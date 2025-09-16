Trade Assistant AlphaPro

Transform your trading with the ultimate MT5 trade management solution. Trade Assistant AlphaPro EA is an essential tool that eliminates manual trading errors and maximizes your results through intelligent automation. Every trader needs this powerful assistant to achieve consistent, professional-level trade management.

Supports: All asset classes (Forex, Gold, Oil, Indices, Crypto, etc.).

The EA can manage orders and positions opened from a mobile terminal (smartphone). - For automated positions, the EA is required to be set on a VPS.



Key Features & Advantages


Advanced Trading Dashboard

  • Comprehensive Control Panel - All trading functions accessible from one intuitive interface

  • Real-time Account Monitoring - Live balance, equity, free margin, and position tracking

  • Minimizable Interface - Space-saving design that can be collapsed when not actively needed

Intelligent Risk Management

  • Auto Lot Size Calculation - Automatically calculates position size based on your risk parameters

  • Risk/Reward Ratio Control - Set and maintain consistent R/R ratios across all trades

  • Daily Loss Limit Protection - Configurable daily loss limits to protect your account

Advanced Order Management

  • One-Click Market Orders - Instant BUY/SELL execution with predefined SL/TP

  • Limit Order Placement - Strategic pending orders with automatic SL/TP calculation

  • Partial Take Profits - Three configurable partial TP levels for optimal profit extraction

  • Position Reversal - Instantly reverse all positions with proper risk management

  • Close All Function - Emergency position closure with one click

Professional Trade Management Tools

  • 7 Trailing Stop Types - Fixed pips, fractals, moving average, Parabolic SAR, ATR, partial close, and high/low bar trailing

  • Breakeven Functionality - Automatically move stops to breakeven when profit targets are reached

  • Virtual SL/TP System - Hidden stop losses and take profits for stealth trading

  • Recovery System - Advanced position recovery strategy for managing multiple losing trades

Smart Label System

  • Real-time Trade Information - Dynamic labels showing monetary values, points, and R/R ratios for each position

  • Visual Trade Management - Clear display of stop loss and take profit levels with profit/loss calculations

  • Automatic Updates - Labels update in real-time as positions move and market conditions change

News & Market Protection

  • News Filter System - Automatic detection of high-impact news events

  • Trading Restrictions - Prevent trading during volatile news periods

  • Safe-to-Trade Indicators - Clear visual signals when market conditions are suitable for trading

Input Parameters

Trading Parameters

  • Lot Size (0.01) - Base position size for trades

  • Risk Percentage (2.0) - Risk per trade as percentage of account

  • Take Profit Points (75) - Default take profit in points

  • Stop Loss Points (25) - Default stop loss in points

  • Risk/Reward Ratio (3.0) - Target R/R ratio for trades

  • Enable R/R Ratio (true) - Automatically calculate TP based on R/R

  • Enable Lot Calculation (true) - Auto-calculate lot size based on risk

  • Risk Type (Balance %) - Method for calculating risk amount

Trailing Stop Parameters

  • Enable Trailing Stop (false) - Activate trailing stop functionality

  • Trailing Type (Fixed Pips) - Select from 7 trailing methods

  • Trailing Start (20) - Points of profit before trailing begins

  • Trailing Step (10) - Points between trailing adjustments

  • MA Period (20) - Moving average period for MA trailing

  • MA Method (SMA) - Moving average calculation method

  • SAR Step (0.02) - Parabolic SAR step parameter

  • SAR Maximum (0.2) - Parabolic SAR maximum value

  • ATR Period (14) - ATR calculation period

  • ATR Multiplier (2.0) - ATR distance multiplier

Breakeven Parameters

  • Enable Breakeven (false) - Activate breakeven functionality

  • Breakeven Trigger (20) - Points of profit to trigger breakeven

  • Breakeven Profit (2) - Points of profit to maintain at breakeven

Partial Take Profit Parameters

  • Enable Partial TP (true) - Activate partial take profit system

  • Partial TP 1 (25) - First partial take profit level in points

  • Partial TP 2 (50) - Second partial take profit level in points

  • Partial TP 3 (75) - Third partial take profit level in points

  • Partial Close Percentage (33.33) - Percentage of position to close at each level

Daily Loss Limit Parameters

  • Enable Daily Loss Limit (true) - Activate daily loss protection

  • Daily Loss Percent (20.0) - Maximum daily loss as percentage

  • Reset Hour (0) - Hour of day to reset daily calculations (0-23)

