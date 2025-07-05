Zen Hedge
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- A Rop Le
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
Zen Hedge EA – Lock Profits When the Market Moves
Zen Hedge is an intelligent EA that combines two-way hedging with dynamic trend-following entries to maximize profits during market swings.
📈 Key Advantages:
-
Automatically opens BUY/SELL orders and adds positions in the right direction when a clear trend forms
-
Uses ATR to determine optimal entry points and avoid noise
-
Auto-closes all trades when total profit exceeds total loss – preserving capital and boosting performance
-
Built-in daily loss limit and profit target system to control risk and lock in gains
💰 Capital Efficiency:
-
For lot size 0.01, the minimum recommended balance is $1,500 (or 1,500 cents)
-
For safer, low-risk trading with virtually no chance of account blowout, use $10,000 (or 10,000 cents)
🧠 Ideal for traders who appreciate smart logic, controlled risk, and consistent profits over time.
