NVP Oscillateur



is a professional trading indicator designed to help traders identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market with high precision. Using optimized calculation algorithms, it provides a clear and easy-to-read oscillator that highlights potential market turning points.

Fast detection of possible reversal zones.

Effective in both trending and ranging markets.

Clean and user-friendly visual display.

Works on all instruments: Forex, indices, stocks, cryptocurrencies, metals.

Suitable for all timeframes.

Buy signal: when the oscillator exits the oversold zone and starts moving upward.

Sell signal: when the oscillator exits the overbought zone and starts moving downward.

Can be combined with support/resistance levels, moving averages, or price action for higher accuracy.

Oscillator calculation period.

Overbought/oversold levels.

Color and display style options.

Saves time in technical analysis.

Reliable and easy-to-use signals.

Optimized for intraday and swing trading strategies.

Helps anticipate market moves and improve decision-making.

Important Note: This indicator success. It should be used with proper risk management



