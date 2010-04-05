The Platinum Moon Rocket EMA Grid EA is a super winning expert advisor that leverages intelligent logic to identify precise entry opportunities by analyzing price action around dynamic EMA boundaries. This is not just another grid bot — it is built to understand the market structure and adapt its behavior to current conditions.

Core Trading Logic:

✅ The bot uses a dual EMA system:

Signal EMA: defines dynamic upper and lower boundaries based on price movement.

Trend EMA: identifies the main directional bias of the market.

✅ Buy Entries:

Triggered when the price closes below the lower boundary of the Signal EMA, while the price remains above the Trend EMA — capturing smart pullback entries in an overall bullish trend.

✅ Sell Entries:

Triggered when the Signal EMA is below the Trend EMA and the price closes above the Signal EMA — capitalizing on pullbacks during bearish trends.

Advanced Features:

✨ Built-in cut loss management — trades can automatically close if the floating loss reaches a predefined percentage of account equity.

✨ Full EMA configuration — users can customize both the Signal EMA and the Trend EMA periods to fit their strategy.

✨ Flexible Grid Trading — configurable grid distance and lot size for optimal money management.

✨ Slippage control — set the maximum allowed slippage to match broker execution.

✨ Trigger Candle Control — choose which candle ID (relative to the current candle) should be used as the signal trigger — fine-tune your entry precision.

Versatility:

Works on all major Forex pairs.

Suitable for multiple timeframes.

Optimized for both manual tuning and fully automated trading.

Disclaimer:

Trading in Forex and CFDs involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The performance of this EA in the past does not guarantee future results. Use proper risk management and only trade with funds you can afford to lose. The author of this EA is not responsible for any financial losses resulting from its use.



