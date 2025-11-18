AC Trade Assistant MT4

AC Trade Assistant – Simplify Your Trading Experience

The AC Trade Assistant is a compact and efficient tool designed to help traders execute orders quickly and manage trades with ease. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced trader, this assistant streamlines your workflow and enhances your trading performance.

Key Features:

§  Compact Design: A non-intrusive dialog box that keeps your chart clean and organized.

§  Fast Order Execution: Place market orders, pending orders, and manage risk with just a few clicks.

§  Flexible Lot Sizing: Choose between fixed lots or risk-based lot sizing for better risk management. Set the lot size for the Forex, Metals, Commodities, Indices, Stocks and Crypto markets

§  ATR-Based Stop-Loss: Adjust stop-loss levels dynamically based on market volatility.

§  Efficient Trade Management: Close all buy/sell positions, delete orders, and monitor total profit directly from the panel. 

§  Magic Number Isolation: Manage trades independently with unique magic numbers.

§  Shortcut Keys: Execute buy/sell orders instantly with customizable keyboard shortcuts.

Why Choose AC Trade Assistant?

§  User-Friendly: Designed for simplicity and speed.

§  Adaptable: Customizable settings to suit your trading style.

§  Reliable: Built with robust error handling and performance optimization.

MT4 and MT5 versions are available in the addresses:

 MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/155776?source=Site+Profile+Seller

MT5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/93629?source=Site+Profile+Seller

Your Feedback Matters:
We value your input! Share your suggestions, and we’ll incorporate them into future updates to make the AC Trade Assistant even better.

Yazarın diğer ürünleri
AC Pivot Panel
Atefe Shoopani
5 (1)
Göstergeler
AC Pivot Panel – Your Ultimate Pivot Trading Tool The   AC Pivot Panel   is a powerful yet user-friendly pivot point indicator designed to help traders identify key support and resistance levels with ease. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced trader, this indicator simplifies pivot trading and enhances your decision-making process. Key Features : Interactive Selection Panel : Easily adjust pivot settings directly on the chart with a compact and intuitive panel. Multiple Pivot Methods : C
FREE
AC Pivot Panel MT4
Atefe Shoopani
Göstergeler
AC Pivot Panel – Your Ultimate Pivot Trading Tool The   AC Pivot Panel   is a powerful yet user-friendly pivot point indicator designed to help traders identify key support and resistance levels with ease. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced trader, this indicator simplifies pivot trading and enhances your decision-making process. Key Features : Interactive Selection Panel : Easily adjust pivot settings directly on the chart with a compact and intuitive panel. Multiple Pivot Methods : C
FREE
Smart Key Levels Indicator MT4
Atefe Shoopani
Göstergeler
Smart Key Levels Indicator for MT4 - Advanced Support & Resistance Tool The   Smart Key Levels Indicator   is a professional-grade tool for traders seeking precise support and resistance levels. Using advanced algorithms, it identifies key price levels with dynamic strength scoring, volume filtering, and higher timeframe confluence. Perfect for all trading styles and timeframes, this indicator provides clear visual signals with customizable settings. Available for both MT4 and MT5 platforms. Unl
AC Trade Assistant
Atefe Shoopani
Yardımcı programlar
AC Trade Assistant – Simplify Your Trading Experience The  AC Trade Assistant  is a compact and efficient tool designed to help traders execute orders quickly and manage trades with ease. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced trader, this assistant streamlines your workflow and enhances your trading performance. Key Features : §   Compact Design : A non-intrusive dialog box that keeps your chart clean and organized. §   Fast Order Execution : Place market orders, pending orders, and manag
Smart Key Levels Indicator MT5
Atefe Shoopani
Göstergeler
Smart Key Levels Indicator for MT5- Advanced Support & Resistance Tool The   Smart Key Levels Indicator   is a professional-grade tool for traders seeking precise support and resistance levels. Using advanced algorithms, it identifies key price levels with dynamic strength scoring, volume filtering, and higher timeframe confluence. Perfect for all trading styles and timeframes, this indicator provides clear visual signals with customizable settings. Available for both MT4 and MT5 platforms. Unlo
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt