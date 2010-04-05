Diablo MT4

Unlock the Power of Institutional Trading with Precision Entry System

Diablo EA is a revolutionary Expert Advisor that implements an advanced 5-Stage Key Level Sweep Strategy, designed to identify and capitalize on institutional liquidity sweeps with surgical precision.

🎯 THE STRATEGY REVEALED

What Makes Diablo EA Unique?

Diablo EA operates on a sophisticated 5-step process that mirrors how institutional traders move markets:

🔍 STEP 1: Sweep Detection

Identifies precise sweeps of critical market levels (Daily, Weekly, Monthly opens/highs/lows)

Advanced wick-to-body ratio analysis ensures only high-probability sweeps are detected

Monitors 15+ key levels simultaneously including Monday ranges and quarterly levels

⏰ STEP 2: The Timed Candle

Searches for specific candles based on goldbach time calculations (algo path)

(algo path) Uses complex time algorithms

This proprietary timing filter dramatically improves entry accuracy

🔄 STEP 3: Market Structure Inversion

Waits for confirmed market structure break beyond the identified area

Confirms institutional sentiment change with customizable buffer zones

Eliminates false breakouts with multi-timeframe confirmation

⚡ STEP 4: CE Sweep

Identifies the final liquidity grab at the center of the established range

Confirms institutional commitment with wick analysis

This is where the "smart money" shows their true intention

💰 STEP 5: Precision Entry Execution

Multiple Take Profit modes: Fixed RR, Key Level targets, or Combined approach

Advanced Stop Loss placement: Behind sweep candles, liquidity zones, ATR-based, or fixed

Sophisticated lot sizing with percentage risk management

🚀 KEY FEATURES & ADVANTAGES

✅ Multi-Level Key Level Analysis

Daily Levels : Open, Previous High/Low/Mid

: Open, Previous High/Low/Mid Weekly Levels : Open, Previous High/Low/Mid

: Open, Previous High/Low/Mid Monthly Levels : Open, Previous High/Low/Mid

: Open, Previous High/Low/Mid Special Levels : Monday Range, Quarterly & Yearly levels

: Monday Range, Quarterly & Yearly levels 15+ Key Levels monitored simultaneously

✅ Advanced Risk Management

Percentage-based position sizing

Multiple Stop Loss strategies

Minimum Risk/Reward ratio filtering

ATR volatility filtering

Maximum simultaneous setups control

✅ Intelligent Entry System

5-Stage Confirmation Process eliminates false signals

eliminates false signals Proprietary goldbachTime Filter for optimal entry timing

for optimal entry timing Multiple Take Profit Strategies for maximum flexibility

for maximum flexibility Real-time Setup Tracking with visual indicators

✅ Professional Features

Multi-Setup Management : Handle up to 10 simultaneous setups

: Handle up to 10 simultaneous setups Visual Dashboard : Clear chart markings for all stages

: Clear chart markings for all stages Detailed Logging : Complete trade analysis and statistics

: Complete trade analysis and statistics Timeout Protection : Prevents stale setups from executing

: Prevents stale setups from executing Duplicate Detection: Avoids conflicting positions

📊 CUSTOMIZABLE PARAMETERS

Sweep Detection Settings

Minimum wick size for sweep confirmation

Body-to-wick ratio thresholds

Recent bars analysis depth

Confirmation requirements

Candle Filter

Maximum lookback period

Direction filtering options

Minimum candle size requirements

Advanced time calculation methods

Entry & Exit Management

3 Take Profit Modes : Fixed RR, Key Levels, Combined

: Fixed RR, Key Levels, Combined 4 Stop Loss Modes : Behind Sweep, Liquidity, Fixed Points, ATR

: Behind Sweep, Liquidity, Fixed Points, ATR Risk percentage per trade

Minimum Risk/Reward ratios

ATR volatility filtering

Visual & Management

Chart visualization toggle

Color customization

Maximum active setups

Timeout periods

🎯 WHO IS THIS FOR?

Perfect for Traders Who Want:

✅ Systematic Approach to key level trading

to key level trading ✅ Institutional-Style entry techniques

entry techniques ✅ Advanced Risk Management with every trade

with every trade ✅ Multiple Timeframe analysis automation

analysis automation ✅ Set-and-Forget trading system

trading system ✅ Professional Grade trade execution

Ideal Market Conditions:

Forex Major Pairs (EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, etc.)

(EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, etc.) Indices (US30, NAS100, SPX500, etc.)

(US30, NAS100, SPX500, etc.) Trending and Ranging Markets

Multiple Timeframes (M15, H1, H4 recommended)

🔧 TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Platform : MetaTrader 5 only

: MetaTrader 5 only Account Types : All (Hedge/Netting)

: All (Hedge/Netting) Minimum Balance : $500 recommended

: $500 recommended Timeframes : All (M15-H4 optimal)

: All (M15-H4 optimal) Magic Number : Customizable

: Customizable ECN Compatible : Yes

: Yes VPS Recommended: For 24/7 operation

📈 WHAT YOU GET

🎁 Complete Package Includes:

Diablo EA (.ex5 file ready to use) Detailed User Manual with setup instructions Optimal Settings Guide for different markets Free Updates Email Support for setup assistance

⚠️ IMPORTANT DISCLAIMERS

Past performance does not guarantee future results

Trading involves risk of loss - never risk more than you can afford to lose

Backtesting results may differ from live trading

Recommended for experienced traders familiar with EA operation

VPS usage recommended for optimal performance

🏆 WHY CHOOSE DIABLO EA?

Unlike simple moving average or RSI-based systems, Diablo EA implements a sophisticated institutional trading approach that focuses on:

Real Market Structure analysis

analysis Liquidity Zone identification

identification Institutional Behavior patterns

patterns Advanced Timing algorithms

algorithms Professional Risk Management

This isn't just another "grid" or "martingale" system. It's a professional-grade trading tool based on real market mechanics used by institutional traders.

🎯 READY TO TRADE LIKE THE INSTITUTIONS?

Diablo EA gives you access to advanced trading concepts typically reserved for institutional traders, packaged in an easy-to-use Expert Advisor.

⭐ Join thousands of traders already using advanced key level strategies!







