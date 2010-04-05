EA57 RSI Momentum

Forex Grid EA – Built on 15 Years of Trading Experience

This Expert Advisor (EA) is the result of over 15 years of dedicated Forex trading and strategy refinement. Designed around a smart grid trading system, it comes with advanced features to manage risk and adapt to market conditions.

Unlike traditional grid bots, this EA includes the ability to limit capital exposure by setting a maximum percentage of equity to be used—helping you stay protected in volatile conditions.

🔧 Key Features:

  • Smart Grid Configuration: Automatically adjusts grid levels for optimal spacing based on the selected currency pair, making it flexible and scalable across different market conditions.

  • Built-in Risk Management: Control risk through customizable capital allocation.

  • Optimized for EURCHF on M5: Backtesting shows excellent performance on the EURCHF pair using 5-minute intervals—especially effective during range-bound markets.

  • User-Friendly Setup: Quick to install and configure.

  • Runs 24/7 with a VPS (Highly Recommended for best performance).

📊 Backtest Results Available

🔐 EA is protected by password


Disclaimer:

Trading in the Forex market involves significant risk, and past performance is not indicative of future results. It is your responsibility to thoroughly test the EA in a demo environment and ensure you fully understand how it works before using real funds.

By purchasing or using this EA, you acknowledge that you are doing so at your own risk, and the developer is not liable for any financial losses or decisions made as a result of its use.

Always practice sound risk management and consider consulting a licensed financial advisor before trading with real money.


