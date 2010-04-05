Ora Gold No Loss

Gold No Loss EA Pro is a professional Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAU/USD (Gold) traders who seek consistent profitability with no losing trades strategy.

This EA uses an advanced grid-based trading system with smart order management, daily/weekly profit tracking, and integrated sell-side protection to maximize profit and minimize drawdowns.





REAL ACCOUNT SIGNAL : Link

🔑 Key Features

✅ 100% No-Loss Logic – All trades are managed to close in profit

✅ Optimized for XAU/USD (Gold) – Built and tested exclusively for Gold trading✅ Smart Grid System – Places dynamic buy orders at precise grid levels

✅ Automatic Take-Profit Handling – Orders close only in profit

✅ Optional Sell Protection Mode – Hedge logic for extra profit

✅ Profit Tracker Dashboard – Real-time display of balance, equity, drawdown, and performance

✅ Daily & Weekly Reset – Tracks and resets profits automatically

✅ Low Risk, Stable Growth – Designed for long-term capital preservation

⚙️ Input Parameters

LotSize – Adjustable starting lot size (default: 0.01)

GridDistance – Distance between buy orders (default: 500 points)

EnableSellProfit – Activate sell-side hedging protection (true/false)

MaxGridOrders – Maximum allowed grid orders (default: 1000)

📊 Dashboard Information

EA Name & Symbol

Server Time

Balance, Equity & Drawdown

Active Orders / Max Orders

Next Grid Level

Sell Protection Status

EA License Status (Running/Expired)

⚡ Why Choose Gold No Loss EA Pro?

Unlike most grid systems that risk margin calls, Gold No Loss EA Pro is designed with a no-loss guarantee strategy, meaning:

All positions are safely managed

Grid entries are controlled to avoid overexposure

Every closed trade ends in profit

Set files for Recomended capitals

📌 Important Notes

This EA is licensed per account (linked to your MT4/MT5 Login ID)

Optimized for XAU/USD on M1–H1 charts

Best results with low spread, ECN brokers

Recommended VPS hosting for 24/7 stability

📌 Recommendations 💰 Minimum Deposit Cent Account → 300 USD = 30,000 USC

Real Account → 30,000 USD 👉 Based on your capital, EA input parameters can be adjusted accordingly.

👉 For higher deposit amounts, the EA can be used with very safe settings.

👉 This EA is capable of handling up to 10,000 pips drawdown without margin call (tested & verified). ⚡ A personalized set file matching your deposit amount will be provided upon request. 📌 Recommended Brokers A broker with SWAP Free Account is highly recommended.

For details about recommended brokers, please contact us directly. Leverage → 1:1000 or higher leverage brokers are ideal for maximum efficiency. JustMarket MT4

LIve Signals (Demo Account) Server : Justmarket-Demo Login ID : 8305471 PW : Aa123456@







