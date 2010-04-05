Smart Pending Breakout EA

📌 Smart Pending Breakout EA
Smart Pending Breakout EA is an advanced automated trading system designed to capture breakout opportunities using pending orders (Buy Stop & Sell Stop). The EA relies on Moving Average signals combined with additional indicators to determine market direction and place pending trades accordingly.
🔹 How It Works:
Analyzes market direction using Moving Averages and other technical indicators.
Places pending orders in both directions (Buy Stop & Sell Stop).
When one order is triggered, the other is automatically deleted.
A Trailing Stop is activated to secure profits and follow the trend dynamically.
If both orders are triggered due to market reversal, the EA will close them together with a small controlled loss, then restart the cycle by analyzing the next opportunity.
🔹 Best Trading Conditions:
Timeframe: M5 (5 Minutes).
Instruments: 
XAUUSD (Gold vs USD).
BTCUSD (Bitcoin vs USD).
Strong-trending Forex pairs (e.g., GBPJPY, EURUSD during strong moves).
⚠️ Avoid using on highly ranging/choppy currency pairs.
🔹 Main Features:
Smart breakout strategy with pending orders.
Dynamic profit protection with Trailing Stop.
Automatic restart after every trading cycle.
Works best on Gold, Bitcoin, and strong-trending currency pairs.
Avoids sideways/ranging market conditions.
🔹 Main Parameters:
Lot Size – fixed or dynamic lot management.
Trailing Stop – adjustable to lock profits.
Moving Average Settings – customizable for signal generation.
Magic Number – for multi-EA usage.
⚠️ Disclaimer:
This Expert Advisor is a professional trading tool.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Use proper risk management and test thoroughly on a demo account before trading live.
The author is not responsible for any financial losses.
Prodotti consigliati
EAs Holder
Dimitri Nepomniachtchi
Experts
TITOLARE di EA: gestisci più robot di trading sotto il pieno controllo holder di EA è un sistema avanzato per i trader che li aiuta a gestire in modo efficace più robot di trading (EA). Con il programma, puoi distribuire i tuoi robot in conti virtuali separati e configurare rischi individuali e parametri di trading per ciascuno. Come funziona il TITOLARE di EA? holder di EA risolve il problema chiave dei trader che hanno molti robot di trading o vogliono acquisirli: la gestione caotica. Il pro
Architect
Tomoyuki Nakazima
Experts
Feature No Martingale, grid trading or averaging in this EA. Logic is original,sound and robust. Augmented by machine learning. ProfitFactor is over 7. Perfect EA The Ultimate EA Finally,the EA with real edge has come to MQL5 Market. This EA is easy to use.No Optimization is needed. Your money will increase so fast,I promise you. Currency Pairs This EA works on USDJPY. On strategy tester and live trading,choose symbol "USDJPY". Parameters Parameter name Description LotsMethod There are two
Red Bot
Vitalii Zakharuk
Experts
The mechanism of work of the Red Bot Expert Advisor is designed so that before opening a transaction, they undergo instant implicit filtering, which, if there are competent and practical settings, allows the buyer to level the number of unprofitable and unproductive transactions. The adviser has a large number of internal regulators, software installations and special codes that help to safely and efficiently trade. This is a fully automated Expert Advisor, built on the scalping strategy, work
King Box Thor
Nguyen Cong Hoan
Experts
The product has a great combination of pending orders and trends to help investors manage capital effectively. The bot does not have a martingale, so it is always safe of capital. Run the D1 timeframe pairs. The main parameters can be installed: Lot -  Startot . Auto-Grid   -    ON/OFF AutoLot  - ON/OFF TP - Takeprofit   -pips. SL - StopLoss  - Pips. Magic -  Number magic. TralllingStop  - ON/OFF Comment  - KING Tralling - pips
Forex Fraus MAD DOG
Dmitriy Zaytsev
3.5 (2)
Experts
The Expert Advisor of the Forex Fraus is designed for scalping the EURUSD (for five-digit quotes) and adapted for the accounts with fast execution of orders. Operation Principle When a signal is received, the orders are opened by accumulation using tick data; The robot does not apply indicators and other analytical systems. The signals are calculated using H1 and M1 chart processing results; The EA has three operation modes; Normal : uses the filter for trend trading; Turbo : uses the filter th
FREE
Price Action Trader EA mz
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
PRICE ACTION TRADER EA - è un fantastico sistema di trading automatico basato sulla ricerca Price Action! Questo è un consulente esperto "imposta e dimentica" che fa tutto il lavoro di trading per te! 7 Set_file disponibili! L'idea di trading si basa sul famoso e potente pattern Price Action: PinBar! Price Action Trader EA è un ottimo investimento: funzionerà per te per anni e anni, tutti i Set_file hanno un'aspettativa matematica positiva! Usa i Set file dalla sezione "Commenti" per usare/
Max Asia Scalping EA mx
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
MAX ASIA SCALPING EA - è un sistema di trading multi-coppia completamente automatico per MT4. Questo è un Expert Adviser "imposta e dimentica" che fa tutto il lavoro di trading per te! 8 Set_file disponibili per 8 coppie! Usa Set_files v25.15 dalla sezione "Commenti" per utilizzare/testare l'EA. Caratteristiche principali dell'EA: - Nessun trading durante il fine settimana. - Metodi di trading scalping basati sui livelli di supporto/resistenza locali. - Il sistema è sicuro e NON utilizza met
Gold buyer
Tareq Zead Mousa Alhawatmah
4 (1)
Experts
