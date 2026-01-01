Proxima Scalper
- Indicators
- Nervada Emeule Adams
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 1 January 2026
- Activations: 20
Proxima Scalper is a precision-engineered indicator designed to identify high-probability buy and sell signals across all timeframes and instruments. Built for traders seeking clear, actionable entries with defined risk management.
Key Features
- Advanced signal detection algorithm that adapts to changing market conditions
- Clear buy and sell arrows with visual text labels for instant recognition
- Automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit level calculation using ATR
- Three progressive take profit targets for optimal trade management
- Comprehensive alert system with multiple notification options
- Customizable visual elements to match your trading style
|Pairs
|Recommended Timeframes
|Forex
|5 minutes, 15 minutes, 1 hour
|Commodities
|5 minutes, 15 minutes, 1 hour, 4 hours
|Crypto
|5 minutes, 15 minutes, 1 hour, 4 hours, Daily
Signal Generation
The indicator analyzes price action and market structure to generate precise entry signals. Each signal is carefully validated to minimize false entries and maximize trading opportunities.
- Buy signals appear below price with blue arrows
- Sell signals appear above price with red arrows
- Signals alternate to prevent overtrading
Compatible with all major pairs, indices, commodities, and cryptocurrencies
Risk Management
- Built-in ATR-based stop loss calculation
- Three adjustable take profit levels for partial exits
- Visual price labels showing exact SL and TP levels
- Customizable risk-reward ratios through ATR multipliers
Alert System
Multiple alert options to ensure you never miss a signal:
- Pop-up alerts on chart
- Sound notifications
- Email alerts
- Push notifications to mobile device
- All alerts include symbol, timeframe, price, and timestamp
Visual Display
- Professional chart interface with minimal distraction
- Clearly marked entry levels
- Visible SL/TP zones positioned at signal time
- Color-coded for quick identification
- Optimized for both light and dark chart backgrounds
Performance Optimization
- Low CPU usage for smooth chart performance
- Non-repainting option available for confirmed signals
- Works on all timeframes from M1 to MN1
- Compatible with MetaTrader 5 build 3661 and higher
- Tested across multiple market conditions
Usage Recommendations
- Best results on H1 and H4 timeframes for swing trading
- M5 and M15 timeframes for scalping strategies
- Combine with price action analysis for optimal entries
- Use proper position sizing based on stop loss distance
- Monitor multiple timeframes for confirmation
Support
For questions or assistance, contact via MQL5 messaging system or product comments section.
Disclaimer: Trading involves substantial risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always use proper risk management and never risk more than you can afford to lose.