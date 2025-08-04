ZB Gold Oracle MT4

ZB GOLD ORACLE EA v4.0 15M

IMPORTANT:

🔓This is the FULLY UNLOCKED VERSION of our ZB GOLD ORACLE EA, available here on the MQL5 Market.

🔓For MT4 version: Click Here

------

🔐 A FREE FULL version of our ZB GOLD ORACLE EA is available for download on our website. It ONLY works with our approved brokers.

  1. Register a live account with one of our partners using the links below.
  2. Download the MT4 or MT5 version of the EA: HERE
  3. Contact us via Telegram or email to activate your license. (Links Below)
  4. Install the EA on a M15 XAUUSD chart and input your desired settings. (Default Settings recommended for the last 10 years)

🌍 Broker Registration Links

Note: The Free version of the EA only works if registration is done through these specific links.

  • 🔗 AXI (Small accounts) $500–$2500. ($1000 recommended) Leverage up to 1:100. — Deposit via debit or credit Card (Visa/Mastercard), Transfer, PayPal, Crypto (USDT, USDC, BTC, BCH, SOL, XRP, LTC, ETH, LINK)
  • 🔗 AXI (Pro) — Best for accounts over $2500. Leverage up to 1:100. — Deposit via debit or credit Card (Visa/Mastercard), Transfer, PayPal, Crypto (USDT, USDC, BTC, BCH, SOL, XRP, LTC, ETH, LINK)
  • 🔗 MEXAtlantic (Multibank Group)Pro, Standard, or ECN. Great for $5000+ or MAM clients. Leverage up to 1:1000. (Contact for joining MAM Fund) — Deposit via debit or credit Card (Visa/Mastercard), Transfer/SEPA, Skrill, Neteller, Praxis, Corapay, Globepay (And many more), Crypto (USDT, USDC, BTC, BCH, ETH, TUSD, Binance Pay)
  • 🔗 T4Trade$1500+, fixed or floating spreads. Leverage up to 1:1000. 40% or 100% deposit BONUS available only for our users!Deposit via debit or credit Card (Visa/Mastercard), Transfer, Apple Pay, Google Pay, RapidTransfer, PaySafeCard, Sofort Klarna, Crypto (USDT, USDC, BTC)
  • 🔗 iFundsInstant funded account, no challenge, no daily drawdown. DD based on initial balance 6–10% depending on profit split. Leverage 1:30. — Deposit via Card, Transfer, Crypto (USDT, USDC, BTC)

Need help? Contact an admin on Telegram or email.

------

🖥 VPS & Fund Management: We offer 10 monthly FREE spots for users to run the EA on a free VPS or access managed account services. Contact us if you're trading with one of our brokers!


📚 Resources

🔍 Overview

The ZB GOLD ORACLE EA is a precision-engineered automated trading robot for XAUUSD (gold) on the M15 timeframe.

Developed by ZB Investment Group’s quant team, it combines smart trend detection, multi-layer risk management, and optional compounding for optimized gold trading performance.

⚙️ How It Works

  • Trend Identification: Alligator indicator tracks market direction.
  • Momentum Confirmation: Awesome Oscillator filters entries.
  • Exit Strategy: Dual moving average crossover for intelligent exits.

📈 Optional Compounding Mode

  • Increases lot size after wins, decreases after losses.
  • Fully customizable step size & safety caps.
  • Can be disabled for fixed-lot trading.

🛡 Risk Management Features

  • Smart trailing stop to secure profits.
  • Max daily loss (% or fixed amount).
  • Spread filter & equity protection triggers.

📊 Default Settings (For $1000–$3000 Accounts)

Parameter Description Default Recommended Range
Magic_Number Trade identifier 989898 Any unique 6-digit number
Entry_Amount Base lot size 0.10 0.01–0.10
Stop_Loss SL in points 2215 1900–2500
Take_Profit TP in points 3333 2900–3900

⚡ Why It Works Well on Gold (XAUUSD)

  • Filters sideways/ranging markets with the Alligator indicator.
  • Confirms strength with AO before entering trades.
  • Uses dynamic exit logic to catch long gold trends.

🚀 Getting Started

  1. Purchase and download the EA from the MQL5 Market.
  2. Attach it to a M15 XAUUSD chart.
  3. Adjust settings as needed or use defaults provided.

📧 Contact & Support

🤝 Interested in partnerships or affiliate collaboration?
We offer profit-sharing deals, signal integration, and affiliate programs for brokers and communities. Contact us!

📄 FAQ

Is this EA fully functional?
✅ Yes. This is the full Market version with no broker limitations.

Can I test it before buying?
✅ Yes. A free version with limited functionality is available via our official website.

Does it work on both MT4 and MT5?
✅ Yes. Separate versions are available for each platform.

How do I disable compounding?
Simply set the compounding input to OFF in the EA settings panel. (Default is OFF)

⚠️ Risk Warning

Trading gold (XAUUSD) is highly volatile and carries risk. Use proper risk management. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

