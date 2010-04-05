Amaterasu MT4
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Kakuten Hanabusa
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Amaterasu is a stable and powerful expert advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold).
💡 Features:
🔱 Gold-only EA optimized for real market conditions
🛡 Loss cut & max position control available for capital protection
🔁 Smart logic switch between trap loop mode and martingale-like entries
🔒 Designed for low-risk and long-term profitability, not quick speculation
⏰ Recommended operating hours: Monday to Friday, Tokyo time 10:00–19:00
📊 Backtested for 3 years (2022–2025) with a max drawdown of ~26%
💰 Suggested initial capital:
Standard Account: $3,500–$7,000 (0.01 lot)
Micro Account: $500–$1,000 (0.1 lot)
Important Notes:
This EA can run in fully automated mode if you have sufficient capital.
However, we recommend manual oversight to reduce risk and maximize returns.
A good EA is just a tool — your control makes the difference.
Strategy is not curve-fitted for backtesting results — our design prioritizes live stability.
Ideal for traders looking for long-term growth with conservative management.
