Classic Quantum Surfer EA MT4

Introduction

The Classic Quantum Surfer EA is a fully automated trading system designed for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. Built on a classic strategy that's stood the test of time, it requires no indicators, no complex settings, and no gimmicks; just pure proven trading logic.

For years, this approach has quietly existed in trading circles, carefully refined and guarded. Now, it's available to the public, offering a rare opportunity to access a straightforward, reliable system built to last.

    Pricing & Updates

    This product comes with lifetime access, including all future updates at no additional cost. To maintain exclusivity and protect the long-term value of your strategy, the price will increase after every 5 purchases. Only 4 spots remain at the current rate. Buyers securing this offer now will lock in their price permanently and will not be affected by future increases.

    IMPORTANT: After purchasing, please send me a private message to receive setup instructions.

    Strategy and Methodology

    The EA's core function is to identify and trade with the prevailing market trend. When a position moves into a drawdown, a position management system may be activated. This "smart grid" function analyzes market volatility and range to determine if and where to open additional trades. The goal of this system is to manage the overall breakeven point of the trade series. Every initial trade and subsequent grid trade is protected by a stop-loss.

    Link to Blog 

    Core Features

    • Dynamic Grid System: Places additional Intelligent grid entries based on analysis of volatility and market range to manage open positions.
    • Integrated Stop-Loss: Every trade opened by the EA, including initial and grid trades, has a calculated stop-loss for risk management.
    • Optimized for Gold (XAUUSD): The EA's parameters are configured specifically for the volatility and behavior of Gold on the M15 chart.
    • News and Session Filters: Includes options to automatically pause trading during specific user-defined periods, such as major news events, holidays, or end-of-month.
    • Risk Management Parameters: Provides a full set of inputs to control risk, including maximum spread filters, basket take-profit settings, session-based order limits, and a maximum for total open orders.

      Capital Requirements

      • Recommended: $600+ for standard risk settings.

      • Minimum: $300 (this is a higher-risk configuration).

      Input Parameters

      The Classic Quantum Surfer EA offers a range of customizable settings, grouped for ease of use:

      • Money Management: AutoLots calculation, EquityStep sizing, Spread filtering.
      • Strategy Controls: Option to enable/disable the smart grid, adjustments for martingale range and levels, take-profit settings.
      • Stop-Loss (SL) Management: Customizable minimum and maximum SL ranges, manual SL override.
      • Order Management: Basket TP for collective profit-taking, maximum open orders, session-limiting options.
      • Session & Time Controls: Trade during Asian, European, or New York sessions, manual GMT offset and DST correction.
      • Trading Filters: Options to avoid trading on specific weekdays, holidays, and during first-of-month or end-of-month periods.

        Setup Instructions

        1. Attach the EA to an XAUUSD, M15 chart.
        2. Configure your risk settings using the AutoLots or manual LotSize inputs.
        3. For continuous operation, it is recommended to run the EA on a Virtual Private Server (VPS).
        4. The EA can operate with any broker, but performance may be enhanced on brokers with low spreads and fast execution. Testing was conducted using an ICMarkets account.

          Disclaimer

          This Expert Advisor is a trading tool. Past performance, including backtests and live signals, is not indicative of future results. All trading involves significant risk, and you should only trade with capital you are prepared to lose. It is highly recommended that you test the EA thoroughly on a demo account with your broker's conditions before using it on a live account. No guarantees of profit are made or implied.



          Yazarın diğer ürünleri
          İncelemeye yanıt