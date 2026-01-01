Proxima Scalper is a precision-engineered indicator designed to identify high-probability buy and sell signals across all timeframes and instruments. Built for traders seeking clear, actionable entries with defined risk management. Key Features

Advanced signal detection algorithm that adapts to changing market conditions

Clear buy and sell arrows with visual text labels for instant recognition

Automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit level calculation using ATR

Three progressive take profit targets for optimal trade management

Comprehensive alert system with multiple notification options

Customizable visual elements to match your trading style

Pairs Recommended Timeframes Forex 5 minutes, 15 minutes, 1 hour Commodities 5 minutes, 15 minutes, 1 hour, 4 hours Crypto 5 minutes, 15 minutes, 1 hour, 4 hours, Daily



Signal Generation

The indicator analyzes price action and market structure to generate precise entry signals. Each signal is carefully validated to minimize false entries and maximize trading opportunities.

Buy signals appear below price with blue arrows Sell signals appear above price with red arrows Signals alternate to prevent overtrading

Compatible with all major pairs, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies

Risk Management

Built-in ATR-based stop loss calculation

Three adjustable take profit levels for partial exits

Visual price labels showing exact SL and TP levels

Customizable risk-reward ratios through ATR multipliers

Alert System

Multiple alert options to ensure you never miss a signal:

Pop-up alerts on chart

Sound notifications

Email alerts

Push notifications to mobile device

All alerts include symbol, timeframe, price, and timestamp

Visual Display

Professional chart interface with minimal distraction Clearly marked entry levels Visible SL/TP zones positioned at signal time Color-coded for quick identification Optimized for both light and dark chart backgrounds

Performance Optimization

Low CPU usage for smooth chart performance

Non-repainting option available for confirmed signals

Works on all timeframes from M1 to MN1

Compatible with MetaTrader 5 build 3661 and higher

Tested across multiple market conditions

Usage Recommendations

Best results on H1 and H4 timeframes for swing trading M5 and M15 timeframes for scalping strategies Combine with price action analysis for optimal entries Use proper position sizing based on stop loss distance Monitor multiple timeframes for confirmation

Support

For questions or assistance, contact via MQL5 messaging system or product comments section.