Önerilen ürünler
MultiBrain 10
Montoya Fernandes Martins Bani Antonio Fernando
5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Metatrader 4 için Multi Para Birimli Uzman Danışmanımız olan Multibrain'i keşfedin. Bu yenilikçi robot, seçtiğiniz zaman diliminde piyasa hareketlerini doğru tahmin etmek için gelişmiş makine öğrenme algoritmaları, sinir ağları ve fiyat modellerini kullanır. Bu stratejiyi performans analizi yapmak ve ihtiyaca göre ayarlarınızı yapmak için strateji test cihazı ve demo hesapta test etmek önemlidir. Ana Özellikler: Makine öğrenme, sinir ağları ve fiyat modellerine dayalı strateji. Özelleştirilebili
Team Trading Eur Gbp
Hulya Cinar
Uzman Danışmanlar
Team Trading System     is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this wa
BiBoosterix
Andrey Kozak
Uzman Danışmanlar
BiBoosterix is a powerful trading robot for MetaTrader 4 designed for automated trading on financial markets. It combines an adaptive capital management algorithm with advanced market analysis strategies, making it an ideal tool for both novice and professional traders. Key Advantages Adaptive Algorithm : Automatic lot management based on account balance. Multicurrency Support : Ability to trade multiple currency pairs simultaneously. Effective Risk Management : Includes stop-loss, trailing stop
SuperfarabiEA Compound
Farabi Aminy
Uzman Danışmanlar
Copyright(c) 2019 Superfarabi EA Is the Scalping Forex Expert Advisor for MT4 Working on Timeframes (M5) Best Pair Recomended is EU/UChf=0.4 Calculation is based of Envelopes indicator ===========Rakyat +62 =========== Hak Cipta (c) 2019 Superfarabi EA Merupakan Scalping Forex Expert Advisor untuk MT4 Berjalan pada Time Frame Kecil (M5) Pair Rekomendasi adalah EU / UChf = 0,4 Perhitungan didasarkan pada indikator Envelopes
Team Trading Eur Nzd Gbp
Hulya Cinar
Uzman Danışmanlar
Team Trading System     is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this wa
Experts Advisors Arjuna
David Antonius
Uzman Danışmanlar
Meet Arjuna, the ultimate trading companion designed to navigate the complex world of financial markets with precision and confidence. Crafted for both novice and experienced traders, Arjuna embodies the spirit of a warrior—relentless, strategic, and unwavering in pursuit of success. With cutting-edge technology at its core, this robot harnesses advanced algorithms to analyze market trends and execute trades at the perfect moment, maximizing profit potential while managing risk intelligently. Ar
Team Trading Gbp Jpy
Hulya Cinar
Uzman Danışmanlar
Team Trading System     is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this wa
Team Trading Eur Aud Nzd Jpy
Hulya Cinar
Uzman Danışmanlar
Team Trading System     is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this wa
Team Trading Eur Jpy
Hulya Cinar
Uzman Danışmanlar
Team Trading System     is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this wa
Team Trading Gbp Aud Nzd Jpy
Hulya Cinar
Uzman Danışmanlar
Team Trading System   is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this way,
Avato
Nikolaos Bekos
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Avato is one of our standalone tools. (A Signal based on it will also be provided on Mt4 Market in the future). It is designed around a combined form of hedging and martingale techniques and uses sophisticated algorithms and filters to place the trades. It uses Stop loss and Take profit levels while Lot size is calculated automatically following the according multiplier settings. We consider it a toolbox for every seasoned trader. Made with Gold market in mind, it can be tested in other inst
Team Trading Eur Nzd
Hulya Cinar
Uzman Danışmanlar
Team Trading System     is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this wa
Volatility channel
Market Laboratory
Uzman Danışmanlar
How the expert works: The expert's strategy is based on the volatility channel. If the price has gone above the limits of the current volatility, the expert finds a good entry point to the market by using the parabolic system. In the course of trading, an increase of positions takes place making it possible to get a solid profit with a high degree of probability as a result. The expert does not use averaging. Perspectives: As of today the expert uses one strategy that ensures profit. In the futu
Team Trading Gbp Nzd
Hulya Cinar
Uzman Danışmanlar
Team Trading System     is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this wa
Team Trading Eur Aud Nzd
Hulya Cinar
Uzman Danışmanlar
Team Trading System     is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this wa
SignalMaster Trend EA
Noel Dagubert Kayombo
Uzman Danışmanlar
