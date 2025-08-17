Nvp oscillateur

NVP Oscillateur

is a professional trading indicator designed to help traders identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market with high precision. Using optimized calculation algorithms, it provides a clear and easy-to-read oscillator that highlights potential market turning points.

 Key Features:

  • Fast detection of possible reversal zones.

  • Effective in both trending and ranging markets.

  • Clean and user-friendly visual display.

  • Works on all instruments: Forex, indices, stocks, cryptocurrencies, metals.

  • Suitable for all timeframes.

 How to Use:

  • Buy signal: when the oscillator exits the oversold zone and starts moving upward.

  • Sell signal: when the oscillator exits the overbought zone and starts moving downward.

  • Can be combined with support/resistance levels, moving averages, or price action for higher accuracy.

 Customizable Parameters:

  • Oscillator calculation period.

  • Overbought/oversold levels.

  • Color and display style options.

 Benefits for Traders:

  • Saves time in technical analysis.

  • Reliable and easy-to-use signals.

  • Optimized for intraday and swing trading strategies.

  • Helps anticipate market moves and improve decision-making.

Important Note: This indicator  success. It should be used with proper risk management


ClearTrend Dashboard
Firas Al-qasimi
5 (1)
Göstergeler
ClearTrend Dashboard Indicator V2.0 — Multi-Timeframe Trend Scanner ClearTrend Dashboard Indicator V2.0 is an indicator for MetaTrader 5 that displays market trends across multiple timeframes in a single dashboard. It combines exponential moving average and relative strength index analysis to provide a clear and rapid overview of market conditions. Key Features  Multi-timeframe analysis: M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, and MN  EMA indication (buy or sell signal) based on a moving average cro
ZOnepross
Firas Al-qasimi
Göstergeler
ZonesPro – Advanced Supply  Demand / Support  Resistance Indicator for MT5 ZonesPro is a smart and powerful indicator designed to automatically detect supply and demand zones (also interpreted as support and resistance) directly on your MT5 chart. It uses Fractals to identify key market turning points and filters out weak or broken zones to keep your chart clean and focused on only the strongest levels.
Kiobi
Firas Al-qasimi
Göstergeler
KIOBI VISION KIOBI VISION is a multi-factor analysis indicator designed for professional traders who want a clear and structured view of the market across multiple time frames. Objective The indicator offers a unique summary table that combines several technical tools (RSI, MACD, Stochastics, Vortex, Momentum, PSAR, DMI, MFI, Fisher, and general trend) to provide reliable and quick-to-interpret buy and sell signals. Key Features Multi-timeframe analysis (M1 → MN): a consolidated view of the
SmartTrendATR
Firas Al-qasimi
Göstergeler
SmartTrend ATR – Professional Trend Indicator  Overview SmartTrend ATR is an advanced trading indicator based on the SuperTrend algorithm combined with the ATR (Average True Range). It is designed to detect trend reversals and continuations with high accuracy, providing clear BUY/SELL signals suitable for scalping, day trading, swing trading, and long-term strategies. The indicator features non-repainting logic, improved visual elements with readable arrows, percentage strength labels, and adap
Trend Signals TP SL UAlgo
Firas Al-qasimi
Göstergeler
Trend Signals TP SL UAlgo This professional trading indicator combines two T3 moving averages with automated take profit and stop loss calculations to provide accurate trend signals and comprehensive risk management on MetaTrader 5. Main Algorithm The indicator uses two independently configurable T3 (Triple Exponential Moving Average) calculations with customizable periods and hot values. The T3 algorithm offers superior smoothing compared to traditional moving averages while maintaining res
Fast signals
Firas Al-qasimi
Göstergeler
Fast Signals  Summary Fast Signals is a dual Tillson T3 trend-and-signal indicator that paints a clear T3 ribbon on the main chart and plots buy/sell arrows on validated crossovers. It also provides optional risk overlays: entry, stop-loss, and three take-profit levels, so you can visualize trade plans directly on the chart. How it works Two T3 lines are calculated: a fast T3 and a slow T3. The ribbon (filling) shows the current trend bias: bullish when the fast T3 is above the slow T3, bearish