XAUUSD Only 1 min and 5 min timeframe recommended 20 spread MAX broker back tested have a great profit (details in pictures) try it on demo account initially  use its default setting  Overview Introducing the Ultimate Trading Bot, a sophisticated and intelligent automated trading solution designed for both novice and experienced traders. This trading bot leverages advanced algorithms, real-time data analysis, and customizable parameters to maximize your trading potential while minimizing risk. D
Intellectual Bot
Ivan Simonika
Experts
The Intellectual Bot is designed for trading major currency pairs and has crash protection - when the connection is restored, the EA will continue to work with its orders. The Expert Advisor independently controls the volume of trading positions, slippage, spread, maintains and protects open orders, can work with a deposit of any size (from $ 100). Forex trading strategy Intellectual Bot, carried out on short periods of time and with very small profit / loss targets. The trader concludes a dea
Sharp
Vitalii Zakharuk
Experts
Sharp expert system works with a deposit of $ 100! The classic method of scalping. It is also worth noting that with the allowable level of the spread, the bot goes through any historical period on any currency pair. The key for the Sharp bot is the spread, it works with default settings, it is possible to work with a spread of up to 10. If the spread is more than 10, then you need to select other settings. Testing should be performed with a spread of up to 10 on all ticks. There is no point i
Candlestick Patterns Trade Custom
Denis Luchinkin
Experts
Candlestick Patterns Trade Custom is an Expert Advisor for trading candlestick patterns. The considerable advantages of the EA It allows the user to configure the signal of each pattern, it is recommended to configure the EA in accordance with the analysis results of the Candlestick Patterns Analytics indicator; It does not use Martingale; Contains the integrated Candlestick Patterns Custom indicator. Description of Input Parameters Each candlestick pattern has a drop-down menu with the option
Blue GAIA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Seamless portfolio of trading systems in your palm - Powered by ONNX Neural network | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue GAIA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  --> Cosmic 2 | GAIA Intro Blue GAIA EA   (' GAIA ') - is the latest edition of BlueAlgos family, uniting all the best algos and features under one-roof. Its is the true 4xMulti Systems: +------------------------------------------------
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
Experts
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
Hoes EA
Xue Fei Zhang
Experts
这是一个英镑头皮策略，固定止损，一次一单，测试最近3年平均年盈利百分之50到70左右，要求ECN账户 下单手数设置：每50美元，下单0.01手。参数调整：XDSS调整手数,ZSDS止损调整, 4.EA挂1日周期表即可。 EA特点1固定止损不抗单。 。 这是一个英镑头皮策略，固定止损，一次一单，测试最近3年平均年盈利百分之50到70左右，要求ECN账户   下单手数设置：每50美元，下单0.01手。参数调整：XDSS调整手数,ZSDS止损调整, 4.EA挂1日周期表即可。 EA特点1固定止损不抗单。   这是一个英镑头皮策略，固定止损，一次一单，测试最近3年平均年盈利百分之50到70左右，要求ECN账户   下单手数设置：每50美元，下单0.01手。参数调整：XDSS调整手数,ZSDS止损调整, 4.EA挂1日周期表即可。 EA特点1固定止损不抗单。                    
Night EA
Atif Zafar
Experts
EA works with none of the technical indicators. It works with logics in slow market. It's very important to give GMT-offset value to EA. GMT-offset value is the value that need to be according to chart off-set time. If your chart is GMT +3 than give GMT Offset value 3. Tested with 99.90% data Modelling quality. Recommendations : Developed for M1, EURUSD ECN Broker with 5 points Settings Lot Size: manual lot size if "money management" is disabled Money management: EA will decide the lot size if t
Beast EA
Vaclav Sulc
Experts
One of the best EAs on MQL For backtests you can use this SET How to install The EA must be connected to only one M15 chart (for example: NZDCAD M15) Easy to set up: _base_  - You can leave the default setting Symbols: AUDCAD,NZDCAD,AUDNZD - multicurrency set from one chart M15 First Trade: Long and Short - sets Long/Short positions Emergency closing at BE - Close all positions on BE Orders Comment - comment at trade Magic Number - Magic Number Virtual TP - sets the virtual TP New Year Trad
Angry predator
Jose Daniel Stromberg Martinez
Experts
Opening price: $49 (6 of 10 copies left) Get your copy before price goes up! Next price: $99 Angry Predator  is a proffessional made EA with a lot of money management options, such as martingale and autolots . Its a trend based expert with standard indicators that are put together. Monitoring:    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/829058   (just started) All settings are pre-defined for indicators, See screenshots for money management settings. Be careful with martingale setting if you do not
Session Trading EA
Muhammad Nouman
Experts
Session Trading EA s an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading GBPUSD. The operation is based on opening orders in between  London and New York session because this is the time when market get volatile and we can get good risk to reward ratio , thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy,    SETTINGS Pair - GBPUSD. Timeframe- H1. Lots- Use 0.01 for $250. Session trade Hour - 12  (if backrest result not profitable its mean your server time is different so you need to per
NebularMan
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Experts
EA per il trading manuale con la possibilità di aggiungere nuovi ordini con la media in un lotto. Puoi gestire il rischio modificando il volume del lotto, il passaggio tra gli ordini e limitando il numero di posizioni aperte e il volume totale dei lotti. C'è un trailing stop, uno stop loss virtuale e un take profit virtuale, che possono essere spostati liberamente sul grafico. Con l'aiuto del simulatore di trading integrato, puoi verificare come funziona l'EA nel tester di strategia. Beneficio i
SnowyOwlLite
RODION SLOTIN
Experts
