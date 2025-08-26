Trade Assistant AlphaPro MT4

Transform your trading with the ultimate MT4 trade management solution. Trade Assistant AlphaPro EA is an essential tool that eliminates manual trading errors and maximizes your results through intelligent automation. Every trader needs this powerful assistant to achieve consistent, professional-level trade management.

Supports: All asset classes (Forex, Gold, Oil, Indices, Crypto, etc.).

The EA can manage orders and positions opened from a mobile terminal (smartphone). - For automated positions, the EA is required to be set on a VPS.

Key Features & Advantages

Advanced Trading Dashboard

Comprehensive Control Panel - All trading functions accessible from one intuitive interface

Real-time Account Monitoring - Live balance, equity, free margin, and position tracking

Minimizable Interface - Space-saving design that can be collapsed when not actively needed

Intelligent Risk Management

Auto Lot Size Calculation - Automatically calculates position size based on your risk parameters

Risk/Reward Ratio Control - Set and maintain consistent R/R ratios across all trades

Daily Loss Limit Protection - Configurable daily loss limits to protect your account

Advanced Order Management

One-Click Market Orders - Instant BUY/SELL execution with predefined SL/TP

Limit Order Placement - Strategic pending orders with automatic SL/TP calculation

Partial Take Profits - Three configurable partial TP levels for optimal profit extraction

Position Reversal - Instantly reverse all positions with proper risk management

Close All Function - Emergency position closure with one click

Professional Trade Management Tools

7 Trailing Stop Types - Fixed pips, fractals, moving average, Parabolic SAR, ATR, partial close, and high/low bar trailing

Breakeven Functionality - Automatically move stops to breakeven when profit targets are reached

Virtual SL/TP System - Hidden stop losses and take profits for stealth trading

Recovery System - Advanced position recovery strategy for managing multiple losing trades

Smart Label System

Real-time Trade Information - Dynamic labels showing monetary values, points, and R/R ratios for each position

Visual Trade Management - Clear display of stop loss and take profit levels with profit/loss calculations

Automatic Updates - Labels update in real-time as positions move and market conditions change

News & Market Protection

News Filter System - Automatic detection of high-impact news events

Trading Restrictions - Prevent trading during volatile news periods

Safe-to-Trade Indicators - Clear visual signals when market conditions are suitable for trading

Input Parameters

Trading Parameters

Lot Size (0.01) - Base position size for trades

Risk Percentage (2.0) - Risk per trade as percentage of account

Take Profit Points (75) - Default take profit in points

Stop Loss Points (25) - Default stop loss in points

Risk/Reward Ratio (3.0) - Target R/R ratio for trades

Enable R/R Ratio (true) - Automatically calculate TP based on R/R

Enable Lot Calculation (true) - Auto-calculate lot size based on risk

Risk Type (Balance %) - Method for calculating risk amount

Trailing Stop Parameters

Enable Trailing Stop (false) - Activate trailing stop functionality

Trailing Type (Fixed Pips) - Select from 7 trailing methods

Trailing Start (20) - Points of profit before trailing begins

Trailing Step (10) - Points between trailing adjustments

MA Period (20) - Moving average period for MA trailing

MA Method (SMA) - Moving average calculation method

SAR Step (0.02) - Parabolic SAR step parameter

SAR Maximum (0.2) - Parabolic SAR maximum value

ATR Period (14) - ATR calculation period

ATR Multiplier (2.0) - ATR distance multiplier

Breakeven Parameters

Enable Breakeven (false) - Activate breakeven functionality

Breakeven Trigger (20) - Points of profit to trigger breakeven

Breakeven Profit (2) - Points of profit to maintain at breakeven

Partial Take Profit Parameters

Enable Partial TP (true) - Activate partial take profit system

Partial TP 1 (25) - First partial take profit level in points

Partial TP 2 (50) - Second partial take profit level in points

Partial TP 3 (75) - Third partial take profit level in points

Partial Close Percentage (33.33) - Percentage of position to close at each level

Daily Loss Limit Parameters

Enable Daily Loss Limit (true) - Activate daily loss protection

Daily Loss Percent (20.0) - Maximum daily loss as percentage

Reset Hour (0) - Hour of day to reset daily calculations (0-23)

News Detection Parameters

Enable News Filter (true) - Activate news-based trading restrictions

News Buffer Minutes (30) - Minutes before/after news to avoid trading

Filter High Impact News (true) - Block trading during high impact events

Filter Medium Impact News (false) - Block trading during medium impact events

Advanced Parameters

Enable Virtual SL/TP (false) - Use hidden stop loss and take profit levels

Enable Recovery System (false) - Activate position recovery functionality

Partial Close Percentage (50) - Percentage for partial position closures

Magic Number (123456) - Unique identifier for EA trades

Max Slippage (10) - Maximum allowed slippage in points

Dashboard Controls

Account Information Section

Real-time balance, equity, and free margin display

Position count and total profit/loss tracking

Separate buy and sell position counters

Risk Management Display

Current lot size and risk percentage

Active take profit and stop loss points

Real-time risk/reward ratio calculation

Three partial take profit levels with ratios

Control Buttons

BUY/SELL - Instant market order execution

BUY LIMIT/SELL LIMIT - Place pending orders

CLOSE ALL - Emergency position closure

REVERSE - Flip all positions to opposite direction

LOT +/- - Adjust position size

RISK +/- - Modify risk percentage

PARTIAL - Enable/disable partial TP functionality

TRAILING - Enable/disable trailing stops

BREAKEVEN - Enable/disable breakeven management

VIRTUAL - Enable/disable virtual SL/TP system

RECOVERY - Enable/disable recovery system

Technical Features

Compatibility

MetaTrader 4 platform

All currency pairs and timeframes

Multiple symbol support

Configurable magic number system

Performance

Efficient tick-by-tick processing

Minimal CPU usage

Stable operation across timeframe changes

Persistent settings storage

User Experience

Intuitive one-click operation

Visual feedback for all actions

Comprehensive error handling

Detailed logging and notifications

Quick Actions

"Use hotkeys: B=Buy, S=Sell, C=Close All"