News Detection Parameters

  • Enable News Filter (true) - Activate news-based trading restrictions

  • News Buffer Minutes (30) - Minutes before/after news to avoid trading

  • Filter High Impact News (true) - Block trading during high impact events

  • Filter Medium Impact News (false) - Block trading during medium impact events

Advanced Parameters

  • Enable Virtual SL/TP (false) - Use hidden stop loss and take profit levels

  • Enable Recovery System (false) - Activate position recovery functionality

  • Partial Close Percentage (50) - Percentage for partial position closures

  • Magic Number (123456) - Unique identifier for EA trades

  • Max Slippage (10) - Maximum allowed slippage in points

Dashboard Controls

Account Information Section

  • Real-time balance, equity, and free margin display

  • Position count and total profit/loss tracking

  • Separate buy and sell position counters

Risk Management Display

  • Current lot size and risk percentage

  • Active take profit and stop loss points

  • Real-time risk/reward ratio calculation

  • Three partial take profit levels with ratios

Control Buttons

  • BUY/SELL - Instant market order execution

  • BUY LIMIT/SELL LIMIT - Place pending orders

  • CLOSE ALL - Emergency position closure

  • REVERSE - Flip all positions to opposite direction

  • LOT +/- - Adjust position size

  • RISK +/- - Modify risk percentage

  • PARTIAL - Enable/disable partial TP functionality

  • TRAILING - Enable/disable trailing stops

  • BREAKEVEN - Enable/disable breakeven management

  • VIRTUAL - Enable/disable virtual SL/TP system

  • RECOVERY - Enable/disable recovery system

Technical Features

Compatibility

  • MetaTrader 5 platform

  • All currency pairs and timeframes

  • Multiple symbol support

  • Configurable magic number system

Performance

  • Efficient tick-by-tick processing

  • Minimal CPU usage

  • Stable operation across timeframe changes

  • Persistent settings storage

User Experience

  • Intuitive one-click operation

  • Visual feedback for all actions

  • Comprehensive error handling

  • Detailed logging and notifications


Quick Actions

  • "Use hotkeys: B=Buy, S=Sell, C=Close All"


Trade Assistant AlphaPro EA represents the pinnacle of trading automation technology, providing professional-grade trade management tools in an accessible, user-friendly package. Whether you're a beginner seeking to improve your trade management or an experienced trader looking to optimize your workflow, this EA delivers the precision and reliability you need to succeed in today's markets.

#TradeAssistantAlphaProEA, #TradingPanel, #TradeManager, #OrderManagement, #TrailingStop, #BreakEven, #PartialClose, #ManualTrading, #TradingAssistant, #TradeAssistant, #RiskManagement, #Overtrading, #PositionManagement, #MaxLoss, #HistoryStat, #virtualtp, #virtualsl, #HiddenStopLoss, #HiddenTakeProfit, #bulksl, #bulktp, #MobileTrades, #Ordergrid.










