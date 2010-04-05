EA127 EnvelopesX

EnvelopesX EA – Smart Adaptive Trading with Built-in Risk Management

Overview:

EnvelopesX EA is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor designed for traders who demand both precision and flexibility. Using the classic Envelopes indicator, this EA introduces a modern twist by measuring distance from the envelope boundaries using standard deviation, not just raw pips or percentages. This allows the EA to intelligently detect market extremes and execute high-probability entries.

Whether you're a trend follower or a mean-reversion trader, EnvelopesX adapts to your strategy with its dynamic entry logic and risk-aware exit structure.

Key Features:

📈 Advanced Entry Logic:

Enters trades when price diverges from the envelope bands by a predefined standard deviation multiplier , improving entry accuracy in volatile markets.

🔁 Smart Grid Recovery Mode:

If the market moves against your position, the EA automatically activates Grid Mode . It will open trades in a configurable step size, up to the maximum number you define. Maintain full control over grid behavior to suit your risk appetite and trading style.

💡 Configurable Trade Parameters: Envelope Period and Deviation Grid Step Distance and Maximum Trades Take Profit and Percentage Stop Loss Magic Number

🛡️ Built-in Risk Management:

Limit your maximum account risk by defining a percentage of your balance. If your total drawdown reaches this threshold, the EA will close all trades, protecting your capital automatically.

Why Choose EnvelopesX EA?

Adaptive, responsive strategy based on statistical volatility

Combines the best of indicator-based precision with a smart recovery mechanism

Provides powerful capital preservation tools for sustainable growth

Fully customizable for novice and experienced traders alike

📌 Important Notes:

Recommended for use on major Forex pairs with low spreads.

Optimal performance when used on trending or ranging pairs with clear envelope dynamics.

Always test with strategy tester and adjust risk settings based on your account size and risk profile.

Risk Disclaimer:

⚠️ Trading forex and CFDs involves significant risk and may result in the loss of your invested capital. This Expert Advisor does not guarantee profits and is not a substitute for sound trading judgment. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and only trade with money you can afford to lose. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The developer is not responsible for any financial losses incurred while using this EA. We do not take into account your personal financial circumstances.



