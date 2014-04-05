TrendScope

Introducing TrendScope – a versatile trend analysis tool designed for traders who want clear, structured insights into market direction.

TrendScope is built to deliver precise trend identification across multiple markets and timeframes, helping traders filter noise and focus on clean opportunities.

Key Features:

  • Universal Compatibility: Works on Forex, synthetic indices, commodities, indices, and crypto pairs.

  • Multi-Timeframe Utility: Optimized for short-term trading with support for 1M, 5M, 15M, and 30M charts.

  • Accurate Trend Filtering: Highlights bullish and bearish phases with clear visual signals.

  • Momentum Tracking: Helps assess the strength of market pushes and retracements.

  • Custom Alerts: Configurable notifications for when your defined conditions are met.

  • Streamlined Display: Clean, minimal interface that keeps charts easy to read.

Recommendations:

  • Timeframes: Best suited for scalping and intraday trading (M1–M30).

  • Markets: All currency pairs, synthetic indices, indices, commodities, and crypto assets.

  • Broker Types: Any, though low-spread accounts are preferred for scalping.

Specifications:

  • Non-repainting signals.

  • Works seamlessly across multiple assets.

  • Lightweight and optimized for smooth chart performance.

Contact

For questions or assistance, reach out via private message. After purchase, contact me to receive the installation and usage guide.