SignalMaster Trend EA  is a Trend Expert Advisor. The strategy is based on two moving averages to determine the trend of the market.The system does not use risky strategies such as grid or martingale.  FEATURES No Martingale, No Grid, No Double Lot, No Averaging, No Dangerous strategy. Every trade has SL and TP from beginning. Only one trade at a time, for each currency pair. The EA supports symbols with a suffix or prefix. Free Demo available to download. INFORMATION Recommended currency pai
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.52 (27)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
Team Trading Eur Aud
Hulya Cinar
Uzman Danışmanlar
Team Trading System     is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this wa
Fitpro 10 Scalper
Heni Muthia
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fitpro 10 Scalper Expert Advisor  is a automated forex trading robot designed to work on the most traded currency any pair. The strategy is based on using several MT4 indicators , each entry point is calculated using an advanced input filter based on the analysis of the movement of the price chart. Each order is secured by a fixed stop-loss while, no martingale, no grid, scalp or hedge.   Paramater •    Magic Order - is a special number that the EA assigns to its orders •    Take Profit - take p
Team Trading Eur Nzd Jpy
Hulya Cinar
Uzman Danışmanlar
Team Trading System     is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this wa
IQmovingZ
Alexander Kovalenko
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is an automatic 24-hour trading system based on the algorithm of collective behavior of adaptive automata (a kind of algorithms of self-learning of artificial intelligence) that does not require manual intervention and does not use any indicators or well-known trading methods. The principle of the EA is to remember and analyze each step. A step is a price movement for a certain number (BaseStep) of points up or down. The depth of memory (how many steps to remember and analyze) is determined
Dynamic scalper m5
Andrey Kozak
Uzman Danışmanlar
Robot scalper for GBPUSD M5. This robot was created specifically for the pound sterling, for scalping on the M5 timeframe with an initial deposit of $500. The robot analyzes the market using the iRSI indicator and iBands, as well as using price figures. When a good signal appears on the market, the robot opens a trade. The robot does not use Martingale. The lot size is fixed and is specified by the trader in the settings. The drawdown of the robot strongly depends on the size of the balance and
MiloBot PRO
Sergey Ermolov
5 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
2015'ten geriye dönük testler |  MT5 versiyonu  |   FAQ MiloBot PRO , 2 yıldan uzun süredir geliştirilmiş , test edilmiş ve optimize edilmiş bir yazarın stratejisine dayanan bir Forex danışmanıdır. Stratejinin güvenilirliğinin bir göstergesi, geliştiricilerin toplam 100.000 dolardan fazla depozito içeren gerçek hesaplarını düşünebilir. MiloBot Pro'nun gelişmiş algoritmik stratejisi , her ay istikrarlı bir şekilde kar elde etmenizi sağla r. Ve yazarın göstergeleri, EA'nın piyasanın tersine çevri
Mistress
Natalya Sopina
Uzman Danışmanlar
Mistress  - high speed EA-scalper. Mistress  -  the best EA!  - to my view. Mistress  -universal and simple. Mistress  - trades accurately, frequently and swiftly. Mistress  - independent on TF. Mistress  - worsk on all currency pairs. Mistress  - uses no martingale and no grid Mistress  -needs 20  units of currency for lot 0.01 for each used currency pair. Mistress EA  Parameters : Trading  hours  HH . ММ  (server time) :  trade time limit on time : time to start trading off time : time to end
Auric Flow
Sam Kenneth Masterman
Uzman Danışmanlar
Auric Flow EA Version 1.05 – Optimized Gold Trading System Auric Flow EA is a fully automated trading system designed and optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe . It uses a combination of a 300-period Moving Average, CCI(28), and Stochastic(3,3,3) to identify high-probability entries — managed through a bucket-based profit system with optional martingale scaling for enhanced recovery. Key Features Plug-and-play configuration — no setup needed Optimized set file included for XAUUSD (
Team Trading Gbp Aud
Hulya Cinar
Uzman Danışmanlar
Team Trading System     is based on the logic of order strategies and profit-taking strategies working as a team.  In general, EA consists of two parts as strategies and take profits section. Strategies section are special strategies that we create for symbols. Strategies continue to open buy and sell orders independently.  Takeprofits closes orders that are opened by working as a team. Take Profits logic is that profitable orders go by closing lost orders. They never work selfishly. In this wa
Smart Gold MT4
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
