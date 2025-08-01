Deep Ai

Settings Inputs
Symbols XAUUSD,US30,DE40,BTCUSD
Time Frame 1H
Money management Anti-Martingale, Martingale ,Fixed Ratio (advanced),

Make sure to change the symbols to  XAUUSD,US30,DE40,BTCUSD (comma-separated) before testing.

Deep Ai a powerful and flexible Expert Advisor designed for professional traders who want to scale into profitable positions using a pyramiding strategy across multiple symbols.

The EA trade multiple symbols simultaneously – manage each symbol independently with separate trade tracking.  

Built-in margin checks prevent order failure due to insufficient funds. Keeps your account safe under all market conditions.

Önerilen ürünler
Tensline
Vladimir Karputov
Uzman Danışmanlar
Simple, Efficient, Profitable — an Expert Advisor that works for you This EA is designed for traders who value simplicity and control . With minimal settings, it’s incredibly easy to configure and launch — no complex optimization required. Holds only one market position at a time — no clutter, no overlap. Flexible strategy selection — choose the one that best fits your trading style. Backtesting results reveal : Certain currency pairs perform exceptionally well on rebate services , g
EA 5MA Grid
Aliaksandr Kazunka
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA 5MA Grid — Smart Grid Trading with Multi-Indicator Filters and 5 MA Logic Description: EA 5MA Grid is a professional automated trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that combines a precise strategy based on the alignment of five moving averages with reliable filtering using classic indicators (ADX, RSI, MACD) and a powerful grid-based order management system. Trading Logic: The EA detects signals based on the alignment of five moving averages (MAs) with different periods: Buy signa
Bitcoin Maniac
Riaan Adriaan Swanepoel
Uzman Danışmanlar
Sale of EA: Bitcoin Maniac (M30) for Exness on MQL5 We present Bitcoin Maniac, an Expert Advisor designed to trade on the M30 timeframe with the default broker Exness. This EA offers a robust strategy with strong statistics, perfect for traders aiming for consistent profitability. Check out the results and learn how it operates. Highlighted Statistics Net Profit: $187.01 (+10.89%) Profit Factor: 1.58 Total Trades: 200 Win Rate: 53.50% (107/200 trades) Average Profit Trade: $6.27 Average L
Gap Rider
Ofer Dvir
Uzman Danışmanlar
GapRider EA - Dinamik Alım Tarafı Gap Ticareti Uzman Danışmanı Genel Bakış GapRider EA, MetaTrader 5 için tasarlanmış sofistike ve uyarlanabilir bir Uzman Danışman (EA) olup, alım tarafı gap ticareti konusunda uzmanlaşmıştır. Bu EA, önemli piyasa boşluklarını tespit eder ve stratejik alım emirleri yerleştirir, piyasa volatilitesine dayalı dinamik boyutlandırma kullanarak giriş ve çıkış işlemlerini optimize eder. Sağlam bir özellik seti ile GapRider, büyük piyasa hareketlerinden sonra fiyat geri
Outside Day Reversal EA
Munkh Od Jargalsaikhan
Uzman Danışmanlar
Outside day trading strategy looks for a specific pattern in the price chart of a security. The pattern is characterized by a larger range than the previous day, with the high of the day higher than the previous day's high and the low of the day lower than the previous day's low. Works with many symbols, such as BTCUSD, GBPUSD,USDCAD, oil, gas, and others. PLEASE RATE! Thank you very much! FEATURES: - Real Strategy - Daily Bar Strategy - Exit the trade if the day was profitable - ATR multiple s
FREE
Big Atlas
Alexander Oropesa Marrero
Uzman Danışmanlar
Put to work now Big Atlas this amazing EA was made and carefully tested for the   AUD/USD   market exclusively in the 5m time frame, the purpose of this EA is that you get more than 25% monthly profit and your account never reach 0$.   This EA can be used with little capital 100$ and work perfectly, I tested with 50$ and work perfectly but it is advisable to start with 100$ minimum, I recommend using a VPS. You can also work a larger capital just have to raise the lots according to your fund e
SMC Range Breakout EA
Carl Alexander Lundin
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Akıllı Para konseptinin inanılmaz potansiyelinden yararlanmaya açılan kapınız olan SMC Serisi Breakout EA ile tanışın. Belirsizliğe elveda deyin ve ticaretinizi yeni boyutlara taşıyacak veri odaklı bir yaklaşıma merhaba deyin. Çok Yönlü Zaman Çerçeveleriyle GBP/JPY üzerinde test edildi: Öncelikle GBP/JPY çifti üzerinde kapsamlı testler yapıldı ve Range Breakout EA, çeşitli zaman dilimlerinde olumlu performans sergiledi. Odak noktası 1 saatlik perspektif olsa da yatırımcıların sistemin farklı v
Range Breakout EA PRO
Kabelo Frans Mampa
Uzman Danışmanlar
Test Before Use... In the forex market, a range refers to a period of time during which the price of a currency pair remains relatively stable, fluctuating within a narrow band. This can be contrasted with a trend, which refers to a sustained movement in the price of a currency pair in a particular direction. During a range, the price of the currency pair may move up and down within a defined range, but it is not trending strongly in any particular direction. This can be a good time for the rang
FREE
Capital Gate PRT EA
Irina Cherkashina
Uzman Danışmanlar
This universal expert advisor is based on its own Algorithm, which is an incredibly effective tool due to the simultaneous work in two directions of the trading strategy, which is based on our own trend indicator "   Extreme Spike PRT "  and our proprietary signal filter system together with the Martingale method, which together work out a very interesting hedging system. Traders are also given the opportunity to set up their own risk management system with two filters to control deposit drawdo
AlphaTrader DollarYen
Phetolo Mfanelo Mojela
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing AlphaTrader: Your Gateway to Forex Success Meet AlphaTrader, the expert advisor designed to trade the USD/JPY currency pair with exceptional accuracy. Our cutting-edge software operates on multiple timeframes (M1, M5, M15, M20, M30, H1), providing a versatile approach to trading that suits both short-term and long-term strategies. Key Features: Multi-Timeframe Analysis : AlphaTrader is your dedicated companion, scanning the USD/JPY charts across various timeframes to identify opti
Nephila5
Tian Yu Li
4.75 (20)
Uzman Danışmanlar
this is a highly profitable semi-auto grid strategy. MT4 Version ======== Usage======== : Symbol: Any Main pairs Timeframe: H1 or higher Recommend Lots: 0.01 per 1000 USD Note: Grid strategy is alwasy with some risk due to the increasely accumulated risk lots. but the high profit makes such strategy still being popular no matter how forex industry developed.   semi-auto trading should be the best way to equilibrate profit and risk. this EA has integrated many useful options for user to con
FREE
Pacific Trade
Ciprian Ghebanoaei
Uzman Danışmanlar
An Automated Solution for Efficient Trading on GBPJPY, M30" Description: Discover Pacific Trade, an advanced trading robot that redefines the way you engage in the forex market, focusing on the GBPJPY parity and having the M30 timeframe as the optimal time window. This intelligent tool combines modern technology with sophisticated trading strategies to bring you consistent and sustainable profits. Key features: 1. **Efficiency on GBPJPY, M30 Timeframe:** has been fine-tuned to maximize trad
General Breakout EA
Giovanna Talio
Uzman Danışmanlar
100 % PER MONTH PROFIT---- MY NEW SIGNAL HERE ------->   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2162238?source=Site+Signals+My# GENERAL BREAKOUT EXPERT ADVISOR The EA is 100 % automatic.Suitable for FTMO. Works on breakout levels with SL and TP for every position and a system of trailing for bad positions.SL & TP are put in strategic level points automatically by an innovative algo system. It's possible to use a fixed lot for the first position,or a automatic lot.( If you have doubs,just send me a me
ScalperBunny
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Uzman Danışmanlar
ScalperBunny  EA ( EAReverseScalp methods) Adaptive Precision Trading for All Market Conditions RegimeSwitch VirtualStops is a next‑generation automated trading system engineered for professional‑grade performance and reliability. It harnesses a regime‑switching core — dynamically alternating between trend‑following breakouts and mean‑reversion reversals — guided by ADX market phase detection to ensure the right tactic is applied at the right time. The trend module aligns with EMA bias and Donc
SynthMind
William Da Silva Matos
3.67 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
SynthMind MT5 Uzman Danışmanı SynthMind, görüntü tabanlı desen tanıma, kurumsal akış izleme ve volatilite filtresini MetaTrader 5 üzerinde otomatik alım satım için tek bir Uzman Danışmanı’nda birleştirir. SynthMind, gerçek zamanlı grafik görüntülerini işleyerek ve çoklu zaman dilimlerinde desen tanıma yaparak piyasa dönüş noktalarını oluşmadan önce tespit eder. SynthMind İçindeki Stratejiler TrendSync görüntü analizi : birden fazla zaman diliminde mum formasyonlarını, destek/direnç kümelerini ve
Dragon Hedge
Evgeniy Zhdan
Uzman Danışmanlar
Multicurrency Expert Advisor works on the basis of determining several candlestick patterns, which should simultaneously form on several trading instruments. Please test the Expert Advisor with 100% quality of quotes! Built-in hedging system allows you to increase the stability of the work, reduces the drawdown and greatly increases the probability of reaching the take profit, specified in the settings of the expert. Version for MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/84876 Check that all
Mean Reversion High Win Rate
Luca Norfo
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bu, forex çiftleri, hisse senedi endeksleri, tek hisse senetleri, tahviller ve çeşitli emtialar dahil olmak üzere çoğu piyasada işlem görebilen, yüksek kazanma oranlı bir ortalama geri dönüş stratejisidir. Bu Uzman Danışman, sağlam ve işe yaradığı kanıtlanmış ticaret ilkeleri ve istatistiksel kurallar üzerine kurulmuştur; BS yoktur. Uzman Danışmanı hedef pazarınızda geriye doğru test edin ve optimize edin. Daha iyi çeşitlendirilmiş bir portföy ve güvenilir performans ve getiri elde etmek için E
The Bitcoin MT5
Marta Gonzalez
1 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
If you are looking for a safe ea to start trading BTCUSD this is your ea BITCOIN MT5. It is an Ea that seeks the best window of opportunity to enter the market. If the entry is wrong, the system exits by stop lost and take profit. The system detects the best moment to enter the BTCUSD and at that moment places a market order with its stop loss and its take profit. Once the order is placed, the exit is only by stop lost or by take profit. There is only one order at a time reducing the risk.
