Amaterasu MT4

Amaterasu is a stable and powerful expert advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold).

💡 Features:

  • 🔱 Gold-only EA optimized for real market conditions

  • 🛡 Loss cut & max position control available for capital protection

  • 🔁 Smart logic switch between trap loop mode and martingale-like entries

  • 🔒 Designed for low-risk and long-term profitability, not quick speculation

  • Recommended operating hours: Monday to Friday, Tokyo time 10:00–19:00

  • 📊 Backtested for 3 years (2022–2025) with a max drawdown of ~26%

  • 💰 Suggested initial capital:

    • Standard Account: $3,500–$7,000 (0.01 lot)

    • Micro Account: $500–$1,000 (0.1 lot)

 Important Notes:

  • This EA can run in fully automated mode if you have sufficient capital.
    However, we recommend manual oversight to reduce risk and maximize returns.
    A good EA is just a tool — your control makes the difference.

  • Strategy is not curve-fitted for backtesting results — our design prioritizes live stability.

  • Ideal for traders looking for long-term growth with conservative management.


Follow my live profit reports and updates on X (Twitter):  

https://x.com/ryoby900


