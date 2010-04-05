Diablo MT4
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Francisco Alonso Gonzalez
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
Unlock the Power of Institutional Trading with Precision Entry System
Diablo EA is a revolutionary Expert Advisor that implements an advanced 5-Stage Key Level Sweep Strategy, designed to identify and capitalize on institutional liquidity sweeps with surgical precision.
🎯 THE STRATEGY REVEALED
What Makes Diablo EA Unique?
Diablo EA operates on a sophisticated 5-step process that mirrors how institutional traders move markets:
🔍 STEP 1: Sweep Detection
- Identifies precise sweeps of critical market levels (Daily, Weekly, Monthly opens/highs/lows)
- Advanced wick-to-body ratio analysis ensures only high-probability sweeps are detected
- Monitors 15+ key levels simultaneously including Monday ranges and quarterly levels
⏰ STEP 2: The Timed Candle
- Searches for specific candles based on goldbach time calculations (algo path)
- Uses complex time algorithms
- This proprietary timing filter dramatically improves entry accuracy
🔄 STEP 3: Market Structure Inversion
- Waits for confirmed market structure break beyond the identified area
- Confirms institutional sentiment change with customizable buffer zones
- Eliminates false breakouts with multi-timeframe confirmation
⚡ STEP 4: CE Sweep
- Identifies the final liquidity grab at the center of the established range
- Confirms institutional commitment with wick analysis
- This is where the "smart money" shows their true intention
💰 STEP 5: Precision Entry Execution
- Multiple Take Profit modes: Fixed RR, Key Level targets, or Combined approach
- Advanced Stop Loss placement: Behind sweep candles, liquidity zones, ATR-based, or fixed
- Sophisticated lot sizing with percentage risk management
🚀 KEY FEATURES & ADVANTAGES
✅ Multi-Level Key Level Analysis
- Daily Levels: Open, Previous High/Low/Mid
- Weekly Levels: Open, Previous High/Low/Mid
- Monthly Levels: Open, Previous High/Low/Mid
- Special Levels: Monday Range, Quarterly & Yearly levels
- 15+ Key Levels monitored simultaneously
✅ Advanced Risk Management
- Percentage-based position sizing
- Multiple Stop Loss strategies
- Minimum Risk/Reward ratio filtering
- ATR volatility filtering
- Maximum simultaneous setups control
✅ Intelligent Entry System
- 5-Stage Confirmation Process eliminates false signals
- Proprietary goldbachTime Filter for optimal entry timing
- Multiple Take Profit Strategies for maximum flexibility
- Real-time Setup Tracking with visual indicators
✅ Professional Features
- Multi-Setup Management: Handle up to 10 simultaneous setups
- Visual Dashboard: Clear chart markings for all stages
- Detailed Logging: Complete trade analysis and statistics
- Timeout Protection: Prevents stale setups from executing
- Duplicate Detection: Avoids conflicting positions
📊 CUSTOMIZABLE PARAMETERS
Sweep Detection Settings
- Minimum wick size for sweep confirmation
- Body-to-wick ratio thresholds
- Recent bars analysis depth
- Confirmation requirements
Candle Filter
- Maximum lookback period
- Direction filtering options
- Minimum candle size requirements
- Advanced time calculation methods
Entry & Exit Management
- 3 Take Profit Modes: Fixed RR, Key Levels, Combined
- 4 Stop Loss Modes: Behind Sweep, Liquidity, Fixed Points, ATR
- Risk percentage per trade
- Minimum Risk/Reward ratios
- ATR volatility filtering
Visual & Management
- Chart visualization toggle
- Color customization
- Maximum active setups
- Timeout periods
🎯 WHO IS THIS FOR?
Perfect for Traders Who Want:
- ✅ Systematic Approach to key level trading
- ✅ Institutional-Style entry techniques
- ✅ Advanced Risk Management with every trade
- ✅ Multiple Timeframe analysis automation
- ✅ Set-and-Forget trading system
- ✅ Professional Grade trade execution
Ideal Market Conditions:
- Forex Major Pairs (EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, etc.)
- Indices (US30, NAS100, SPX500, etc.)
- Trending and Ranging Markets
- Multiple Timeframes (M15, H1, H4 recommended)
🔧 TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS
- Platform: MetaTrader 5 only
- Account Types: All (Hedge/Netting)
- Minimum Balance: $500 recommended
- Timeframes: All (M15-H4 optimal)
- Magic Number: Customizable
- ECN Compatible: Yes
- VPS Recommended: For 24/7 operation
📈 WHAT YOU GET
🎁 Complete Package Includes:
- Diablo EA (.ex5 file ready to use)
- Detailed User Manual with setup instructions
- Optimal Settings Guide for different markets
- Free Updates
- Email Support for setup assistance
⚠️ IMPORTANT DISCLAIMERS
- Past performance does not guarantee future results
- Trading involves risk of loss - never risk more than you can afford to lose
- Backtesting results may differ from live trading
- Recommended for experienced traders familiar with EA operation
- VPS usage recommended for optimal performance
🏆 WHY CHOOSE DIABLO EA?
Unlike simple moving average or RSI-based systems, Diablo EA implements a sophisticated institutional trading approach that focuses on:
- Real Market Structure analysis
- Liquidity Zone identification
- Institutional Behavior patterns
- Advanced Timing algorithms
- Professional Risk Management
This isn't just another "grid" or "martingale" system. It's a professional-grade trading tool based on real market mechanics used by institutional traders.
🎯 READY TO TRADE LIKE THE INSTITUTIONS?
Diablo EA gives you access to advanced trading concepts typically reserved for institutional traders, packaged in an easy-to-use Expert Advisor.
