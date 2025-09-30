SM Scalper
- Yardımcı programlar
- Augustine Mwathi
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
SMART MONEY SCALPER EA - ICT Scalping Strategy Description
🚀 INTRODUCTION - WHY THIS ICT SCALPING EA IS ESSENTIAL FOR YOUR SUCCESS
Dominate the markets with the most advanced ICT scalping system ever created. The Smart Money Scalper EA is specifically engineered for high-frequency ICT scalping, combining Inner Circle Trader concepts with lightning-fast execution to capture multiple quality trades throughout each trading session. This specialized scalping EA transforms ICT methodology into a precision instrument for harvesting quality trades from institutional price movements.
EA works on all instruments and brokers.
📊 CORE ADVANTAGES & ICT SCALPING FEATURES
⚡ Pure ICT Scalping Implementation
-
High-Frequency ICT Strategy: Purpose-built for rapid scalping opportunities
-
Intraday Market Structure: Focuses on M5/M15 structure breaks for quick entries
-
Lightning-Fast Order Block Scalps: Captures immediate reactions from institutional zones
-
Micro Fair Value Gap Trading: Exploits small imbalances for rapid profit taking
-
Quick OTE Scalps: Fibonacci retracement scalping in optimal trade zones (61.8%-78.6%)
-
Liquidity Grab Scalping: Instant reaction to stop hunts and sweep patterns
🎯 Advanced Scalping Kill Zones
-
Precision Session Scalping: Three high-activity zones for maximum scalping opportunities
-
London Kill Zone Scalps (01:00-05:00 NY)
-
NY AM Power Hour Scalps (07:00-10:00 NY)
-
London Close Volatility Scalps (10:00-12:00 NY)
-
Micro-Session Analysis: 5-minute precision timing for scalping entries
-
Asian Range Breakout Scalps: Quick profits from overnight range violations
⚡ Military-Grade Scalping Risk Management
-
Rapid-Fire Protection System: Ultra-fast breakeven, trailing stops, and profit locks
-
Scalping-Optimized Risk: Dynamic 0.5%-3.0% per quick trade
-
Quick Profit Extraction: R-multiple targets optimized for scalping (1R, 1.7R, 2.5R)
-
Partial Scalping System: 30%-50%-20% position scaling for maximum efficiency
-
Stop Hunt Protection: Prevents scalping losses from liquidity sweeps
🔥 High-Speed Market Analysis
-
Scalping Timeframe Precision: M5 execution with M15 setup confirmation
-
Instant Structure Recognition: Real-time MSS detection for immediate scalping
-
Micro PD-Array Analysis: Premium/discount scalping opportunities
-
News Spike Avoidance: Protects scalping positions from high-impact volatility
-
ATR Scalping Filter: Optimal volatility conditions for successful scalps
📈 Professional Scalping Dashboard
-
Real-Time Scalping Monitor: Live tracking of rapid trading opportunities
-
Kill Zone Scalping Alerts: Visual confirmation of active scalping sessions
-
Quick Performance Metrics: Instant scalping success rate analysis
-
Rapid Trade Tracking: Monitor multiple scalping positions simultaneously
⚙️ ICT SCALPING CONFIGURATION PARAMETERS
🎛️ Core Scalping System Settings
-
InpMagic (990015): Unique scalping EA identification
-
InpUse_NewYork_KillZones (true): Enable high-activity scalping sessions
-
InpUse_Bias_Filter (true): ICT directional bias for scalping direction
-
InpUse_News_Filter (true): Protect scalping from news volatility
-
InpAvoid_HiVol (true): Scalping-safe market condition filter
💰 Scalping Risk Management
-
InpBase_Risk_Percent (2.0): Standard scalping risk per trade
-
InpMin_Risk_Percent (0.50): Conservative scalping floor
-
InpMax_Risk_Percent (3.00): Aggressive scalping ceiling
-
InpPerf_Lookback_Trades (50): Scalping performance analysis window
-
InpDaily_Max_Loss_Pct (20.0): Daily scalping loss limit protection
📏 Scalping Position Controls
-
InpMin_Lot (0.01): Minimum scalping position size
-
InpMax_Lot (100.0): Maximum scalping position limit
-
InpRisk_Pip_Buffer (0.5): Tight scalping stop buffer
🎯 ICT Scalping Detection Settings
-
InpMin_Confluence_Count (2): Minimum scalping signal confirmation
-
InpSweep_Buffer_Pips (2.0): Liquidity sweep scalping sensitivity
-
InpOB_Lookback_Bars (50): Order block scalping history analysis
-
InpMin_Displacement_Pips (10.0): Minimum move for scalping validation
🕐 Scalping Session Management
-
InpAsian_Start_Hour_NY (0): Range setup for scalping breakouts
-
InpAsian_End_Hour_NY (5): Range completion for scalping opportunities
-
InpLondon_KZ_Start_NY (1): London scalping session activation
-
InpLondon_KZ_End_NY (5): London scalping session end
-
InpNY_AM_KZ_Start_NY (7): NY morning scalping power hour
-
InpNY_AM_KZ_End_NY (10): NY morning scalping completion
-
InpLondonClose_KZ_Start_NY (10): London close scalping volatility
-
InpLondonClose_KZ_End_NY (12): London close scalping end
📊 Scalping Timeframe Analysis
-
InpHTF_Bias_TF (PERIOD_H1): Higher timeframe scalping bias
-
InpITF_Setup_TF (PERIOD_M15): Setup timeframe for scalping signals
-
InpLTF_Exec_TF (PERIOD_M5): Precision scalping execution timeframe
🔍 Scalping Pattern Recognition
-
InpSwing_Lookback (5): Quick swing detection for scalping
-
InpOTE_Min (0.618): Minimum scalping retracement (61.8%)
-
InpOTE_Sweet (0.705): Optimal scalping zone (70.5%)
-
InpOTE_Max (0.786): Maximum scalping retracement (78.6%)
-
InpFVG_Lookback (20): Recent FVG detection for scalping
-
InpMSS_Lookback (10): Quick structure shift for scalping entries
⚠️ Scalping Market Filters
-
InpMax_Spread_Pips (2.5): Maximum spread for profitable scalping
-
InpATR_Period (14): Volatility measurement for scalping conditions
-
InpATR_Spike_Factor (2.5): Scalping-safe volatility threshold
📰 Scalping News Protection
-
InpNews_Block_Min_Before (30): Pre-news scalping suspension
-
InpNews_Block_Min_After (30): Post-news scalping resumption delay
🎯 Advanced Scalping Trade Management
-
InpUse_Breakeven (true): Rapid breakeven for scalping protection
-
InpBreakeven_Trigger_R (1.0): Quick breakeven at 1R scalping profit
-
InpBreakeven_Lock_Pips (5.0): Scalping profit lock buffer
-
InpUse_Trailing_Stop (true): Dynamic trailing for scalping profits
-
InpTrailing_Start_R (1.5): Trailing activation for scalping trades
-
InpTrailing_Step_Pips (10.0): Scalping trailing increment
-
InpTrailing_Distance_Pips (15.0): Optimal scalping trailing distance
💎 Scalping Profit Target System
-
InpUse_R_Multiples_TP (true): R-multiple scalping targets
-
InpTP1_R (1.0): First scalping target at 1R
-
InpTP2_R (1.7): Second scalping target at 1.7R
-
InpTP3_R (2.5): Final scalping target at 2.5R
-
InpFixed_TP1_Pips (15): Alternative quick scalping target 1
-
InpFixed_TP2_Pips (25): Alternative quick scalping target 2
-
InpFixed_TP3_Pips (40): Alternative quick scalping target 3
📊 Scalping Partial Closure Configuration
-
InpTP1_Close_Pct (30): Close 30% at first scalping target
-
InpTP2_Close_Pct (50): Close 50% at second scalping target
-
InpTP3_Close_Pct (20): Close 20% at final scalping target
🖥️ Scalping Dashboard Display
-
InpShow_Dashboard (true): Real-time scalping information panel
-
InpPanel_X (10): Scalping dashboard horizontal position
-
InpPanel_Y (20): Scalping dashboard vertical position
-
InpPanel_Width (480): Scalping dashboard width
-
InpPanel_Height (300): Scalping dashboard height
🎖️ ICT SCALPING MASTERY & EXCELLENCE
The Smart Money Scalper EA represents the pinnacle of ICT scalping technology, engineered specifically for traders who demand rapid, consistent profits from institutional price movements. This specialized scalping system doesn't just follow ICT concepts – it transforms them into a high-frequency extraction machine that captures quality trades per session.
Every scalping opportunity is precisely calculated, every entry is strategically timed, and every exit is optimized for maximum profit extraction. This EA operates like a professional scalping desk, making split-second decisions based on institutional order flow and market structure dynamics.