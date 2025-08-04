ZB Gold Oracle MT4
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Samuel Jose Checa Molina
- Sürüm: 4.20
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
ZB GOLD ORACLE EA v4.0 15M
IMPORTANT:
🔓This is the FULLY UNLOCKED VERSION of our ZB GOLD ORACLE EA, available here on the MQL5 Market.
🔓For MT4 version: Click Here
------
📚 Resources
🔍 Overview
The ZB GOLD ORACLE EA is a precision-engineered automated trading robot for XAUUSD (gold) on the M15 timeframe.
Developed by ZB Investment Group’s quant team, it combines smart trend detection, multi-layer risk management, and optional compounding for optimized gold trading performance.
⚙️ How It Works
- Trend Identification: Alligator indicator tracks market direction.
- Momentum Confirmation: Awesome Oscillator filters entries.
- Exit Strategy: Dual moving average crossover for intelligent exits.
📈 Optional Compounding Mode
- Increases lot size after wins, decreases after losses.
- Fully customizable step size & safety caps.
- Can be disabled for fixed-lot trading.
🛡 Risk Management Features
- Smart trailing stop to secure profits.
- Max daily loss (% or fixed amount).
- Spread filter & equity protection triggers.
📊 Default Settings (For $1000–$3000 Accounts)
|Parameter
|Description
|Default
|Recommended Range
|Magic_Number
|Trade identifier
|989898
|Any unique 6-digit number
|Entry_Amount
|Base lot size
|0.10
|0.01–0.10
|Stop_Loss
|SL in points
|2215
|1900–2500
|Take_Profit
|TP in points
|3333
|2900–3900
⚡ Why It Works Well on Gold (XAUUSD)
- Filters sideways/ranging markets with the Alligator indicator.
- Confirms strength with AO before entering trades.
- Uses dynamic exit logic to catch long gold trends.
🚀 Getting Started
- Purchase and download the EA from the MQL5 Market.
- Attach it to a M15 XAUUSD chart.
- Adjust settings as needed or use defaults provided.
📧 Contact & Support
- Email: contact@zbinvestmentgroup.com
- Telegram Admins: @ESSIEM, @Gtha55, @ZB_InvestmentGroup
- Info Channel: ZBIG_INFO
🤝 Interested in partnerships or affiliate collaboration?
We offer profit-sharing deals, signal integration, and affiliate programs for brokers and communities. Contact us!
📄 FAQ
Is this EA fully functional?
✅ Yes. This is the full Market version with no broker limitations.
Can I test it before buying?
✅ Yes. A free version with limited functionality is available via our official website.
Does it work on both MT4 and MT5?
✅ Yes. Separate versions are available for each platform.
How do I disable compounding?
Simply set the compounding input to OFF in the EA settings panel. (Default is OFF)
⚠️ Risk Warning
Trading gold (XAUUSD) is highly volatile and carries risk. Use proper risk management. Past performance does not guarantee future results.