A decision-support indicator for MetaTrader 5 that visualizes market structure using two complementary elements: adaptive Support/Resistance zones and a best-fit Trend Channel computed by regression. Zones scale with volatility (ATR and smoothed ATR) and update only after a pivot is validated, which helps filter noise. The channel shows prevailing slope and parallel boundaries based on average deviation; optional dotted alternatives provide additional confluence. The tool works on any symbol and timeframe. It does not place trades and does not include performance promises. Use it to frame pullbacks, retests and breakouts around zone edges and channel limits, then apply your own method (time filters, momentum, etc.). Inputs let you tune sensitivity, pivot depth and channel horizon to fit scalping, intraday or swing styles. Screenshots demonstrate confirmed breakouts near zones and channels across multiple timeframes.

Overview

Adaptive Support/Resistance zones.

Breakouts confirmed by validated pivots.

Best-fit regression channel; optional dotted alternatives.

How It Works

Volatility: ATR + long ATR stabilize zone width and reversal thresholds.

Pivots: swings require minimum distance and bar count.

Zones: extend/roll as price breaks or re-enters the range.

Channels: evaluates multiple regression windows and selects the lowest average error against highs/lows.

What You See

Resistance arrows (red) and Support arrows (blue).

Thick arrows for confirmed breakouts on the pivot bar.

Gold channel (solid) = best fit; blue (dotted) = optional alternatives.

Inputs (main)

Sensitivity: InpSize1–InpSize4 .

Range: InpPeriod , InpLookBack .

Pivots: InpDepth , InpZZSize .

Channels: InpTLPeriod1 , InpTLPeriod2 , InpTLSpan , ShowBestTLOnly , InpMaxAltTL .

Usage

Intraday: frame pullbacks and retests with the gold channel and zone edges.

Breakouts: focus on confirmed arrows near zone boundaries.

Risk: size and stops relative to ATR and channel limits.

Recommended Settings

Scalping (M1–M15): lower InpSize1/2 , InpDepth 3–5 , TLPeriod1 ~ 20–40 , TLPeriod2 ~ 80–120 , small TLSpan .

Intraday (M30–H1): defaults, InpDepth 4–6 , TLPeriod1 ~ 40–60 , TLPeriod2 ~ 120–180 .

Swing (H4–D1): higher InpSize1/2 , InpDepth 6–8 , TLPeriod1 ~ 60–100 , TLPeriod2 ~ 180–240 .

Behavior

Zones are dynamic and update with structure.

Confirmed breakout arrows do not move once printed.

Channels refresh with new bars; historical placement reflects best fit at draw time.

Chart with zones and gold channel.

Confirmed breakout near a zone edge.

Dotted alternatives enabled (confluence example).

M15 / H1 / H4 views; English labels; no money images or external links on-chart. Compatibility & Compliance

- MetaTrader 5; all symbols/timeframes.

- Analysis tool; does not open trades.

- Calm tone, no superlatives or profit promises; support via MQL5 comments/chats only.