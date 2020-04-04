📌 Smart Pending Breakout EA

Smart Pending Breakout EA is an advanced automated trading system designed to capture breakout opportunities using pending orders (Buy Stop & Sell Stop). The EA relies on Moving Average signals combined with additional indicators to determine market direction and place pending trades accordingly.

🔹 How It Works:

Analyzes market direction using Moving Averages and other technical indicators.

Places pending orders in both directions (Buy Stop & Sell Stop).

When one order is triggered, the other is automatically deleted.

A Trailing Stop is activated to secure profits and follow the trend dynamically.

If both orders are triggered due to market reversal, the EA will close them together with a small controlled loss, then restart the cycle by analyzing the next opportunity.

🔹 Best Trading Conditions:

Timeframe: M5 (5 Minutes).

Instruments:

XAUUSD (Gold vs USD).

BTCUSD (Bitcoin vs USD).

Strong-trending Forex pairs (e.g., GBPJPY, EURUSD during strong moves).

⚠️ Avoid using on highly ranging/choppy currency pairs.

🔹 Main Features:

Smart breakout strategy with pending orders.

Dynamic profit protection with Trailing Stop.

Automatic restart after every trading cycle.

Works best on Gold, Bitcoin, and strong-trending currency pairs.

Avoids sideways/ranging market conditions.

🔹 Main Parameters:

Lot Size – fixed or dynamic lot management.

Trailing Stop – adjustable to lock profits.

Moving Average Settings – customizable for signal generation.

Magic Number – for multi-EA usage.

⚠️ Disclaimer:

This Expert Advisor is a professional trading tool.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Use proper risk management and test thoroughly on a demo account before trading live.

The author is not responsible for any financial losses.