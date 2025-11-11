Alecto — Mathematical Approach to Stable Trading

Intelligent Trading Algorithm for MetaTrader 5

Alecto is an automated trading system based on mathematically refined price analysis algorithms. The advisor is designed for traders who value stability and reliability without unnecessary complexity. It analyzes market data, identifies patterns, and opens positions only when key conditions align, reducing the risk of false entries and increasing trading accuracy.

Key Advantages:

-Mathematical approach to trade execution

-Precise signal filtering and high entry selectivity

-Optimal risk/reward ratio (1:2)

-Adaptive lot management based on account size

-Fully automated operation without trader intervention

-Customizable parameters for flexible market adaptation





⚙️ Technical Specifications

-Platform: MetaTrader 5

-Recommended pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY

-Timeframe: M15

-Minimum deposit: $500

-Average trades per month: 10-20

-Maximum open positions: 2

Alecto employs comprehensive mathematical analysis of price movement and market activity. All trades are opened only when key conditions coincide, while the built-in risk management mechanism protects capital and locks in profits as trends develop.

Users can adjust signal sensitivity, analysis intervals, and protective parameters — allowing the system to be adapted to individual trading styles and market dynamics.

The advisor is suitable for traders who prefer logic, discipline, and consistent results. Once installed, Alecto operates completely autonomously, removing the emotional factor and ensuring a rational approach to trading.



Feel free to contact me with any questions or feedback alexandrhellicare@gmail.com