Version of the snowy Owl trend adviser, which is based on determining the combination of candle patterns. A virtual trailing stop tracks each open order and groups open orders to close them simultaneously. The version can work on opening the scalp. orders on the selected TF. Trend indicator: MA+candle combination or only candle combination. The breakeven function and closing all trades (or only profitable ones) with a trawl will reduce the risk of losses. It is recommended to work with stop orde
GridOpposit
Oleksandr Nozemtsev
Experts
2 in 1. Questa è la risposta alla domanda Che Cosa è GridOpposit? Il consulente ama le tendenze, quindi è trend-questa volta. Ma come ogni bot, GridOpposit può sbagliare e poi diventa griglia o media-questi sono due. La cosa principale è agire senza problemi, secondo un algoritmo di trading competente. Questo GridOpposit è anche abile, utilizzando non un ordine statico, ma un passo dinamico e flessibile che si adatta all'ambiente di mercato. Dopotutto, è su griglie statiche che la maggior parte
EA Cyclone
Renat Garaev
4.63 (8)
Experts
EA Cyclone è un Expert Advisor con un algoritmo di trading unico. L'EA determina le zone di inversione utilizzando i livelli frattali. Contattami subito dopo l'acquisto per ricevere istruzioni e accedere a una chat privata di Telegram! Durante lo sviluppo di questo robot, la popolare strategia di trading Fractal è stata automatizzata, il che fornisce un punto di ingresso ragionevole per ogni operazione. Per una messa a punto più precisa del robot, sono stati coinvolti trader esperti di un fon
Gold Breakout Sniper MT4
Vernkham Sorsavanh
Experts
(MT5):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/135268?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page#description Live account: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2307663?source=Site+Profile Gold Breakout Sniper( Strategy 259 158 ) EA is a fully automated trading system designed for XAUUSD on the H1 timeframe, focusing on volatility breakout opportunities confirmed by trend filters. This EA combines multiple ATR levels to accurately gauge market volatility conditions and filters trades using MACD to ensure e
Set TP and SL by Price
Antonio Franco
Experts
Set TP & SL by Price – Auto Order Modifier for MT4 Imposta automaticamente livelli precisi di TP e SL su qualsiasi ordine ️ Compatibile con tutti i simboli e gli EA, filtrabile per simbolo o magic number Questo Expert Advisor consente di impostare Take Profit (TP) e Stop Loss (SL) utilizzando valori di prezzo esatti (es: 1.12345 su EURUSD). Nessun pip o punto — solo controllo preciso e mirato su tutti gli ordini, anche con filtri per simbolo o numero magico. Funzionalità principali:
Gold Mask Aggressive
Geethika Rasnayake Mudiyanselage
Experts
Gold Mask Aggressive EA - Advanced XAU/USD Trading Robot Professional Gold Mask trading EA for MetaTrader with proprietary algorithms and precise market analysis. Designed for XAU/USD scalping without  martingale strategies. But Aggressive Mode has a profitable trading grid. Buy Gold Mask Aggressive MT4 and you could get   HFT Golden EA   for free ! Ask in private for more details! The price will increase by $100 with every 10 purchases. Final price $2750 ( After purchasing the EA, contact m
FiboMagic Auto
Ivan Zapuskalov
Experts
This Expert Advisor is used in tandem with the FiboMagic Pro indicator https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/64978?source=Site +Profile The FiboMagic Pro indicator shows you: 1) Which way to trade 2) Clear entry point criteria for breaking the counter-trend line in the Fibonacci structure 3) Clear exit criteria based on levels The FiboMagic Auto Expert Advisor provides you with automatic trading based on the signals of the FiboMagic Pro indicator, namely: - analyzes the breakout of the cou
Order Management MT4
Thi Tu Oanh Le
Experts
Visualize your trades effortlessly with the Opening line, Stop Loss, and Take Profit directly on the chart. This feature makes it easy to set up new orders and review crucial details before execution. Risk Management Our advanced risk calculation function automates the process of determining the optimal lot size for a new order based on your desired risk and Stop Loss settings. You can adjust the Stop Loss to any size while maintaining your chosen risk level. With a simple toggle, the Lot Calc
NebulaTrade Genesis MT4
Nick Schueder
Experts
IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. NebulaTrade Genesis MT4 is a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) engineered for precise US30 trading during New York market hours.   Designed for both   Prop Firm Challenges and Personal Accounts , it executes   1-4 high-quality trades per day , ensuring   low drawdowns and strategic risk management . Unlike many EAs that rely on   Martingale, Grid, or Hedging , NebulaTrade Gen
Manual Entry Trader
David Joseph
Experts
Manual Input trader EA is a trading tool that allows you to manage up to 11 independent entry levels per symbol, each with its own lot size, take-profit, stop-loss, and trailing settings. The EA supports stealth management of TP and SL, keeping them hidden from the broker, and provides drag-and-drop adjustment of levels directly on the chart. It can be used on any symbol or timeframe and saves your settings for continuity after platform restarts. ------------------------------------------------
Aries Revenge EA
Corey A Brown
Experts
________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________________________________ Are You Looking For REVENGE On The Market With A PowerFul EA With A Low DD And Consistency That Produces  Realistic & Believable Results  ? Well, You've Found The Right 1. Introducing "ARIES REVENGE." ARIES REVENGE IS SAFE & SOUND WHILE BEING BATTLE TESTED. OPEN BUY & SELL ORDERS: ARIES REVENGE Runs A  Intraday Scalping S
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Experts