Smart Gold MT4 Advisor is an automated trading tool designed for Forex, with a special focus on XAUUSD , optimizing profits while minimizing risk. Key features include automated trading, objectivity, and fast market response. Market knowledge is required for optimal use. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Advantages of Smart Gold EA Advisor Smart Gold EA is an innovative trading solution that automatically analyzes and executes tra
Market Prop MT4
Ian Plakushko
Uzman Danışmanlar
Market Prop, yapay zeka tabanlı tamamen otomatik bir ticaret danışmanıdır. Bu EA, birden fazla zaman dilimini aynı anda analiz eder ve %90 kazanç olasılığıyla işlem giriş noktaları bulur. Market Prop EA, gelişmiş algoritmik stratejisi sayesinde prop firmalarının zorluklarını başarıyla geçebilir ve prop hesaplarında ticaret için idealdir. Her işlemde, EA otomatik olarak stop-loss ve take-profit seviyelerini ayarlar ve güvenilir risk yönetimi sağlar. Her işlem için risk seviyesi ayrı ayrı ayarlana
Fluctuation Algorithm MT4
Yonggang Shang
Uzman Danışmanlar
This is  an automatic EA based on fluctuation. This EA will analysis the fluctuation intesity of symbols, and combine EAM, RSI and other indicators to distinguish open signal. advantage： Suitable for all symbols. Suitable M15, H1, H4, D1 and so on. Just  two adjustable parameters, easy to use. Input parameters: first order open lots times: the times of minimum open lots to first order.  The smaller the value, the smaller the risk. For example, the minimum open lots of EUR/USD is 0.01. If you se
Aladdin EA
Tiecheng Fu
Uzman Danışmanlar
This EA is Based on breakout strategy. It enters the trade when there is a price breakout from resistance or support levels, which are determined based on math algorithm. This system is designed for the H1 timeframe for XAUUSD, GBPJPY or other currencies. No martingale, grid, risky scalping. Always use Stop Loss to secure your investment. The EA can be used with other currency pairs to mitigate risk and has no complicated settings. Parameters Lots = 0.1 : Fixed positions. SL = 600 : Fixed Stop
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.62 (21)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Black Edition, yalnızca ALTIN ​​ticareti yapmak için tasarlanmış tamamen otomatik bir EA'dır. Uzmanlar, 2011-2020 döneminde XAUUSD'de istikrarlı sonuçlar gösterdi. Hiçbir tehlikeli para yönetimi yöntemi kullanılmadı, martingale yok, grid veya scalp yok. Herhangi bir broker koşulu için uygundur. Çok katmanlı bir algılayıcı ile eğitilen EA Sinir Ağı (MLP), ileri beslemeli yapay sinir ağı (ANN) sınıfıdır. MLP terimi belirsiz bir şekilde kullanılır, bazen gevşek bir şekilde herhangi bir ileri b
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Vortex - geleceğe yatırımınız Vortex Gold EA uzman Danışmanı, Metatrader platformunda altın ticareti (XAU / USD) için özel olarak yapılmıştır. Tescilli göstergeler ve gizli yazarın algoritmaları kullanılarak oluşturulan bu EA, altın piyasasındaki karlı hareketleri yakalamak için tasarlanmış kapsamlı bir ticaret stratejisi kullanır. Stratejisinin temel bileşenleri, ideal giriş ve çıkış noktalarını doğru bir şekilde işaret etmek için birlikte çalışan CCI ve Parabolik Gösterge gibi klasik gösterge
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan  veya Quantum King ücretsiz edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) PROMO BAŞLAT: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişke
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Indicement'a Hoş Geldiniz! PROP FİRMASI HAZIR! -> set dosyalarını   buradan indirin LANSMAN PROMOSYONU: Güncel fiyattan sadece birkaç adet kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) En İyi Kombo Fırsatı     ->     buraya tıklayın KAMU GRUBUNA KATILIN:   Buraya tıklayın   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT,   Endeks piyasalarına profesyonel işlem algoritmaları oluşturma konusunda 15 yıllık deneyimimi getiriyor. EA, en iyi
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (10)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ChatGPT Turbo ile AI Destekli Teknoloji Infinity EA, GBPUSD ve XAUUSD için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir ticaret Uzman Danışmanıdır. Güvenliğe, tutarlı getirilere ve sonsuz karlılığa odaklanır. Martingale veya grid ticareti gibi yüksek riskli stratejilere dayanan diğer birçok EA'nın aksine. Infinity EA, genel ticaret deneyiminizi olağanüstü kılmak için en son ChatGPT sürümü tarafından sağlanan makine öğrenimi, veri analitiği AI tabanlı teknoloji üzerine yerleştirilmiş sinir ağına dayalı disiplinli,
Cherma Mt4
Hicham Chergui
2.62 (13)
Uzman Danışmanlar
