AetherBlade EA - Smart XAUUSD Trading on Autopilot

AetherBlade is a fully automated Expert Advisor built exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. It leverages intelligent price behavior to identify high-quality entries with a smart dynamic risk-reward model.





Key Benefits

Designed only for XAUUSD (supports symbols like XAUUSDm , XAUUSD.pro , etc.)

(supports symbols like XAUUSDm , XAUUSD.pro , etc.) No grid, no martingale: Purely logical, high-probability trades

Automatic lot sizing based on account equity

Break-even stop loss adjustment after strong favorable movement

Built-in equity protection won’t trade below $50 equity

It is advisable to start with a minimum deposit of $100 to get best experience





How It Works

The EA monitors specific price movements. Trades are placed with a calculated stop loss and a take profit that adapts based on risk-reward settings. Once the market moves significantly in favor, the EA locks in profit by adjusting the stop loss to breakeven + 2.

Just attach it to a XAUUSD chart on the H1 timeframe and let it run.





Inputs & Parameters

Parameter Description RiskRewardMultiplier Take Profit = Stop Loss × this multiplier Timeframe Operating timeframe (default: H1) EquityPerMicroLot Defines lot sizing. Every $100 equity = 0.01 lots (minimum equity to trade is $50)





Note: For optimal performance, leave the parameters as they are.





Installation & Use

Attach the EA to a XAUUSD H1 chart Enable AutoTrading in MetaTrader5 Use default settings or customize to suit your risk preference

This EA is restricted to XAUUSD symbols only and will not work on other pairs.