Presentazione       Quantum Emperor EA   , l'innovativo consulente esperto MQL5 che sta trasformando il modo in cui fai trading sulla prestigiosa coppia GBPUSD! Sviluppato da un team di trader esperti con esperienza di trading di oltre 13 anni. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Acquista Quantum Emperor EA e potresti ottenere Quantum StarMan  gratis!*** Chiedi in privato per maggiori dettagli Segnale
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PUNTELLO AZIENDA PRONTO!   (   scarica SETFILE   ) PROMOZIONE LANCIO: Sono rimaste solo poche copie al prezzo attuale! Prezzo finale: 990$ Ottieni 1 EA gratis (per 2 account commerciali) -> contattami dopo l'acquisto Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Benvenuti al Mietitore d'Oro! Basato sul Goldtrade Pro di grande successo, questo EA è stato progettato per funzionare su più intervalli di tempo contemporaneamente e ha la possibilità di impostare
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.39 (36)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.37 (19)
Experts
Aura Black Edition è un EA completamente automatizzato progettato per negoziare solo ORO. L'esperto ha mostrato risultati stabili su XAUUSD nel periodo 2011-2020. Non sono stati utilizzati metodi pericolosi di gestione del denaro, nessuna martingala, nessuna griglia o scalping. Adatto a qualsiasi condizione di brokeraggio. EA addestrato con un perceptron multistrato La rete neurale (MLP) è una classe di rete neurale artificiale (ANN) feedforward. Il termine MLP è usato in modo ambiguo, a volte l
Dynamic Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (1)
Experts
️ Possiedi già il Boring Pips EA ? Hai diritto a uno sconto aggiuntivo del 30% ! Contattaci per scoprire: Come richiedere il tuo rebate (rimborso) Il secondo mandato di Trump ha riacceso un'ondata di politiche commerciali aggressive, a partire dal ritorno di dazi doganali su larga scala che stanno scuotendo i mercati globali. Le tensioni in Medio Oriente sono aumentate — recentemente tra Israele e Iran — influenzando potenzialmente l’aumento del prezzo del petrolio. La guerra tra Rus
Bitcoin Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.69 (64)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
GbpUsd Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (91)
Experts
The GBPUSD Robot MT4 is an advanced automated trading system meticulously designed for the specific dynamics of the  GBP/USD  currency pair. Utilizing advanced technical analysis, the robot assesses historical and real-time data to  identify potential trends , key support and resistance levels, and other relevant market signals specific to GBP/USD. The Robot opens positions  every day,  from Monday to Friday, and  all positions are secured  with Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop, Break-Even
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.43 (7)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
AI Gold Sniper
Ho Tuan Thang
Experts
Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $399! After that, the price will be raised to $499. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. - REAL SIGNAL  Default Setting:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 AI Gold Sniper applies the latest GPT-4o model (GPT-4o by OpenAI) in XAU/USD trading designed based on a
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (4)
Experts
Vortex - il vostro investimento nel futuro L'expert advisor Vortex Gold EA è stato creato appositamente per il trading sull'oro (XAU/USD) sulla piattaforma Metatrader. Costruito utilizzando indicatori proprietari e algoritmi segreti dell'autore, questo EA impiega una strategia di trading completa progettata per catturare movimenti redditizi nel mercato dell'oro. I componenti chiave della sua strategia includono indicatori classici come il CCI e l'indicatore parabolico, che lavorano insieme per
Gold Trend Scalping MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (4)
Experts
Benvenuto in Gold Trend Scalping PROMOZIONE DI LANCIO: Prossimo prezzo: $899 Prezzo finale: $1999 Gold Trend Scalping è il primo EA che ho progettato specificamente per l'oro. L'EA utilizza una strategia di trading seguendo la tendenza, basata su timeframe più grandi. Utilizza un super trend per rilevare la tendenza principale del timeframe più grande e poi apre operazioni su timeframe più piccoli. L'EA utilizza sempre uno stop loss fisso per ogni operazione, impostato a 100 pips. Incorpora an
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
5 (1)
Experts
VERSIONE ULTRA OTTIMIZZATA – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , nella sua versione MT4, è il rilascio più potente, stabile e raffinato fino ad oggi. HFT è uno scalper ad alta frequenza che opera esclusivamente sull’Oro (XAUUSD) nel timeframe M1, eseguendo un gran numero di operazioni ogni giorno. Supporta una leva finanziaria fino a 1:500 e funziona con size di lotto molto ragionevoli per una vera strategia di scalping. Per questo motivo, è necessario utilizzare conti dedicati al trading scalpi
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (17)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot   continuously monitors market   conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the   perfect solution  
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.31 (48)
Experts
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30 . This expert advisor employs advanced algorithms and technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify potential entry and exit points, and execute trades with precision. A news filter has also been added to the robot, which prevents it from opening a position during important economic news , minimizing the risk. In robot, you can also specify the days and hours when the EA
M1 Gold Scalper
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
"M1 Gold Scalper" is a high frequency scalper trading exclusively gold (XAUUSD) on the M1 time frame, performing many trades daily. It works with very reasonable lot sizes, consistent with a true scalping strategy. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller This strategy is designed to profit from small fluctuations in the gold price, using micro trends and short-term impulses. The algorithm carefully analyzes market data, including price act
Three Little Birds
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Experts
️ THREE LITTLE BIRDS EA Forgiato dalla perdita. Perfezionato dal dolore. Rilasciato con uno scopo. ️ STRUTTURA. NON SPECULAZIONE. Three Little Birds EA non è solo un altro robot di trading. È un motore forgiato in battaglia, creato attraverso anni di veri fallimenti e progettato per una missione:   proteggere, recuperare e far crescere il tuo capitale, quando il mercato diventa crudele. Combina   tre potenti strategie   in perfetta sincronia: Grid on Loss con Martingala   : asso
Sequoia v4
Yvan Musatov
1 (1)
Experts
The Sequoia Expert Advisor is a professional market analyst working using a specialized algorithm. Based on the analysis of prices over a specific time interval, it reveals the strength and amplitude of prices using a unique indication system based on real data. When the strength of the trend and its direction changes, the expert closes the current position and opens a new one. The bot's algorithms include signals about overbought and oversold markets. A purchase occurs if the signal falls belo
MM Flip CodePro
Allistair Kabelo Mandow
Experts
"MM 3.0 FLIP CODEPRO IS DESIGNED TO MULTIPLY YOUR CAPITAL UP TO 300 TIMES OR MORE A WEEK ON SMALL ACCOUNTS USING 1:UNLIMITED THIS POWERFUL TRADING ROBOT CAN TURN SMALL INVESTMENTS INTO MASSIVE RETURNS DEPENDING ON MARKET CONDITIONS" "WITH JUST $100 FOR FORISTANCE YOU HAVE THE POTENTIAL TO GENERATE $30 000+ IN A SINGLE WEEK....BASED ON OUR EXPERIENCE CONSTANT CONSISTENT PROFITS WITHIN 7 TRADING DAYS DAYSARE ACHIEVABLE" "OUR TEAM IS HERE TO GUIDE AND SUPPORT YOU EVERY STEP OF THE WAY WITH MM3
Algo Capital I AI Trader
Jimitkumar Narhari Patel
Experts
Algo Capital I AI Trader: Empowering Traders with Integrity and Insight Algo Capital proudly introduces its inaugural state-of-the-art trading advisor - engineered to transform your trading experience through precision, adaptability, and advanced market intelligence. Powered by proprietary algorithms and deep market research, this solution is designed to deliver consistent, high-quality performance across diverse market conditions. Why Algo Capital? Robust Trading Strategies: Developed throu
NightVision EA
Alexander Kalinkin
4.11 (27)
Experts
NightVision EA  - is an automated Expert Advisor that uses night scalping trading during the closing of the American trading session. The EA uses a number of unique author's developments that have been successfully tested on real trading accounts. The EA can be used on most of the available trading instruments and is characterized by a small number of settings and easy installation. Live signal for NightVision EA:    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/dvrk78 Ask me for   the   recommended FX
Scipio Gold Bot
Stefano Frisetti
Experts
Attenzione alle TRUFFE! SCIPIO GOLD BOT e' distribuito solo su MQL5.com Questo non e' un BOT commerciale, ma e' professionale, la distribuzione e' limitata a 100 copie in tutto ed inoltre il costo puo' aumentare senza avviso. questa e' la versione per  MT4, se vuoi la versione per Mt5:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/148820 Le Differenze che rendono SCIPIO EA unico sono: + nessuna impostazione variabile o che il TRADER deve inserire + apre 1 solo trade alla volta + usa sempre STOP LOSS
ChimeraFxTool
Marve Edom Agbor
5 (1)
Experts
CHECK COMMENTS SECTION FOR BACKTESTING PARAMETERS.. The ChimeraFxTool Best EA for Prop Firms (MFF/FTMO The ChimeraFxTool Best EA for Prop Firms (MFF/FTMO)   - No Martingale   - No Grid   - No Hedging Best Risk Management   - Daily Loss limit   - Stop loss and TP protections Best Profit Factor   - Daily Max Profit Lock Protection   - Monthly Profit Lock Protection Best Signal Accuracy    - Best candle Patterns    - Best timed Response     Strategy    - Trend Tracker    - Neurological bas
Gold Scalper Market DNA Robot
Harsh Tiwari
Experts
A gold trading expert advisor is a sophisticated software program designed to analyze market trends and execute trades on behalf of the user in the gold market. This type of expert advisor utilizes advanced algorithms to identify profitable trading opportunities and make decisions based on pre-defined criteria and parameters. The gold trading expert advisor is capable of monitoring the gold market 24/7, identifying potential entry and exit points, managing risk levels, and executing trades aut
Neon Trade MT4
Evgeniy Ilin
5 (1)
Experts
La quintessenza di un approccio complesso, il cui obiettivo principale è un guadagno a lungo termine e realistico con rischi minimi per il trader. La base sono i concetti avanzati di trading in combinazione con l'apprendimento automatico, che si potenziano efficacemente a vicenda. Un'altra caratteristica unica è che il sistema non ha bisogno di essere ottimizzato, poiché questa funzione è affidata ai miei server. Il sistema implementa un trading conservativo e a lungo termine con minime perdite
Titan Gold AI
Yasir Mohammed Sachit Sachit
Experts
Titan Gold AI – Expert Advisor for Forex & Gold Trading Disclaimer Trading in financial markets involves significant risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always use proper risk management and test the EA on a demo account before trading live. Key Features Works on all currency pairs, including Gold (XAUUSD). Smart session filtering: Asia – London – New York. Dynamic money management suitable for small and large accounts. Trailing Stop and BreakEven systems for profit protec