Önerilen ürünler
SmartTime Range EA
Omar Taki Eddine Boulahia
Uzman Danışmanlar
SmartTimeRangeEA , çeşitli ticaret stillerine uyum sağlamak için tasarlanmış %100 otomatik ticaret sunar. Esnek girişlerle, stratejinizi tercihleriniz ve piyasa koşullarınıza göre özelleştirebilirsiniz. Ana özellikler şunlardır: Aralığın Başlangıcı ve Sonu : İşlem zaman aralığınızı belirleyerek, girişlerinizi daha hassas hale getirin. Stop Loss & Take Profit : Özelleştirilebilir stop loss ve take profit seviyeleri ile risklerinizi ve kazançlarınızı yönetin. İşlem Günleri : EA'nın her gün mü yoks
Daily Telegram Market Briefing
Philipp Warmuth
Yardımcı programlar
Daily Telegram Market Briefing — Professional FX Session Briefing for MT5 Daily Telegram Market Briefing is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that compiles a clean, actionable morning brief for the instrument on your chart and delivers it to your Telegram group or channel at a time you choose. It combines previous day OHLC levels, an Asia session range computed in your local time, a directional bias and short outlook, and a curated list of today’s high-impact macro events (from the ForexFactory cal
Random Orders MT5
Jinsong Zhang
Yardımcı programlar
....................................................... This tool places random orders, Randomly place pending orders just for do some testing.  All is random: random symbol, random lots, random order type, random stoploss and takeprofit... Some users need to batch place orders for testing purposes, and this tool can meet their requirements. Notice: It can't run on live(real) account.
Send any indicator signals to Telegram channel MT5
Nebal S I Saloul
Uzman Danışmanlar
Hello This EA for send any indicator Signals (buffer) to your channel in Telegram with photo for chart also you can share your signals with your clients in your telegram please watch the photos you must have Telegram channel then make bot and give it Permission and get token (watch this video to know how do it) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x1bKWFOjSBE and you must download this files https://drive.google.com/file/d/1pYpnWUr4Kb4aIwdoGVD_9zSH1HWX-tt3/view?usp=sharing then unzip files then pu
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
Göstergeler
Genel Açıklama Bu gösterge, klasik Donchian Kanalı ’nın geliştirilmiş bir versiyonudur ve gerçek işlem için pratik işlevlerle zenginleştirilmiştir. Standart üç çizgiye (üst, alt ve orta çizgi) ek olarak sistem breakout (fiyat kırılımı) noktalarını tespit eder ve bunları grafikte oklarla görsel olarak gösterir. Ayrıca grafiği sadeleştirmek için mevcut trend yönünün tersindeki çizgi yalnızca görüntülenir. Gösterge şunları içerir: Görsel sinyaller : Kırılım sırasında renkli oklar Otomatik bildiriml
FREE
AI Range Breaker
Muhammad Hassaan
Uzman Danışmanlar
Note: Kindly inbox me for setfile AI Range Breaker watches a time window you choose each day, marks that session’s high and low , then automatically places pending buy/sell orders just outside the range. If price breaks out, the EA manages the trade with breakeven, candle-based trailing, optional partial close, and a single scale-in once price moves in your favor. If nothing happens, the pending orders are removed after a set number of candles—keeping your chart and account clean. Best use Work
FREE
Trend Catcher with Alert MT5
Issam Kassas
4.58 (125)
Göstergeler
Trend Yakalayıcı: Alarm İndikatörü ile Trend Yakalayıcı Stratejisi, piyasa trendlerini ve potansiyel giriş ve çıkış noktalarını belirlemede yardımcı olan çok yönlü bir teknik analiz aracıdır. Piyasa koşullarına uyum sağlayarak trend yönünün net görsel temsili için dinamik bir Trend Yakalayıcı Stratejisi sunar. Tüccarlar tercihlerine ve risk toleranslarına göre parametreleri özelleştirebilirler. Gösterge, trendleri tanımlamaya yardımcı olur, potansiyel ters dönüşleri sinyaller, trailing stop me
FREE
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.85 (48)
Göstergeler
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Buy Sell Arrow MT MT5
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Göstergeler
Advanced MT5 Indicator: Precision-Powered with Pivot Points, MAs & Multi-Timeframe Logic Unlock the full potential of your trading strategy with this precision-engineered MetaTrader 5 indicator —an advanced tool that intelligently blends Pivot Points , Adaptive Moving Averages , and Multi-Timeframe Analysis to generate real-time Buy and Sell signals with high accuracy. ########    If you want to test on Real Market, Let me know. I will give the Demo file to run on Real Account.   ###########
Neuron for EURUSD
Dmitriy Antsiferov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Shoulder 1:500 0.01 - Lot of the first warrant for each Control Balance of $ a deposit 100 - Maximum lot 50 - Stop Loss in points 20 - Take Profit in points 40 - Distance to the averaging warrant in points 400 - The size of means for calculation of the first lot 2 - Multiplication coefficient for the warrant   124 - Magic number false is Printing of notices 0 - The commission for a tester and optimization
You shall not pass MT5
Marta Gonzalez
Uzman Danışmanlar
You shall not pass - it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. This system detects the ranges between the end of the American session and the beginning of the Asian session, operating thinking that the volume of the market will not be able to maintain the break of the support or resistance, thinking that this break. To adapt to the different schedules of the different brokers, you have to set the closing time of the American session of your broker in the configuratio
Workstation Assistant
Maryna Shulzhenko
Uzman Danışmanlar
Forex Workstation   is a powerful and efficient Forex trading bot designed to use patterns, price hold levels, volatility analysis and market scaling. This bot offers unique capabilities for automated trading and optimization of strategies on various currency pairs. Let's look at the main functions and settings of Forex Workstation: Main functions: • Multicurrency: Forex Workstation supports a wide range of currency pairs, which allows you to diversify your portfolio and distribute risks. • Usin
EMABra50SC
Eadvisors Software Inc.
Uzman Danışmanlar
O Robô Trader BRA50SC faz operações de curto prazo no timeframe 1min buscando as pequenas variações do mercado no instrumento: Índice BRA50, utiliza nova tecnologia de trade, os resultados no intraday são íncríveis.      Versão exclusiva para o Bra50 (Mini-índice internacional).  Estratégia utilizada: média móvel e volatilidade. Lote Inicial: Versão Mini-índice, a partir de 1 lote. Versão Bra50, a partir de 0.05 Mini-Lotes. StopLoss e Take Profit Ajustáveis. Gerenciamento de risco: (%) Rebaix
Genius EA Creator for MT5
Baha Eddine Tahouri
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing Genius EA Creator for MetaTrader 5: Simplify Your Automated Trading Like Never Before Ready to automate your trading without worrying about coding? Genius EA Creator for MetaTrader 5 is here to transform the way you trade by offering a flexible and powerful platform that anyone can use. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced trader, you’ll appreciate how this tool allows you to design and execute strategies tailored to your needs—no programming skills required! Key Features and
The Bot Father
Afham Shamsi
Yardımcı programlar
The Bot Father: Advanced Trading EA for MetaTrader 5 Unlock the power of automated trading with The Bot Father , an advanced Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 5. This sophisticated trading bot combines robust functionality with user-friendly features to help you navigate the forex market with confidence. Key Features: Automated Trading : The Bot Father automates your trading strategies, reducing the need for manual intervention. It continuously monitors the market and executes trades based
Unicorn Ultimate EA
Harifidy Razafindranaivo
Yardımcı programlar
BRIEF INTRODUCTION : This new product is a complete application developed to automate trader trading tasks with a winning trading strategy modern. This new brand product provides two types of functionality such as a manual and a fully automatic trading. Unicorn is adapted with multicurrency. This application utilizes Moving Average indicator as market price trend directional and Stochastic indicator as price Oscillation. Unicorn possesses an automatical Breakeven BE Checker and an automate CRASH
ToTheMoon MT5
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
FlatBreakout MT5
Aleksei Vorontsov
Göstergeler
FlatBreakout MT5 (Free Version) Flat Range Detector and Breakout Panel for MT5 — GBPUSD Only FlatBreakout MT5   is the free version of the professional FlatBreakoutPro MT5 indicator, specially designed for flat (range) detection and breakout signals on the   GBPUSD   pair only. Perfect for traders who want to experience the unique fractal logic of FlatBreakout MT5 and test breakout signals on a live market without limitations. Who Is This Product For? For traders who prefer to trade breakout of
FREE
SMMA Bands Indicator
Elie Baptiste Granger
Göstergeler
The SMMA Bands indicator is an advanced volatility-based trading tool that creates 6 dynamic support and resistance levels around an envelope formed by two Smoothed Moving Averages (SMMA).  This indicator combines the reliability of SMMA trend identification with the precision of standard deviation-based volatility bands, making it suitable for both trend-following and mean-reversion strategies. Every band has its own buffer for use in EA. feel free to make suggestions and add reviews , i will
AC Trade Assistant
Atefe Shoopani
Yardımcı programlar
AC Trade Assistant – Simplify Your Trading Experience The   AC Trade Assistant   is a compact and efficient tool designed to help traders execute orders quickly and manage trades with ease. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced trader, this assistant streamlines your workflow and enhances your trading performance. Key Features : Compact Design : A non-intrusive dialog box that keeps your chart clean and organized. Fast Order Execution : Place market orders, pending orders, and manage risk
Alfred Marshall AI
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Uzman Danışmanlar
Marshall AI - Otomatik İşlemlerde Mükemmel Denge Finans piyasaları ve Alfred Marshall'ın ekonomik prensipleri üzerine yıllarca süren derinlemesine çalışmalardan sonra, arz ve talep teorisini farklı piyasaların diferansiyel göreliliğiyle birleştiren, son teknoloji yapay zeka ve daha önce hiç görülmemiş tekniklerle bir araya getiren bir şaheser sunuyoruz. Bu sadece bir işlem sistemi değil - değeri yeniden tanımlamak ve karınızı fırlatmak için AI tarafından manipüle edilen ve tasarlanan ekonomik
Daily Price Change Analyzer Utility MT5
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Yardımcı programlar
Daily Price Change Analyzer Utility Gain Deeper Insights into Market Movements with Ease! The Daily Price Change Analyzer Utility is a powerful MT5 tool designed to track and analyze daily price movements, providing you with essential percentage change data at a glance. Whether you're a day trader, swing trader, or long-term investor, this utility helps you understand market volatility, assess trends, and make informed trading decisions. Key Features: Real-Time Price Change Tracking – Instantly
AIS Forest Fire Trend MT5
Aleksej Poljakov
Göstergeler
Sayı dizilerinden birine "Orman Yangını Dizisi" denir. En güzel yeni dizilerden biri olarak kabul edildi. Başlıca özelliği, bu dizinin lineer trendlerden, hatta en kısa olanlardan kaçınmasıdır. Bu göstergenin temelini oluşturan bu özelliktir. Bir finansal zaman serisini analiz ederken, bu gösterge tüm olası trend seçeneklerini reddetmeye çalışır. Ve ancak başarısız olursa, bir trendin varlığını tanır ve uygun sinyali verir. Bu yaklaşım, yeni trendlerin başladığı anların doğru bir şekilde belirl
ZP Day Trading Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
5 (6)
Göstergeler
ZP Day Trading Indicator in MT5 The ZP Day Trading Indicator is one of the tools developed based on Price Action trading style concepts in MetaTrader 5. This indicator uses color-coded boxes to identify Trading Ranges on the chart. A trading range forms when the price moves within a specific range between a resistance level (ceiling) and a support level (floor) over a period of time. In such scenarios, buyers and sellers reach equilibrium within the defined range. «Indicator Installation & User
FREE
Alert Breakout Scanner and Dashboard
Ammar Yaseen
Göstergeler
PRICE BREAKOUT ALERT!!!! PRICE BREAKOUT ALERT!!! Now you dont have to worry about going through each currency pair, your favorite stocks watch list or crypto to find breakouts. This indicator does everything for you.  This indicator has the capability to  SCAN  different  CURRENCY PAIRS  and  TIMEFRAMES  to give you breakout information through  ALERT (MOBILE NOTIFICATION, EMAIL AND PUSH NOTIFICATION) NOTE: If you are willing to scan more currency pairs along with many timeframes, you need
Countdown timer PRO
Mikhail Basov
Yardımcı programlar
Script "Bar Close Timer Pro"  is designed to display a real-time countdown to the closure of the current bar. This professional tool is tailored for traders working on any timeframe, enhancing chart analysis efficiency through precise time control. The script automatically adapts to the chart’s current timeframe (M1, H1, D1, etc.), calculating the remaining time until the candle closes. (Note: When switching timeframes, the script must be reattached to the chart.) Flexible display settings: Cus
FREE
The Asian session MT5
Marta Gonzalez
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Asian Session - it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. This system detects the ranges between the end of the American session and the beginning of the Asian session, operating in favor of the break, thinking that this break prior to the start of the session occurs because within the Asian session there will be an impulse in favor of the break. breaking off. To adapt to the different schedules of the different brokers, you have to set the closing time of the Am
High Low Open Close
Alexandre Borela
4.98 (42)
Göstergeler
Bu projeyi seviyorsanız, 5 yıldız incelemesi bırakın. Bu gösterge açık, yüksek, düşük ve belirtilen fiyatlar için çizer Dönem ve belirli bir zaman bölgesi için ayarlanabilir. Bunlar birçok kurumsal ve profesyonel tarafından görünen önemli seviyelerdir. tüccarlar ve daha fazla olabileceği yerleri bilmeniz için yararlı olabilir Aktif. Mevcut dönemler şunlardır: Önceki gün. Önceki Hafta. Önceki Ay. Previous Quarter. Önceki yıl. Veya: Mevcut gün. Hafta. Şimdi Ay. Şimdiki Mahallesi. Bugün yıl.
FREE
FCK Emperor EA MT5
Patel Hitendrakumar Mahendrabhai
Uzman Danışmanlar
Note = After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the set file.      FCK Emperor EA   is best for session's high-low break trading strategy. Option  shows   for trading. Note = After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the set file. Common set file available in comments.    Connect with other traders by joining our  MQL5 community  of over 390 members. Stay up to date with the latest product updates, tips, and exclusive content. FCK Emperor EA   stands o
Sniper Major
JETINVEST
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA, ne zaman ticaret yapılacağına karar vermek için oynaklık, yayılma, sıklık ve zamanlamayı kullanır. EA, Pozisyonları açmak için Limit Emirleri yöntemini kullanır. Bu durumda, Kayma, girişlerin yürütülmesinde en fazla olumlu olacaktır. EA, sistemin odak noktası sermayenizi korurken para kazanmak olduğundan, Takip Edilen Kâr Al mantığını kullanır. Çoğu ticaret, bir keskin nişancı vesikalığı gibi, hızlı bir şekilde kapatılır. Ana Özellikler martingal kullanmaz ızgara kullanmaz Optimize edilmi
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.98 (551)
Yardımcı programlar
Trade Manager EA’ye hoş geldiniz! Ticaretin daha sezgisel, hassas ve verimli hale gelmesi için tasarlanmış nihai risk yönetim aracı ile tanışın. Bu sadece bir emir verme aracı değil; ticaret planlaması, pozisyon yönetimi ve risk kontrolü için kapsamlı bir çözüm. İster yeni başlayan bir yatırımcı olun, ister deneyimli bir trader ya da hızlı emir gerektiren bir scalper, Trade Manager EA ihtiyaçlarınıza uyum sağlar ve forex, endeksler, emtialar ve kripto paralar dahil tüm piyasalarda esneklik sunar
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (140)
Yardımcı programlar
Ticaret Paneli çok işlevli bir ticaret asistanıdır. Uygulama, manuel ticaret için 50'den fazla ticaret işlevi içerir ve çoğu ticaret işlemini otomatikleştirmenize olanak tanır. Dikkat, uygulama strateji test cihazında çalışmıyor. Satın almadan önce demo sürümünü bir demo hesabında test edebilirsiniz. Demo sürümü burada . Talimatların tamamı buraya . Ticaret. Tek tıklamayla alım satım işlemlerini gerçekleştirmenizi sağlar: Otomatik risk hesaplaması ile bekleyen emir ve pozisyonları açın. Tek tıkl
Gann Model Forecast MT5
Kirill Borovskii
Yardımcı programlar
I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.89 (19)
Yardımcı programlar
Grid Manual, sipariş ızgarasıyla çalışmak için kullanılan bir ticaret yardımcı programıdır. Yardımcı program evrenseldir, esnek ayarlara ve sezgisel bir arayüze sahiptir. Sadece kayıpların ortalaması yönünde değil, aynı zamanda kazanç artışı yönünde de bir emir ızgarası ile çalışır. Tüccarın bir emir ızgarası oluşturmasına ve eşlik etmesine gerek yoktur, bu yardımcı programı yapacaktır. Emri açmanız yeterlidir ve Grid manual otomatik olarak ona bir emir ızgarası oluşturacak ve kapanana kadar ona
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (Kopyalayıcı Kedi MT5) , günümüzün ticaret zorluklarına yönelik tasarlanmış yerel bir ticaret kopyalayıcısı ve eksiksiz risk yönetimi ve yürütme çerçevesidir. Prop firması zorluklarından kişisel portföy yönetimine kadar, sağlam yürütme, sermaye koruması, esnek yapılandırma ve gelişmiş ticaret işleme kombinasyonu ile her duruma uyum sağlar. Kopyalayıcı hem Master (gönderici) hem de Slave (alıcı) modunda çalışır, piyasa ve bekleyen emirlerin, ticaret değişikliklerini
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (47)
Yardımcı programlar
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.89 (9)
Yardımcı programlar
EASY Insight AIO – Akıllı ve zahmetsiz yatırım için hepsi bir arada çözüm Genel Bakış Tüm piyasayı — Forex, Altın, Kripto, Endeksler ve hatta Hisseler — saniyeler içinde, manuel grafik incelemesi, gösterge kurulumu ya da karmaşık ayarlar olmadan analiz edebildiğinizi hayal edin. EASY Insight AIO , yapay zekâ destekli yatırım için nihai, kullanıma hazır dışa aktarma aracınızdır. Tüm piyasanın kapsamlı bir anlık görüntüsünü tek bir temiz CSV dosyasında sunar; bu dosya ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Pe
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
Yardımcı programlar
MT5 için ticari kopyalayıcı, МetaТrader 5 platformu için bir ticari kopyalayıcıdır   . arasındaki   forex işlemlerini kopyalar.       COPYLOT MT5 sürümü için   herhangi bir hesap   MT5   -   MT5, MT4   -   MT5 (veya COPYLOT MT4 sürümü için   MT4 -   MT4 MT5   -  MT4) Güvenilir fotokopi makinesi! MT4 sürümü Tam tanım   +DEMO +PDF Nasıl alınır Nasıl kurulur     Günlük Dosyaları nasıl alınır?     Nasıl Test Edilir ve Optimize Edilir     Expforex'in tüm ürünleri Ayrıca МТ4 terminali   (МТ4   -  
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.31 (26)
Yardımcı programlar
Riskinizi otomatik olarak hesaplarken işlemlere hızlı bir şekilde girip çıkmanıza yardımcı olacak Ticaret Yöneticisi. Aşırı Ticaret, İntikam Ticareti ve Duygusal Ticaretten korunmanıza yardımcı olacak özellikler içerir. İşlemler otomatik olarak yönetilebilir ve hesap performans ölçümleri bir grafikte görselleştirilebilir. Bu özellikler, bu paneli tüm manuel yatırımcılar için ideal kılar ve MetaTrader 5 platformunun geliştirilmesine yardımcı olur. Çoklu Dil desteği. MT4 Sürümü  |  Kullanım Kılavu
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
Yardımcı programlar
Üye olduğunuz herhangi bir kanaldan (özel ve kısıtlı olanlar dahil) sinyalleri doğrudan MT5'inize kopyalayın.  Bu araç, kullanıcıyı göz önünde bulundurarak tasarlanmış olup işlemleri yönetmek ve izlemek için ihtiyacınız olan birçok özelliği sunar. Bu ürün, kullanıcı dostu ve görsel olarak çekici bir arayüzde sunulmaktadır. Ayarlarınızı özelleştirin ve ürünü dakikalar içinde kullanmaya başlayın! Kullanıcı Kılavuzu + Demo  | MT4 Sürümü | Discord Sürümü Demo denemek isterseniz lütfen kullanıcı kı
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (41)
Yardımcı programlar
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
3.67 (3)
Yardımcı programlar
Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTradfer accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be abl
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.57 (70)
Yardımcı programlar
1 tıklama ile ticaret için Ticaret Paneli.   Pozisyonlar ve emirlerle çalışmak!   Grafikten veya klavyeden alım satım. Alım satım panelimizi kullanarak, grafikten tek bir tıklamayla alım satım yapabilir ve alım satım işlemlerini standart MetaTrader kontrolünden 30 kat daha hızlı gerçekleştirebilirsiniz. Bir tüccar için hayatı kolaylaştıran ve bir tüccarın ticaret faaliyetlerini çok daha hızlı ve daha rahat gerçekleştirmesine yardımcı olan parametrelerin ve işlevlerin otomatik hesaplamaları. Graf
Active Lines
Yury Kulikov
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Attention: Demo version for review and testing can be downloaded here . It does not allow trading and can only be run on one chart. Active Lines - a powerful professional tool for operations with lines on charts. Active Lines provides a wide range of actions for events when the price crosses lines. For example: notify, open/modify/close a position, place/remove pending orders. With Active Lines you can assign several tasks to one line, for each of which you can set individual trigger conditions
Trade Assistant 38 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.9 (21)
Yardımcı programlar
Çok amaçlı araçlar: Lot hesaplayıcı, fiyat analizi, risk/ödül oranı, pozisyon yönetici, arz  talep bölgelerini de içeren 66'den fazla fonksiyon Deneme sürümü   |   Kullanım Kılavuzu   |   MT4 Yardımcı program, strateji test cihazında çalışmaz: Ürünü test etmek için Demo Sürümünü BURADAN indirebilirsiniz. Sorularınız için iletişim İşlem sürecinizi kolaylaştırın, hızlandırın ve otomatikleştirin. Terminalin standart  özelliklerini bu program ile genişletin Yeni işlem açma : Lot / Risk / Risk/Ödül h
Trader Evolution
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (7)
Yardımcı programlar
" Trader Evolution " - A utility designed for traders who use wave and technical analysis in their work. One tab of the utility is capable of money management and opening orders, and the other can help in making Elliott wave and technical analysis. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Trading in a few clicks. Immediate and pending orders are available in the panel 2. Money management. The program automatically selects the appropriate lot size 3. Simplifies
Botonera MT5
Jose Antonio Soto Mendoza
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
İŞLEM KLAVYESİ Finans piyasalarında çevik ve hassas işlem yapmak için gelişmiş bir araç. DAX, XAU/USD, Forex ve diğer piyasalarda (scalping, gün içi, swing vb.) işlem yapan yatırımcılar için tasarlanan bu tuş takımı, tek tıklamayla ve birden fazla profesyonel yapılandırmayla işlem yapmanızı sağlar. "Günlük Scalping Tuş Takımı", tek tıklamayla işlemleri açmanıza, kapatmanıza ve korumanıza olanak tanır ve zaman kaybetmeden M1/M5'te işlem yapmak için idealdir. Hedging, başabaş noktası, toplam kap
EmoGuardian
Samuel Bandi Roccatello
5 (4)
Yardımcı programlar
EmoGuardian'ı kullanarak alım satım hesabınıza gelişmiş risk limitleri uygulayarak aşırı alım satım, FOMO ve zorlayıcı davranışlardan kaçının. Pozisyonlara otomatik olarak Zarar Durdur ekleyin , EA kayıplarını yönetin , EA'ları otomatik olarak yükleyin/boşaltın.   Riski pozisyon başına, işlem başına, Zaman Aralığı başına, günlük olarak sınırlayın. Risk yönetimi seçenekleri, yatırımcıların hesaplarını patlatmalarına neden olan zorlayıcı davranışlarla özel olarak mücadele etmek için geliştirilmişt
Trading box Order Management MT5
Igor Zizek
4.97 (36)
Yardımcı programlar
Advanced trading tool: One click smart orders that execute under your conditions Developed by trader for trading community:  position size calculator (lot size), open position after price action, strategy builder, set and forget trading, mobile notifications... Risk Management -  Risk percentage position size calculator, gain percentage, target risk reward ratio, spread and commissions are included in calculations 7 Advanced order types  - Set and forget trading with price action automation (OC
Forward Alert To Telegram for MT5
Trinh Dat
4.5 (4)
Yardımcı programlar
The Expert Advisor will help you forward all alert from  MetaTrader 5 to Telegram channel/ group.  All alert must save to folder <Data folder>MQL5\Files\Alerts\ , text file with format *.txt and screenshot with format *.gif or *.png. Parameters: - Telegram Bot Token: - create bot on Telegram and get token. - Telegram Chat ID:  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID - Forward Alert: - default true, to forward alert. - Send message as caption of Screenshot: - default false, set true t
Mentfx Mmanage mt5
Anton Jere Calmes
4.25 (8)
Yardımcı programlar
The added video will showcase all functionality, effectiveness, and uses of the trade manager. Drag and Drop Trade Manager. Draw your entry and have the tool calculate the rest. Advanced targeting and close portions of a trade directly available in tool (manage trades while you sleep). Market order or limit order on either side with factored spread. Just draw the entry, the tool does the rest. Hotkey setup to make it simple. Draw where you want to enter, and the stop loss, the tool calculates al
Discord Signal Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (3)
Yardımcı programlar
The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT5   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT5. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
CRT Pro Ultimate Scanner
Jonathan Mboya Kinaro
Yardımcı programlar
CRT Pro Trading EA Ultimate v10 - Professional Pattern Scanner Overview The CRT Pro Trading EA Ultimate v10 is an advanced multi-symbol Expert Advisor developed by Helios Technologies that specializes in detecting and trading CRT (Consolidation-Manipulation-Distribution) patterns with intelligent trend alignment. This EA combines institutional trading concepts with smart signal management to provide high-probability trading opportunities across multiple markets. Key Features Trend-Aligned Signal
LT Trade Copy MT5
Thiago Duarte
Yardımcı programlar
Trade Copy is an EA-shaped tool that replicates the trades done on a Meta Trader 5 to all Meta Traders 5 opened on same computer. Is useful if you want to trade more than once account yours or if you want to work with third party account management. Demo version:  https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/40906 MT4 version:  https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/40902/ Configurations: MAIN OPTIONS Idiom - change to English or Portuguese. Copy trades from - specify if the trades will be copied fro
Ultimate Trailing Stop EA MT5
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
4.13 (8)
Yardımcı programlar
This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (override
Trading box Technical analysis MT5
Igor Zizek
4.96 (24)
Yardımcı programlar
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT5 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator mt5 Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .   Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Pri
Autogrids
Guilherme Emiliao Ferreira
5 (3)
Yardımcı programlar
AUTOGRIDS MT5 Autogrids EA is a cutting-edge trading automation tool designed to give Forex traders an unparalleled edge in the market. Built on a powerful quantitative strategy, it analyzes the frequency distribution of daily price movements, leveraging historical data to create a highly optimized operational grid. Unlike conventional grid trading systems, Autogrids EA strategically models price distributions to define precise trading intervals, ensuring optimized entry points. Whether the mar
Custom Alerts MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (7)
Yardımcı programlar
Custom Alerts: Birden Fazla Piyasayı Takip Edin ve Hiçbir Önemli Sinyali Kaçırmayın Genel Bakış Custom Alerts , birden fazla enstrümanı tek bir yerden takip etmek isteyen yatırımcılar için dinamik bir çözümdür. FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels ve IX Power gibi önde gelen araçlarımızdan gelen verileri entegre ederek, Custom Alerts sizi grafikler arasında geçiş yapmak zorunda kalmadan önemli piyasa gelişmeleri hakkında otomatik olarak bilgilendirir. Artık broker’ınızın sunduğu tüm varl
Binance MT5 Crypto Trading Tool
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
MT5 için Binance Ticaret Aracı 1. Bu ürün websocket'ten canlı grafik, tarihsel grafik, Binance'te sorunsuz bir şekilde işlem yapmanızı sağlayan sıfır manuel müdahale ile sorunsuz çalışmasını sağlamak için mt5 terminali yeniden başlatıldığında otomatik güncellemeler. Spot ve Vadeli İşlemler için Ticaret, Canlı Grafik ve Geçmiş Veriler Mevcuttur Nasıl kullanılır : 1. API anahtarınızı ve sırrınızı bu yardımcı programın Giriş alanına eklemeniz gerekir. API'nizi oluşturduğunuzda Vadeli İşlemler i
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Trade Assistant AlphaPro MT4
Augustine Mwathi
Yardımcı programlar
Transform your trading with the ultimate MT4 trade management solution. Trade Assistant AlphaPro EA is an essential tool that eliminates manual trading errors and maximizes your results through intelligent automation. Every trader needs this powerful assistant to achieve consistent, professional-level trade management. Supports: All asset classes ( Forex, Gold, Oil, Indices, Crypto, etc.). The EA can manage orders and positions opened from a mobile terminal (smartphone). - For automated position
Liquidity Seeker
Augustine Mwathi
Yardımcı programlar
Liquidity Seeker EA  Why You MUST Have This EA Unlock the power of ICT (Inner Circle Trader) methodology with the most advanced Smart Money Concept trading system available. This EA transforms complex institutional trading concepts into automated precision, giving you the unfair advantage that professional traders use to consistently profit from liquidity manipulation and market structure shifts. START trading WITH market makers using their own playbook. You don't need to do much other than to
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt