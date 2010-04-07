Trade Assistant AlphaPro MT4

Transform your trading with the ultimate MT4 trade management solution. Trade Assistant AlphaPro EA is an essential tool that eliminates manual trading errors and maximizes your results through intelligent automation. Every trader needs this powerful assistant to achieve consistent, professional-level trade management.

Supports: All asset classes (Forex, Gold, Oil, Indices, Crypto, etc.).

The EA can manage orders and positions opened from a mobile terminal (smartphone). - For automated positions, the EA is required to be set on a VPS.

Key Features & Advantages

Advanced Trading Dashboard

  • Comprehensive Control Panel - All trading functions accessible from one intuitive interface

  • Real-time Account Monitoring - Live balance, equity, free margin, and position tracking

  • Minimizable Interface - Space-saving design that can be collapsed when not actively needed

Intelligent Risk Management

  • Auto Lot Size Calculation - Automatically calculates position size based on your risk parameters

  • Risk/Reward Ratio Control - Set and maintain consistent R/R ratios across all trades

  • Daily Loss Limit Protection - Configurable daily loss limits to protect your account

Advanced Order Management

  • One-Click Market Orders - Instant BUY/SELL execution with predefined SL/TP

  • Limit Order Placement - Strategic pending orders with automatic SL/TP calculation

  • Partial Take Profits - Three configurable partial TP levels for optimal profit extraction

  • Position Reversal - Instantly reverse all positions with proper risk management

  • Close All Function - Emergency position closure with one click

Professional Trade Management Tools

  • 7 Trailing Stop Types - Fixed pips, fractals, moving average, Parabolic SAR, ATR, partial close, and high/low bar trailing

  • Breakeven Functionality - Automatically move stops to breakeven when profit targets are reached

  • Virtual SL/TP System - Hidden stop losses and take profits for stealth trading

  • Recovery System - Advanced position recovery strategy for managing multiple losing trades

Smart Label System

  • Real-time Trade Information - Dynamic labels showing monetary values, points, and R/R ratios for each position

  • Visual Trade Management - Clear display of stop loss and take profit levels with profit/loss calculations

  • Automatic Updates - Labels update in real-time as positions move and market conditions change

News & Market Protection

  • News Filter System - Automatic detection of high-impact news events

  • Trading Restrictions - Prevent trading during volatile news periods

  • Safe-to-Trade Indicators - Clear visual signals when market conditions are suitable for trading

Input Parameters

Trading Parameters

  • Lot Size (0.01) - Base position size for trades

  • Risk Percentage (2.0) - Risk per trade as percentage of account

  • Take Profit Points (75) - Default take profit in points

  • Stop Loss Points (25) - Default stop loss in points

  • Risk/Reward Ratio (3.0) - Target R/R ratio for trades

  • Enable R/R Ratio (true) - Automatically calculate TP based on R/R

  • Enable Lot Calculation (true) - Auto-calculate lot size based on risk

  • Risk Type (Balance %) - Method for calculating risk amount

Trailing Stop Parameters

  • Enable Trailing Stop (false) - Activate trailing stop functionality

  • Trailing Type (Fixed Pips) - Select from 7 trailing methods

  • Trailing Start (20) - Points of profit before trailing begins

  • Trailing Step (10) - Points between trailing adjustments

  • MA Period (20) - Moving average period for MA trailing

  • MA Method (SMA) - Moving average calculation method

  • SAR Step (0.02) - Parabolic SAR step parameter

  • SAR Maximum (0.2) - Parabolic SAR maximum value

  • ATR Period (14) - ATR calculation period

  • ATR Multiplier (2.0) - ATR distance multiplier

Breakeven Parameters

  • Enable Breakeven (false) - Activate breakeven functionality

  • Breakeven Trigger (20) - Points of profit to trigger breakeven

  • Breakeven Profit (2) - Points of profit to maintain at breakeven

Partial Take Profit Parameters

  • Enable Partial TP (true) - Activate partial take profit system

  • Partial TP 1 (25) - First partial take profit level in points

  • Partial TP 2 (50) - Second partial take profit level in points

  • Partial TP 3 (75) - Third partial take profit level in points

  • Partial Close Percentage (33.33) - Percentage of position to close at each level

Daily Loss Limit Parameters

  • Enable Daily Loss Limit (true) - Activate daily loss protection

  • Daily Loss Percent (20.0) - Maximum daily loss as percentage

  • Reset Hour (0) - Hour of day to reset daily calculations (0-23)

News Detection Parameters

  • Enable News Filter (true) - Activate news-based trading restrictions

  • News Buffer Minutes (30) - Minutes before/after news to avoid trading

  • Filter High Impact News (true) - Block trading during high impact events

  • Filter Medium Impact News (false) - Block trading during medium impact events

Advanced Parameters

  • Enable Virtual SL/TP (false) - Use hidden stop loss and take profit levels

  • Enable Recovery System (false) - Activate position recovery functionality

  • Partial Close Percentage (50) - Percentage for partial position closures

  • Magic Number (123456) - Unique identifier for EA trades

  • Max Slippage (10) - Maximum allowed slippage in points

Dashboard Controls

Account Information Section

  • Real-time balance, equity, and free margin display

  • Position count and total profit/loss tracking

  • Separate buy and sell position counters

Risk Management Display

  • Current lot size and risk percentage

  • Active take profit and stop loss points

  • Real-time risk/reward ratio calculation

  • Three partial take profit levels with ratios

Control Buttons

  • BUY/SELL - Instant market order execution

  • BUY LIMIT/SELL LIMIT - Place pending orders

  • CLOSE ALL - Emergency position closure

  • REVERSE - Flip all positions to opposite direction

  • LOT +/- - Adjust position size

  • RISK +/- - Modify risk percentage

  • PARTIAL - Enable/disable partial TP functionality

  • TRAILING - Enable/disable trailing stops

  • BREAKEVEN - Enable/disable breakeven management

  • VIRTUAL - Enable/disable virtual SL/TP system

  • RECOVERY - Enable/disable recovery system

Technical Features

Compatibility

  • MetaTrader 4 platform

  • All currency pairs and timeframes

  • Multiple symbol support

  • Configurable magic number system

Performance

  • Efficient tick-by-tick processing

  • Minimal CPU usage

  • Stable operation across timeframe changes

  • Persistent settings storage

User Experience

  • Intuitive one-click operation

  • Visual feedback for all actions

  • Comprehensive error handling

  • Detailed logging and notifications

Quick Actions

  • "Use hotkeys: B=Buy, S=Sell, C=Close All"

Trade Assistant AlphaPro EA represents the pinnacle of trading automation technology, providing professional-grade trade management tools in an accessible, user-friendly package. Whether you're a beginner seeking to improve your trade management or an experienced trader looking to optimize your workflow, this EA delivers the precision and reliability you need to succeed in today's markets.

#TradeAssistantAlphaProEA, #TradingPanel, #TradeManager, #OrderManagement, #TrailingStop, #BreakEven, #PartialClose, #ManualTrading, #TradingAssistant, #TradeAssistant, #RiskManagement, #Overtrading, #PositionManagement, #MaxLoss, #HistoryStat, #virtualtp, #virtualsl, #HiddenStopLoss, #HiddenTakeProfit, #bulksl, #bulktp, #MobileTrades, #Ordergrid.





Produits recommandés
YPY Trading Aggregator
IPA Investments LTD
Utilitaires
YPY Trading Aggregator is a universal multifunctional software package for aggregation of trading. This functionality can be useful for multicurrency trading and/or application of multiple experts on a single trading account, as well as for combining automatic and manual trading. Also, anyone can use this utility to estimate the risk of the current online trading on the account (the maximum possible losses in % of the account balance). The utility aggregates the data of the active trade and outp
NickZ Tool
Nicolas Zouein
Utilitaires
This is a must have tool for a serious trader. It saves your precious time spent for opening/closing trades, creating pending trades and modifying your TP/SL in bulk according to either pips or price. If you need to quickly open several pending orders (Buy Stop, Sell Stop) at a certain distance from each other, this script will do all the routine for you! The first time you use this handy tool, you will realize it has already paid for itself. Instructions: Drag and drop this script onto a chart.
Send any indicator signals to Telegram channel MT4
Nebal S I Saloul
Experts
Hello This EA for send any indicator Signals (buffer) to your channel in Telegram with photo for chart also you can share your signals with your clients in your telegram please watch the photos you must have Telegram channel then make bot and give it Permission and get token (watch this video to know how do it) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x1bKWFOjSBE and you must download this files https://drive.google.com/file/d/1pYpnWUr4Kb4aIwdoGVD_9zSH1HWX-tt3/view?usp=sharing then unzip files then pu
OrderManagerV200
Michele Calise
Utilitaires
Automate Your Trading with Intelligence and Control Introducing "OrderManagerV200" , a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 4 designed to transform your trading approach. Say goodbye to stressful manual trading and rushed decisions. With OrderManagerV200, you can leverage a fully automated and intelligent order management system combined with unprecedented manual control. Whether you're a novice or an experienced trader, this tool provides the precision and reliability needed to navi
Extractors MT4
DRT Circle
Experts
Extracteurs pour XAUUSD Extractors pour XAUUSD est un Expert Advisor de niveau professionnel conçu pour les traders qui privilégient la précision, le contrôle des risques et une logique de trading adaptable pour l'or (XAUUSD). Il intègre deux stratégies intégrées avancées et cinq modes d'approche de marché flexibles, offrant aux traders un contrôle total sur la façon dont le système interprète, saisit et gère les transactions selon différentes structures de marché. Issu d'une recherche et dével
Boom Boom Smer4
Dmitrii Survila
5 (1)
Experts
Hello investor! The author of ATS gave me the name Boom Boom Smer4 because I can break one currency pair into small pieces in four variations at the same time! This is far from my limit. What does an investor need from me!? A large number of transactions? Minimum deposit load? Quality entry into the market? Multicurrency? Stable daily profit? The Trading Strategy, which the author laid in me, can do all this on his own! PBX features: "Boom Boom Smer4" Analysis of several timeframes at t
Free automatic fibonacci
Tonny Obare
4.67 (49)
Indicateurs
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
EForex Entry Points and Targets
Veridiana Adorno Kendrick
Indicateurs
Become a constantly profitable 5-star forex trader!  We offer a few indicators to support you understand and analyse the market! With our strategies you will improve your trading system and bacome an expert... We have indicators for trend direction, market direction and others.. for multi-time frames and that covers all majors or your favorite trading symbols! Some of them offer a customizable calculation parameters... or Graph features! See how powerful they are! The are also easy-to-use t
You shall not pass MT4
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
You shall not pass - it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. This system detects the ranges between the end of the American session and the beginning of the Asian session, operating thinking that the volume of the market will not be able to maintain the break of the support or resistance, thinking that this break. To adapt to the different schedules of the different brokers, you have to set the closing time of the American session of your broker in the configuratio
Schemes
Dora Nafwa Mwabini
Indicateurs
Schemes 2.0 – Transformez instantanément vos graphiques MT4 Améliorez votre expérience de trading avec Schemes 2.0, l'outil d'amélioration visuelle ultime pour Meta Trader 4. Grâce à 9 thèmes de couleurs conçus par des professionnels et à une interface intelligente, vous pouvez changer instantanément de style de graphique, du minimalisme épuré aux configurations vibrantes à contraste élevé, en un seul clic. Pourquoi les traders adorent Schemes 2.0 ? 1. 9 thèmes premium – Du clair au foncé, du
Order Block Draw MTF
Jorge Delgado Segura
4 (1)
Utilitaires
Just $30 for six months!!!. This will draw Order Blocks just by clicking on a candle with different colors for different timeframes. It will use the body or the wicks. It can also draw the mean threshold of the candle open/close or high/low. As a drawing tool, it is not active all the time after adding it to the chart. Activate by pressing 'b' twice on the keyboard within a second. If activated but then decided not to draw, deactivate by pressing 'b' once.  Box color depends if candle is abov
Genius EA Creator for MT4
Baha Eddine Tahouri
Experts
Introducing Genius EA Creator for MetaTrader 4: Simplify Your Automated Trading Like Never Before Ready to automate your trading without worrying about coding? Genius EA Creator for MetaTrader 4 is here to transform the way you trade by offering a flexible and powerful platform that anyone can use. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced trader, you’ll appreciate how this tool allows you to design and execute strategies tailored to your needs—no programming skills required! Key Features and
EMA Algotrader EU H1
Marek Kupka
Experts
This EA has been developed for EURUSD H1 TF. Everything is tested and ready for immediate use on real account. Everything is tested for EURUSD H1 timeframe . Strategy is based on   EMA indicator . It enters if volatility raise after some time of consolidation .  It uses  STOP  pending orders with  ATR  STOP LOSS . To catch more profit there is also a  BREAKEVEN  function provided. Very SIMPLE STRATEGY with only FEW PARAMETERS. For every candle the pending orders are modified to adapt the market
Eurusdkiller
Nehemiah Rono
Experts
EUTUSDKILLER is a trend EA that works in all market conditions (i)It buys when the indicator confirms a trend  (ii)Sell when the same indicator confirms a down trend. (iii)Easy visual and effective trend detection. (iV)It filters and improve your trading strategies. (v) It scans previous data and give real time output. (vi) It can be set to auto calculate lots size.
Phoenix AI Scalper
Petar Krastev
Experts
This expert is based on a custom-made indicator combined with price action signals. The combination of our indicator mixed with PA gives wonderful results. Expert adviser is optimized for GBPUSD and EURUSD. It works independently of the timeframe. Features: Low drawdown Small stop-loss No Martingale strategy No Grid strategy Scalping Small secure trades Volatility detection * Works with all brokers which apply to: Fast execution (market execution) Good liquidity (no spikes in the spread dur
Semper Augustus
Kun Jiao
Experts
Il s'agit d'un EA (Expert Advisor) élaboré avec tout notre dévouement. J'y rassemblerai les algorithmes exceptionnels que j'ai testés et utilisés au fil des années, et je continuerai à le mettre à jour, à l'optimiser et à y ajouter de nouveaux éléments. Algorithme 1   : Il identifie le début d'un mouvement cyclique du marché et s'engage sur le marché à ce moment - là, capturant les profits des fluctuations du marché. Il ne passe pas d'ordres trop fréquemment et présente une précision relativem
Trend Catcher with Alert
Issam Kassas
4.7 (71)
Indicateurs
Le Capteur de Tendance (The Trend Catcher) : La stratégie Trend Catcher avec indicateur d’alerte est un outil d’analyse technique polyvalent qui aide les traders à identifier les tendances du marché ainsi que les points d’entrée et de sortie potentiels. Elle dispose d’une stratégie Trend Catcher dynamique, s’adaptant aux conditions du marché pour offrir une représentation visuelle claire de la direction de la tendance. Les traders peuvent personnaliser les paramètres selon leurs préférences et l
FREE
Proton Electron Ai Robot
Nirundorn Promphao
Experts
I will support only my client. สำหรับลูกค้า Proton Electron Ai Robot with Current TF, Auto Trading, Current Chart, Any Asset Pairs, Any Brokers, Any time zone He can recovery with compare the position win and loss direction. No Martingale, No more indicator. You can select day to trade, You can input period time to trade You can using frequency trading (HFT). Recommended 1-3 minutes Next open trade after time(Minutes) Not Recommend for ECN/Lowest Spread Account type, because it have commission f
Simple RSI Forex Trading Strategy
Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
4 (1)
Experts
Diversify the risk in your trading account by combining our Expert Advisors. Build your own custom trading system here:   Simple Forex Trading Strategies The expert advisor opens trades when RSI indicator enter in oversold or overbought areas. The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator. The recommended currency pair is EURGBP and the recommended timeframe to operate and to do backtests is H4. This Expert Advisor can be profitable in any TimeFrame an
FREE
ToTheMoon MT4
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (1)
Experts
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
Vanigan Gold pro Mt4
Nissar Ahmed
Experts
VANIGAN GOLD PRO MT4 - Professional Summary Overview Advanced institutional-grade Expert Advisor combining multi-timeframe technical analysis with comprehensive risk management for professional forex and commodity trading. Key Features Smart Trading : EMA + RSI + Bollinger Bands signal generation Risk Management : Dynamic position sizing with margin protection Account Safety : Multi-layered protection with drawdown limits Professional Tools : News filter, session control, trailing stops
Daily Price Change Analyzer Utility
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Utilitaires
Daily Price Change Analyzer Utility Gain Deeper Insights into Market Movements with Ease! The Daily Price Change Analyzer Utility is a powerful MT5 tool designed to track and analyze daily price movements, providing you with essential percentage change data at a glance. Whether you're a day trader, swing trader, or long-term investor, this utility helps you understand market volatility, assess trends, and make informed trading decisions. Key Features: Real-Time Price Change Tracking – Instantly
Vdi Algo
Andrei Muzov
Experts
VDI Algo — Robot de trading intelligent basé sur l’indicateur Volume Decomposition Index (VDI) VDI Algo est un robot de trading basé sur l’analyse des volumes. Le code intègre un indicateur unique appelé Volume Decomposition Index (VDI), qui calcule le rapport entre les volumes d’acheteurs et de vendeurs afin de déterminer la force et les mouvements du prix. Pour améliorer la précision, les signaux de l’indicateur sont filtrés à l’aide d’une moyenne mobile exponentielle (EMA), ce qui permet d’é
AIS Forest Fire Trend
Aleksej Poljakov
Indicateurs
L'une des séquences de numéros s'appelle « Séquence des incendies de forêt ». Il a été reconnu comme l'une des plus belles nouvelles séquences. Sa principale caractéristique est que cette séquence évite les tendances linéaires, même les plus courtes. C'est cette propriété qui a constitué la base de cet indicateur. Lors de l'analyse d'une série chronologique financière, cet indicateur essaie de rejeter toutes les options de tendance possibles. Et seulement s'il échoue, il reconnaît alors la prés
Asteroid
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
The basis of the work of the adviser is to use the change in trend strength to determine the optimal entry points to the market. The logic of the advisor’s work combines two strategies: control of price consolidation and its “explosion” and control of the trend end to work in the channel. The EA does NOT use dangerous trading methods. Each trade has a stop loss and take profit. Recommended trading tools (5m): EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD. Settings: MaxRisk - Value for calculating the tradi
The Asian session MT4
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
The Asian Session - it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. This system detects the ranges between the end of the American session and the beginning of the Asian session, operating in favor of the break, thinking that this break prior to the start of the session occurs because within the Asian session there will be an impulse in favor of the break. breaking off. To adapt to the different schedules of the different brokers, you have to set the closing time of the Am
High Low Open Close MT4
Alexandre Borela
4.81 (21)
Indicateurs
Si vous aimez ce projet, laissez un examen 5 étoiles. Cet indicateur tire les prix ouverts, élevés, bas et de fermeture pour les prix spécifiés période et il peut être ajusté pour un fuseau horaire spécifique. Il s ' agit là d ' un niveau important qui s ' intéresse à de nombreux domaines institutionnels et professionnels. traders et peut être utile pour vous de connaître les endroits où ils pourraient être plus active. Les périodes disponibles sont les suivantes : Jour précédent. Semaine pré
FREE
Mutiple Orders with ChangernTFnMgt
Opengates Success International
Utilitaires
MULTIPLE ORDERS With Symbol and Time Frame Changer Multiple Orders Utility is created to give easy profits-making trades with a little movements and without going long distance to get it all. This Utility opens multiple orders as many trades as the number specified by the User or as many as permitted by your Broker in the same direction on the same currency pair simultaneously. The idea behind it, is that instead of running after 100 - 200 pips which may not likely be attainable in the record
NewsReady
Joel Protusada
Utilitaires
NewsReady is a semi-automated Expert Advisor that uses a smart straddle methods It needs to be set in charts 2 to 10 minutes before Economic Data release with a red-flag impact on currencies related to the news. Then it run pending orders in specified number of minutes indicated in the time-period parameter. After the specified time, it will stop trading and will remove all pending orders. Important You can not backtest this tool because it is semi-automated and can only be set and run a few min
Twenty Days MT4
ROMAN KIVERIN
Indicateurs
The indicator is the main part of Michael Huddleston's ICT (Inner Circle Trader) trading strategy. His legendary trading strategy is based on the concept of "Smart Money". To analyze the medium -term trend , the  ICT offers an analysis based on  twenty -day levels . The indicator builds levels , while showing the turning points with arrows . An important feature of the indicator is the automatic display of levels for different periods . You do not have to change the indicator settings when chang
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (420)
Utilitaires
Bienvenue sur Trade Manager EA, l’outil ultime de gestion des risques conçu pour rendre le trading plus intuitif, précis et efficace. Ce n’est pas seulement un outil d’exécution d’ordres ; c’est une solution complète pour la planification des trades, la gestion des positions et le contrôle des risques. Que vous soyez débutant, trader expérimenté ou scalpeur ayant besoin d’une exécution rapide, Trade Manager EA s’adapte à vos besoins, offrant une flexibilité sur tous les marchés, des devises et i
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.43 (191)
Utilitaires
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (Copie Chat MT4) n’est pas seulement un simple copieur de trades local ; c’est un cadre complet de gestion des risques et d’exécution conçu pour les défis actuels du trading. Des challenges de prop firms à la gestion de comptes personnels, il s’adapte à chaque situation grâce à une combinaison d’exécution robuste, de protection du capital, de configuration flexible et de traitement avancé des opérations. Le copieur fonctionne en mode Master (émetteur) et en mode Sl
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
Utilitaires
Trade Panel est un assistant commercial multifonctionnel. L'application contient plus de 50 fonctions de trading pour le trading manuel et vous permet d'automatiser la plupart des opérations de trading. Attention, l'application ne fonctionne pas dans le testeur de stratégie. Avant d'acheter, vous pouvez tester la version démo sur un compte démo. Version démo ici . Instructions complètes ici . Commerce. Permet d'effectuer des opérations de trading en un clic : Ouvrez des ordres et des positions e
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Utilitaires
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (64)
Utilitaires
Copieur commercial pour MetaTrader 4.       Il copie les transactions de change, les positions et les ordres de tous les comptes. C'est l'un des meilleurs copieurs commerciaux       MT4 - MT4, MT5 - MT4       pour le       COPYLOTE MT4       version (ou       MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5       pour le       COPYLOTE MT5       version). Version MT5 Description complète   +DEMO +PDF Comment acheter Comment installer     Comment obtenir des fichiers journaux     Comment tester et optimiser     Tous les p
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Effortlessly calculate lot sizes and manage trades to save time and avoid costly errors The Trade Pad Pro EA is a tool for the Metatrader Platform that aims to help traders manage their trades more efficiently and effectively. It has a user-friendly visual interface that allows users to easily place and manage an unlimited number of trades, helping to avoid human errors and enhance their trading activity. One of the key features of the Trade Pad Pro EA is its focus on risk and position manageme
Trading box Technical analysis
Igor Zizek
5 (37)
Utilitaires
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT4 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .  Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Price to
Real AI Assistant
Sara Sabaghi
Utilitaires
Your Smart Trading Assistant for the Forex Market Introducing a powerful MetaTrader tool designed to revolutionize the way you trade. This intelligent assistant goes beyond traditional indicators to provide a comprehensive, AI-driven market analysis — so you can trade with clarity and confidence. What It Does This advanced tool continuously monitors and analyzes a wide range of market data to deliver high-quality trading insights. It reads between the lines of financial news, scans the forex ma
Telegram To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.2 (5)
Utilitaires
Copiez les signaux de n'importe quel canal dont vous êtes membre (y compris privé et restreint) directement sur votre MT4.  Cet outil a été conçu en pensant à l'utilisateur tout en offrant de nombreuses fonctionnalités dont vous avez besoin pour gérer et surveiller les transactions. Ce produit est présenté dans une interface graphique conviviale et visuellement attrayante. Personnalisez vos paramètres et commencez à utiliser le produit en quelques minutes ! Guide de l'utilisateur + Démo  | Ver
Zone Trader MT4
LEE SAMSON
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Négociez automatiquement les zones de support et de résistance ou d'offre et de demande une fois que vous avez identifié les zones clés à partir desquelles vous souhaitez négocier. Cet EA vous permet de dessiner des zones d'achat et de vente en un seul clic, puis de les placer exactement là où vous vous attendez à ce que le prix change. L'EA surveille ensuite ces zones et effectuera automatiquement des transactions en fonction de l'action des prix que vous spécifiez pour les zones. Une fois la
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.86 (58)
Utilitaires
Panneau de trading pour trader en 1 clic.   Travailler avec des positions et des commandes!   Trading à partir du graphique ou du clavier. En utilisant notre panel de trading, vous pouvez trader en un clic à partir du graphique et effectuer des opérations de trading 30 fois plus rapidement que le contrôle MetaTrader standard. Des calculs automatiques de paramètres et de fonctions qui facilitent la vie d'un trader et aident un trader à mener ses activités de trading beaucoup plus rapidement et pl
EasyInsight AIO MT4
Alain Verleyen
3 (1)
Utilitaires
EASY Insight AIO – La solution tout-en-un pour un trading intelligent et sans effort Présentation Imaginez pouvoir analyser l’ensemble du marché — Forex, Or, Crypto, Indices et même Actions — en quelques secondes, sans aucune analyse manuelle de graphiques, sans installation complexe ni configuration d’indicateurs. EASY Insight AIO est votre outil d’exportation ultime, prêt à l’emploi, pour un trading alimenté par l’IA. Il fournit une vue d’ensemble du marché dans un fichier CSV propre — prêt
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
3.86 (7)
Utilitaires
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilitaires
Trade Manager pour vous aider à entrer et sortir rapidement des transactions tout en calculant automatiquement votre risque. Y compris des fonctionnalités pour vous aider à éviter le sur-trading, le trading de vengeance et le trading émotionnel. Les transactions peuvent être gérées automatiquement et les mesures de performances du compte peuvent être visualisées dans un graphique. Ces fonctionnalités rendent ce panneau idéal pour tous les traders manuels et contribuent à améliorer la plateforme
Grid Manual MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.71 (17)
Utilitaires
Grid Manual est un panneau de trading permettant de travailler avec une grille d'ordres. L'utilitaire est universel, possède des paramètres flexibles et une interface intuitive. Il fonctionne avec une grille d'ordres non seulement dans le sens des pertes, mais aussi dans le sens de l'augmentation des profits. Le commerçant n'a pas besoin de créer et de maintenir une grille d'ordres, l'utilitaire le fera. Il suffit d'ouvrir une commande et "Grid Manual" créera automatiquement une grille de comman
Forward Alert To Telegram
Trinh Dat
4.7 (10)
Utilitaires
The Expert Advisor will help you forward all pop-up alert with screenshot from  MetaTrader 4 to Telegram channel/ group, also forward all notifications to Telegram. Parameters  -  Telegram Bot Token - create bot on Telegram and get token.  -  Telegram Chat ID  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID  -  Forward Alert - default true, to forward alert.  -  Send message as caption of Screenshot - default false, set true to send message below Screenshot  How to setup and guide  - Telegram
Remote Trade Copier MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Remote Trade Copier   is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both   local   and   remote   modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes a second.  In new version, in remote mode , the copy operation can be performed with a delay of milliseconds or zero . After purchase, ask how to activate it MT4 Version (Only Loc
Ultimate Trade Manager plus Mobile by RunwiseFX
Runwise Limited
4.75 (4)
Utilitaires
Comprehensive on chart trade panel with the unique ability to be controllable from mobile as well. Plus has a library of downloadable configuration, e.g. exit rules, extra panel buttons, pending order setup and more. Please see our product video. Works with all symbols not just currency pairs. Features On chart panel plus controllable from free app for Windows, iPhone and Android Built-in script engine with library of downloadable configuration, e.g. add 'Close All Trades in Profit' button, exit
Ultimate Trailing Stop EA
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
4.33 (15)
Utilitaires
This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (overrid
Alert Signal Trading MT4
Trinh Dat
Utilitaires
The product is used to trade base on any Alert signal in MT4 Easy to setup, simple format with custom keyword All option to management orders as trailing stop, breakeen, partial close, time filter, news filter ... Option to auto open grid orders How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download indicator for auto get Alert Signal   here Do not buy if you even can not install demo EA to your VPS ( some VPS block download EA from mql5 market) We always bring customers high qua
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilitaires
Custom Alerts AIO : Surveillez tous les marchés à la fois — sans aucune configuration Présentation Custom Alerts AIO est une solution de surveillance du marché prête à l’emploi, sans configuration nécessaire. Tous les indicateurs requis — FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, IX Power — sont directement intégrés. Aucun graphique n’est affiché, ce qui rend cet outil idéal pour la génération d’alertes en temps réel. Il prend en charge toutes les classes d’actifs proposées par votre courtie
Risk Calculator Panell
Mykhailo Krygin
Utilitaires
The Risk and Reward calculator is designed to place market and pending orders. You only need to set the risk size you are willing to risk in one trade and the Stop Loss level. The calculator will calculate the required lot size for this. And by setting the Risk Reward size, you can set the ratio of expected profit to risk in one position. For example, you are willing to risk one dollar in one trade and, if the market moves in your favor, you want to make a profit of 2 times more. Then you need
Gann Model Forecast
Kirill Borovskii
5 (1)
Utilitaires
I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
JanosikFX Scalping Trade Panel
ROBERT URBANSKI
3.5 (2)
Utilitaires
The Best One Scalping Trade Panel functional manual trade panel with risk reward, auto SL by candle ( original solution), lot size calculation, one-click trading, scale in and out of trades (partial close),  Works with all symbols not just currency pairs, perfect works on DAX, NASDAQ, GOLD, ...... I earn every day during live stream on ZakopiecFX - join Me Risk by lot Risk by percent SL by points SL by Candle, Renko, RangeBar ( original solution) TP by point TP by Risk/Reward Auto Trailing by P
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Utilitaires
Aide à la moyenne - Ce type d'instrument d'aide au trading vous aidera à faire la moyenne de vos positions auparavant non rentables en utilisant deux techniques : moyenne standard couverture avec ouverture ultérieure de positions en fonction de la tendance Cet utilitaire permet   de trier simultanément plusieurs positions ouvertes dans des directions différentes, à l'achat comme à la vente. Par exemple, vous avez ouvert une position à la vente et une autre à l'achat, mais elles sont toutes deux
Ultimate Trade Copier
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
5 (2)
Utilitaires
This trade copy utility allows you to instantly and seamlessly replicate and synchronize unlimited orders from multiple master accounts to multiple slave accounts on your local machine. You can create custom channels (or portfolios) with advanced filtering capabilities to copy from multiple master accounts to multiple slave accounts. Moreover, you can tailor these channels with a range of lot sizing and trade condition options to ensure that copied trades outperform the original source. You can
Risk to R Ratio Manager
Omar Alkassar
Utilitaires
Le Gestionnaire de ratio risque/rendement est un outil visuel de gestion des ordres et de calcul de la taille des positions, conçu pour favoriser un trading rigoureux et une gestion professionnelle des risques. Il permet aux traders de définir visuellement les niveaux d'entrée, de stop-loss et de take-profit directement sur le graphique, tout en calculant automatiquement la taille du lot et le ratio risque/rendement avant l'envoi d'un ordre. Cet outil permet de standardiser la préparation des tr
Click and Go Trade Manager
Victor Christiaanse
5 (8)
Utilitaires
Click and Go Trade Manager, the ultimate solution for seamless trading execution. With a simple click on the chart, you can effortlessly define your stop loss, entry price, and target levels. No more hassle of inputting values manually - it's made incredibly intuitive and easy. Embedded risk management is a key feature of our Trade Manager. We understand the importance of protecting your investments, which is why the Click and Go Trade Manager incorporates risk management. When placing orders,
EchoTrade Telegram to MT4 Copier
Perpetual Chinemerem Vincent
5 (2)
Utilitaires
EchoTrade Telegram to MT5 Copier Seamless, Instant, and Reliable Signal Copying - Direct from Telegram to MetaTrader 4! The product does not run in the strategy tester but you can get free trial version   here  for testing before purchase. Tired of manually executing trades from Telegram signals? EchoTrade automates the process, instantly copying trades from any Telegram channel or group directly into your MT5 account—accurately, efficiently, and without delay. Key Features: Universal Compatib
Plus de l'auteur
Liquidity Seeker
Augustine Mwathi
Utilitaires
Liquidity Seeker EA  Why You MUST Have This EA Unlock the power of ICT (Inner Circle Trader) methodology with the most advanced Smart Money Concept trading system available. This EA transforms complex institutional trading concepts into automated precision, giving you the unfair advantage that professional traders use to consistently profit from liquidity manipulation and market structure shifts. START trading WITH market makers using their own playbook. You don't need to do much other than to
FREE
SM Scalper
Augustine Mwathi
Utilitaires
SMART MONEY SCALPER EA - ICT Scalping Strategy Description INTRODUCTION - WHY THIS ICT SCALPING EA IS ESSENTIAL FOR YOUR SUCCESS Dominate the markets with the most advanced ICT scalping system ever created. The Smart Money Scalper EA is specifically engineered for high-frequency ICT scalping, combining Inner Circle Trader concepts with lightning-fast execution to capture multiple quality trades throughout each trading session. This specialized scalping EA transforms ICT methodology into a pr
FREE
Trade Assistant AlphaPro
Augustine Mwathi
Utilitaires
Transform your trading with the ultimate MT5 trade management solution. Trade Assistant AlphaPro EA is an essential tool that eliminates manual trading errors and maximizes your results through intelligent automation. Every trader needs this powerful assistant to achieve consistent, professional-level trade management. Supports:  A ll asset classes ( Forex, Gold, Oil, Indices, Crypto, etc.). The EA can manage orders and positions opened from a mobile terminal (smartphone). -   For automated posi
TradeMind Pro EA
Augustine Mwathi
Utilitaires
TradeMind Pro EA - Description Why TradeMind Pro EA is Essential for Your Trading Success Revolutionary LLM-Powered Trading: The world's first Expert Advisor built entirely on Large Language Model technology, bringing the power of advanced AI reasoning directly to your MetaTrader 5 platform. TradeMind Pro EA doesn't rely on traditional technical indicators or hardcoded algorithms – instead, it leverages cutting-edge Language Models (GPT-4, Claude, Gemini) to analyze market conditions with hu
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis