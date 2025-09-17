Foolish Trader is an Expert Advisor for MT4 designed with a simple yet effective logic, focused on following the main market trend. Its structure allows for dynamic lot management, applying a compound growth model to progressively take advantage of the account balance.

This EA is focused on trading in the predominant market direction, with configurable parameters that make it easy to adapt to different symbols and trading styles.

It is recommended for traders who prefer clean and easy-to-understand strategies without complex settings. Like any trading tool, its performance will depend on proper configuration and current market conditions.



