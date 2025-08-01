Deep Ai
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Roberto Mubonane Muiambo
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
|Settings
|Inputs
|Symbols
|XAUUSD,US30,DE40,BTCUSD
|Time Frame
|1H
|Money management
|Anti-Martingale, Martingale ,Fixed Ratio (advanced),
Make sure to change the symbols to XAUUSD,US30,DE40,BTCUSD (comma-separated) before testing.
Deep Ai a powerful and flexible Expert Advisor designed for professional traders who want to scale into profitable positions using a pyramiding strategy across multiple symbols.
The EA trade multiple symbols simultaneously – manage each symbol independently with separate trade tracking.
Built-in margin checks prevent order failure due to insufficient funds. Keeps your account safe under all market conditions.