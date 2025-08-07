ScalperproDe40
- Experts
- Channarong Ponsrila
- Versione: 1.0
- Attivazioni: 10
📌 ScalperproDe40
ScalperproDe40 is designed to harness the power of multiple trading strategies in one unified engine.
It combines advanced technical analysis, currency correlation, trend detection, volatility filters, and high-level risk management to deliver consistent and adaptive performance across changing market conditions.
🔍 Key Parameters
-
Recommended Pair: XAUUSD ( TFM5 )
-
Minimum Capital: $100
-
Low Risk: Lot Size = 0.01
-
Normal Risk: Lot Size = 0.02
-
Hight Risk: Lot Size = 0.05
-
Recommended Pair: De40 ( TFM5 )
-
Minimum Capital: $1000
-
Low Risk: Lot Size = 1.0
-
Normal Risk: Lot Size = 5.0
-
Live Normal Risk
- Broker Flexibility: Works best with low-spread brokers but is compatible with most ECN/RAW accounts.
⚙️ Core System Features
1. 📊 Multi-Strategy Engine
This EA combines multiple trading strategies in one:
-
Trend Following
-
Mean Reversion
-
Breakout
-
Statistical Arbitrage
With Adaptive Switching Logic, the system intelligently switches between strategies based on real-time market conditions to maximize performance.
2. 🔄 Smart Entry & Exit Logic
-
Automated trade execution based on each strategy’s unique signals.
-
Dynamic Take Profit / Stop Loss levels using ATR-based or volatility-adjusted SL/TP.
-
Built-in Trailing Stop and Breakeven to secure profits and protect against reversals.
3. ♻️ Recovery & Auto-Lot System
-
No risky grid, martingale, or zone recovery.
-
Intelligent Lot Size Scaling (Auto-Lot) based on risk percentage and account balance.
4. 🧩 Correlation Filter
-
Filters trading pairs using real-time correlation analysis, avoiding trades when pairs are too positively or negatively correlated.
5. 📅 Time & News Filter
-
Avoids trading during high-impact news events.
-
Built-in Time Filter to skip risky trading periods (e.g., market close hours or extreme volatility zones).
6. 🛡️ Advanced Risk Management
-
Daily / Weekly / Max Equity Drawdown Limiters.
-
Protects against overtrading and duplicate position entries.
-
Designed to preserve capital while seeking consistent returns.
🎯 System Objectives
-
Profit in all market conditions: Sideways, Trending, Breakouts
-
Minimize risk through strategy diversification and smart filters
-
Fully automated — no need to monitor the screen constantly
✅ Perfect for:
-
Traders who want a smart, adaptive EA with risk management built-in
-
Investors looking for passive income from the Forex market