CHERMA MT4 – Yapay Zeka ile Altın Ticareti için Profesyonel Uzman Danışman Cherma MT4, 5 dakikalık zaman diliminde (M5) altın (XAUUSD) ticareti için özel olarak tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir otomatik ticaret sistemidir. Piyasa analizini yapmak ve doğru giriş/çıkış noktalarını belirlemek için tamamen yapay zeka kullanır. Bu uzman danışman, hızlı ve etkili bir scalping stratejisi arayan yatırımcılar için tasarlanmıştır. Yapay zeka tarafından gerçek zamanlı üretilen sinyaller ve akıllı fiyat davranışı
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
Advanced Scalper
Profalgo Limited
3.96 (114)
Uzman Danışmanlar
4 YILDAN FAZLA ZATEN CANLI TİCARET SONUÇLARI     ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/413850 YENİ TANITIM: Sadece birkaç kopya 349$'dan alınabilir Sonraki fiyat: 449$ Ücretsiz 1 EA alın! Promosyon blogumuzdaki   "   Ultimate EA kombo paketimize "   göz atmayı unutmayın   !!   EA'YI ÇALIŞTIRMADAN ÖNCE KURULUM KILAVUZUNU OKUYUN !!    ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899 Diğer Canlı sonuçlar   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1931084 Advanced Scalper, uzun yıllardır geliştirilm
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ULTRA-OPTİMİZE EDİLMİŞ SÜRÜM – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , MT4 versiyonunda şimdiye kadarki en güçlü, en kararlı ve en rafine sürümdür. HFT, yalnızca Altın (XAUUSD) üzerinde M1 zaman diliminde işlem yapan yüksek frekanslı bir scalping uzman danışmandır. Günlük olarak çok sayıda işlem gerçekleştirir. Gerçek bir scalping stratejisi için çok makul lot büyüklükleriyle çalışır ve bu nedenle özel scalping hesapları (RAW veya ECN) gerektirir. ICMarkets , özellikle düşük spread ve daha az slippa
Algo Gold EA
Stuart James Winter
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Güçlü bir ölçeklendirme stratejisi arayan yatırımcılar için titizlikle hazırlanmış, gelişmiş ve düşük riskli bir uzman danışman olan Algo Gold EA ile tanışın. Düşüşü en aza indirmeye ve güçlü risk yönetimini uygulamaya odaklanan bu otomatik ticaret sistemi, hem canlı hem de demo hesaplarda tutarlı sonuçlar verecek şekilde tasarlanmıştır. Algo Gold EA'nın öne çıkan özelliklerinden biri, kar hedeflerine ulaşıldığında ticaret faaliyetini durdurma yeteneğidir. Bu, karların canlı hesaplardan çek
EA Forex Scalper
Lo Thi Mai Loan
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA Forex Scalping, EURUSD, USDJPY ve GBPUSD olmak üzere üç ana döviz çifti için özel olarak tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışmandır (Expert Advisor). Sinyaller Bu fiyattan yalnızca 10 kopyadan 1’i kaldı Sonraki fiyat: $599.99 MT4 ve MT5 ile uyumlu MT5 Grid, Martingale, Yapay Zeka, Sinir Ağı veya Arbitraj kullanmaz. Her işlem için, pariteye özel sabit bir Stop Loss (SL) vardır. Trailing Stop sayesinde kâr korunur. Bu EA, gerçek hesaplarda 6 aydan uzun süredir canlı çalışmakta ve uzun vadeli kârlılığı
Gold Trend Scalping MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Trend Scalping'e Hoş Geldiniz LANS MANİPÜLASYONU: Sonraki fiyat: 899$ Son fiyat: 1999$   Gold Trend Scalping, özellikle altın için tasarladığım ilk EA'dir. EA, daha büyük zaman dilimlerine dayanan bir trend takip stratejisi kullanır. Büyük zaman dilimindeki ana trendi tespit etmek için süper trend kullanır ve ardından daha küçük zaman dilimlerinde işlemler açar. EA, her işlem için her zaman 100 pip olarak belirlenmiş sabit bir stop loss kullanır. Ayrıca karı güvence altına almak için bir
ToTheMoon MT4
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.55 (11)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Neuron, Aura serisi ticaret sistemlerini sürdüren özgün bir Uzman Danışmandır. Gelişmiş Sinir Ağları ve son teknoloji klasik ticaret stratejilerinden yararlanarak Aura Neuron, mükemmel potansiyel performansa sahip yenilikçi bir yaklaşım sunar. Tamamen otomatik olan bu Uzman Danışman, XAUUSD (ALTIN) gibi döviz çiftlerinde işlem yapmak üzere tasarlanmıştır. 1999'dan 2023'e kadar bu çiftlerde tutarlı bir istikrar göstermiştir. Sistem, martingale, grid veya scalping gibi tehlikeli para yönetimi
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (17)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT4 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot   continuously monitors market   conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the   perfect solution  
Unstoppable Breakthrough
Pinjia Liu
1 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Unstoppable Breakthrough   is a trading strategy designed specifically for gold trading (XAUUSD) in the financial markets. This strategy identifies potential trading opportunities based on market price behavior and the breakout of key price levels. The core of the strategy lies in accurately setting buy stop and sell stop orders, which automatically enter the market when gold prices break through these preset levels. Test Report: (Download XAUUSD 10 year Test report on fixed hands) Test Report:
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı başlat! 449$'dan sadece birkaç kopya kaldı! Sonraki fiyat: 599$ Son fiyat: 999$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro, Altın ticareti EA'ları kulübüne katılıyor, ancak büyük
Bitcoin Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.63 (65)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
3 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
Mon Scalper MT4
Xuan Bach Nguyen
Uzman Danışmanlar
Mon Scalper - Dual-Trendline Breakout Scalping Expert Mon Scalper is a specialized Expert Advisor designed exclusively for gold (XAUUSD) trading. It utilizes a unique dual-trendline strategy to identify strong trends and breakout points, executing trades automatically based on market conditions. Join My MQL5 Channel for the Latest Updates! Real-Time Signal :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2281529 Pricing : Launch Price : $199 Incremental Price Increase : The price will increase by $100 after
Dynamic Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
️ Zaten  Boring Pips EA  sahibisiniz?   Ekstra %30 indirim  hakkınız var! Daha fazla bilgi için bizimle iletişime geçin: Geri ödemenizi (rebate) nasıl alırsınız Trump’ın ikinci dönemi , küresel piyasaları sarsan kapsamlı gümrük tarifelerinin geri dönüşüyle birlikte, agresif ticaret politikalarında yeni bir dalgayı ateşledi. Orta Doğu’daki gerilimler , özellikle son zamanlarda İsrail ile İran arasında artış gösterdi — bu da petrol fiyatları üzerinde potansiyel bir baskı yaratıyor. Rus
Trillion Pips GridX EA
Sivaramakrishnan Natarajan
Uzman Danışmanlar
Trillion Pips GridX EA — Advanced Grid & Hedging Expert Advisor Trillion Pips GridX EA by Trillion Pips is a professional-grade, fully automated Expert Advisor designed for traders who want to harness the power of grid, martingale, and hedging strategies under intelligent risk control. It dynamically manages positions to capitalize on both trending and ranging markets while optimizing capital deployment and drawdown recovery. Core Features Advanced Grid Strategy – Automatically opens and ma
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.31 (48)
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Three Little Birds
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
Uzman Danışmanlar
️ ÜÇ KÜÇÜK KUŞ EA Kayıptan yaratıldı. Acıyla mükemmelleştirildi. Amaçla serbest bırakıldı. ️ YAPI. SPEKÜLASYON DEĞİL. Üç Küçük Kuş EA sıradan bir ticaret robotu değil. Yıllarca süren gerçek başarısızlıklarla yaratılmış ve tek bir görev için tasarlanmış, savaşta yaratılmış bir motordur:   Piyasa acımasızlaştığında sermayenizi korumak, kurtarmak ve büyütmek.   Üç güçlü stratejiyi   mükemmel bir senkronizasyonla birleştirir : Martingale ile Kayıplara İlişkin Izgara   : Kayıpları ab
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
EA127 EnvelopesX
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Uzman Danışmanlar
EnvelopesX EA – Smart Adaptive Trading with Built-in Risk Management Overview: EnvelopesX EA is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor designed for traders who demand both precision and flexibility. Using the classic Envelopes indicator , this EA introduces a modern twist by measuring distance from the envelope boundaries using standard deviation , not just raw pips or percentages. This allows the EA to intelligently detect market extremes and execute high-probability entries. Whether you're a trend fol
EA123 Snipper MACD
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Uzman Danışmanlar
MACD Divergence Pro is an intelligent and adaptive Forex trading robot designed to capitalize on MACD signals and detect divergence patterns that often precede major price reversals. The EA automatically places Buy and Sell trades when: Bearish divergence is detected at market highs Bullish divergence is detected at market lows MACD crossover signals confirm potential entry points Key Features: Fully automated trading using MACD and divergence logic ️ Customizable MACD settings for f
EA119 Monster Fractal
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Uzman Danışmanlar
Overview Fractal EMA Smart Reversal EA is a powerful Expert Advisor that smartly combines the Fractal indicator and Exponential Moving Average (EMA) to detect high-probability reversal zones. The EA ensures trades are placed only when the price is at a configurable distance below or above the EMA , aligning with oversold (for buy) and overbought (for sell) conditions. Key Features Fractal Signal-Based Entries Trades are triggered by valid Fractal patterns to detect local market tops and bot
Platinum Moon Rocket
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Platinum Moon Rocket EMA Grid EA is a super winning expert advisor that leverages intelligent logic to identify precise entry opportunities by analyzing price action around dynamic EMA boundaries. This is not just another grid bot — it is built to understand the market structure and adapt its behavior to current conditions. Core Trading Logic: The bot uses a dual EMA system: Signal EMA: defines dynamic upper and lower boundaries based on price movement. Trend EMA: identifies the main dire
EA208 BestEMA ATR
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Uzman Danışmanlar
EMA Momentum ATR Bot – Smart Trend Entry Expert Advisor This advanced trading bot is designed to take high-probability trades using a combination of EMA crossovers , ADX momentum , and ATR-based dynamic risk management . How it works: Monitors fast and slow EMA lines. When the distance between EMAs narrows to a predefined pip range and ADX > 30 , it signals strong momentum and potential trend initiation. The bot enters buy or sell trades accordingly. Uses the Average True Range (ATR) to dynam
EA211 Reversal Scalp
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Uzman Danışmanlar
Clear Reversal Scalper EA This Expert Advisor is designed to identify sharp market reversal opportunities by detecting a predefined number of consecutive bullish or bearish candles, signaling potential exhaustion of the current trend. Once the reversal pattern is detected, the EA enters a trade in the direction of the large reversal candle, capitalizing on momentum for a quick scalp. This strategy works best in volatile sessions. Key Features: Reversal Pattern Detection: Customizable setting to
EA115 SigmaCross
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Uzman Danışmanlar
SigmaCross Reversal Grid EA is a smart and dynamic trading system built to identify market exhaustion based on how far price deviates from a major trend , using standard deviation . This enables the EA to anticipate potential reversals with high precision—perfect for oscillating markets. When price moves significantly away from the long-term trend, SigmaCross generates powerful buy or sell signals , allowing you to catch high-probability turning points across multiple forex pairs. But SigmaCross
EA125 MultiFXFadeEdge
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Uzman Danışmanlar
Have you ever entered a breakout trade, only to watch the market instantly reverse and wish you had taken the opposite side? MultiFX FadeEdge is designed specifically for this frustrating scenario. This intelligent EA is built to identify potential range breakouts and instantly assess whether the move is genuine or a fake breakout . When a fakeout is confirmed, the bot fades the breakout and places a trade in the opposite direction , turning market traps into profit opportunities. Powered by eng
EA132 MultiFX ICT Striker
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Uzman Danışmanlar
This MultiFX ICT Striker Expert Advisor is built on proven ICT (Inner Circle Trader) concepts, specializing in detecting smart money zones and executing trades in the opposite direction to capture powerful pullbacks and reversals . When the bot detects an ICT zone —typically around liquidity pools or imbalanced price structures—it places precision entries against the current move , allowing you to trade pullbacks like the institutions do. These pullbacks often present high-probability reversal z
EA135 MultiFX MomentumScaler
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Uzman Danışmanlar
MultiFX Momentum Scaler Bot is a powerful, smart trading Expert Advisor that combines momentum-based scaling and dynamic grid strategy to adapt to ever-changing market conditions. This bot opens multiple positions when the price moves in the direction of the short-term trend , the ADX indicator exceeds a predefined threshold , and the market is also trading above a major trend line . It scales in intelligently, increasing lot sizes to accelerate profit when momentum is in your favor. If the mark
EA139 MultiFX RSI Guardian
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Uzman Danışmanlar
MultiFX RSI Guardian is a powerful and intelligent Expert Advisor (EA) designed for traders who want to combine precision entries based on RSI levels with the flexibility of an adaptive grid recovery strategy . This EA monitors overbought and oversold market conditions in real-time. Trades are entered when the RSI crosses a configurable threshold , allowing you to adapt the bot to different pairs and market environments. Key Features: Configurable RSI Period and Thresholds (e.g. 70/30 or cu
EA140 MultiFX CrossFire MA
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Uzman Danışmanlar
The MultiFX CrossFire MA is an Expert Advisor designed to trade with high precision using the 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) channel . The main trading logic is based on: Buy entry : when the candle crosses from below the lower boundary of the 20 SMA and then breaks through the upper boundary, the EA opens a long position. Sell entry : when the candle crosses from above the upper boundary of the 20 SMA and then breaks through the lower boundary, the EA opens a short position. If the marke
EA57 RSI Momentum MT5
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Uzman Danışmanlar
Forex Grid EA – Built on 15 Years of Trading Experience This Expert Advisor (EA) is the result of over 15 years of dedicated Forex trading and strategy refinement. Designed around a smart   grid trading system , it comes with advanced features to   manage risk and adapt to market conditions . Unlike traditional grid bots, this EA includes the ability to   limit capital exposure   by setting a maximum percentage of equity to be used— helping you stay protected in volatile conditions . Key Feat
EA123 Sniper MACD MT5
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Uzman Danışmanlar
MACD Divergence Pro is an intelligent and adaptive Forex trading robot designed to capitalize on MACD signals and detect divergence patterns that often precede major price reversals. The EA automatically places   Buy and Sell trades   when:   Bearish divergence   is detected at market highs   Bullish divergence   is detected at market lows MACD crossover signals confirm potential entry points Key Features: Fully automated trading using MACD and divergence logic ️ Customizable MACD se
EA119 Monster Fractal MT5
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Uzman Danışmanlar
Overview Fractal EMA Smart Reversal EA is a powerful Expert Advisor that smartly combines the   Fractal indicator   and   Exponential Moving Average (EMA)   to detect high-probability reversal zones. The EA ensures trades are placed   only when the price is at a configurable distance below or above the EMA , aligning with oversold (for buy) and overbought (for sell) conditions.   Key Features Fractal Signal-Based Entries Trades are triggered by valid   Fractal patterns   to detect local mar
Platinum Moon Rocket MT5
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Uzman Danışmanlar
The   Platinum Moon Rocket EMA Grid EA   is a   super winning expert advisor   that leverages intelligent logic to identify precise entry opportunities by analyzing price action around dynamic EMA boundaries. This is not just another grid bot — it is built to understand the market structure and adapt its behavior to current conditions. Core Trading Logic: The bot uses a dual EMA system: Signal EMA:   defines dynamic upper and lower boundaries based on price movement. Trend EMA:   identifies t
EA125 MultiFXFadeEdge MT5
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Uzman Danışmanlar
Have you ever entered a breakout trade, only to watch the market instantly reverse and   wish   you had taken the   opposite   side? MultiFX FadeEdge   is designed specifically for this frustrating scenario. This intelligent EA is built to identify potential   range breakouts   and instantly assess whether the move is genuine or a   fake breakout . When a fakeout is confirmed, the bot   fades   the breakout and places a trade in the   opposite direction , turning market traps into profit opportu
EA132 MultiFX ICT Striker MT5
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Uzman Danışmanlar
This MultiFX ICT Striker Expert Advisor is built on proven   ICT (Inner Circle Trader)   concepts, specializing in detecting smart money zones and executing trades in the   opposite direction   to capture powerful   pullbacks and reversals . When the bot detects an   ICT zone —typically around liquidity pools or imbalanced price structures—it places precision entries   against the current move , allowing you to trade pullbacks like the institutions do. These pullbacks often present   high-probab
EA139 MultiFX RSI Guardian MT5
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Uzman Danışmanlar
MultiFX RSI Guardian   is a powerful and intelligent Expert Advisor (EA) designed for traders who want to combine   precision entries based on RSI levels   with the flexibility of an   adaptive grid recovery strategy . This EA monitors   overbought and oversold market conditions   in real-time. Trades are entered when the RSI crosses a   configurable threshold , allowing you to adapt the bot to different pairs and market environments.   Key Features:   Configurable RSI Period and Thresholds
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt