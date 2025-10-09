TradeMind Pro EA
- Yardımcı programlar
- Augustine Mwathi
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
🚀 Why TradeMind Pro EA is Essential for Your Trading Success
Revolutionary LLM-Powered Trading: The world's first Expert Advisor built entirely on Large Language Model technology, bringing the power of advanced AI reasoning directly to your MetaTrader 5 platform. TradeMind Pro EA doesn't rely on traditional technical indicators or hardcoded algorithms – instead, it leverages cutting-edge Language Models (GPT-4, Claude, Gemini) to analyze market conditions with human-like intelligence and reasoning. This LLM-based approach means your EA continuously adapts to changing market conditions, interprets complex price patterns, and makes trading decisions based on comprehensive market narrative analysis rather than rigid mathematical formulas. Stop missing profitable setups while you sleep or work – let TradeMind Pro EA be your round-the-clock AI trading analyst that thinks, reasons, and adapts like a professional trader.
IMPORTANNT: - You Need to Set Your OpenRouter API key for AI model access
📊 Key Features & Advantages
🧠 LLM-Based Trading Intelligence
Natural Language Market Analysis: AI models read and interpret market data like a human analyst
Contextual Decision Making: LLMs consider multiple market factors simultaneously for nuanced trading decisions
Adaptive Strategy: Unlike fixed algorithms, LLM reasoning evolves with market conditions
Conversational AI Integration: Market analysis through natural language processing and reasoning
Multi-Model Intelligence: Combines insights from 7 different LLM architectures for robust decision-making
🤖 Advanced Language Model Integration
7 Premium LLM Models: GPT-4o, GPT-4o Mini, Claude 3 Opus/Sonnet, Gemini Pro, Llama 3 70B
Intelligent Model Selection: Automatically switches between free and premium LLMs based on API balance
Real-Time Market Interpretation: LLMs analyze 20-bar price action data with natural language reasoning
JSON-Structured Responses: Ensures consistent trade execution from LLM recommendations
Dynamic Prompt Engineering: Sophisticated prompts that guide LLMs to optimal trading decisions
🎯 LLM-Driven Market Analysis Process
Comprehensive Data Preparation: Formats market data into readable narratives for LLM processing
Context-Aware Reasoning: LLMs consider account size, risk tolerance, and market conditions holistically
Intelligent Entry Point Detection: AI models identify "nearest or instant entry points" with reasoning explanations
Risk-Adjusted Recommendations: LLMs calculate appropriate position sizes based on account balance and market volatility
Explainable AI Decisions: Every trade comes with LLM-generated reasoning for transparency
🤖 Multi-AI Model Integration
💰 Smart Risk Management System
Account-Based Position Sizing:
Small accounts ($0-$1K): 0.01-0.10 lots
Medium accounts ($1K-$10K): 0.10-1.0 lots
Large accounts ($10K+): 1.0+ lots with intelligent scaling
Multi-Level Take Profit Strategy:
TP1: Close 30% at 1R profit
TP2: Close 50% of remaining at 2R profit
TP3: Close final 20% at 3R profit
Advanced Stop Loss Management: Automatic breakeven and trailing stops
Configurable Risk Percentage: Default 1.5% risk per trade (adjustable 1-2%)
📈 Professional Trading Features
News Filter Integration: Avoids trading during high-impact news events
Market Hours Optimization: Intelligent trading during optimal liquidity periods
Daily Trade Limits: Prevents overtrading with configurable daily limits
Real-Time Dashboard: Live status monitoring with position tracking and R-value display
Magic Number System: Clean trade identification and management
⚙️ Technical Specifications
Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Configurable analysis timeframe (default H1)
Comprehensive Market Data: OHLC, volume, trend analysis, support/resistance levels
API Integration: OpenRouter.ai integration with multiple model support
WebRequest Security: Secure API communication with proper error handling
Position State Tracking: Advanced position management with partial close capabilities
🔧 Input Parameters
API Settings
OpenRouterAPIKey (string): Your OpenRouter API key for AI model access
UsePaidChatGPT (bool): Enable premium models when funds available
SelectedModel (enum): Choose from 7 AI models (GPT-4o, Claude, Gemini, etc.)
APIFundsThreshold (double): Minimum API balance for premium models (default: 1.0)
EnableDashboard (bool): Show/hide real-time EA dashboard
Trading Settings
RiskPercent (double): Risk percentage per trade (default: 1.5%)
MagicNumber (int): Unique identifier for EA trades (default: 12345)
EnableNewsFilter (bool): Enable high-impact news avoidance
MaxTradesPerDay (int): Daily trade limit (default: 3)
Take Profit Settings
-
-
-
-
-
Analysis Settings
AnalysisTimeframe (enum): Timeframe for market analysis (default: H1)
BarsToAnalyze (int): Historical bars for AI analysis (default: 100)
Debug Settings
DebugMode (bool): Enable detailed logging for troubleshooting
ForceAnalysis (bool): Force immediate analysis (testing purposes)
🎯 Performance Features
Intelligent Position Management
R-Value Tracking: Real-time risk-reward ratio monitoring
Partial Position Closing: Systematic profit-taking at predetermined levels
Breakeven Protection: Automatic stop loss adjustment to protect capital
Trailing Stop System: Dynamic stop loss management for trend following
Market Analysis Capabilities
Price Action Analysis: 20-bar detailed OHLC data with timestamps
Trend Detection: Moving average crossovers and trend identification
Volatility Assessment: Recent price movement analysis
Support/Resistance Levels: Key level identification for entry/exit points
Safety & Risk Controls
Account Balance Validation: Prevents trading on insufficient capital
Lot Size Normalization: Ensures compliance with broker requirements
Maximum Risk Limits: Hard caps on position size relative to account
Error Handling: Comprehensive trade execution error management
📋 Setup Requirements
MT5 Platform: MetaTrader 5 with DLL imports enabled
WebRequest Configuration: Add 'https://openrouter.ai' to allowed URLs
OpenRouter API Key: Register and fund account at OpenRouter.ai
Minimum Balance: $100+ recommended for effective operation
Set Requirements Activations:
Tools==>Expert Adviser==>Tick - Allow DDL Imports and Allow Web Requests.
Then Add 'https://openrouter.ai', 'https://api.openrouter.ai' to allowed URLs under WebRequest.