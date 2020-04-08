Quantum Breaker PRO
- Cecilia Wambui Mundia
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Quantum Breaker PRO - Intelligent Breakout Trading System
Quantum Breaker PRO is a sophisticated Expert Advisor crafted with passion and precision to capitalize on market breakouts with surgical accuracy. This isn't just another EA - it's a complete trading system designed to identify and trade the most profitable breakout opportunities in the market.
⚡ Key Features
🎯 Smart Breakout Detection
- Automatically identifies recent swing highs and lows using advanced algorithms
- Places strategic buy-stop orders above resistance levels
- Places strategic sell-stop orders below support levels
- Filters out false breakouts with intelligent price action validation
🛡️ Advanced Risk Management
- Automatic Position Sizing: Risk-based lot calculation as percentage of account balance
- Stop Loss Protection: Customizable stop loss levels (default: 15 pips)
- Take Profit Optimization: Flexible take profit targets (default: 100 pips)
- Trailing Stop: Dynamic trailing stop loss to lock in profits as trades move favorably
⏰ Flexible Time Management
- Trading Hours Control: Set specific start and end hours for trading activity
- Order Expiration: Automatic order cleanup after specified number of bars
- New Bar Detection: Ensures orders are only placed on fresh market conditions
🔧 Highly Customizable
- Risk Percentage: Adjustable risk per trade (default: 1% of account)
- Timeframe Flexibility: Works on any timeframe from M1 to M5
- Magic Number: Unique EA identification for multi-strategy accounts
- Custom Comments: Personalized trade labeling
💡 How It Works
Quantum Breaker PRO employs a proven breakout strategy:
- Market Analysis: Continuously scans for recent swing highs and lows
- Order Placement: Places pending orders at key breakout levels
- Risk Control: Automatically calculates optimal position sizes
- Trade Management: Monitors positions with trailing stops and profit targets
- Session Management: Respects your chosen trading hours
🎛️ Easy Setup Parameters
|Parameter
|Description
|Default
|Risk Percent
|Risk as % of trading capital
|1%
|Take Profit
|Profit target in points
|250 (25 pips)
|Stop Loss
|Maximum loss in points
|200 (20 pips)
|Trailing Stop
|Dynamic stop loss
|15 (1.5 pip)
|Start Hour
|Trading session start
|Inactive
|End Hour
|Trading session end
|Inactive
🏆 Why Choose Quantum Breaker PRO?
✅ Proven Strategy: Based on time-tested breakout principles
✅ Automated Execution: No manual intervention required
✅ Risk-Controlled: Built-in money management
✅ Flexible: Adapts to any market condition
✅ User-Friendly: Simple setup, professional results
✅ Reliable: Robust code with error handling
🔥 Perfect For:
- Scalpers seeking quick breakout profits
- Professional Traders wanting systematic execution
- Beginners needing a reliable automated system
💪 Developed with Passion
This Expert Advisor has been developed with tremendous love and dedication to the trading community. Every line of code has been carefully crafted to ensure reliability, profitability, and ease of use. The result is a professional-grade trading tool that brings institutional-level breakout strategies to your personal trading.
🎯 Ready to Break Through?
Quantum Breaker PRO is your gateway to consistent breakout trading success. Mainly built for trading XAU/USD and USD/JPY, this EA adapts to market conditions and executes trades with precision timing.
Start your journey to automated breakout profits today!
"Happy Trading!!!" - From the developer who believes in your trading success
📈 Recommended Settings:
- Main Pairs: GOLD(XAU/USD), USD/JPY, you may test out any instruments that interests you
- Timeframe: M1 , M5 (best but you can test for best results)
- Account Type: Low spread or ECN highly recommended - $6 commission and below is good, the lowest will ensure consistent profitability
- Minimum Deposit: $100
⚠️ Important Notes:
- Test on demo account first or a small live account
- Must use a VPS with Servers near the Broker's servers to ensure zero/low latency
- Ensure good broker conditions
- Monitor during high-impact news events
- Adjust risk percentage based on your comfort level
Download Quantum Breaker PRO today and experience the power of intelligent breakout trading!!!