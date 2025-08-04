ZB Gold Oracle MT4

ZB GOLD ORACLE EA v4.0 15M



📚 Resources

🔍 Overview

The ZB GOLD ORACLE EA is a precision-engineered automated trading robot for XAUUSD (gold) on the M15 timeframe.

Developed by ZB Investment Group’s quant team, it combines smart trend detection, multi-layer risk management, and optional compounding for optimized gold trading performance.

⚙️ How It Works

Trend Identification: Alligator indicator tracks market direction.

Alligator indicator tracks market direction. Momentum Confirmation: Awesome Oscillator filters entries.

Awesome Oscillator filters entries. Exit Strategy: Dual moving average crossover for intelligent exits.

📈 Optional Compounding Mode

Increases lot size after wins, decreases after losses.

Fully customizable step size & safety caps.

Can be disabled for fixed-lot trading.

🛡 Risk Management Features

Smart trailing stop to secure profits.

Max daily loss (% or fixed amount).

Spread filter & equity protection triggers.

📊 Default Settings (For $1000–$3000 Accounts)

Parameter Description Default Recommended Range Magic_Number Trade identifier 989898 Any unique 6-digit number Entry_Amount Base lot size 0.10 0.01–0.10 Stop_Loss SL in points 2215 1900–2500 Take_Profit TP in points 3333 2900–3900

⚡ Why It Works Well on Gold (XAUUSD)

Filters sideways/ranging markets with the Alligator indicator.

Confirms strength with AO before entering trades.

Uses dynamic exit logic to catch long gold trends.

🚀 Getting Started

Purchase and download the EA from the MQL5 Market. Attach it to a M15 XAUUSD chart. Adjust settings as needed or use defaults provided.

📄 FAQ

Is this EA fully functional?

✅ Yes. This is the full Market version with no broker limitations.

Can I test it before buying?

✅ Yes. A free version with limited functionality is available via our official website.

Does it work on both MT4 and MT5?

✅ Yes. Separate versions are available for each platform.

How do I disable compounding?

Simply set the compounding input to OFF in the EA settings panel.



⚠️ Risk Warning

Trading gold (XAUUSD) is highly volatile and carries risk. Use proper risk management. Past performance does not guarantee future results.