles, but it is safe. The results shown in the images are out of sample, therefore much more reliable. The Fx Super Cross EA has been subjected to a long period of mo
GL Scalper EA
Fernando De Paljla Silva
Experts
GL Scalper EA uses Pure Price Action and Linear Gradient Strategy to identify a market entry signal.  This setup is frequently used by professional traders around the world. If you want a reliable EA, GL Scalper EA is for you.  GL Scalper EA   does not use AI or martingale, it does not work miracles, but it is safe. The results shown in the images are out of sample, therefore much more reliable. The GL Scalper EA has been subjected to a long period of more than ten years of Backtesting with Tick
Dunnigan EA
Fernando De Paljla Silva
Experts
Dunnigan EA uses Pure Price Action and Willian Dunnigan's strategy to identify a market entry signal.  This setup is frequently used by professional traders around the world. If you want a reliable EA, Dunnigan EA is for you.  Dunnigan EA   does not use AI or martingale, it does not work miracles, but it is safe. The results shown in the images are out of sample, therefore much more reliable. The Dunnigan EA has been subjected to a long period of more than ten years of Backtesting with Tick by T
LR Channel EA
Fernando De Paljla Silva
Experts
LR Channel EA uses a Linear Regression pipeline to execute the strategy and generate a market entry signal.  This setup is frequently used by professional traders around the world. If you want a reliable EA, LR Channel EA is for you.  LR Channel EA   does not use AI or martingale, it does not work miracles, but it is safe. The results shown in the images are out of sample, therefore much more reliable. The LR Channel EA has been subjected to a long period of more than ten years of Backtesting wi
SkyNet Fx EA
Fernando De Paljla Silva
Experts
SkyNet EA uses the Mean Return strategy plus Filters to generate a market entry signal.  This setup is frequently used by professional traders around the world. If you want a reliable EA, SkyNet EA is for you.  SkyNet EA   does not use AI or martingale, it does not work miracles, but it is safe. The results shown in the images are out of sample, therefore much more reliable. The SkyNet EA has been subjected to a long period of more than ten years of Backtesting with Tick by Tick data, using the
Paradox Fx EA
Fernando De Paljla Silva
Experts
Paradox Fx EA uses uses Candlestick Patterns plus Filters to generate a market entry signal.  This setup is frequently used by professional traders around the world. If you want a reliable EA, Paradox Fx EA is for you.  Paradox Fx EA   does not use AI or martingale, it does not work miracles, but it is safe. The results shown in the images are out of sample, therefore much more reliable. The Paradox Fx EA has been subjected to a long period of more than ten years of Backtesting with Tick by Tick
Reactor Fx EA
Fernando De Paljla Silva
Experts
Reactor Fx EA uses uses Candlestick Patterns plus Filters to generate a market entry signal.  This setup is frequently used by professional traders around the world. If you want a reliable EA, Reactor Fx EA is for you.  Reactor Fx EA   does not use AI or martingale, it does not work miracles, but it is safe. The results shown in the images are out of sample, therefore much more reliable. The Reactor Fx EA has been subjected to a long period of more than ten years of Backtesting with Tick by Tick
Sniper Fx EA
Fernando De Paljla Silva
Experts
Sniper Fx uses a confluence of several indicators with Price Action reading to identify specific patterns and generate Market Entry Signals . This setup is frequently used by professional traders around the world. If you want a reliable EA, Sniper Fx is for you. Sniper Fx does not use AI, martingale or Grid, it does not work miracles, but it is safe. The results shown in the images are out of sample, therefore much more reliable, Furthermore, it includes all the essential and proven features, su
