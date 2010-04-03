Proxima Scalper

Proxima Scalper — MT5 Indicator for Synthetic Index Scalping

Proxima Scalper is an MT5 indicator designed for scalping low-volatility synthetic indices such as Volatility 10 Index and similar markets.
It is optimized for the M1 timeframe and provides clear Buy/Sell signals with calculated Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, shown directly on the chart for easy trade management.



Promo price: $35.00 until 01/10/2025! Price will increase after every 10 purchases!!


📄 User Guide: Download Here

Recommended Markets & Brokers

  • Markets: Volatility 10 Index, Step Index, and other low-volatility synthetic pairs.

  • Compatible Brokers: Deriv and Weltrade (MT5 Synthetic Trading).

Key Features

  • Optimized for synthetic indices with low volatility conditions.

  • M1 scalping focus for short-term trading opportunities.

  • Automatic SL & TP levels with every signal.

  • Clean and simple chart display — no clutter, only essential trade levels.

How It Works

  1. Wait for a Buy or Sell signal line to appear on the chart.

  2. Enter at the signal candle and set the provided SL and TP.

  3. Follow the risk management settings outlined in the user guide.

  4. Avoid high-volatility spikes for more consistent performance.

Specifications

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

  • Timeframe: M1

  • Markets: Synthetic Indices (e.g., Volatility 10 Index)

Included

  • Proxima Scalper MT5 indicator file.

  • Full setup and usage guide.

  • Lifetime updates through the MQL5 Market.

Minimum Account Balance

  • Minimum account balance should be $40 to start trading with the Proxima Scalper.

Disclaimer: The Proxima Scalper does not guarantee profits. Trading involves risk, and results may vary. Always test on a demo account before trading with real funds.