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.5 (10)
Experts
Aura Neuron è un Expert Advisor distintivo che continua la serie di sistemi di trading Aura. Sfruttando reti neurali avanzate e strategie di trading classiche all'avanguardia, Aura Neuron offre un approccio innovativo con eccellenti prestazioni potenziali. Completamente automatizzato, questo Expert Advisor è progettato per negoziare coppie di valute XAUUSD (GOLD). Ha dimostrato una stabilità costante su queste coppie dal 1999 al 2023. Il sistema evita pericolose tecniche di gestione del denaro,
SouthEast
Sugianto
5 (11)
Experts
SouthEast is an expert advisor developed from my experience in manual trading that has been automated. SouthEast is specifically designed to generate maximum profits with small deposits by prioritizing the security of your funds. Why SouthEast? SouthEast does not require complicated settings and is easy to use because user only need to upload a set file that is already available. Currently there are set files for 20 fx pairs. The best GRID EA with the ability to control risks. I will share my
Opal
Oeyvind Borgsoe
Experts
Opal is a powerful tool using cutting-edge algorithms and AI-driven calculations. This fully automated EA encompasses the exceptional qualities we associate with the opulent gemstone: proper decision-making, prudence and strong protection. The capital is protected by advanced money management modules, filters, two-step trailing stop and flexible customizing. Opal also takes into account the study of psychological levels in financial markets. Most human beings think in even rounded whole num
Altri dall’autore
Ninja Forex EA
Samir Arman
Experts
Hello all The expert works on technical levels with some indicators for entering deals It works in reverse If the general shape is bullish, selling is entered with the suspension of a pending deal If the trend is down, buy is entered with a pending deal suspended Watching the video shows you how it works How the expert works It is placed on the three currency pairs GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD parameters: Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on ri
Egypt Station EA1
Samir Arman
Experts
There is the first expert enters a sale deal The second expert enters the purchase Each expert works on pending deals multiples With each expert closing his trades at a 10 point profit Better to watch the video before working the experiment. Parameters: OP_symbol_1 : Open positions BUY  or open positions SELL. Lot1: Manual Lot Size. Auto_Lot: Set to true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, set to false if you want to use manual lot size. Max_Risk: Max Risk as p
Hedging Forex EA1
Samir Arman
5 (2)
Experts
️ Hedging Forex EA1 – Smart Risk Control with ATR & Hedge Strategy Now with enhanced features and virtual strategy tester guidance --- Overview Hedging Forex EA1 is a smart, risk-managed Expert Advisor designed for volatile currency pairs using a hedging strategy. This EA provides advanced control over position sizing, trade timing, and Take Profit strategies with ATR integration. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, Hedging Forex EA1 offers flexibility, protection, an
Hedging Forex EA4
Samir Arman
5 (1)
Experts
The expert will initially open a buy order and a sell order. When a 20 point profit is achieved, a buy order and a sell order are opened. When a buy-back deal is cooling the deal by multiplying the combination *3 All this was explained in the video please watch Max Spread = 0.3 Broker link from here https://tinyurl.com/y7xkqz89 The ATR indicator has been added When Open_ATR=true It works in Take Profit mode programmatically With the control of the value of the pointer from the period and th
Egyptian Fighter Arman EA2
Samir Arman
Experts
How it works, how to set the settings and the timing used. Watch the video from the link. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IrathrWJwFg The expert works like the first expert method Egyptian Fighter Arman EA2 is primarily a Scalping EA that combines data from multiple indicators such as (Stochastic, MACD, RSI and MAs) on 1 Min time frame to make a trading decision when there is decent trading opportunity. the expert itself tries to minimize your Risk exposure by using Risk Management system inheri
Macd Arman EA1 AR1
Samir Arman
Experts
Hello all How the expert works on the MACD indicator In a way breakthrough level was put in the expert Login to buy or sell With multiplier deals being opened after a number of points All trades are closed together on a 20 pip gain. Parameters: MACD indicator . Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want use manual lot size. Max_Risk: Max Risk as percentage of Equity* the greater this percentage is the gre
Dow Up Zigzag EA
Samir Arman
Experts
How to work on the ZigZag index The same default settings When the top and bottom of the index form with the top and bottom of another form The trade is entered when the Moving index is broken From the bottom up or vice versa. Parameters: Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want use manual lot size. Max_Risk: Max Risk as percentage of Equity* the greater this percentage is the greater the lot size if a
Renko Arman EA2
Samir Arman
Experts
Hello all The expert works on the Renko chart Watching the  video explains how Renko works With expert work. Work like expert image settings as shown in the image First, the Renko chart generation expert only works with the market Wait for the market to work and try like explaining the video Parameters: Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want to use manual lot size. Max_Risk: Max Risk as percentage of
Amar Ya Alexandria EA2
Samir Arman
1 (1)
Experts
Hello all The expert is working on the zig zag indicator With Fibonacci levels Moving average indicator The method of opening deals depends on the numerical method of all indicators together Entering into a position buy or sell  With the cooling of the multipliers, the closing of the winning buy deals and the closing of the winning selling deals You can try with the same settings One of the best frames M5 With the experience, the best Fremat appears. arameters: Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot:
The Golden Pharaoh EA2
Samir Arman
Experts
Hello all The expert works on the moving average indicator Calculating the number of points from the current price and the index Entering into a profit deal 5 pips If the trend reverses with a new signal, it enters a trade with the trend with opening consolidation deals with the same size of the original lot With the closure of all together on a profit of  5 points Cooling deals with the same size of the basic lot 15 pips opens a new trade Work on the M15. Parameters: Lot1: Manual Lot Size Aut
The king Hedging Forex
Samir Arman
Experts
Hello all The expert advisor is on my channel for those who want to buy or rent https://t.me/Arman_MT4 Works to open two hedging deals, buying and selling, with a goal of each deal of 20 points With the opening of multiple cooling deals in the manner of another lot size and suspending each type of sale or purchase transaction At a profit level. Parameters: Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want to
Hedging Gold EA1
Samir Arman
Experts
very important But gold moved more than 1800 points in a week Please be careful, do not work on gold with this expert advisor Work is on weak currency pairs with strong trend and high volatility The latest version is available at this link https://t.me/Arman_MT4/2016 Hello all The expert advisor is on my channel for those who want to buy or rent https://t.me/Arman_MT4  A hedging expert works on gold From the expert settings, zero is added to the Take Profit If the gold chart is, there are two
My Friend EA2
Samir Arman
Experts
Hello all There have been updates and changes in the way open deals work It is different from the first expert, My Friend EA In opening deals only, and the rest of the conditions are as they were in the past: This expert is a type of oscillator It works on a set of indicators with the profit tracking method With the work of cooling deals with the closure of all together It is preferred to work on the M5 timing Max Spread = 0.3 Broker link from here https://tinyurl.com/y7xkqz89 arameters: Lot1
Fibonacci Arman EA4
Samir Arman
Experts
The expert works on the Fibonacci levels on the previous candle With some digital way to enter the deal On the five minute frame Work on currency pairs only Do not use TakeProfit or Stop Loss How the expert works It is placed on the three currency pairs GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD Same settings without changing anything When he works, he will work on only one currency of them until it closes on a profit Profit is only seven points Please watch the video Explains how the expert works. Max Spread = 0.3
MoSalah EA
Samir Arman
Experts
Follow signals here The expert works on the Fibonacci levels on the previous candle With some digital way to enter the deal On the five minute frame Work on currency pairs only Do not use TakeProfit or Stop Loss How the expert works It is placed on the three currency pairs GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD Same settings without changing anything When he works, he will work on only one currency of them until it closes on a profit Profit is only seven points Please watch the video Explains how the expert wor
Happy New Year EA
Samir Arman
Experts
The expert works on the Fibonacci levels on the previous candle With some digital way to enter the deal On the five minute frame Work on currency pairs only Do not use TakeProfit or Stop Loss How the expert works It is placed on the three currency pairs GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD Same settings without changing anything When he works, he will work on only one currency of them until it closes on a profit Pursuing the profit from the trailing stop within the expert programming Explains how the expert w
Forex Safety
Samir Arman
Experts
The expert works on the gold chart First, work on the five-minute timer The step size is 10 pips when working on currency pairs When working on gold, the step size = 100 if there are two or three numbers after the decimal point for the price of gold. How the expert works When opening the first deal The trolling stop works in pursuit of profit If the price goes down, it opens a deal every move distance Until he reaches 8 deals, he opens a deal opposite the open one, and the lot size is equal Her
Forex Safety EA2
Samir Arman
Experts
Hello all The expert works in a digital way to determine the liquidity in the market with making deals BUYSTOP AND SELLSTOP From the current price with the distance control from the step from the expert settings Only the first deal works with him, the method of chasing the profit, the trolling stop The expert works to close the last profitable deal with the first SELL and BUY trade With the method of closing deals from Win Equity The expert works on currency pairs and works on gold The expert w
Silver Eagle EA1
Samir Arman
Experts
The expert works on the Fibonacci levels on the previous candle With some digital way to enter the deal On the five minute frame Work on currency pairs only Do not use TakeProfit or Stop Loss How the expert works It is placed on the three currency pairs GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD Same settings without changing anything When he works, he will work on only one currency of them until it closes on a profit Pursuing the profit from the trailing stop within the expert programming Explains how the expert w
Renko Again EA
Samir Arman
Experts
Hello all The expert works on the intersection of moving averages with a digital method of opening deals With closing deals on a profit of a number of points programmatically With opening deals with the trend and closing some deals together for a profit until all are closed together for a profit The expert works on regular candles. It is possible to experiment on the timing of five minutes, quarter-hour, half-hour or hour parameters: Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically ca
Recovery Zone EA
Samir Arman
Experts
Hello all Expert works in Recovery Zone With the opening of a buy or sell deal at the expense of the general trend with the suspension of a pending deal in multiples With the control of the complications from the multiples box from LO1 to LO20 Control it according to the way you work With closing all together on the target with the arithmetic mean method Working on currency pairs, it is preferable to have a small spread Max Spread = 0.3 Broker link from here Deposit: 5000 USD lot :0.01 https://
Sama Hedging Forex EA
Samir Arman
Experts
An idea of testing hedge EA in the strategy tester will be given in this article. As you know, the strategy tester has its own limit unabling to open any order for another symbol. Every user that would like to test his/her own hedge Expert Advisors needs to test it/them live only. But does this limit our capabilities? I am sure that every hedge trader needs to test his own EA before trading live. So, I am giving the idea of generating a virtual strategy testing behavior (tester-like) to you all
Ichimoku ZigZag EA
Samir Arman
Experts
As indicated by the name of the expert, he works on the Ichimoku indicator and the ZigZag indicator The first indicator works to determine the direction if the price is above the cloud, the trend here is buy If the price is below the cloud, the trend here is sell The second indicator works to enter the trade after closing a candle above the top or the bottom of the bottom Here he enters the trade when the trend corresponds to the second indicator The goal is 10 fixed points within the expert co
Golden Net EA
Samir Arman
Experts
The expert works on the Fibonacci levels on the previous candle With some digital way to enter the deal On the five minute frame Work on currency pairs only Do not use TakeProfit or Stop Loss How the expert works It is placed on the three currency pairs GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD Same settings without changing anything When he works, he will work on only one currency of them until it closes on a profit Pursuing the profit from the trailing stop within the expert programming Explains how the expert w
Arman Flying EA X3
Samir Arman
Experts
Hello all The expert works by hanging pending deals moving with the price when activating a transaction It closes on the stop loss or on a profit from the pursuit of profit Work on low spread currency pairs Like dollar yen currency The work is done with the same settings as the expert, or it can be modified as the user likes Work on a timing of 15M or more as the user likes parameters: Transaction_Movement : Movement =true  . no Movement=false . Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to auto
Bollinger and RSI and Moving
Samir Arman
Experts
Bollinger and RSI and Moving Hello all As the name is the expert works with these indicators In determining the trend and not working in saturation and entering the opposite direction The conditions of the three indicators were linked together to enter the trades If he enters a buy transaction and reverses the trend, he enters a sale, and it is in the way of hedging Buying or selling opens at an entry signal from the indicators, with all deals closed together When experimenting, a back test on
Gulls EA
Samir Arman
Experts
Trend expert with a large number of indicators and the digital method in determining the opening of deals with the opening of multipliers deals when the trend reverses Work on the five-minute timer Work as the settings or control it if you like Explains how the expert works. Max Spread = 0.3 Broker link from here https://one.exness-track.com/a/lmeqq9b7 Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want to use
Moving Arman EA2
Samir Arman
Experts
The moving average expert works by intersectional method in opening deals using the moving average and other indicators in a digital way in opening deals With opening deals of the size of a lot twice the last lot with closing all together or closing the last two profitable deals with the biggest losing deal Work on the five minutes or quarter of an hour Explains how the expert works. Max Spread = 0.3 Broker link from here https://icmarkets.com/global/en/?camp=55169 https://one.exness-track.com/
Fibonacci Hedging EA
Samir Arman
Experts
he expert works on the Fibonacci levels on the previous candle With some digital way to enter the deal On the five minute frame Work on currency pairs only Do not use TakeProfit or Stop Loss How the expert works It is placed on the three currency pairs GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD Same settings without changing anything When he works, he will work on only one currency of them until it closes on a profit Profit is only seven points Please watch the video Explains how the expert works. Max Spread = 0.3
RSI Hedging EA
Samir Arman
Experts
he expert works on the RSI levels on the previous candle With some digital way to enter the deal On the five minute frame Work on currency pairs only Do not use TakeProfit or Stop Loss How the expert works It is placed on the three currency pairs GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD Same settings without changing anything When he works, he will work on only one currency of them until it closes on a profit Profit is only seven points Please watch the video Explains how the expert works. Max Spread = 0.3 Broker
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione