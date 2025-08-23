Fx Pro Scalper

Fx Pro Scalper uses the mean-return-based strategy to generate potential returns by analyzing breakouts based on chart-based support and resistance levels along with candlestick and price analysis to identify a market entry signal. This setup is frequently used by professional traders around the world. If you want a reliable EA, Fx Pro Scalper is for you. Fx Pro Scalper does not use AI, martingale or Grid, it does not work miracles, but it is safe. The results shown in the images are out of sample, therefore much more reliable, Furthermore, it includes all the essential and proven features, such as take profit, stop loss, position management, as well as advanced security and risk control settings. This makes it a versatile and powerful tool for traders focused on the forex market.

SOME FX PRO SCALPER FEATURES

  • Operates on a Small Account (Standard / Cent / Micro)
  • Dynamic / Monetary Lots
  • Dashboard with Operation Information
  • Customized Method for Strategy Optimization
  • Dynamic TakeProfit / StopLoss in Points or Monetary (USD)
  • TrailingStop in Percentage
  • Linear Regression Trend Filter
  • News Filter
  • Lateralization Filter
  • Validated Strategy to Maximize Your Profits
  • Separate Buying and Selling
  • Market Analysis Structure Filter

Information:

  • Timeframe: M5/H1
  • Minimum lots: 0.01
  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Minimum deposit: 300
  • Leverage: 1:10 up to 1:1000
  • Type of account: Raw, Hedging, Zero, Cent, Micro, Standard, Premium or ECN
  • Pairs: XauUsd, EurUsd, GbpUsd, UsdJpy, EurChf, EurGbp, GbpChf and more...

How to properly test Fx Pro Scalper in the MetaTrader 5 tester? Select a deposit of 1000 or any other amount, a custom date, select "Every tick," "Lots of 0.01 or more," and choose a leverage of 1:100 or higher. Then, click the "Start" button in the MetaTrader 5 tester. If you set a lower leverage, the result will be slightly worse, while if you use a higher leverage, the result will be better.

How to get started: After purchasing the EA, go to the "Discussion" tab and download the EA Presets. Activate Algo Trading on your platform, add the EA to the chart corresponding to the Preset you want to use, and you're done. Fx Pro Scalper can be used with any Forex broker and on any account. We recommend running the robot on a VPS so it stays connected for 24 hours and testing it on a demo account before adding it to a live account.

Risk warning:

  • Before purchasing Fx Pro Scalper, please be aware of the risks involved.
  •  Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (the EA may also show losses).
  • The backtests shown (e.g., in screenshots) are highly optimized to find the best parameters, but therefore, the results cannot be transferred to live trading.
  • This strategy will always use a stop loss, but the execution of the SL still depends on your broker.

Feel free to test it for free in the backtest, create your own setups and Make the most of this incredible Expert Advisor.

Önerilen ürünler
NeonRectangle
Ivan Zhigalov
Uzman Danışmanlar
NeonRectangle EA – Maksimum Kar İçin En İyi Fiyat Hareketi Algoritması NeonRectangle , gelişmiş fiyat hareketi analizini kullanarak sürekli yüksek getiriler sağlaması için tasarlanmış benzersiz ve tamamen otomatik bir Uzman Danışman'dır (Expert Advisor). 10 yılı aşkın gerçek piyasa deneyiminden geliştirilen bu EA, piyasa davranışı ve ticaret dinamikleri konusundaki derin anlayışımın bir ürünüdür. Gerçek zamanlı hesap izleme: NeonRectangle v230401:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1906396 NeonC
Mean reversion quant
Dmitriy Nechaev
Uzman Danışmanlar
"Mean Reversion Quant" Tanıtımı Dikkatinize sunuyorum: "Mean Reversion Quant" — yapay zeka (YZ) kullanılarak etkili emir ağı (grid) ticareti için geliştirilmiş bir ticaret botudur. Kanıtlanmış ortalamaya geri dönüş (mean reversion) stratejilerine dayanarak güvenilir bir çalışma sağlaması için onu oluşturdum. Amaç, sadece yüksek işlem sıklığı değil, istikrar ve öngörülebilirliktir. "Mean Reversion Quant" Neler Yapabilir: Optimizasyon Yeteneğine Sahip Akıllı Adaptif Grid: Bot, değişen piyasa koşu
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Uzman Danışmanlar
SolarTrade Suite Finansal Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - işlemleri açmak için tasarlanmıştır! Bu, değerlerini hesaplamak için özel yenilikçi ve gelişmiş algoritmalar kullanan bir işlem robotudur, Finans Piyasaları Dünyasındaki Asistanınız. Bu robotu başlatmak için anı daha iyi seçmek için SolarTrade Suite serisindeki gösterge setimizi kullanın. Açıklamanın alt kısmında SolarTrade Suite serisindeki diğer ürünlerimize göz atın. Yatırım ve finans piyasaları dünyasında güvenle gezinmek ister m
MadoCryptoXPro
Mohamad Taha
Uzman Danışmanlar
New Product Description for MadoCryptoXPro --- MadoCryptoXPro — The Smartest Crypto Warrior ️ Battle-tested on BTC & ETH. Built for real-time chaos. --- MadoCryptoXPro isn’t just another technical bot. It’s a battlefield machine designed to handle the madness of BTCUSD and ETHUSD with surgical precision. Whether the market is flat, trending, or just plain psycho — it stays focused, adapts fast, and protects your capital like a vault guard on Red Bull. --- Core Features: Smart
Gecko EA MT5
Profalgo Limited
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Gecko runs a simple, yet very effective, proven strategy.  It looks for important recent support and resistance levels and will trade the breakouts.  This is a "real" trading system, which means it will use a SL to protect the account.  It also means it will not use any dangerous techniques like martingale, grid or averaging down. The EA shows its
Gold Breaout H15
Ahmad Moddarisi
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Expert Advisor has been developed for XAUUSD M60 based on Linear Regression,Keltner Channel, HeikenAshi and pending orders. It has been back tested on over 15-year tick data with 99% quality of modelling. The screenshots attached feature the robustness test by Monte Carlo analysis with 200 simulations. A broker with a small spread and slippage is recommended for better performance. No need to set up any parameters, these settings are optimized. Check my other products. They work well in comb
Neopips Engine EA
Md Billal Hossain
Uzman Danışmanlar
NeoPips Engine EA – Nihai Ticaret Devrimi Başladı! "Ticaret yapmanın gerçek gücü, başkalarının kaçırdıklarını görmektir. NeoPips Engine piyasayı takip etmez, ustalaşır." NeoPips Engine EA Hakkında: Akıllı Ticaret Müttefikiniz NeoPips Engine EA, ortalama bir ticaret robotu değildir. Hassasiyet, uyarlanabilirlik ve uzun vadeli performans talep eden tüccarlar için tasarlanmış, çok boyutlu, yapay zeka ile optimize edilmiş bir uzman danışmandır. Katı kurallara sahip eski botların aksine, N
Daytrade Pro Algo MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.18 (11)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Promozione lancio: Numero limitato di copie disponibili al prezzo corrente Prezzo finale: 990$ NOVITÀ: ottieni 1 EA gratis!   (per 2 account commerciali) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Set Files Benvenuto in DayTrade Pro Algo!   Dopo anni di studio dei mercati e programmazione di diverse strategie, ho trovato un algoritmo che ha tutto ciò di cui ha bisogno un buon sistema di trading: È indipendente
Winter MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Uzman Danışmanlar
Winter MT5 — automated trading system Winter MT5 is an Expert Advisor that applies market analysis algorithms and adaptive methods to changing conditions. It is designed to trade corrections after sharp price movements. The system operates fully automatically and does not require constant monitoring. To start, simply attach the EA to the NZDCAD_e chart — other pairs will be activated automatically. IMPORTANT! After purchase, please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and
Expert Amazo DEMO
Guilherme Geovanini Fraga
3 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EXPERT AMAZO DEMO   é um Expert Advisor projetado especificamente para negociar WIN (mini índice) e WDO (mini dólar) e para ser usado somente em contas DEMO. A operação é baseada na abertura de ordens utilizando alguns indicadores como Sars parabólicos, médias móveis, Bandas de Bollinger, Fibonacci, etc., trabalhando de acordo com 3 modalidades de estratégia, o AMAZO procura prever os movimentos do mercado com operações contra ea favor da tendência.              Entre em nosso Grupo de WhatsAp
FREE
OrionMT5
Evgeniy Zhdan
Uzman Danışmanlar
The algorithm of the adviser calculates zones of consolidation of the price and the most tentative variants of price movements. Due to the unique method of determining candlestick patterns in the near past, a trade expert adapts to changing market conditions with minimal delay. This allows you to trust the adviser to work offline for quite a long time without the need for frequent monitoring. The Expert Advisor was developed in the conditions of "floating" delay in the execution of trade order
HFT Bot
Prasad Fidelis Dsa
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is a HFT bot based on a real market-making algorithm. The strategy continuously offers BID-ASK quotes and aims to capture the spread by executing several trades in a day. As with all HFT algorithms, it is essential to run this strategy with a low slippage broker for optimal performance. The tightness of the bid-ask quotes can be set and optimised for your broker's specification, tighter spreads will have higher frequencies. The bot can be attached to any time-frame chart M1, H1, D1 etc. Sui
OrionBTC
Pierre Paul Amoussou
Uzman Danışmanlar
OrionBTC , MetaTrader 5 platformunda BTCUSD paritesi için otomatik alım satım yapmak üzere tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışmandır. Dinamik breakout stratejisi, volatiliteye (ATR) dayalı uyarlanabilir risk yönetimi ve üst zaman dilimlerinde ayarlanabilir trend filtresi kullanır. Teknik Özellikler: Önerilen zaman dilimi: M15 Enstrüman: BTCUSD Strateji: ATR tabanlı stop loss ve dinamik trailing stop ile kontrollü breakout Günlük işlem limiti: 2 işlem İşlem saatleri: 00:00 - 21:00 , pozisyonlar 20:45’te
Classic Market Surfer EA
Buti Andy Moeng
Uzman Danışmanlar
Classic Market Surfer EA - A Timeless, Proven Strategy for Gold Trading For years, this powerful trading strategy has been hidden from the public-reserved for a select few. Now, for the first time, the Classic Market Surfer EA is available to traders like you.   Built on pure, time-tested trading principles, this EA doesn't rely on trendy gimmicks like AI or machine learning. Instead, it harnesses a classic, robust strategy that has consistently delivered results over the years. This is not a "g
Fractal Trend Master
Marcus Vinicius
