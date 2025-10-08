ARFX Quantum Wave

Simple Trading System: Alligator Trend Hunter ️ Main Timeframe: M30 (30 Minutes) Used for analysis, entry, and execution. BUY Entry Rules 1. Trend Filter (MANDATORY) Use trend signals from the following timeframes: At least 2 out of these 3 timeframes must show an UPTREND : M15 M30 H1 ️ If 2 out of 3 = UPTREND , then you're allowed to look for BUY opportunities. 2. Fractal Breakout Setup Wait for price to break above the previous highest fractal . Wait for a confirmation candle t