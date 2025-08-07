ScalperproDe40

The next 5 orders will increase the price to 599.

The next 10 orders will increase the price to 999.

📌 ScalperproDe40

ScalperproDe40 is designed to harness the power of multiple trading strategies in one unified engine.
 It combines advanced technical analysis, currency correlation, trend detection, volatility filters, and high-level risk management to deliver consistent and adaptive performance across changing market conditions.

🔍 Key Parameters

  • Recommended Pair: XAUUSD  ( TFM5 ) 

  • Minimum Capital: $100

    • Low Risk: Lot Size = 0.01

    • Normal Risk: Lot Size = 0.02

    • Hight  Risk: Lot Size = 0.05

  • Recommended Pair:  De40 ( TFM5 ) 

  • Minimum Capital: $1000

    • Low Risk: Lot Size = 1.0

    • Normal Risk: Lot Size = 5.0

Live  Normal Risk 

  • Broker Flexibility: Works best with low-spread brokers but is compatible with most ECN/RAW accounts.

⚙️ Core System Features

1. 📊 Multi-Strategy Engine

This EA combines multiple trading strategies in one:

  • Trend Following

  • Mean Reversion

  • Breakout

  • Statistical Arbitrage

With Adaptive Switching Logic, the system intelligently switches between strategies based on real-time market conditions to maximize performance.

2. 🔄 Smart Entry & Exit Logic

  • Automated trade execution based on each strategy’s unique signals.

  • Dynamic Take Profit / Stop Loss levels using ATR-based or volatility-adjusted SL/TP.

  • Built-in Trailing Stop and Breakeven to secure profits and protect against reversals.

3. ♻️ Recovery & Auto-Lot System

  • No risky grid, martingale, or zone recovery.

  • Intelligent Lot Size Scaling (Auto-Lot) based on risk percentage and account balance.

4. 🧩 Correlation Filter

  • Filters trading pairs using real-time correlation analysis, avoiding trades when pairs are too positively or negatively correlated.

5. 📅 Time & News Filter

  • Avoids trading during high-impact news events.

  • Built-in Time Filter to skip risky trading periods (e.g., market close hours or extreme volatility zones).

6. 🛡️ Advanced Risk Management

  • Daily / Weekly / Max Equity Drawdown Limiters.

  • Protects against overtrading and duplicate position entries.

  • Designed to preserve capital while seeking consistent returns.

🎯 System Objectives

  • Profit in all market conditions: Sideways, Trending, Breakouts

  • Minimize risk through strategy diversification and smart filters

  • Fully automated — no need to monitor the screen constantly

Perfect for:

  • Traders who want a smart, adaptive EA with risk management built-in

  • Investors looking for passive income from the Forex market












