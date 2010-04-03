Fast signals

Fast Signals 

Summary Fast Signals is a dual Tillson T3 trend-and-signal indicator that paints a clear T3 ribbon on the main chart and plots buy/sell arrows on validated crossovers. It also provides optional risk overlays: entry, stop-loss, and three take-profit levels, so you can visualize trade plans directly on the chart.

How it works

  • Two T3 lines are calculated: a fast T3 and a slow T3.
  • The ribbon (filling) shows the current trend bias: bullish when the fast T3 is above the slow T3, bearish when below.
  • A buy signal is plotted when the fast T3 crosses above the slow T3 while the ribbon is bullish.
  • A sell signal is plotted when the fast T3 crosses below the slow T3 while the ribbon is bearish.
  • Optional TP/SL/Entry lines are drawn automatically at signal time to support disciplined execution.

Key features

  • Clear crossover signals with arrow markers (configurable arrow codes).
  • Visual T3 ribbon for quick trend confirmation.
  • Built-in risk lines: Entry, SL and three TP targets (1:1, 2:1, 3:1 relative to SL%).
  • Highly configurable: T3 periods, smoothing (“Hot”), original Tillson option, colors, widths, and styles.
  • Lightweight and suitable for multiple timeframes and symbols.
  • Auto-cleanup of TP/SL objects when removing the indicator to keep charts tidy.

Inputs

  • T3 settings:
    • T3Period1, T3Hot1, T3Original1: fast T3 period, smoothing factor, and original-formula option.
    • T3Period2, T3Hot2, T3Original2: slow T3 period, smoothing factor, and original-formula option.
  • Signals:
    • ShowArrows: show/hide buy/sell arrows.
    • ArrowCode_Buy, ArrowCode_Sell: arrow symbol codes (defaults 233 up, 234 down).
  • Risk overlay:
    • StopLossPercent: SL percentage relative to entry price (e.g., 1.0 = 1%).
    • ShowTPSL: show/hide TP/SL lines.
    • ShowEntry: show/hide the entry line.
  • Visuals:
    • EntryColor, StopLossColor, TakeProfitColor: colors for entry/SL/TP lines.
    • LineWidth: TP/SL line thickness.
    • LineStyle: TP/SL line style.

Usage tips

  • Confirm at bar close: signals are most reliable after the bar that triggers the crossover closes.
  • Adapt to timeframe: increase T3 periods for higher timeframes, decrease for lower timeframes.
  • Risk-first approach: choose StopLossPercent to fit your risk plan; combine with proper position sizing and trade management.

Notes and limitations

  • Like any technical tool, signals can update while the current bar is open.
  • Use in conjunction with broader analysis (market structure, volatility, levels) for best results.
  • No external libraries or third-party dependencies.

Compatibility

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Window: Main chart window
  • Plots: T3 ribbon, two T3 lines, buy/sell arrows, optional TP/SL/Entry overlay
















































































































































































































































