Smart Pending Breakout EA
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Samir Arman
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
📌 Smart Pending Breakout EA
Smart Pending Breakout EA is an advanced automated trading system designed to capture breakout opportunities using pending orders (Buy Stop & Sell Stop). The EA relies on Moving Average signals combined with additional indicators to determine market direction and place pending trades accordingly.
🔹 How It Works:
Analyzes market direction using Moving Averages and other technical indicators.
Places pending orders in both directions (Buy Stop & Sell Stop).
When one order is triggered, the other is automatically deleted.
A Trailing Stop is activated to secure profits and follow the trend dynamically.
If both orders are triggered due to market reversal, the EA will close them together with a small controlled loss, then restart the cycle by analyzing the next opportunity.
🔹 Best Trading Conditions:
Timeframe: M5 (5 Minutes).
Instruments:
XAUUSD (Gold vs USD).
BTCUSD (Bitcoin vs USD).
Strong-trending Forex pairs (e.g., GBPJPY, EURUSD during strong moves).
⚠️ Avoid using on highly ranging/choppy currency pairs.
🔹 Main Features:
Smart breakout strategy with pending orders.
Dynamic profit protection with Trailing Stop.
Automatic restart after every trading cycle.
Works best on Gold, Bitcoin, and strong-trending currency pairs.
Avoids sideways/ranging market conditions.
🔹 Main Parameters:
Lot Size – fixed or dynamic lot management.
Trailing Stop – adjustable to lock profits.
Moving Average Settings – customizable for signal generation.
Magic Number – for multi-EA usage.
⚠️ Disclaimer:
This Expert Advisor is a professional trading tool.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Use proper risk management and test thoroughly on a demo account before trading live.
The author is not responsible for any financial losses.