Auto Fibo Musang
- Göstergeler
- Ricky Andreas
- Sürüm: 1.0
🔥 TRADING FLOW USING AUTO FIBO MUSANG + ALERT SIGNAL
✅ 1. Wait for Breakout Alert (Auto Signal)
📢 The Auto Fibo Musang system will automatically trigger an alert when a potential breakout is detected from previous price structure.
🔍 This serves as the early signal that the market may be ready to move.
✅ 2. Identify the Entry Zone (Auto Fibo Levels)
📐 The entry zones are auto-plotted based on Fibonacci Musang levels:
🟦 Buy Zone (blue levels), 🔴 Sell Zone (red levels).
No need to draw manually — just wait for the price to enter the zone.
✅ 3. Wait for Engulfing Candle Confirmation
⚡ Once price enters the Entry Zone, wait for a clear Engulfing Candle pattern as an entry confirmation.
🎯 Only enter trades in the direction of the breakout alert when engulfing confirmation appears inside the zone.
✅ 4. Use Risk:Reward Based on Fibo Musang Levels
💰 Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) are guided by the system:
-
TP is shown in Exit 1, Exit 2, Exit 3, Exit 4
-
SL can be placed at the TAMAK level or just beyond recent structure
📏 Recommended Risk:Reward = minimum 1:2, or follow the layered exit levels for scaling out.
✅ 5. Fast Execution via Trading Panel
🚀 Built-in trading panel gives fast control:
-
Close All
-
Set SL to BE
-
Modify SL/TP quickly
Perfect for scalping or intraday trading.
🔥 ALUR TRADING MENGGUNAKAN AUTO FIBO MUSANG + ALERT SIGNAL
✅ 1. Tunggu Sinyal Breakout + Alert Otomatis
📢 Sistem Auto Fibo Musang akan memberikan alert otomatis saat terjadi potensi breakout dari struktur harga sebelumnya.
🔍 Ini jadi sinyal awal bahwa pasar sedang siap bergerak.
✅ 2. Identifikasi Zona Entry dari Fibo Musang
📐 Zona entry sudah otomatis ditampilkan berdasarkan Fibonacci Auto Level.
🟦 (Buy Zone: warna biru), 🔴 (Sell Zone: warna merah).
Kamu tidak perlu plot manual — tinggal tunggu price masuk ke area tersebut.
✅ 3. Tunggu Konfirmasi Candle Engulfing
⚡ Setelah price masuk ke Zone Entry, tunggu munculnya pola candlestick Engulfing sebagai konfirmasi entry.
🎯 Entry dilakukan searah dengan arah alert breakout, hanya jika candle engulfing muncul dalam zona.
✅ 4. Gunakan Risk:Reward Berdasarkan Level Fibo Musang
💰 TP dan SL ditentukan otomatis oleh sistem:
-
TP dibagi dalam Exit 1, Exit 2, Exit 3, Exit 4
-
SL sesuai area “TAMAK” atau struktur sebelumnya
📏 Gunakan minimal R:R = 1:2, atau ikuti level-level exit dari sistem.
✅ 5. Otomatisasi & Panel Eksekusi Cepat
🚀 Panel trading di bawah chart memudahkan:
-
Close all
-
Set SL to BE
-
Change SL / TP cepat
Cocok untuk scalping & intraday.
