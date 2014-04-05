Trend Signals TP SL UAlgo

This professional trading indicator combines two T3 moving averages with automated take profit and stop loss calculations to provide accurate trend signals and comprehensive risk management on MetaTrader 5.

Main Algorithm

The indicator uses two independently configurable T3 (Triple Exponential Moving Average) calculations with customizable periods and hot values. The T3 algorithm offers superior smoothing compared to traditional moving averages while maintaining responsiveness to price changes. Signal generation occurs when the fast T3 crosses above or below the slow T3, with cloud color confirmation to reduce false signals.

Key Features

Trading Signals: Clear buy and sell arrows generated on T3 crossovers with cloud confirmation
Automated Risk Management: Configurable percentage stop loss with three take profit levels (risk-reward ratios 1:1, 2:1, 3:1)
Visual Trading Levels: Automatic plotting of entry, stop loss, and take profit lines on the chart
Professional Dashboard: Real-time statistics displaying the number of signals, trend direction, and information about the last signal
Customizable Display: Full control over colors, line styles, arrow codes, and dashboard positioning

Technical Specifications

First T3 Settings: Period (default 13), Hot Value (default 0.7), Original Tillson Calculation Option
Second T3 Settings: Period (default 20), Hot Value (default 0.6), Original Tillson Calculation Option
Risk Management: Adjustable stop loss percentage (default 2.0%), automatic TP calculation
Visual Elements: Customizable colors and styles for entry, stop loss, and take profit lines

Dashboard Information

The integrated dashboard provides comprehensive trading statistics including total signals generated, buy/sell signal counters, current trend direction, last signal time, and entry/exit levels. All dashboard elements are fully customizable, including position, size, colors, and fonts.

Configuration Options

Signal Display: Toggle buy/sell arrows, customize arrow codes and colors
Line Management: Control the visibility, colors, width, and style of input and TP/SL lines
Dashboard Settings: Adjust position, dimensions, colors, font size, and visibility
T3 Calculations: Refine the two T3 periods, hot values, and calculation methods

User Guide
Recommended Timeframes

This indicator works on all timeframes and currency pairs. For optimal results, we recommend the following timeframes:

  • M15 (15 minutes): Ideal for scalping and quick entries
  • M30 (30 minutes): Excellent balance between signal accuracy and frequency
  • H1 (1 hour): Perfect for day trading with trend confirmation
  • H4 (4 hours): Optimal for swing trading and major trend analysis
  • Use higher timeframes (H4, H1) for trend confirmation and lower timeframes (M30, M15) for precise entry timing.

Configuration by Market Type

Cryptocurrency Market:

  • Recommended Default Settings
  • Stop Loss: 2.0% (default setting)
  • As cryptocurrencies have higher volatility, a 2% stop loss is appropriate.
Forex Market:

  • Necessary adjustment of the Stop Loss to 0.2% in the settings.
  • This reduction is essential as Forex generally has lower volatility than cryptocurrencies.
  • All other settings can remain at their default settings.
Adaptive Risk Management

Automated TP/SL levels provide structured risk management with ratios of 1:1, 2:1, and 3:1. Traders should:

  • Adjust the stop loss percentage according to the market being traded
  • Consider the specific volatility of each instrument
  • Adapt their personal risk tolerance
  • Monitor market conditions before entering a position
Performance Optimization

To maximize the indicator's effectiveness:

  • Adjust gradually according to your results
  • Combine with support/resistance level analysis
  • Always adhere to your risk management plan
This market-specific approach optimizes the indicator's performance by taking into account the specific volatility characteristics of each asset type.
ClearTrend Dashboard
Firas Al-qasimi
5 (1)
Göstergeler
ClearTrend Dashboard Indicator V2.0 — Multi-Timeframe Trend Scanner ClearTrend Dashboard Indicator V2.0 is an indicator for MetaTrader 5 that displays market trends across multiple timeframes in a single dashboard. It combines exponential moving average and relative strength index analysis to provide a clear and rapid overview of market conditions. Key Features  Multi-timeframe analysis: M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, and MN  EMA indication (buy or sell signal) based on a moving average cro
ZOnepross
Firas Al-qasimi
Göstergeler
ZonesPro – Advanced Supply  Demand / Support  Resistance Indicator for MT5 ZonesPro is a smart and powerful indicator designed to automatically detect supply and demand zones (also interpreted as support and resistance) directly on your MT5 chart. It uses Fractals to identify key market turning points and filters out weak or broken zones to keep your chart clean and focused on only the strongest levels.
Kiobi
Firas Al-qasimi
Göstergeler
KIOBI VISION KIOBI VISION is a multi-factor analysis indicator designed for professional traders who want a clear and structured view of the market across multiple time frames. Objective The indicator offers a unique summary table that combines several technical tools (RSI, MACD, Stochastics, Vortex, Momentum, PSAR, DMI, MFI, Fisher, and general trend) to provide reliable and quick-to-interpret buy and sell signals. Key Features Multi-timeframe analysis (M1 → MN): a consolidated view of the
Nvp oscillateur
Firas Al-qasimi
Göstergeler
NVP Oscillateur is a professional trading indicator designed to help traders identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market with high precision. Using optimized calculation algorithms, it provides a clear and easy-to-read oscillator that highlights potential market turning points.  Key Features: Fast detection of possible reversal zones. Effective in both trending and ranging markets. Clean and user-friendly visual display. Works on all instruments: Forex, indices, stocks, cryptocurr
SmartTrendATR
Firas Al-qasimi
Göstergeler
SmartTrend ATR – Professional Trend Indicator  Overview SmartTrend ATR is an advanced trading indicator based on the SuperTrend algorithm combined with the ATR (Average True Range). It is designed to detect trend reversals and continuations with high accuracy, providing clear BUY/SELL signals suitable for scalping, day trading, swing trading, and long-term strategies. The indicator features non-repainting logic, improved visual elements with readable arrows, percentage strength labels, and adap
Fast signals
Firas Al-qasimi
Göstergeler
Fast Signals  Summary Fast Signals is a dual Tillson T3 trend-and-signal indicator that paints a clear T3 ribbon on the main chart and plots buy/sell arrows on validated crossovers. It also provides optional risk overlays: entry, stop-loss, and three take-profit levels, so you can visualize trade plans directly on the chart. How it works Two T3 lines are calculated: a fast T3 and a slow T3. The ribbon (filling) shows the current trend bias: bullish when the fast T3 is above the slow T3, bearish