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Fractal Trend Master is one of the most powerful and sophisticated Expert Advisors on the market, designed to protect traders' capital while maximizing profit opportunities. Based on Bill Williams' renowned methodology, this EA uses three essential technical analysis tools: the Alligator indicator , fractals , and the Gator Oscillator , creating a robust and precise framework for identifying and following market trends. This EA was designed with a focus on advanced risk management and capita
Outside Day Reversal EA
Munkh Od Jargalsaikhan
Uzman Danışmanlar
Outside day trading strategy looks for a specific pattern in the price chart of a security. The pattern is characterized by a larger range than the previous day, with the high of the day higher than the previous day's high and the low of the day lower than the previous day's low. Works with many symbols, such as BTCUSD, GBPUSD,USDCAD, oil, gas, and others. PLEASE RATE! Thank you very much! FEATURES: - Real Strategy - Daily Bar Strategy - Exit the trade if the day was profitable - ATR multiple s
FREE
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Uzman Danışmanlar
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
DS Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (31)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Market Maestro MM5
Andriy Sydoruk
Uzman Danışmanlar
Market Maestro: Your Ideal Partner for Automated Forex Trading If you're looking for a reliable assistant for trading in the currency market, Market Maestro is exactly what you need. This modern Forex bot is built using the latest technologies and algorithms, allowing it to effectively analyze market data and make informed trading decisions in real-time. Key Features of Market Maestro 1. Multicurrency Capability for Broad Opportunities Market Maestro can work with a wide range of currency pairs,
Dsc HFT US30 M5
Diogo Sawitzki Cansi
Uzman Danışmanlar
ONLY 10 COPIES AT $199! After that, the price will return to  $499   To run the backtest correctly, download the set's on our drive: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1oapc5sOvXMevUuWqlUumOeAVqQ5evUAV?usp=share_link The expert DSC HFT US30 was created for the US30 (Dow Jones Index) asset in the M5 time under Hedge account. It´s a Expert to leverage the account quickly. It is a high hit rate and with that wen take advantahe of Forex leverage to multiply capital. To use the Expert correctly,
RSI Master PRO EA
Luis Corso
Uzman Danışmanlar
RSI Master PRO – Professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Overview: RSI Master PRO is an Expert Advisor (EA) developed for MT5, designed to trade automatically in the financial markets using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) as its core decision-making engine. Its modular design and fully customizable parameters make it a powerful and flexible tool for traders who base their strategy on this momentum indicator. ️ Key Technical Features: • RSI-Based Logic: Uses RSI readings to generate
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.71 (234)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Hamster Scalping tam otomatik bir ticaret danışmanıdır. Gece ölçeklendirme stratejisi. Giriş olarak RSI göstergesi ve ATR filtresi kullanılır. Uzman Danışman, bir riskten korunma hesabı türü gerektirir. ÖNEMLİ! Talimatları ve bonusu almak için satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin! Gerçek işin izlenmesi ve diğer geliştirmelerim burada görüntülenebilir: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller Genel öneriler Minimum para yatırma 100 $, minimum spread ile ECN hesaplarını kul
Gap Rider
Ofer Dvir
Uzman Danışmanlar
GapRider EA - Dinamik Alım Tarafı Gap Ticareti Uzman Danışmanı Genel Bakış GapRider EA, MetaTrader 5 için tasarlanmış sofistike ve uyarlanabilir bir Uzman Danışman (EA) olup, alım tarafı gap ticareti konusunda uzmanlaşmıştır. Bu EA, önemli piyasa boşluklarını tespit eder ve stratejik alım emirleri yerleştirir, piyasa volatilitesine dayalı dinamik boyutlandırma kullanarak giriş ve çıkış işlemlerini optimize eder. Sağlam bir özellik seti ile GapRider, büyük piyasa hareketlerinden sonra fiyat geri
GS smart5
Aleksander Gladkov
5 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Best price, Sale -20% until 11/15/2025! Advanced grid algorithm,includes news and trend accounting and hedging. Can close the loss in case of market reversal and wait for the trend. For hedging, the following are used: Limit drawdown for Hedge zone parameter, pending orders and/or opening a position opposite to the loss. Can take into account not only the moment of news publication, but also the current accumulated index of the impact of news of a currency pair. Traders who purchase GS smart5
Inspiration EA MT5
Md Atikur Rahman
Uzman Danışmanlar
Inspiration EA is an innovative, fully automated Expert Advisor (EA) designed for forex traders seeking consistency, accuracy, and sustainable monthly profits. Developed through a long period of market data analysis, and backtesting, the EA has coded with sophisticated algorithms, multi-timeframe analysis, and a complex trading strategy that incorporates a combination of market patterns, support and resistance analysis, technical indicators, and an advanced recovery system. Regardless of market
SmartScalp Pro MT5
Serhii Shtepa
Uzman Danışmanlar
Scalping bot for the gold/dollar pair (XAU/USD) — a powerful and versatile solution for traders, designed to deliver maximum efficiency in a dynamic market. This bot is specifically engineered for scalping: it analyzes price changes and places trades even before significant market movements begin. This allows it to secure advantageous positions early and capitalize on even the smallest market fluctuations. Key Features: Flexibility: Adapts to any market conditions and suits your trading strategy
Fuzzy Predictor EA
Renato Takahashi
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fuzzy Predictor EA is based on fuzzy logic strategy based on candlestick analysis , according to number of consecutives long or short candles, percent of long or short candles on a fixed candlestick sample, percent of shadow on this sample or upper and lower shadows on reversal candlesticks for reversal analysis. When the EA analysis all this parameters, it decides, based on its fuzzy strategy, which trade will be better: trend or reversal. Takeprofit and Stoploss is based on candlesticks sample
Apex Trader MT5
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ЗАПУСК АКЦИИ: Доступно только 2 копии по 199 $ Окончательная цена: 999$ НОВИНКА: купите сейчас и получите 1 EA бесплатно!   (за 2 торговых счета) Живые результаты:   https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/1836525 high risk account Представляем новейшее дополнение к нашей линейке торговых роботов для форекс —     Apex Trader   . Разработанный с учетом многолетнего опыта создания советников, Apex Trader является мощным инструментом торговли на рынке форекс.   Как разработчик, я посвятил много времени и
Neon Trade MT5
Evgeniy Ilin
4.33 (12)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tüccar için minimum riskle, uzun vadeli ve gerçekçi kazanç sağlamayı amaçlayan karmaşık bir yaklaşımın özü. Temelde, birbirini etkili bir şekilde güçlendiren ileri seviyedeki ticaret konseptleri ve makine öğrenimi bulunmaktadır. Bir diğer benzersiz özellik ise sistemi optimize etmeye gerek olmamasıdır, çünkü bu işlev benim sunucularıma yüklenmiştir. Sistem, minimum kayıplarla ve uzun süreli pozisyon koruma ile muhafazakar ve uzun vadeli ticaret gerçekleştirir. ÜCRETSİZ DENEMEK .SET dosyaları ti
RSI Intelligent
Sabil Yudifera
Uzman Danışmanlar
RSI Intelligent is a fully automated scalping robot that uses a very efficient Relative Strength Index (RSI) breakout strategy, Probabilistic analysis with (RSI). Most effective in the price Cumulative probability of a normal distribution that occupy the bulk of the market time. Transactions happen almost every day like Scalping follow trend. A Forex robot using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator combined with an artificial neural network would be an advanced automated trading system th
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.82 (38)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Önemli Bilgi! Ekibimiz rollerine göre ayrılmıştır – geliştiriciler geliştirme ve güncellemelere odaklanırken, moderatörler EA'nın kurulumu ve yapılandırılmasına yardımcı olur. Moderatörlerimiz size yardımcı olmak ve tüm sorularınızı yanıtlamak için hazırdır: Zolia (Tayvan) — https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia Jim (İngiltere) — https://www.mql5.com/en/users/jimmyalgo Sembol XAUUSD Zaman Dilimi H1-M15 (herhangi biri) Tür Yapay Zeka Tek işlem desteği EVET Minimum depozito 500   USD (veya başka b
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (336)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Merhaba yatırımcılar! Ben Quantum Queen, Quantum Uzman Danışmanlar Ailesi'nin en yeni ve en güçlü üyesiyim. Uzmanlık alanım mı? ALTIN. Evet, XAUUSD paritesinde hassasiyet ve güvenle işlem yapıyor ve size göz kamaştırıcı altın piyasasında eşsiz yatırım fırsatları sunuyorum. Şimdiye kadar yaratılmış en gelişmiş Altın Yatırım Uzman Danışmanı olduğumu kanıtlamak için buradayım. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructi
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (26)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum King EA — Her Yatırımcı İçin Geliştirilmiş Akıllı Güç IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Özel Lansman Fiyatı Canlı Sinyal:       BURAYA TIKLAYIN Quantum King kanalı:       Buraya tıklayın ***Quantum King MT5 satın alın ve Quantum StarMan'i ücretsiz edinin!*** Daha fazla bilgi için özelden sorun! İşlemlerinizi hassasiyet ve disiplinle yönetin. Quantum King EA,   yapılandırılmış bir şebeken
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (31)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Ultimate — Sinir Ağları ticaretinin zirvesi ve finansal özgürlüğe giden yol. Aura Ultimate, Aura ailesinin bir sonraki evrimsel adımıdır: en son teknoloji yapay zeka mimarisi, pazara uyarlanabilir zeka ve risk kontrollü hassasiyetin bir sentezidir. Aura Black Edition ve Aura Neuron'un kanıtlanmış DNA'sı üzerine inşa edilen bu teknoloji, daha da ileri giderek, bu iki platformun güçlü yönlerini tek bir birleşik çok stratejili ekosistemde birleştirir ve yepyeni bir öngörücü mantık katmanı su
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
5 (10)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Canlı sinyal her %10 arttığında, Zenox'un özel kalması ve stratejinin korunması için fiyat artırılacaktır. Nihai fiyat 2.999 ABD doları olacaktır. Canlı Sinyal IC Markets Hesabı, kanıt olarak canlı performansı kendiniz görün! Zenox, trendleri takip eden ve on altı döviz çifti arasında riski dağıtan son teknoloji ürünü bir yapay zeka çoklu parite salınım alım satım robotudur. Yıllar süren özverili geliştirme çalışmaları, güçlü bir alım satım algoritmasıyla sonuçlanmıştır. 2000 yılından günümüze
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.88 (34)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AxonShift — Uyarlanabilir Uygulama Mantığına Sahip Algoritmik Ticaret Sistemi AxonShift, XAUUSD (altın) üzerinde H1 zaman diliminde çalışmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış ve optimize edilmiş otonom bir algoritmik ticaret sistemidir. Yapısı, kısa vadeli piyasa dinamikleri ile orta vadeli yapısal hareketleri birleştiren modüler bir mimariye dayanır. Sistem, piyasa gürültüsüne aşırı tepki vermekten kaçınır ve yüksek frekanslı stratejiler kullanmaz; bunun yerine, önceden tanımlanmış yapısal koşullar
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.75 (12)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FIRM READY!  LANSMAN PROMOSYONU: MEVCUT FİYATTAN ÇOK SINIRLI SAYIDA KOPYA MEVCUTTUR! Son fiyat: 990$ 349$'dan başlayan fiyatlarla: 1 EA'yı ücretsiz seçin! (en fazla 2 ticari hesap numarası için) En İyi Kombo Fırsatı     ->     buraya tıklayın KAMU GRUBUNA KATILIN:   Buraya tıklayın   LIVE RESULTS BAĞIMSIZ İNCELEME "ORB Master"a Hoş Geldiniz   :   Açılış Aralığı Çıkışlarında Avantajınız Açılış Aralığı Kopuş (ORB) stratejisinin gücünü, modern yatırımcılar için tasarlanmış, gelişmiş ve yü
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Yeni bir ileri adım | Yapay zekâ destekli hassasiyet, piyasa mantığıyla buluşuyor Argos Rage ile yeni bir otomatik alım-satım seviyesi sunuluyor – piyasadaki davranışları gerçek zamanlı analiz eden entegre DeepSeek AI sistemi tarafından desteklenir. Argos Fury’nin güçlü yönleri üzerine kurulsa da, bu EA farklı bir stratejik yol izler: daha fazla esneklik, daha geniş yorumlama ve daha güçlü piyasa katılımı. Live Signal Zaman Dilimi: M30 Kaldıraç:  min. 1:20 Minimum Yatırım:  $100 Semboller: 
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Syna Sürüm 4'ün Tanıtımı - Dünyanın İlk Ajansal AI Ticaret Ekosistemi Forex ticaret endüstrisinin ilk gerçek çoklu EA ajan koordinasyon sistemi olan Syna Sürüm 4'ü tanıtmaktan büyük mutluluk duyuyorum. Bu çığır açan yenilik, birden fazla Expert Advisor'ın farklı MT5 terminalleri ve broker hesaplarında birleşik bir istihbarat ağı olarak çalışmasını sağlar - şimdiye kadar perakende forex ticaretinde hiç var olmamış bir yetenek. Syna, AiQ, Mean Machine GPT veya kendi birden fazla örneğiyle sorunsu
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (484)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan  veya  Quantum King   edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun Doğrula
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Remstone, sıradan bir Uzman Danışman değildir.   Yılların araştırma ve varlık yönetimi deneyimini bir araya getirir. Live:   Remstone Club   Remstone Prime The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter.  Q1 price: $2,500 2018'den bu yana   , son şirketim Armonia Capital, FCA tarafından düzenlenen bir varlık yöneticisi olan Darwinex'e sinyal ARF'si sağladı ve 750 bin dolar topladı. Tek bir danışmanla 4 varlık sınıfında uzmanlaşın! Hiçbir vaat, hiçbir eğri uydurma, hiçbir yanılsama yok. Am
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.81 (121)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : İmkansız diye bir şey yoktur, önemli olan onu nasıl başaracağınızı bulmaktır! En iyi MQL5 satıcılarından birinin en son şaheseri   olan Quantum Bitcoin EA   ile   Bitcoin   ticaretinin geleceğine adım atın. Performans, kesinlik ve istikrar talep eden yatırımcılar için tasarlanan Quantum Bitcoin, kripto para biriminin değişken dünyasında mümkün olanı yeniden tanımlıyor. ÖNEMLİ!   Satın alma işleminden sonra lütfen kurulum kılavuzunu ve kurulum talimatlarını almak için ba
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.77 (35)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Kuantum Baron EA Petrolün kara altın olarak adlandırılmasının bir nedeni var ve artık Quantum Baron EA ile ona eşsiz bir hassasiyet ve güvenle erişebilirsiniz. M30 grafiğinde XTIUSD'nin (Ham Petrol) yüksek oktanlı dünyasına hakim olmak için tasarlanan Quantum Baron, seviye atlamanız ve seçkin bir hassasiyetle işlem yapmanız için en önemli silahınızdır. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. İndirimli    
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (28)
Uzman Danışmanlar
VolumeHedger EA [ Live Signals ]   ,  [ My Channel ]   ,  [ Set Files ]   ,   [ Blog ]   Önerilen hesaplar: Yüksek kaldıraçlı Standart, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) Bu EA’nın geliştiricisi, diğer robotlarının kalitesiyle kendi profesyonelliğini kanıtlamıştır. Volume Hedger EA ile  Custom Indicator ile giriş statejisi belirleme özelliği sayesinde daha fazla EA satın almana ihtiyacın kalmayacak! Bu EA, yüksek volatiliteye sahip piyasalarda Martingale stratejisi ile hedging ve akıllı risk
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.44 (84)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) WARNING: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişkene k
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (7)
Uzman Danışmanlar
MQL5'te Forex EA Ticaret Kanalı:  Benden en son haberleri güncellemek için MQL5 kanalıma katılın.  Topluluğum MQL5'te 14.000'den fazla üyeden . 10 KOPYADAN SADECE 3 KOPYA KALDI 399$! Bundan sonra fiyat 499$'a çıkarılacak. - GERÇEK SİNYAL  Düşük Risk:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Yüksek Risk:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2310008 EA AI Gold Sniper'ın düzgün çalışması için tam kurulum talimatları şu adreste güncellenmiştir:   yorum #3 AI Gold Sniper, çok katmanl
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.91 (103)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Herkese merhaba, kendimi tanıtayım: Ben   Quantum EAs   ailesinin heyecan verici, en yeni üyesi   Quantum StarMan'im   . 5 dinamik pariteye kadar işlem yapma kapasitesine sahip, tamamen otomatik, çoklu para birimi destekli bir EA'yım:   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD ve USDCAD   . En üst düzey hassasiyet ve sarsılmaz sorumlulukla, işlem oyununuzu bir üst seviyeye taşıyacağım. İşte can alıcı nokta: Martingale stratejilerine güvenmiyorum. Bunun yerine, en yüksek performans için tasarlanmış geliş
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
3.67 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fiyat: 606$ -> 808$ Sinyal:   ENEA Kurulum:  Manual ENEA mt5 – Rejim Değişimi + GPT5 ve Gizli Markov Modelleri (HMM) ENEA mt5 , ChatGPT-5 yapay zekâ gücünü Gizli Markov Modeli (HMM) ile birleştiren, son derece gelişmiş, tamamen otomatik bir alım-satım algoritmasıdır. Piyasayı gerçek zamanlı olarak izler, karmaşık ve tespit edilmesi zor piyasa durumlarını (rejimler) belirler ve stratejisini mevcut koşullara göre dinamik olarak ayarlar. Amaç nettir: Trend, yatay hareket veya yüksek volatilite g
One Man Army
Ihor Otkydach
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Sadece 1 adet kaldı, fiyatı 599 dolar Sonraki fiyat: 699 dolar Abartı yok, gereksiz risk yok. Minimum düşüşle işlem yap: One Man Army, hem kişisel hem de prop firm (şirket içi) ticaret için tasarlanmış çok dövizli bir işlem sistemidir. Kısa ve orta vadeli piyasa düzeltmeleri ve dönüşlerine dayalı bir scalping stratejisi uygular, bekleyen limit emirleri ile işlem yapar. Bu işlem botu piyasanın yönünü tahmin etmez — en uygun fiyat seviyelerinde yüksek hassasiyetle pozisyon açar. Tam senin sevdiği
Zenith FX EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (8)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Zenith FX – Gelişmiş Mekanik Yapay Zekâ Sistemi Genel Bakış Zenith FX , XAUUSD (Altın) ve USDJPY (Dolar/Japon Yeni) işlemlerinde kurumsal düzeyde hassasiyet sağlamak için tasarlanmış yeni nesil bir algoritmik ticaret mimarisidir. Axon Shift ve Vector Prime ile tanıtılan analitik yapıya dayanarak, sistem gerçek zamanlı volatiliteye, likidite değişimlerine ve metaller ile ana para birimleri arasındaki çapraz varlık korelasyonlarına uyum sağlayabilen güçlendirilmiş bir nöral çerçeveye sahiptir. Ta
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
XAUUSD için Hibrit Ticaret Stratejisi – Haber Duyarlılığı & Emir Defteri Dengesizliği Kombinasyonu Bu strateji, nadiren kullanılan ancak son derece etkili iki ticaret yaklaşımını birleştirerek yalnızca XAUUSD (altın) için 30 dakikalık grafik te kullanılmak üzere geliştirilmiş hibrit bir sistem sunar. Geleneksel uzman danışmanlar genellikle sabit tanımlı göstergelere veya basit teknik yapılara dayanırken, bu sistem güncel verileri ve bağlama dayalı analizleri karar verme sürecine entegre eden akı
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (25)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ÖNEMLİ   : Bu paket yalnızca çok sınırlı sayıda kopya için geçerli fiyattan satılacaktır.    Fiyat çok hızlı bir şekilde 1499$'a çıkacak    +100 Strateji dahil   ve daha fazlası geliyor! BONUS   : 999$ ve üzeri fiyata -->   diğer 5    EA'mı ücretsiz seçin!  TÜM AYAR DOSYALARI TAM KURULUM VE OPTİMİZASYON KILAVUZU VİDEO REHBERİ CANLI SİNYALLER İNCELEME (3. taraf) ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM'e hoş geldiniz! Sekiz yıl boyunca titizlikle geliştirilen, gelişmiş ve tescilli bir Uzman Danışman (EA) olan
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Takip için Sinyal Hesabı Olmadan Trading Botu Neden Seçmelisiniz? Canlı işlem takibi:   Ana hesap  |  Yardımcı hesap  | AOT Resmi Kanalı  Bu EA,  prop firm meydan okumaları  ve  kişisel işlem hesapları için uygundur; analitik araçları risk yönetimi özellikleri ile birleştirerek ticaretinizi destekler. AOT MT5 Çoklu Sembol Ticaret EA'sı: AOT, gelişmiş AI kullanarak 16 döviz çifti genelinde piyasa analizi ile tüccarı desteklemek için tasarlanmış bir EA'dır; EURUSD, GBPUSD ve AUDUSD dahil. AI D
Weltrix
Guilherme Jose Mattes
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing Weltrix – The Ultimate Gold Trading Solution (XAUUSD) PROMOTIONAL PRICE $249 – LATER -> $799 USD IMPORTANT:  USE THE EA ONLY WITH THIS SETFILE: DOWNLOAD   (UPDATE 09.10.2025) Six Strategies. One Powerful EA. High Trading Activity. Live Signal  What you will NOT find in this EA: Long-term floating trades Grid system Martingale Overfitted strategies Manipulated backtests By combining six independent, battle-tested strategies, Weltrix delivers an average of about 4 trades per day, kee
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.27 (33)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bu platformda ilk kez | Piyasayı anlayan bir EA Bu platformda ilk kez, bir Expert Advisor (EA) Deep Seek’in tüm gücünü kullanıyor. Dynamic Reversal Zoning stratejisiyle birleştiğinde, sadece piyasa hareketlerini algılayan değil — aynı zamanda onları anlayan bir sistem ortaya çıkıyor. Canlı Sinyal __________    Ayarlar Zaman Dilimi: H1 Kaldıraç: min. 1:30 Minimum Yatırım: 200$ Sembol: XAUUSD Broker: tümüyle uyumlu Deep Seek ile geri dönüş stratejisinin bu birleşimi yenidir — ve bu da onu özel
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (30)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA New Player — Yeni Nesil Bir Uzman Danışman Sadece işlem yapmakla kalmaz, oyunun kurallarını da değiştirir. EA New Player, MT5 için yedi kanıtlanmış teknik analiz stratejisi üzerine kurulu, yenilikçi bir portföy uzman danışmanıdır. Yapay zeka kullanmaz, ancak gelişmiş mimarisi, şeffaf mantığı ve esnek sinyal filtreleme sistemi sayesinde birçok sinir ağı çözümünden daha iyi performans gösterir. 1+1 PROMOSYON: Bir uzman danışman alana, ikincisi ücretsiz! Stoklarla sınırlıdır! Live Trading MT5  
Prop Firm Gold EA
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ÖNEMLİ BİLGİ! Bu EA, aşırı optimize edilmiş veya eğriye oturtulmuş mükemmel bir geri test yapmak için oluşturulmamıştır ve riskli martingale veya grid stratejileri kullanmaz. Asıl amaç gerçek zamanlı kârlılıktır.    Bu EA'da kullanılan stratejiler, doğrulanmış sinyallerimde canlı olarak işlem yaptığım kanıtlanmış Altın stratejilerimin bir karışımıdır - 13 ayı aşkın kârlılık geçmişine sahip ve hepsi herhangi bir martingale veya grid sistemi olmadan elde edilmiştir. Bu, piyasada bulunması çok n
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (123)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.29 (69)
Uzman Danışmanlar
SmartChoise EA – XAU/USD (Altın) için Sinir Ağı Destekli Ticaret Sistemi M1 Zaman Çerçevesinde Kullanıcı kılavuzu profil sayfamda bulunan bağlantı üzerinden erişilebilir — tüm ayarlar ve seçenekler ayrıntılı olarak açıklanmıştır. Telegram kanalında, farklı bakiyeler, risk seviyeleri ve ayarlarla çalışan birkaç SmartChoise hesabı da bulabilirsiniz. Bu, EA’nın farklı brokerler ve koşullar altındaki gerçek performansını görmenin harika bir yoludur. Fiyat şimdilik düşürüldü. Bu EA, uzun vadeli, kont
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper MT5 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
HFT AI FAST SCALPER V10.1 Bugüne kadarki en gelişmiş EA sürümümüz; Yapay Zeka tabanlı karar verme , çoklu AI oylama ve dinamik işlem mantığı ile tamamen yeniden tasarlandı. Artık yalnızca XAUUSD (Altın) M1 ile sınırlı değil, aynı zamanda BTCUSD ve ETHUSD ’yi de tam olarak destekliyor. Yüksek frekanslı girişler, akıllı risk yönetimi ve tam adaptasyon sunuyor. Bu EA, OpenRouter üzerinden bağlanan ücretsiz AI modellerini gelişmiş filtrelerle birleştirerek her piyasa koşulunda hassas işlem sağlar
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Fx Trend Scalper EA
Fernando De Paljla Silva
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fx Trend Scalper uses the Bollinger Bands indicator with intelligent settings and combinations. Furthermore, it uses various Price Action features to identify specific patterns on the chart to identify a market entry signal . This setup is frequently used by professional traders around the world. If you want a reliable EA, Fx Trend Scalper is for you. Fx Trend Scalper does not use AI, martingale or Grid, it does not work miracles, but it is safe. The results shown in the images are out of sample
DCC Scalper
Fernando De Paljla Silva
Uzman Danışmanlar
DCC Scalper uses the Donchian Channel indicator along with candlestick and price analysis to identify a market entry signal. This setup is frequently used by professional traders around the world. If you want a reliable EA, DCC Scalper is for you. DCC Scalper does not use AI, martingale or Grid, it does not work miracles, but it is safe. The results shown in the images are out of sample, therefore much more reliable, Furthermore, it includes all the essential and proven features, such as take pr
Bkt Fx Pro EA
Fernando De Paljla Silva
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bkt Fx Pro uses  the Breakout strategy to generate potential returns by analyzing breakouts based on chart-based support and resistance levels along with candlestick and price analysis to identify a market entry signal . This setup is frequently used by professional traders around the world. If you want a reliable EA, Bkt Fx Pro is for you. Bkt Fx Pro does not use AI, martingale or Grid, it does not work miracles, but it is safe. The results shown in the images are out of sample, therefore much
Range bkt EA
Fernando De Paljla Silva
Uzman Danışmanlar
Range-Bkt uses  the Range Breakout strategy to generate potential returns by analyzing breakouts based on chart-based support and resistance levels along with candlestick and price analysis to identify a market entry signal . This setup is frequently used by professional traders around the world. If you want a reliable EA, Range-Bkt is for you. Range-Bkt does not use AI, martingale or Grid, it does not work miracles, but it is safe. The results shown in the images are out of sample, therefore mu
IFR Scalper EA
Fernando De Paljla Silva
Uzman Danışmanlar
IFR Scalper uses the strategy based on detecting the level of market strength to generate potential returns by analyzing breakouts based on chart-based support and resistance levels along with candlestick and price analysis to identify a market entry signal . This setup is frequently used by professional traders around the world. If you want a reliable EA, IFR Scalper is for you. IFR Scalper does not use AI, martingale or Grid, it does not work miracles, but it is safe. The results shown in the
Smart Candles EA
Fernando De Paljla Silva
Uzman Danışmanlar
Smart Candles uses intelligent candlestick configurations and combinations and various Price Action resources to identify specific patterns on the chart to identify a market entry signal . This setup is frequently used by professional traders around the world. If you want a reliable EA, Smart Candles is for you. Smart Candles does not use AI, martingale or Grid, it does not work miracles, but it is safe. The results shown in the images are out of sample, therefore much more reliable, Furthermore
Fx Super Cross EA
Fernando De Paljla Silva
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fx Super Cross EA uses the strategy of multiple Moving Average crossovers and Price action to identify a market entry signal. This setup is frequently used by professional traders around the world. If you want a reliable EA, Fx Super Cross EA is for you.  Fx Super Cross EA   does not use AI, martingale or Grid, it does not work miracles, but it is safe. The results shown in the images are out of sample, therefore much more reliable. The Fx Super Cross EA has been subjected to a long period of mo
GL Scalper EA
Fernando De Paljla Silva
Uzman Danışmanlar
GL Scalper EA uses Pure Price Action and Linear Gradient Strategy to identify a market entry signal.  This setup is frequently used by professional traders around the world. If you want a reliable EA, GL Scalper EA is for you.  GL Scalper EA   does not use AI or martingale, it does not work miracles, but it is safe. The results shown in the images are out of sample, therefore much more reliable. The GL Scalper EA has been subjected to a long period of more than ten years of Backtesting with Tick
Dunnigan EA
Fernando De Paljla Silva
Uzman Danışmanlar
Dunnigan EA uses Pure Price Action and Willian Dunnigan's strategy to identify a market entry signal.  This setup is frequently used by professional traders around the world. If you want a reliable EA, Dunnigan EA is for you.  Dunnigan EA   does not use AI or martingale, it does not work miracles, but it is safe. The results shown in the images are out of sample, therefore much more reliable. The Dunnigan EA has been subjected to a long period of more than ten years of Backtesting with Tick by T
LR Channel EA
Fernando De Paljla Silva
Uzman Danışmanlar
LR Channel EA uses a Linear Regression pipeline to execute the strategy and generate a market entry signal.  This setup is frequently used by professional traders around the world. If you want a reliable EA, LR Channel EA is for you.  LR Channel EA   does not use AI or martingale, it does not work miracles, but it is safe. The results shown in the images are out of sample, therefore much more reliable. The LR Channel EA has been subjected to a long period of more than ten years of Backtesting wi
SkyNet Fx EA
Fernando De Paljla Silva
Uzman Danışmanlar
SkyNet EA uses the Mean Return strategy plus Filters to generate a market entry signal.  This setup is frequently used by professional traders around the world. If you want a reliable EA, SkyNet EA is for you.  SkyNet EA   does not use AI or martingale, it does not work miracles, but it is safe. The results shown in the images are out of sample, therefore much more reliable. The SkyNet EA has been subjected to a long period of more than ten years of Backtesting with Tick by Tick data, using the
Paradox Fx EA
Fernando De Paljla Silva
Uzman Danışmanlar
Paradox Fx EA uses uses Candlestick Patterns plus Filters to generate a market entry signal.  This setup is frequently used by professional traders around the world. If you want a reliable EA, Paradox Fx EA is for you.  Paradox Fx EA   does not use AI or martingale, it does not work miracles, but it is safe. The results shown in the images are out of sample, therefore much more reliable. The Paradox Fx EA has been subjected to a long period of more than ten years of Backtesting with Tick by Tick
Reactor Fx EA
Fernando De Paljla Silva
Uzman Danışmanlar
Reactor Fx EA uses uses Candlestick Patterns plus Filters to generate a market entry signal.  This setup is frequently used by professional traders around the world. If you want a reliable EA, Reactor Fx EA is for you.  Reactor Fx EA   does not use AI or martingale, it does not work miracles, but it is safe. The results shown in the images are out of sample, therefore much more reliable. The Reactor Fx EA has been subjected to a long period of more than ten years of Backtesting with Tick by Tick
Sniper Fx EA
Fernando De Paljla Silva
Uzman Danışmanlar
Sniper Fx uses a confluence of several indicators with Price Action reading to identify specific patterns and generate Market Entry Signals . This setup is frequently used by professional traders around the world. If you want a reliable EA, Sniper Fx is for you. Sniper Fx does not use AI, martingale or Grid, it does not work miracles, but it is safe. The results shown in the images are out of sample, therefore much more reliable, Furthermore, it includes all the essential and proven features, su
TitanCore Fx
Fernando De Paljla Silva
Uzman Danışmanlar
TitanCore Fx is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) designed to operate safely and efficiently in the Forex market. Using multiple integrated strategies in Multi-Symbol mode, combined with intelligent trend detection filters, the robot is able to identify professional setups frequently used by experienced traders around the world. Unlike other solutions, TitanCore Fx does not use martingale, grids, or artificial intelligence, prioritizing security and risk management. All results are based on out-of
Hunter Scalper Fx
Fernando De Paljla Silva
Uzman Danışmanlar
O Hunter Scalper Fx usa uma confluência de vários indicadores, Price Action e filtros para identificar padrões específicos e gerar Sinais de entrada no mercado . Este setup é frequentemente usado por traders profissionais Ao redor do mundo. Se queres um EA seguro, o Hunter Scalper Fx é pra você. O Hunter Scalper Fx não usa AI, martingale ou Grid, não faz milagres, mas é seguro. Os resultados Aqui apresentados nas imagens são de (out of Sample), portanto, muito mais confiável, Além disso, inclui
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt