EA115 SigmaCross

SigmaCross Reversal Grid EA is a smart and dynamic trading system built to identify market exhaustion based on how far price deviates from a major trend, using standard deviation. This enables the EA to anticipate potential reversals with high precision—perfect for oscillating markets.

When price moves significantly away from the long-term trend, SigmaCross generates powerful buy or sell signals, allowing you to catch high-probability turning points across multiple forex pairs.

But SigmaCross doesn’t stop at entries—it includes a grid trading mechanism that adapts when the market shifts, helping to maximize recovery and gain from volatility.

Whether you're a scalper, swing trader, or long-term strategist, SigmaCross is highly configurable, giving you full control over:

Take profit targets 🎯

Cut loss percentage to protect capital 🛡️

Long-term trend MA period 📈

Standard deviation sensitivity ⚙️

Grid spacing and lot scaling 🔄

Capital protection is built-in, so you can trade confidently with risk control.

🌟 Why Try SigmaCross?

Detects exhaustion zones using standard deviation from a major trend

Adapts using grid trading logic

Designed for oscillating market conditions

Supports multiple pairs and timeframes

Free lifetime updates

Your feedback helps improve future versions

⚠️ Financial Disclaimer:

This Expert Advisor is for educational and informational purposes only. Forex trading involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You are solely responsible for your trading decisions. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Always test thoroughly on a demo account before using real capital. The developer assumes no responsibility for financial losses.



