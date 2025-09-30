SM Scalper

SMART MONEY SCALPER EA - ICT Scalping Strategy Description

🚀 INTRODUCTION - WHY THIS ICT SCALPING EA IS ESSENTIAL FOR YOUR SUCCESS

Dominate the markets with the most advanced ICT scalping system ever created. The Smart Money Scalper EA is specifically engineered for high-frequency ICT scalping, combining Inner Circle Trader concepts with lightning-fast execution to capture multiple quality trades throughout each trading session. This specialized scalping EA transforms ICT methodology into a precision instrument for harvesting quality trades from institutional price movements.

EA works on all instruments and brokers.





📊 CORE ADVANTAGES & ICT SCALPING FEATURES

⚡ Pure ICT Scalping Implementation

High-Frequency ICT Strategy : Purpose-built for rapid scalping opportunities

Intraday Market Structure : Focuses on M5/M15 structure breaks for quick entries

Lightning-Fast Order Block Scalps : Captures immediate reactions from institutional zones

Micro Fair Value Gap Trading : Exploits small imbalances for rapid profit taking

Quick OTE Scalps : Fibonacci retracement scalping in optimal trade zones (61.8%-78.6%)

Liquidity Grab Scalping: Instant reaction to stop hunts and sweep patterns

🎯 Advanced Scalping Kill Zones

Precision Session Scalping : Three high-activity zones for maximum scalping opportunities

London Kill Zone Scalps (01:00-05:00 NY)



NY AM Power Hour Scalps (07:00-10:00 NY)



London Close Volatility Scalps (10:00-12:00 NY)

Micro-Session Analysis : 5-minute precision timing for scalping entries

Asian Range Breakout Scalps: Quick profits from overnight range violations

⚡ Military-Grade Scalping Risk Management

Rapid-Fire Protection System : Ultra-fast breakeven, trailing stops, and profit locks

Scalping-Optimized Risk : Dynamic 0.5%-3.0% per quick trade

Quick Profit Extraction : R-multiple targets optimized for scalping (1R, 1.7R, 2.5R)

Partial Scalping System : 30%-50%-20% position scaling for maximum efficiency

Stop Hunt Protection: Prevents scalping losses from liquidity sweeps

🔥 High-Speed Market Analysis

Scalping Timeframe Precision : M5 execution with M15 setup confirmation

Instant Structure Recognition : Real-time MSS detection for immediate scalping

Micro PD-Array Analysis : Premium/discount scalping opportunities

News Spike Avoidance : Protects scalping positions from high-impact volatility

ATR Scalping Filter: Optimal volatility conditions for successful scalps

📈 Professional Scalping Dashboard

Real-Time Scalping Monitor : Live tracking of rapid trading opportunities

Kill Zone Scalping Alerts : Visual confirmation of active scalping sessions

Quick Performance Metrics : Instant scalping success rate analysis

Rapid Trade Tracking: Monitor multiple scalping positions simultaneously

⚙️ ICT SCALPING CONFIGURATION PARAMETERS

🎛️ Core Scalping System Settings

InpMagic (990015): Unique scalping EA identification

InpUse_NewYork_KillZones (true): Enable high-activity scalping sessions

InpUse_Bias_Filter (true): ICT directional bias for scalping direction

InpUse_News_Filter (true): Protect scalping from news volatility

InpAvoid_HiVol (true): Scalping-safe market condition filter

💰 Scalping Risk Management

InpBase_Risk_Percent (2.0): Standard scalping risk per trade

InpMin_Risk_Percent (0.50): Conservative scalping floor

InpMax_Risk_Percent (3.00): Aggressive scalping ceiling

InpPerf_Lookback_Trades (50): Scalping performance analysis window

InpDaily_Max_Loss_Pct (20.0): Daily scalping loss limit protection

📏 Scalping Position Controls

InpMin_Lot (0.01): Minimum scalping position size

InpMax_Lot (100.0): Maximum scalping position limit

InpRisk_Pip_Buffer (0.5): Tight scalping stop buffer

🎯 ICT Scalping Detection Settings

InpMin_Confluence_Count (2): Minimum scalping signal confirmation

InpSweep_Buffer_Pips (2.0): Liquidity sweep scalping sensitivity

InpOB_Lookback_Bars (50): Order block scalping history analysis

InpMin_Displacement_Pips (10.0): Minimum move for scalping validation

🕐 Scalping Session Management

InpAsian_Start_Hour_NY (0): Range setup for scalping breakouts

InpAsian_End_Hour_NY (5): Range completion for scalping opportunities

InpLondon_KZ_Start_NY (1): London scalping session activation

InpLondon_KZ_End_NY (5): London scalping session end

InpNY_AM_KZ_Start_NY (7): NY morning scalping power hour

InpNY_AM_KZ_End_NY (10): NY morning scalping completion

InpLondonClose_KZ_Start_NY (10): London close scalping volatility

InpLondonClose_KZ_End_NY (12): London close scalping end

📊 Scalping Timeframe Analysis

InpHTF_Bias_TF (PERIOD_H1): Higher timeframe scalping bias

InpITF_Setup_TF (PERIOD_M15): Setup timeframe for scalping signals

InpLTF_Exec_TF (PERIOD_M5): Precision scalping execution timeframe

🔍 Scalping Pattern Recognition

InpSwing_Lookback (5): Quick swing detection for scalping

InpOTE_Min (0.618): Minimum scalping retracement (61.8%)

InpOTE_Sweet (0.705): Optimal scalping zone (70.5%)

InpOTE_Max (0.786): Maximum scalping retracement (78.6%)

InpFVG_Lookback (20): Recent FVG detection for scalping

InpMSS_Lookback (10): Quick structure shift for scalping entries

⚠️ Scalping Market Filters

InpMax_Spread_Pips (2.5): Maximum spread for profitable scalping

InpATR_Period (14): Volatility measurement for scalping conditions

InpATR_Spike_Factor (2.5): Scalping-safe volatility threshold

📰 Scalping News Protection

InpNews_Block_Min_Before (30): Pre-news scalping suspension

InpNews_Block_Min_After (30): Post-news scalping resumption delay

🎯 Advanced Scalping Trade Management

InpUse_Breakeven (true): Rapid breakeven for scalping protection

InpBreakeven_Trigger_R (1.0): Quick breakeven at 1R scalping profit

InpBreakeven_Lock_Pips (5.0): Scalping profit lock buffer

InpUse_Trailing_Stop (true): Dynamic trailing for scalping profits

InpTrailing_Start_R (1.5): Trailing activation for scalping trades

InpTrailing_Step_Pips (10.0): Scalping trailing increment

InpTrailing_Distance_Pips (15.0): Optimal scalping trailing distance

💎 Scalping Profit Target System

InpUse_R_Multiples_TP (true): R-multiple scalping targets

InpTP1_R (1.0): First scalping target at 1R

InpTP2_R (1.7): Second scalping target at 1.7R

InpTP3_R (2.5): Final scalping target at 2.5R

InpFixed_TP1_Pips (15): Alternative quick scalping target 1

InpFixed_TP2_Pips (25): Alternative quick scalping target 2

InpFixed_TP3_Pips (40): Alternative quick scalping target 3

📊 Scalping Partial Closure Configuration

InpTP1_Close_Pct (30): Close 30% at first scalping target

InpTP2_Close_Pct (50): Close 50% at second scalping target

InpTP3_Close_Pct (20): Close 20% at final scalping target

🖥️ Scalping Dashboard Display

InpShow_Dashboard (true): Real-time scalping information panel

InpPanel_X (10): Scalping dashboard horizontal position

InpPanel_Y (20): Scalping dashboard vertical position

InpPanel_Width (480): Scalping dashboard width

InpPanel_Height (300): Scalping dashboard height

🎖️ ICT SCALPING MASTERY & EXCELLENCE

The Smart Money Scalper EA represents the pinnacle of ICT scalping technology, engineered specifically for traders who demand rapid, consistent profits from institutional price movements. This specialized scalping system doesn't just follow ICT concepts – it transforms them into a high-frequency extraction machine that captures quality trades per session.

Every scalping opportunity is precisely calculated, every entry is strategically timed, and every exit is optimized for maximum profit extraction. This EA operates like a professional scalping desk, making split-second decisions based on institutional order flow and market structure dynamics.



