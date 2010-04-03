SmartTrendATR

 SmartTrend ATR – Professional Trend Indicator

 Overview

SmartTrend ATR is an advanced trading indicator based on the SuperTrend algorithm combined with the ATR (Average True Range).
It is designed to detect trend reversals and continuations with high accuracy, providing clear BUY/SELL signals suitable for scalping, day trading, swing trading, and long-term strategies.

The indicator features non-repainting logic, improved visual elements with readable arrows, percentage strength labels, and adaptive colors, making it a professional tool for MetaTrader 5 traders.

 Key Features

  • Reliable trend detection using ATR and moving averages

  • Clear BUY/SELL signals with arrows and signal strength (%)

  • Smart labels with format: BUY ▲ (75%) / SELL ▼ (70%)

  • Trend strength levels: Weak / Normal / Strong (↗, ▲, ⬆)

  • Advanced alerts: Popup, sound, email, push notifications

  • Non-repainting signals – stable after bar close

  • Works on all markets: Forex, indices, crypto, commodities

  • Multi-timeframe support: M1 to MN1

 Visual Display

    • Blue → Uptrend

    • Red/Orange → Downtrend

  • Signals:

    • BUY → Green triangle ▲

    • SELL → Red triangle ▼

  • Labels: Arial Black font, 10pt, strong contrast, Unicode symbols

 Trend Strength System

  • >75% → Strong trend (high probability signals)

  • 50–75% → Normal trend (reliable signals)

  • <50% → Weak trend (confirmation required)

 Alerts System

  • Visual popup in MetaTrader

  • Custom sound alert

  • Push notification (mobile/tablet)

  • Automatic email with signal details

 Recommended Usage

  • Trend Following: Enter on signals >60%, SL on opposite line

  • Breakout Trading: Confirmed by color change + arrow

  • Swing Trading: Entry on confirmed reversal, exit <50% strength

 Default Parameters

MA Period = 10 ATR Period = 14 Multiplier = 2.0 MA Method = SMA Alerts = Enabled Labels = Enabled

 Advantages

  • High readability (▲▼ arrows with optimized spacing)

  • Signal strength filtering (percentage-based)

  • Suitable for all strategies (scalping → long-term)

  • Professional and clean visual interface

 Technical Specifications

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Version: 1.00 Enhanced

  • Buffers: 12 optimized

  • Plots: 3 (trend line + 2 arrows)

  • Instruments: All symbols supported

  • Timeframes: All (M1 → MN1)

  • CPU Usage: Low

SmartTrend ATR is a tool for traders who need a clear and reliable indicator to identify market trends and improve decision-making.


Break Retest
Ongkysetiawan
Göstergeler
BREAK RETEST NON-REPAINT. WORKS BEST AT M15 AND ABOVE.  Benefits Fewer false breakouts . Combining close confirmation + retest + previous-close filter greatly reduces noise vs. raw high/low breaks. Tighter execution plans . The drawn level line gives an objective spot for entries, stop placement (just beyond the level), and partial-take-profit structure. Non-repainting confidence . Signals are placed on current bar. Flexible across markets . Works on FX, indices, metals, crypto; scalping on M15
SMC Drawing tool
Yue Li
Yardımcı programlar
Due to limitations in MetaTrader 5, this indicator cannot be run in the Strategy Tester. To see it in action, you can download the demo version. SMC Drawing Tool User Guide Function Overview The SMC Drawing Tool is a professional technical analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5 that provides a variety of drawing tools, a smart labeling system, and supports multi-timeframe display and chart synchronization features. Main Functions Drawing Tools Trendline (Q key): Draws trendlines and adds labels.
DYJ BoS
Daying Cao
Göstergeler
DYJ BoS göstergesi, piyasa yapısındaki değişimlerin temel unsurlarını otomatik olarak belirler ve işaretler, bunlar arasında şunlar yer alır: Yapının Kırılması (BoS): Fiyatın önceki bir yapı noktasını kırarak önemli bir hareket yapması durumunda tespit edilir. Olası yükseliş trendi çizgilerini ve düşüş trendi çizgilerini (UP & DN, yani sürekli yeni zirveler ve yeni dipler) işaretler ve fiyat bu çizgileri aştığında kırmızı (AYI) ve yeşil (BOĞA) okları işaretler BoS genellikle fiyatın önceki f
All in One Candlestick Pattern Scanner MT5
Amir Atif
4.8 (5)
Yardımcı programlar
Candlestick Pattern Scanner is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol dashboard and alert system that checks all timeframes and currency pairs for different candlestick patterns that are formed in them. Scanner is integrated   with support and resistance zones so you can check the candlestick patterns in most important areas of the chart to find breakout and reversal patterns in the price chart. Download demo version   (works on M4,M6,M12,H3,H8 timeframes and 20 symbols of Market Watch window) Read
Support and Resistance Levels on AZZD and EF MT5
Sergey Efimenko
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Bu, fiyat etiketleriyle (devre dışı bırakılabilir)   Gelişmiş ZigZag Dinamik   ve/veya   Genişletilmiş Fraktallar   göstergesi ekstremumlarına dayalı destek ve direnç seviyelerinin bir MTF göstergesidir. MTF modu için daha yüksek TF'ler seçilebilir. Varsayılan olarak, seviyeler ZigZag gösterge noktalarına göre oluşturulur. Fraktal gösterge noktaları da ZigZag ile birlikte veya onun yerine kullanılabilir. Kullanımı basitleştirmek ve CPU zamanından tasarruf etmek için, açılışta her çubuk için bir
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Göstergeler
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pri
Ultimate Supply Demand MT5
Ramon Sobrevals Arce
5 (4)
Göstergeler
After working during many months, with the help of Neural Networks, we have perfected the ultimate tool you are going to need for identifying key price levels (Supports and Resistances) and Supply and Demand zones. Perfectly suitable to trigger your trades, set up your future actions, decide your Take Profit and Stop Loss levels, and confirm the market direction. Price will always move between those levels, bouncing or breaking; from one zone to another, all the remaining movements are just mark
Magic sl NASDAQ 100
Benyamin Naser Mokhtari Karchegani
Göstergeler
The indicator now at your disposal is undoubtedly one of the best tools for trading in the NASDAQ 100 market, especially in the 1-minute and 5-minute timeframes. This indicator is meticulously designed for high precision and can be adjusted for other timeframes as well. Simply run it and receive good exit signals. Key Features: Specialized performance in the 1-minute and 5-minute timeframes: While this indicator works in other timeframes as well, its primary focus is on these two timeframes. Co
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (13)
Göstergeler
Öncelikle, bu Ticaret Aracının Non-Repainting, Non-Redrawing ve Non-Lagging Gösterge olduğunu vurgulamakta fayda var, bu da onu profesyonel ticaret için ideal hale getiriyor. Çevrimiçi kurs, kullanıcı kılavuzu ve demo. Akıllı Fiyat Hareketi Kavramları Göstergesi, hem yeni hem de deneyimli tüccarlar için çok güçlü bir araçtır. İleri ticaret fikirlerini, Inner Circle Trader Analizi ve Smart Money Concepts Ticaret Stratejileri gibi 20'den fazla kullanışlı göstergeyi bir araya getirerek bir araya
WH Ultimate Harmonic Patterns MT5
Wissam Hussein
Göstergeler
Welcome to the Ultimate Harmonic Patterns recognition indicator that is focused to detect advanced patterns. The Gartley pattern, Bat pattern, and Cypher pattern  are popular technical analysis tools used by traders to identify potential reversal points in the market. Our Ultimate Harmonic Patterns recognition Indicator is a powerful tool that uses advanced algorithms to scan the markets and identify these patterns in real-time. With our Ultimate Harmonic Patterns recognition Indicator, you ca
Risk Validator
Thiago Chagas Brito
Göstergeler
Evaluate operational viability in each timeframe and in any instrument, according to their respective spread and percentage volatility, which are essential for correct risk management in your trades. This indicator is essential for both Day Traders and Swing Traders, as in addition to evaluating operational viability in each timeframe, it is also possible to identify the fair minimum stop for each period and instrument. Example in Swing Trade: your broker charges a spread equivalent to 0.05%
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
Göstergeler
Premium seviye, %80'den fazla doğru tahmin doğruluğuna sahip benzersiz bir göstergedir! Bu gösterge en iyi Ticaret Uzmanları tarafından iki aydan uzun süredir test edilmiştir! Yazarın göstergesini başka hiçbir yerde bulamazsınız! Ekran görüntülerinden bu aracın doğruluğunu kendiniz görebilirsiniz! 1, sona erme süresi 1 mum olan ikili opsiyon ticareti için harikadır. 2 tüm döviz çiftleri, hisse senetleri, emtialar, kripto para birimleri üzerinde çalışır Talimatlar: Kırmızı ok göründüğü an
Support and Resistances Lines
Xing Siyang -
Göstergeler
This indicator is used to find support and resistance lines The support and pressure of different time periods can be found in the same icon cycle, and two time periods are provided here Parameter Description: ---------------------- Main --------------------- Timeframe                        //Used to select the main time period (recommended as the default PERIOD_D1); Retracement interval        //This value is the root number of backtracking k-lines (recommended to be 20 by default); The
Better RSI MT5
KO PARTNERS LTD
Göstergeler
This Indicator enhances the default Relative Strength Index (RSI) by introducing several improvements. First, it visually highlights overbought and oversold regions by changing the RSI color from white to red. Second, it includes additional reference lines at 20, 40, 50, 60, and 80, providing a clearer framework for assessing RSI values. The most notable feature is the use of the middle 50-line to indicate the current market cycle. The color of the 50-line dynamically reflects the cycle: green f
Supply and Demand Multitimeframe MT5
Diego Arribas Lopez
Göstergeler
[ MT4 Version ] Supply and Demand Multitimeframe Supply and Demand Multitimeframe is the first indicator in the market that combines multiple aspects like trading volume, price structure and momentum to identify Supply and Demand zones for every asset. The Supply and Demand indicator analyzes simultaneously up to 4 different TFs and represents their information in the current graph. Its interactive UI highlights everytime the price enters a Supply or Demand zone even if the zones are not visible
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.07 (30)
Göstergeler
MT4 versiyonu  |  FAQ Owl Smart Levels Indicator , Bill Williams'ın gelişmiş fraktalları , piyasanın doğru dalga yapısını oluşturan Valable ZigZag ve kesin giriş seviyelerini gösteren Fibonacci seviyeleri gibi popüler piyasa analiz araçlarını içeren tek gösterge içinde eksiksiz bir ticaret sistemidir. pazara ve kar elde edilecek yerlere. Stratejinin ayrıntılı açıklaması Gösterge ile çalışma talimatı Baykuş Yardımcısı ticaretinde Danışman Yardımcısı Kullanıcıların özel sohbeti -> Satın aldıktan
Impulses and Corrections 5
Svetoslav Boyadzhiev
Göstergeler
"Impulses and Corrections 5" is created to help traders navigate the market situation. The indicator shows multi-time frame upward and downward "Impulses" of price movements. These impulses are the basis for determining the "Base" , which is composed of zones of "Corrections" of price movements, as well as "Potential" zones for possible scenarios of price movement. Up and down impulses are determined based on a modified formula of Bill Williams' "Fractals" indicator. The last impulse is always
Pivot RSI Alert Pro
Nils R M Peleman
Göstergeler
Detailed Description: The Pivot RSI Alert Pro Indicator is a powerful all-in-one indicator that combines five pivot point methods (Classic, Fibonacci, Woodie, Camarilla, DeMark) with a customizable RSI filter. It automatically plots daily pivot levels and midpoints, highlights key reversal zones and sends alerts when price approaches these levels, especially under RSI overbought/oversold conditions. Ideal for intraday and swing traders who rely on dynamic support/resistance and momentum confirm
SBA scalping v75
Umri Azkia Zulkarnaen
Göstergeler
ini adalah indikator khusus digunakan untuk trading di binary.com dengan pair volatility 75. indikator ini sangat simpel dan mudah digunakan baik untuk yang sudah profesional atau pun yang baru dalam dunia trading terutama yang baru di market volatility 75.indikator ini lebih bertujuan untuk scalping trader dan menggunakan timeframe M1 sebagai acuan untuk entry. this is a special indicator used to trade at binary.com with a volatility pair of 75. this indicator is very simple and easy to use bot
