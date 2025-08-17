Nvp oscillateur
- Göstergeler
- Firas Al-qasimi
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 20
NVP Oscillateur
is a professional trading indicator designed to help traders identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market with high precision. Using optimized calculation algorithms, it provides a clear and easy-to-read oscillator that highlights potential market turning points.Key Features:
-
Fast detection of possible reversal zones.
-
Effective in both trending and ranging markets.
-
Clean and user-friendly visual display.
-
Works on all instruments: Forex, indices, stocks, cryptocurrencies, metals.
-
Suitable for all timeframes.
-
Buy signal: when the oscillator exits the oversold zone and starts moving upward.
-
Sell signal: when the oscillator exits the overbought zone and starts moving downward.
-
Can be combined with support/resistance levels, moving averages, or price action for higher accuracy.
-
Oscillator calculation period.
-
Overbought/oversold levels.
-
Color and display style options.
-
Saves time in technical analysis.
-
Reliable and easy-to-use signals.
-
Optimized for intraday and swing trading strategies.
-
Helps anticipate market moves and improve decision-making.
Important Note: This indicator success. It should be used with proper risk management