Gold Miner MT4 Pro

My Expert Advisor trade Gold (XAUUSD) on M5 time frame,

Base on very special hedging strategy and it take a along time to test.

Recommend broker: Exness (Zero account, spread = 0) and use VPS,

Min deposit: from 200 usd.

- From 200 usd to 1200 usd after 5 months (backtest but worthy to try).

- Live signal: coming soon.

- No need to do any things, just run and take profit.







