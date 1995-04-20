Fibo Eminence Signal
- Indicatori
- Ricky Andreas
- Versione: 1.11
- Aggiornato: 14 agosto 2025
- Attivazioni: 5
🔁 Trading Flow Using Fibo Eminence Signal
1️⃣ Wait for the Fibonacci to Auto-Draw
-
The system automatically detects swings (from high to low or vice versa)
-
Once the Fibonacci levels appear, the indicator sends an alert notification
📢 “Fibonacci detected! Zone is ready.”
2️⃣ Check the Entry Zone
-
Look at the ENTRY LINE (blue zone)
-
This is the recommended SELL entry area (if the Fibonacci is drawn from top to bottom)
-
Wait for the price to enter this zone
3️⃣ Confirm in the Sell Area
-
When the price is inside the blue zone:
-
You can enter immediately
-
Or wait for candle confirmation (e.g., bearish engulfing, pin bar)
-
📌 The green zone above is the MAX LAYER / additional sell limit
📌 The blue zone is the main entry zone
4️⃣ Set Stop Loss and Take Profit
-
Stop Loss Line → Above the green zone (highest level)
-
Take Profit Line → Below (automatically set by the system)
💡 All SL and TP levels are automatically shown on the chart!
5️⃣ Monitor or Let It Run
-
After entering:
-
You can leave the trade with SL/TP set
-
Or monitor manually according to your strategy
-
📈 Quick Example:
✅ Fibonacci appears (auto + alert)
✅ Price enters blue zone
✅ SELL entry at 3404.34
✅ Stop Loss at 3409.91
✅ Take Profit at 3388.52
✅ DONE ✅