Aurum Vanguard EA
Phami Nhat Anh
Uzman Danışmanlar
NEURAL GOLD EDGE: The AI-Powered Revolution in XAUUSD Scalping NEURAL GOLD EDGE represents the pinnacle of automated trading technology. Developed specifically for the XAUUSD (Gold) market, this Expert Advisor combines advanced neural network logic with price action analysis to exploit market volatility like never before. Unlike traditional EAs that rely on lagging indicators, NEURAL GOLD EDGE analyzes market structure in real-time, executing trades with surgical precision. The result is
Boom and CrashX
Godbless C Nygu
Uzman Danışmanlar
Elevate your trading to new heights with Boom and CrashX, the advanced Expert Advisor (EA) designed with precision to enhance your trading experience. This EA leverages powerful indicators to provide accurate signals, streamline risk management, and boost profitability, ensuring a smooth operation in the ever-changing financial markets. Boom and CrashX is the perfect ally for both experienced traders looking to improve their strategies and newcomers embarking on their trading journey. Enhanced
AC Expert
Nikolaos Pantzos
Uzman Danışmanlar
AC_Expert is structured based on a specific technical analysis indicator ( Accelerator Oscillator ) . It has many parameters so that each user can find the appropriate settings that suit their investment profile. It can work on 28 different pairs. The default parameter settings are indicative, I recommend that each user experiment to find their own settings.
FREE
Solution
Ewa Joanna Jagiello Stepien
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Solution is a neural network system trained on quant data, using complex methods such as hedges, average systems, automatic adjustment to market volatility and automatic hedging of positions in the event of unexpected market data (news). you can also adjust the risk level in the input tabs of the EA in money management ( Default is MEDIUM ). The EA automatically adjusts to the Lot size of the deposit and uses a progressive curve ( compound interest ). Symbol AUDCAD Min deposit 300 USD or more M
CryptoSecurency
Ruslan Brezovskiy
Uzman Danışmanlar
Cryptosecurency - Kriptopara ticareti için tam otomatik trend danışmanıdır. Danışman, artan volatilite anlarında impulslu yönde işleme girer. Impuls, fiyatın belirli bir zaman diliminde yüzde değişimi veya Bollinger bantlarına dayalı yerleşik göstergelere göre belirlenebilir. Trendin gücünü ölçmek için ADX göstergesi kullanılabilir. İşlemler Stop Loss/Take Profit ile kapatılır. Yüksek spread ve komisyonlu brokerlerde danışman kullanılması önerilmez. Kullanım yöntemlerinden biri, MT5'te demo hesa
AV BuyLow SellHigh EA Full
Anja Vivia Vogel
Uzman Danışmanlar
"AV BuyLow SellHigh EA Full" is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, which was created from the simple "AV Preview". The original idea was to buy lower and sell higher from the last entry price. On request, I have developed it further and tried to remove its trend weakness. This EA has more settings than the free Minlot version. Strategy: The size of a displayed rectangle is used to decide whether range trading is to be carried out (sell above, buy below) or trend trading (buy on rising, cont
Fast M5
Mojtaba Soltaninejad
Uzman Danışmanlar
This robot is not such a martingale and is designed based on a special and unique strategy which is beneficial for traders who are looking for quick profitable trading processes, that is why it works in 5 minutes timeframe as well as theCurrency pair of EUR/USD. Instructions for EXPERT settings FastM5: Adjust/select 0.1 for any  any 1000 USD, “refer to the photos attached” It means you need to trade 1 Lat per 10000 USD.
King of Trades
Renato Takahashi
Uzman Danışmanlar
Let the KING trades!!! KING of TRADES  is a trading system that can be optimized according to: - Trend indicator:  Ichimoku Kinko Hyo (either in different timeframe) - Trigger system:  Fractals - Filter - trade in:  Stochastic Oscillator (values and upper and lower limits) - Stops definition:  ATR (period and long and short takeprofit and stoploss) - General:  magic number, autolot (% balance), symbol digits, max spread and max number of openned orders Default configuration on EURUSD, H1.
Neutral Mind
Diego Antonio Oliveira Monteiro
Uzman Danışmanlar
Experience and Purpose Neutral Mind is more than a trading Expert Advisor — it is a unique mental and emotional experience within trading. Designed to neutralize — or even turn into an advantage — emotions such as anxiety, fear, and greed, Neutral Mind was created to place the trader in a conscious and balanced state of operation. Its purpose is to allow the trader to act neutrally, without the typical tension from emotions that distort decisions, or, if emotions are still present, to use them
Magic Grid MT5
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.14 (7)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Magic Grid MT5 is a non-indicator Expert Advisor using a grid strategy (on a hedging account). The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically (once at the beginning of the trade).   The robot can trade on any timeframe, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs,
Synergetic MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Synergetic MT5 — Otomatik Ticaret Sistemi Synergetic MT5 , MetaTrader 5 için geliştirilmiş bir uzman danışmandır. Piyasa analiz algoritmaları ve risk yönetimine dayanır. Tamamen otomatik çalışır ve trader müdahalesini en aza indirir. Dikkat! Satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin , kurulum talimatlarını almak için! Synergetic MT5 Özellikleri Analiz algoritmaları: ticaret fırsatlarını belirlemek için uyarlanabilir yöntemler. Esneklik: piyasa koşullarına ve volatilite seviyelerine uyum
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (364)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Merhaba yatırımcılar! Ben   Quantum Queen   , tüm Quantum ekosisteminin gözbebeği ve MQL5 tarihindeki en yüksek puanlı, en çok satan Uzman Danışmanım. 20 ayı aşkın canlı işlem deneyimim sayesinde, tartışmasız XAUUSD Kraliçesi olarak yerimi kazandım. Uzmanlık alanım mı? ALTIN. Misyonum? Tutarlı, kesin ve akıllı işlem sonuçları sunmak — hem de defalarca. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. İndirimli   fiyat
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.84 (25)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AOT MT5 - Yeni Nesil Yapay Zeka Çoklu Para Birimi Sistemi Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |  [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   ÖNEMLİ! Satın aldıktan sonra, kurulum kılavuzunu ve kurulum talimatlarını almak için bana özel mesaj gönderin: Kaynak Açıklama AOT'nin Ticaret Sıklığını Anlama Bot neden her gün işlem yapmıyor AOT Bot'u Nasıl Kuracaksınız Adım adım kurulum kılavuzu Set files AOT MT5, Yapay Zeka duygu analizi ve Uyarlanabilir Optimizasyon algoritmaları ile ç
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.67 (12)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Canlı sinyal her %10 arttığında, Zenox'un özel kalması ve stratejinin korunması için fiyat artırılacaktır. Nihai fiyat 2.999 ABD doları olacaktır. Canlı Sinyal IC Markets Hesabı, kanıt olarak canlı performansı kendiniz görün! Kullanıcı kılavuzunu indirin (İngilizce) Zenox, trendleri takip eden ve on altı döviz çifti arasında riski dağıtan son teknoloji ürünü bir yapay zeka çoklu parite salınım alım satım robotudur. Yıllar süren özverili geliştirme çalışmaları, güçlü bir alım satım algoritmasıyl
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (61)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (73)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Sembol XAUUSD (Altın / ABD Doları) Zaman Aralığı H1-M15 (isteğe bağlı) Tek işlem desteği EVET Minimum Mevduat 500 USD (veya başka bir para biriminde eşdeğeri) Tüm brokerlarla uyumlu EVET (2 veya 3 basamaklı fiyatlandırma, tüm hesap para birimleri, semboller ve GMT zaman dilimi desteklenir) Önceden ayar yapmadan çalışır EVET Makine öğrenimine ilgi duyuyorsanız, kanala abone olun: Abone Ol! Mad Turtle Projesinin Ana Özellikleri: Gerçek Makine Öğrenimi Bu Expert Advisor (EA), herhangi bir GPT si
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (77)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum King EA — Her Yatırımcı İçin Geliştirilmiş Akıllı Güç IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Özel Lansman Fiyatı Canlı Sinyal:       BURAYA TIKLAYIN MT4 versiyonu :   TIKLAYIN Quantum King kanalı:       Buraya tıklayın ***Quantum King MT5 satın alın ve Quantum StarMan'i ücretsiz edinin!*** Daha fazla bilgi için özelden sorun! İşlemlerinizi hassasiyet ve disiplinle yönetin. Quantum King EA,
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
5 (15)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Uzun Vadeli Büyüme. Tutarlılık. Dayanıklılık. Pivot Killer EA , hızlı kazançlar elde etmek için tasarlanmış bir sistem değildir — bu, hesabınızı uzun vadede sürdürülebilir bir şekilde büyütmek için oluşturulmuş profesyonel bir ticaret algoritmasıdır . Yalnızca XAUUSD (ALTIN) için geliştirilmiş olan Pivot Killer, yıllar süren araştırma, test ve disiplinli geliştirme çalışmalarının bir sonucudur. Basit bir felsefeye sahiptir: tutarlılık şansı yener . Bu sistem, farklı piyasa döngülerinde, volatili
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
GERÇEK İŞLEM HESABIYLA CANLI SİNYAL:  Varsayılan Ayar:  https://www.mql5.com/tr/signals/2344271 Forex EA İşlem Kanalı MQL5:  Benden en son haberleri almak için MQL5 kanalıma katılın.  MQL5'te 14.000'den fazla üyeden oluşan topluluğum . 10 ADETTEN SADECE 3 ADET KALDI, FİYATI 399 DOLAR! Bundan sonra fiyat 499 dolara yükseltilecek. EA, satın alan tüm müşterilerin haklarını güvence altına almak için sınırlı sayıda satılacak. AI Gold Trading, XAU/USD piyasalarında karmaşık trend takip stratejileri
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.82 (73)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Ultimate — Sinir Ağları ticaretinin zirvesi ve finansal özgürlüğe giden yol. Aura Ultimate, Aura ailesinin bir sonraki evrimsel adımıdır: en son teknoloji yapay zeka mimarisi, pazara uyarlanabilir zeka ve risk kontrollü hassasiyetin bir sentezidir. Aura Black Edition ve Aura Neuron'un kanıtlanmış DNA'sı üzerine inşa edilen bu teknoloji, daha da ileri giderek, bu iki platformun güçlü yönlerini tek bir birleşik çok stratejili ekosistemde birleştirir ve yepyeni bir öngörücü mantık katmanı su
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
KARA CUMA %50 İNDİRİM - NANO MACHINE GPT Normal fiyat: $997'den Kara Cuma: $498.50 (İndirimli fiyat promosyon sırasında yansıtılacaktır.) Satış başlangıcı: 27 Kasım 2025 - sınırlı süreli Kara Cuma etkinliği. Kara Cuma Çekilişi: Kara Cuma etkinliği sırasında Nano Machine GPT satın alan tüm alıcılar şunları kazanmak için rastgele bir çekilişe katılabilir: 1 x Syna aktivasyonu 1 x AiQ aktivasyonu 1 x Mean Machine GPT aktivasyonu Nasıl katılılır: 1) Satın aldıktan sonra, Nano Machine GPT kılavuzl
EA Pips Hunter
Ihor Otkydach
4.67 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gerçek izleme. Dürüst testler. Sıfır abartı. LIVE SIGNAL MANUAL and SET FILES Teknik detaylara geçmeden önce bilmeniz gereken iki önemli şey var: PipsHunter, gerçek para ile çalışan bir izleme sinyali tarafından doğrulanmıştır. EA birkaç aydır gerçek bir hesapta (Pepperstone) canlı olarak işlem yapıyor ve tüm izleme tamamen herkese açıktır. Hiçbir simülasyon yok, gizli hesap yok, yalnızca “mükemmel backtest” yok — gerçek işlem sonuçları EA’nın gerçek performansını kanıtlıyor. Backtestler %100 dü
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (15)
Uzman Danışmanlar
GERÇEK İŞLEM HESABIYLA CANLI SİNYAL:  Varsayılan MT4 (7 aydan fazla canlı işlem):  https://www.mql5.com/tr/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (5 aydan fazla canlı işlem):  https://www.mql5.com/tr/sinyaller/2340132 MQL5'te Forex EA Ticaret Kanalı:  Benden en son haberleri almak için MQL5 kanalıma katılın.  MQL5'te 14.000'den fazla üyeye sahip topluluğum . 10 ADETTEN SADECE 3 ADET KALDI 399$! Bundan sonra fiyat 499$'a yükseltilecek. EA, satın alan tüm müşterilerin haklarını güvence altına almak iç
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.46 (87)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) WARNING: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişkene k
GoldSky
Alno Markets Ltd
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
yanılsama       GoldSKY EA,   XAUUSD (altın) paritesi için güçlü bir günlük işlem programıdır. Ekibimiz tarafından geliştirilmiştir...       Cari hesap, ticari hesap, ticari çağrı!     Tüm ürünleri görüntüle:       https://www.mql5.com/tr/kullanıcılar/fxmanagedforexltd/satıcı IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.  Şirketin gerçek kârı 60.000 sterlinin üzerinde gerçekleşti. Güç Sinyali:   https://www.mql5.com/
Prop Firm Gold EA
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.16 (19)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ÖNEMLİ BİLGİ! Bu EA, aşırı optimize edilmiş veya eğriye oturtulmuş mükemmel bir geri test yapmak için oluşturulmamıştır ve riskli martingale veya grid stratejileri kullanmaz. Asıl amaç gerçek zamanlı kârlılıktır.    Bu EA'da kullanılan stratejiler, doğrulanmış sinyallerimde canlı olarak işlem yaptığım ve 13 ayı aşkın kârlılık geçmişine sahip, kanıtlanmış Altın stratejilerimin bir karışımıdır ve bunların tümü herhangi bir martingale veya grid sistemi olmadan elde edilmiştir. Bu, piyasada bulun
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
5 (19)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Yeni bir ileri adım | Yapay zekâ destekli hassasiyet, piyasa mantığıyla buluşuyor Argos Rage ile yeni bir otomatik alım-satım seviyesi sunuluyor – piyasadaki davranışları gerçek zamanlı analiz eden entegre DeepSeek AI sistemi tarafından desteklenir. Argos Fury’nin güçlü yönleri üzerine kurulsa da, bu EA farklı bir stratejik yol izler: daha fazla esneklik, daha geniş yorumlama ve daha güçlü piyasa katılımı. Live Signal Zaman Dilimi: M30 Kaldıraç:  min. 1:20 Minimum Yatırım:  $100 Semboller: 
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.86 (22)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FIRM READY!  LANSMAN PROMOSYONU: MEVCUT FİYATTAN ÇOK SINIRLI SAYIDA KOPYA MEVCUTTUR! Son fiyat: 990$ 349$'dan başlayan fiyatlarla: 1 EA'yı ücretsiz seçin! (en fazla 2 ticari hesap numarası için) En İyi Kombo Fırsatı     ->     buraya tıklayın KAMU GRUBUNA KATILIN:   Buraya tıklayın   LIVE RESULTS BAĞIMSIZ İNCELEME "ORB Master"a Hoş Geldiniz   :   Açılış Aralığı Çıkışlarında Avantajınız Açılış Aralığı Kopuş (ORB) stratejisinin gücünü, modern yatırımcılar için tasarlanmış, gelişmiş ve yü
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ÖNEMLİ   : Bu paket yalnızca çok sınırlı sayıda kopya için geçerli fiyattan satılacaktır.    Fiyat çok hızlı bir şekilde 1499$'a çıkacak    +100 Strateji dahil   ve daha fazlası geliyor! BONUS   : 999$ ve üzeri fiyata -->   diğer 5    EA'mı ücretsiz seçin!  TÜM AYAR DOSYALARI TAM KURULUM VE OPTİMİZASYON KILAVUZU VİDEO REHBERİ CANLI SİNYALLER İNCELEME (3. taraf) ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM'e hoş geldiniz! Sekiz yıl boyunca titizlikle geliştirilen, gelişmiş ve tescilli bir Uzman Danışman (EA) olan
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (124)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
5 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Autorithm AI Teknik Açıklama AUTORITHM, MetaTrader 5 için tasarlanmış, kapsamlı piyasa analizi amacıyla 10 özel yapay zeka katmanı uygulayan gelişmiş bir yapay zeka destekli alım‐satım sistemidir. Expert Advisor, piyasa verilerini işlemek, alım‐satım fırsatlarını belirlemek ve akıllı risk yönetim protokolleriyle işlemleri yürütmek için uyum içinde çalışan sofistike yapay zeka algoritmalarını kullanır. [guide line]     Temel Özellikler Sistem, piyasa koşullarını analiz etmek ve işlemleri yürütme
Weltrix
Guilherme Jose Mattes
4.5 (8)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing Weltrix – The Ultimate Gold Trading Solution (XAUUSD) PRICE $449 –Last 2 copies avaiable - Final price-> $1999 USD IMPORTANT: USE THE EA ONLY WITH THIS SET FILE:  DOWNLOAD  (UPDATE V1.4 - 23.11.2025)  Seven Strategies. One Powerful EA. High Trading Activity. Live Signal  USER GUIDE What you will NOT find in this EA: Long-term floating trades Grid system Martingale Overfitted strategies Manipulated backtests By combining seven independent, battle-tested strategies, Weltrix delivers
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
5 (7)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ABS EA Lansmanını Kutluyoruz: Sonraki 2 kopya için yeni ABS EA (XAUUSD)'yi özel lansman fiyatı olan 109$  (normal fiyat: 365$) ile satın alabilirsiniz. Kurulum ve Kullanım Kılavuzu:   ABS Kanalı . Gerçek Zamanlı İzleme:   ABS Sinyali .  Canlı sinyalden kurulum dosyası Temel kurulum dosyası ABS EA Nedir? ABS EA, XAUUSD (Altın) için H1 zaman diliminde özel olarak geliştirilmiş profesyonel bir ticaret robotudur. Martingale sistemi üzerine kuruludur ve dahili risk kontrolleri ile traderların kâr
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (492)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan  edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun Doğrulanmış Sinyal:   Buraya
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.62 (39)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AxonShift — Uyarlanabilir Uygulama Mantığına Sahip Algoritmik Ticaret Sistemi AxonShift, XAUUSD (altın) üzerinde H1 zaman diliminde çalışmak üzere özel olarak tasarlanmış ve optimize edilmiş otonom bir algoritmik ticaret sistemidir. Yapısı, kısa vadeli piyasa dinamikleri ile orta vadeli yapısal hareketleri birleştiren modüler bir mimariye dayanır. Sistem, piyasa gürültüsüne aşırı tepki vermekten kaçınır ve yüksek frekanslı stratejiler kullanmaz; bunun yerine, önceden tanımlanmış yapısal koşullar
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (8)
Uzman Danışmanlar
XAUUSD için Hibrit Ticaret Stratejisi – Haber Duyarlılığı & Emir Defteri Dengesizliği Kombinasyonu Bu strateji, nadiren kullanılan ancak son derece etkili iki ticaret yaklaşımını birleştirerek yalnızca XAUUSD (altın) için 30 dakikalık grafik te kullanılmak üzere geliştirilmiş hibrit bir sistem sunar. Geleneksel uzman danışmanlar genellikle sabit tanımlı göstergelere veya basit teknik yapılara dayanırken, bu sistem güncel verileri ve bağlama dayalı analizleri karar verme sürecine entegre eden akı
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Uzman Danışmanlar
BLACK FRIDAY - %20 INDIRIM Sadece 24 saat geçerlidir. Kampanya 29 Kasım'da sona erer. Bu ürün için yapilacak tek indirim kampanyasi budur. Syna Sürüm 4'ün Tanıtımı - Dünyanın İlk Ajansal AI Ticaret Ekosistemi Forex ticaret endüstrisinin ilk gerçek çoklu EA ajan koordinasyon sistemi olan Syna Sürüm 4'ü tanıtmaktan büyük mutluluk duyuyorum. Bu çığır açan yenilik, birden fazla Expert Advisor'ın farklı MT5 terminalleri ve broker hesaplarında birleşik bir istihbarat ağı olarak çalışmasını sağlar -
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.78 (37)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Kuantum Baron EA Petrolün kara altın olarak adlandırılmasının bir nedeni var ve artık Quantum Baron EA ile ona eşsiz bir hassasiyet ve güvenle erişebilirsiniz. M30 grafiğinde XTIUSD'nin (Ham Petrol) yüksek oktanlı dünyasına hakim olmak için tasarlanan Quantum Baron, seviye atlamanız ve seçkin bir hassasiyetle işlem yapmanız için en önemli silahınızdır. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. İndirimli    
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.81 (121)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : İmkansız diye bir şey yoktur, önemli olan onu nasıl başaracağınızı bulmaktır! En iyi MQL5 satıcılarından birinin en son şaheseri   olan Quantum Bitcoin EA   ile   Bitcoin   ticaretinin geleceğine adım atın. Performans, kesinlik ve istikrar talep eden yatırımcılar için tasarlanan Quantum Bitcoin, kripto para biriminin değişken dünyasında mümkün olanı yeniden tanımlıyor. ÖNEMLİ!   Satın alma işleminden sonra lütfen kurulum kılavuzunu ve kurulum talimatlarını almak için ba
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.19 (70)
Uzman Danışmanlar
SmartChoise EA – XAU/USD (Altın) için Sinir Ağı Destekli Ticaret Sistemi M1 Zaman Çerçevesinde Kullanıcı kılavuzu profil sayfamda bulunan bağlantı üzerinden erişilebilir — tüm ayarlar ve seçenekler ayrıntılı olarak açıklanmıştır. Telegram kanalında, farklı bakiyeler, risk seviyeleri ve ayarlarla çalışan birkaç SmartChoise hesabı da bulabilirsiniz. Bu, EA’nın farklı brokerler ve koşullar altındaki gerçek performansını görmenin harika bir yoludur. Fiyat şimdilik düşürüldü. Bu EA, uzun vadeli, kont
META i9
Meta Sophie Agapova
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
META i9 – Kuantum Adaptif Trading Motoru  -  Teknik Referans META i9 , üç katmanlı bir mimariye dayanan tamamen otonom bir Expert Advisor’dır: Quantum-State Pattern Analysis (QSPA) Neuro-Fractal Engine (NFE) Self-Correcting Trade Memory (SCTM) META i9 satın aldığınızda META i7 tamamen ücretsizdir! (Bu teklif sınırlıdır ve yalnızca bir hafta geçerlidir) META i7 iki işbirlikçi sinir ağından yararlanırken, META i9 bunu bir adım öteye taşır: Sinir ağı mimarileri önemli ölçüde genişletilmiş ve op
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Peri Peri Gold MT5
Roberto Mubonane Muiambo
Uzman Danışmanlar
Recommendations Time Frame: 1H Minimum Deposit:$400 USD Currency Pair Gold / XAUUSD Setting: D efault Fully automatic adviser Peri Peri Gold do not use any dangerous trading methods: No Grid , No martingale. The strategy was Back-tested Stable from 2018 to 2023 using every tick based on real ticks in MT4 using Exness Real Ticks 100% tick quality. Live trading is going well on my Exness and ic markets  broker.
FREE
Gold Mafia
Roberto Mubonane Muiambo
Uzman Danışmanlar
Symbol   XAUUSD/ DE30 /AUDJPY   Time Frame H1 SETTINGS Symbol Move SLto BE1  ProfitTarget1 XAUUSD 500.0   PIPS  200.0 PIPS  DE30  500.0   PIPS  200.0 PIPS  AUDJPY  5.0   PIPS  10.0 PIPS XAUUSD / DE30 & AUDJPY .You have to open these 3 charts then place the EA on every chart. Minimum requirements and recommendations Broker: Any broker with a low swap.I recommend Exness you might qualify for a swap free account. Recommended initial deposit: above $2000 in accounts with 1:500 leverage. Lev
Trade mgr
Roberto Mubonane Muiambo
Yardımcı programlar
This Tool is designed to automate one of the most critical aspects of trade management — setting and managing Stop Loss, Take Profit , and Trailing Stop levels — directly on your MetaTrader 5 platform. Key Features: Automatic SL, TSL and TP Placement: Instantly sets initial Stop Loss and Take Profit levels on any new position based on customizable parameters, helping to enforce disciplined risk and reward management. Dynamic Trailing Stop: Automatically moves the Stop Loss to lock in profits
FREE
Sma Plus
Roberto Mubonane Muiambo
5 (1)
Göstergeler
A   moving average   is simply a way to   smooth out   price fluctuations to help you distinguish between typical market “noise” and the actual   trend direction . By “moving average”, we mean that you are taking the average closing price of a currency pair for the last ‘X’ number of periods. Like every technical indicator, a moving average (MA) indicator is used to help us forecast future prices.
FREE
RSI Alert Multi Symbol
Roberto Mubonane Muiambo
Yardımcı programlar
What It Does Scans Multiple Symbols Simultaneously From all pairs for the signal in real time. Detects Overbought/Oversold Conditions Using customizable RSI thresholds (e.g., 80 for overbought, 20 for oversold) and Alerts You Instantly . Send you Notifications to MT5 in your PHONE    Using MetaQuotes ID Pop-up Alerts  Telegram Push Messages Whether you're at your desk or on the move, you’ll know the moment a signal hits.
FREE
Btc Ea Mt5
Roberto Mubonane Muiambo
Uzman Danışmanlar
Currency  BTCUSD TIME FRAME   30M BTC EA BTC EA is designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, BTC EA redefines what's possible in the volatile world of crypto currency . The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled  efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action and trend  to analyze market and execute trades s
Startup
Roberto Mubonane Muiambo
Uzman Danışmanlar
Recommendation Symbol XAUUSD Time Frame 15M OR 30M Settings  Default Brokers  Any The Expert Advisor trades based on the Bollinger Bands indicator and it has a trailing stop, feel free to play around with trailing stop pips and time frames. key features Trailing stop No Martingale No Grid The order is always protected by trailing stop. The price will increase by $50 with every 10 purchases
Atomic EA MT5
Roberto Mubonane Muiambo
Uzman Danışmanlar
Minimum requirements and recommendations      Symbol  XAUUSD/Gold  Time Frame  1H  Broker   Any     Broker: Any broker with a low swap. Recommended initial deposit: above $500 in accounts with 1:500 leverage. Leverage at least 1:100, 1:500 recommended Account type: Any. Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Mandatory). MONEY MANAGEMENT I recommend starting with 0.01 lots then increase it as you see fit.
Trade assistan
Roberto Mubonane Muiambo
Yardımcı programlar
Easily analyze the trade setup and make adjustments before placing any order.  This Tool allows you to analyze if the trade is worth taking based on its potential return. The Risk-to-Reward (R:R) Ratio is one of the most critical concepts in successful forex trading and long-term profitability. It measures how much you stand to gain (reward) for every unit of risk you take (risk).
MA Crossover Alerts
Roberto Mubonane Muiambo
Yardımcı programlar
What It Does Scans Multiple Symbols Simultaneously From all pairs for the signal in real time. Detects Overbought/Oversold Conditions Using Two MA with  customizable  inputs and Alerts You Instantly .   Send you Notifications to MT5 in your PHONE    Using MetaQuotes ID Pop-up Alerts    Telegram Push Messages Whether you're at your desk or on the move, you’ll know the moment a signal hits.
MACD Alerts Crossover
Roberto Mubonane Muiambo
Yardımcı programlar
What It Does Scans Multiple Symbols Simultaneously From all pairs for the signal in real time. Detects Overbought/Oversold Conditions Using MACD with  customizable  inputs and Alerts You Instantly .   Send you Notifications to MT5 in your PHONE    Using MetaQuotes ID Pop-up Alerts    Telegram Push Messages Whether you're at your desk or on the move, you’ll know the moment a signal hits.
Stochastic Crossover Alerts
Roberto Mubonane Muiambo
Yardımcı programlar
What It Does Scans Multiple Symbols Simultaneously From all pairs for the signal in real time. Detects Overbought/Oversold Conditions  C ustomizable  inputs and Instant  Alerts .   Send you Notifications to MT5 in your PHONE    Using MetaQuotes ID Pop-up Alerts    Telegram Push Messages Whether you're at your desk or on the move, you’ll know the moment a signal hits.
USD pro
Roberto Mubonane Muiambo
Uzman Danışmanlar
Currency EURUSD Timeframe 1H  PRO EA as a price action–based Expert Advisor that can be tuned to work on any Forex currency pair, timeframe by adjusting its settings. With flexible parameters, you can adapt USD PRO EA to trade any Forex symbol by simply adjusting the settings. With the Time Limit Settings, you have full control over when the EA is active. This allows you to fine‑tune trading sessions to match the most liquid and profitable market hours. The Max Trades Per Day setting allow
Signal Alerts Max
Roberto Mubonane Muiambo
Yardımcı programlar
This tool is designed to generate (alerts) based on multiple technical indicators. It does not execute trades automatically; instead, it helps traders identify potential trading opportunities.  Primary Purpose To monitor multiple technical indicators. To detect confluence or individual signals for potential BUY or SELL setups. To send alerts via MT5 alert pop-ups or push notifications to your mt5 in your phone. Key Features 1. Notification immediately when signals align. 2. Trend Filteri
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt