TradeMind Pro EA - Description

🚀 Why TradeMind Pro EA is Essential for Your Trading Success

Revolutionary LLM-Powered Trading: The world's first Expert Advisor built entirely on Large Language Model technology, bringing the power of advanced AI reasoning directly to your MetaTrader 5 platform. TradeMind Pro EA doesn't rely on traditional technical indicators or hardcoded algorithms – instead, it leverages cutting-edge Language Models (GPT-4, Claude, Gemini) to analyze market conditions with human-like intelligence and reasoning. This LLM-based approach means your EA continuously adapts to changing market conditions, interprets complex price patterns, and makes trading decisions based on comprehensive market narrative analysis rather than rigid mathematical formulas. Stop missing profitable setups while you sleep or work – let TradeMind Pro EA be your round-the-clock AI trading analyst that thinks, reasons, and adapts like a professional trader.





IMPORTANNT: - You Need to Set Your OpenRouter API key for AI model access





📊 Key Features & Advantages

🧠 LLM-Based Trading Intelligence

Natural Language Market Analysis : AI models read and interpret market data like a human analyst

Contextual Decision Making : LLMs consider multiple market factors simultaneously for nuanced trading decisions

Adaptive Strategy : Unlike fixed algorithms, LLM reasoning evolves with market conditions

Conversational AI Integration : Market analysis through natural language processing and reasoning

Multi-Model Intelligence: Combines insights from 7 different LLM architectures for robust decision-making

🤖 Advanced Language Model Integration

7 Premium LLM Models : GPT-4o, GPT-4o Mini, Claude 3 Opus/Sonnet, Gemini Pro, Llama 3 70B

Intelligent Model Selection : Automatically switches between free and premium LLMs based on API balance

Real-Time Market Interpretation : LLMs analyze 20-bar price action data with natural language reasoning

JSON-Structured Responses : Ensures consistent trade execution from LLM recommendations

Dynamic Prompt Engineering: Sophisticated prompts that guide LLMs to optimal trading decisions

🎯 LLM-Driven Market Analysis Process

Comprehensive Data Preparation : Formats market data into readable narratives for LLM processing

Context-Aware Reasoning : LLMs consider account size, risk tolerance, and market conditions holistically

Intelligent Entry Point Detection : AI models identify "nearest or instant entry points" with reasoning explanations

Risk-Adjusted Recommendations : LLMs calculate appropriate position sizes based on account balance and market volatility

Explainable AI Decisions: Every trade comes with LLM-generated reasoning for transparency

🤖 Multi-AI Model Integration

💰 Smart Risk Management System

Account-Based Position Sizing:

Small accounts ($0-$1K): 0.01-0.10 lots



Medium accounts ($1K-$10K): 0.10-1.0 lots



Large accounts ($10K+): 1.0+ lots with intelligent scaling

Multi-Level Take Profit Strategy:

TP1: Close 30% at 1R profit



TP2: Close 50% of remaining at 2R profit



TP3: Close final 20% at 3R profit

Advanced Stop Loss Management : Automatic breakeven and trailing stops

Configurable Risk Percentage: Default 1.5% risk per trade (adjustable 1-2%)

📈 Professional Trading Features

News Filter Integration : Avoids trading during high-impact news events

Market Hours Optimization : Intelligent trading during optimal liquidity periods

Daily Trade Limits : Prevents overtrading with configurable daily limits

Real-Time Dashboard : Live status monitoring with position tracking and R-value display

Magic Number System: Clean trade identification and management

⚙️ Technical Specifications

Multi-Timeframe Analysis : Configurable analysis timeframe (default H1)

Comprehensive Market Data : OHLC, volume, trend analysis, support/resistance levels

API Integration : OpenRouter.ai integration with multiple model support

WebRequest Security : Secure API communication with proper error handling

Position State Tracking: Advanced position management with partial close capabilities

🔧 Input Parameters

API Settings

OpenRouterAPIKey (string): Your OpenRouter API key for AI model access

UsePaidChatGPT (bool): Enable premium models when funds available

SelectedModel (enum): Choose from 7 AI models (GPT-4o, Claude, Gemini, etc.)

APIFundsThreshold (double): Minimum API balance for premium models (default: 1.0)

EnableDashboard (bool): Show/hide real-time EA dashboard

Trading Settings

RiskPercent (double): Risk percentage per trade (default: 1.5%)

MagicNumber (int): Unique identifier for EA trades (default: 12345)

EnableNewsFilter (bool): Enable high-impact news avoidance

MaxTradesPerDay (int): Daily trade limit (default: 3)

Take Profit Settings

TP1_Percent (double): First partial close percentage (default: 30%)

TP2_Percent (double): Second partial close percentage (default: 50%)

TP3_Percent (double): Final close percentage (default: 100%)

BreakevenR (double): Move SL to breakeven at R-value (default: 1.0)

TrailingStopR (double): Start trailing stop at R-value (default: 1.5)

Analysis Settings

AnalysisTimeframe (enum): Timeframe for market analysis (default: H1)

BarsToAnalyze (int): Historical bars for AI analysis (default: 100)

Debug Settings

DebugMode (bool): Enable detailed logging for troubleshooting

ForceAnalysis (bool): Force immediate analysis (testing purposes)

🎯 Performance Features

Intelligent Position Management

R-Value Tracking : Real-time risk-reward ratio monitoring

Partial Position Closing : Systematic profit-taking at predetermined levels

Breakeven Protection : Automatic stop loss adjustment to protect capital

Trailing Stop System: Dynamic stop loss management for trend following

Market Analysis Capabilities

Price Action Analysis : 20-bar detailed OHLC data with timestamps

Trend Detection : Moving average crossovers and trend identification

Volatility Assessment : Recent price movement analysis

Support/Resistance Levels: Key level identification for entry/exit points

Safety & Risk Controls

Account Balance Validation : Prevents trading on insufficient capital

Lot Size Normalization : Ensures compliance with broker requirements

Maximum Risk Limits : Hard caps on position size relative to account

Error Handling: Comprehensive trade execution error management

📋 Setup Requirements

MT5 Platform : MetaTrader 5 with DLL imports enabled

WebRequest Configuration : Add 'https://openrouter.ai' to allowed URLs

OpenRouter API Key : Register and fund account at OpenRouter.ai

Minimum Balance: $100+ recommended for effective operation