Zen Hedge

Zen Hedge EA – Lock Profits When the Market Moves

Zen Hedge is an intelligent EA that combines two-way hedging with dynamic trend-following entries to maximize profits during market swings.

📈 Key Advantages:

  • Automatically opens BUY/SELL orders and adds positions in the right direction when a clear trend forms

  • Uses ATR to determine optimal entry points and avoid noise

  • Auto-closes all trades when total profit exceeds total loss – preserving capital and boosting performance

  • Built-in daily loss limit and profit target system to control risk and lock in gains

💰 Capital Efficiency:

  • For lot size 0.01, the minimum recommended balance is $1,500 (or 1,500 cents)

  • For safer, low-risk trading with virtually no chance of account blowout, use $10,000 (or 10,000 cents)

🧠 Ideal for traders who appreciate smart logic, controlled risk, and consistent profits over time.

Please message me after purchase. I will assist if needed.

After 30 days it will be on sale for 1550 usd


