EA115 SigmaCross

SigmaCross Reversal Grid EA is a smart and dynamic trading system built to identify market exhaustion based on how far price deviates from a major trend, using standard deviation. This enables the EA to anticipate potential reversals with high precision—perfect for oscillating markets.

When price moves significantly away from the long-term trend, SigmaCross generates powerful buy or sell signals, allowing you to catch high-probability turning points across multiple forex pairs.

But SigmaCross doesn’t stop at entries—it includes a grid trading mechanism that adapts when the market shifts, helping to maximize recovery and gain from volatility.

Whether you're a scalper, swing trader, or long-term strategist, SigmaCross is highly configurable, giving you full control over:

  • Take profit targets 🎯

  • Cut loss percentage to protect capital 🛡️

  • Long-term trend MA period 📈

  • Standard deviation sensitivity ⚙️

  • Grid spacing and lot scaling 🔄

Capital protection is built-in, so you can trade confidently with risk control.

🌟 Why Try SigmaCross?

  • Detects exhaustion zones using standard deviation from a major trend

  • Adapts using grid trading logic

  • Designed for oscillating market conditions

  • Supports multiple pairs and timeframes

  • Free lifetime updates

  • Your feedback helps improve future versions

🧠 Don’t wait—download SigmaCross today and see the power of smart reversion trading.
Leave a review to support future enhancements!

⚠️ Financial Disclaimer:

This Expert Advisor is for educational and informational purposes only. Forex trading involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You are solely responsible for your trading decisions. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Always test thoroughly on a demo account before using real capital. The developer assumes no responsibility for financial losses.


Produits recommandés
Market Maker Expert
Oon Kar Lee
Experts
MARKET MAKER EXPERT is an customizable advanced, fully automated Grid Trading Expert Advisor developed to trade on MULTIPAIR MODE ( EURUSD,USDJPY,USDCHF,USDCAD,EURCHF ), by spreading out risks. Expanding Grid is its speciality. It focuses on opening a large number of orders. The currency pairs have been chosen carefully to run this system. Once it analyze the market, it does a hedge order immediately, (so margin levels are not affected on the initial trade) Starts grid when the price move aga
GRV Grid
Roman Gergert
Experts
GRV Grid expert Advisor is a regular grid trader trading in both directions. The peculiarity of this grid is that subsequent orders in the grid are opened not only upon reaching the set step but also on the basis of the signal, which allows not to accumulate a lot of orders that can very quickly drain the entire Deposit. The EA makes a decision based on the signals from THE mA indicator and the trend filter. The EA trades almost non-stop, i.e. there are almost always open orders, so for stable
DigiGrid EA
Sergey Belov
5 (2)
Experts
The Expert Advisor builds a grid of orders at prices near support or resistance levels. Entry points are calculated by the EA using the author's algorithm and based on a variety of factors. The EA uses several time ranges for analysis. The built-in trend filter allows to make more accurate entries with a greater likelihood of closing them with profit and thus reducing the number of simultaneously open orders. All orders are closed upon reaching the expected profit. Through the use of TakeProfit
Pattern and level
Dmitrii Orlovskii
Experts
Signal -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2286646?source=Site +Signals+My   trading since February.    The risk is 0.25% per transaction from the deposit( recommended) The Expert Advisor searches for 16 patterns of 4 bars at a strong support or resistance level. The   testing   was   conducted   over   the   period   of   15   years   2010-2024 ( 12 )   with   a   fixed   risk   of   $ 25   per   trade   ( test ) ,   which   is   the   equivalent   of   0.25 %   of   $ 10,000   dollars   ( or
Martingale and Hedging
Che Jeib Che Said
Experts
MARTINGALE & HEDGING https://www.mql5.com/en/users/earobotkk/seller#products MARTINGALE & HEDGING is a fully automated EA that uses martingale and hedging strategy. This expert is designed to make quick profit as fast as possible. INPUTS Trade Comment: user comment Magic No: unique EA Number Time Frame: default is H1   Lot: lot size. Take Profit: value in pips. Max Spread: EA will not open new order if spread is more than maximum spread allowed. Multiplier: lot multiplier. Pip Step: distance in
Easy Grider
Taras Slobodyanik
4.5 (2)
Experts
The EA creates an order grid using labels. Opening and closing of the grid is done either automatically by the system signals or manually. In the same grid can be both Limit and Stop orders. It is possible to reverse the grid on specified condition. You can enter the breakdown/rebound from established levels. All types of Sell limit, Buy limit, Buy stop, Sell stop orders are supported. The grid is rebuilt with a single click. The stop loss and take profit lines can be easily modified. You are fr
AntiPhasma
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Settings in discussions !!!!!!!!!!!!!!! AntiPhasma is a fully automated trading advisor. The advisor's software functionality, created by a large team, was built exclusively for the strategy of safe trading along the neural network zigzag trend, the essence of which is to close a deal when a positive profitability ratio of several points is reached, which allows the buyer to minimize the loss of funds from opening losing deals. The Expert Advisor is equipped with special softwa
Eagle Dive EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Eagle Dive EA – A Strategy for Traders Who Love Optimization! Attention traders! This Expert Advisor (EA) is designed for those who enjoy testing and refining their own strategies. It is not pre-optimized, giving you full control over fine-tuning it to suit your trading style. How Does Eagle Dive EA Work? Eagle Dive EA is built around the Williams %R indicator, a momentum-based tool that identifies potential market reversals. The strategy follows these key principles: Sell Condition: The Willia
Bollinger Reversal Pro MT4
Adam Benjamin Kildare
Experts
SPECIAL INTRODUCTORY PRICE!! Bollinger Reversal Pro (MT4) is a professional, fully-customisable Expert Advisor that targets reversal setups at the outer Bollinger Bands , filtered by RSI and ADX to avoid weak, choppy signals. It’s simple to run in the MetaTrader 4 Strategy Tester, so you can backtest, optimise, and find parameters that suit any symbol and timeframe. Packed with features ATR-based SL & TP – Adapts to volatility; no more one-size-fits-all levels. Currency or % risk – Set a fixed c
Advanced Easy Martingale
Teng Qi Sheng Joshua
Experts
Advanced Easy Martingale An easy to use martingale EA with advanced parameters and well designed handles to manage and reduce risk. Also known as  - Buy & Sell martingale  - 2 way martingale   - little martingale Key info Works on any pair (recommend 1 Hr Chart) Consider starting with EURJPY, GBPUSD, and GBPJPY Recommended capital: $4k - $5k per chart, based on starting lot size of 0.01  Sample set files (higher risk:  download ; lower risk: download ) Use it at your own risk, use capital you
FREE
Pro Price Action Trader EA mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
PRO PRICE ACTION TRADER EA est un excellent système de trading automatique basé sur l'analyse des prix ! Ce conseiller expert « configurez et oubliez » gère tout le trading pour vous ! 7 Set_files disponibles ! L'idée de trading est basée sur le célèbre et puissant modèle Price Action : PinBar ! Pro Price Action Trader EA est un excellent investissement : il fonctionnera pendant des années, tous les Set_files ayant une espérance mathématique positive ! Utilisez les Set_files (v25.15) de la
GoldMine EA MT4
Jerald Jay Cruz
Experts
No force entry and not martingale!!! This EA is designed to identify the best setup trades, executing approximately 3 to 5 high-quality trades per week on each currency pair. This Expert Advisor (EA) is tailored for XAU/USD (Gold)  and operates on a 5-minute time frame . The strategy combines the Commodity Channel Index (CCI) with a Moving Average (MA) to identify trade opportunities and manage exits effectively. Key Features: CCI-Based Entry : The EA watches for the CCI to cross extreme l
Medusa X
Oon Kar Lee
5 (10)
Experts
MEDUSA X is a Revolutionary Momentum and Pullback Algorithm Expert Advisor, specializing on the low spread major pairs, GBPUSD. This EA trades frequently during the day if there's a valid signal. Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1681843 Extremely EASY-TO-USE, with TREND EMA, RSI, Volatility filters all highly optimized at the backend. Most of the time, the trades will TP 5pips with single entries. Like a experienced human trader, It utilizes additional Grid averaging trades (
The Fox
Hatem Koshok
1 (1)
Experts
The Fox EA is a fully automated EA that works on both Classical and ECN accounts on USDCHF pair and is programmed to trade using both level trading and hedging strategies. All you need is to set the risk percent and start trading. The screenshots section shows the back-test results. The minimum balance of $2000 is required for standard accounts or $20 for micro accounts. Parameters Lots = 0.01 Riskpercent = 0.5 (risk percent and its optimum at 0.5 for balance starting from $2000) Magic Number .
CRAZZ Winter EA
Low Chun Chiat
Experts
1. Intro: Like the cold weather and freezing of winter, Crazz Winter EA’s open trades can be held for one day or TP within minutes. Aiming to have a high consistency and profitable amount, Crazz Winter EA is designed to trade with only two kinds of currency which are EURUSD and AUDUSD and there will only one trade open for each currency at the same time. With the combination of Moving Average and Relative Strength Index, it may detect and identify the current and following market trade. The EA h
Forex Jeweler
Artem Iartsev
Experts
The Forex Jeweler EA opens a locked position and sets a take profit for a buy and sell transaction. After closing one trade, the EA modifies the remaining trade according to the user's strategy. By default, the EA has a delivery setting not for trading. Setting "Forex Jeweler EURUSD" for safe and profitable EURUSD trading is attached in comment #1 of the Comments. The strategy test is presented in the screenshots. Profit for the last 6 months: 1000% (or average profit per month: 166%). The minim
Short Trend Reversal
Tomasz Adrian Bialous
Experts
end year promotion /EA is a part of my Nash Equilibrium/ With this EA you can build a good profitable system. The EA was created to test signals for the main EA that I am creating, but when I saw the backtest results, I thought I would add a few lines and put it on the market. After adding over 1000 lines of code, here it is. It works on any classic currency pair /you just need to find the right settings/. It probably works on many other instruments, but you need to choose the right TakeProfit,
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
Valeriy Potapov
Experts
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper is a trend signal scalper The EA trades according to the trend strategy using original built-in indicator for opening and closing orders. The external inputs for limiting trading on Fridays and Mondays are available. The purpose of the strategy is to use the current trend with the most benefit. According to the results of testing and working on demo and real accounts, the best results achieved by using the Н4 timeframe on the GBP/USD pair Works on MetaTrader 4 Build 971+
BlueSwift Grid Rescue MT4
Duc Anh Le
Experts
Make grid trading safe again | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.    Walkthrough Video  <== Get Grid Rescue up and running in 5 minutes  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  BlueSwift GridRescue MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions) BlueSwift Grid Rescue MT4  is a risk management utility  EA  (used together with other grid trading experts) that can help you trade aggressive grid systems with manageable drawdown, therefore reduce substanstially margin call risk as we
Forex Edward Teach
Denis Kudryashov
3.5 (2)
Experts
Edward Teach Forex This is an expert Advisor for short-term trading using a series of orders with their averaging and subsequent increase. The EA trades in both directions, choosing a more suitable side in the trading process. Hidden profits and virtual trailing stop are used.Also, the EA has the ability to stop trading (not to open new orders) before important news, both during manual installation, and receiving information from the indicator "News provider" . There are several logics that imp
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
Gmaster Network pending orders NPO
Oleg Papkov
Experts
The Expert Advisor trades using the Stochastic indicator with the specified parameters. A trade is opened at the crossover of the specified levels. The default levels are K = 11, D = 3, Sl = 3. The EA opens a trade when overbought and oversold levels specified by the trader are crossed. Trades are closed by Take Profit levels, which are hidden form the broker. If a wrong direction is chosen, the EA opens an averaging grid of orders. If there is no signal for opening a position by Stochastic indi
Rul PRO
Vladimir Khlystov
Experts
The main task of the expert Advisor is to reduce the drawdown and close all orders that are opened by other expert advisors or manually. But it also added the functions of regular trading, so now the expert Advisor can be used as the main tool for earning money. The principle behind its strategy: All the actions performed by the Expert Advisor are controlled by built-in trend indicators, but, as practice has shown, many users disable these indicators to accelerate a process of “settlement” (i.
Hedging the Bushes
Jason Edward Todt
Experts
Convient à n’importe quel laps de temps Convient à n’importe quelle paire de devises Configuration non requise Peut être utilisé comme indicateur ou comme EA entièrement automatisé     PARAMÈTRES PERSONNALISABLES 1. Paramètres principaux 1.1 Deux commentaires de commande pour les commandes longues/courtes 1.2 Deux nombres magiques uniques. Pour long/court 1.3 Écart maximal autorisé 1.4 Glissement maximal autorisé 1.5 Tous les indicateurs utilisés dans le cadre de la présente EE sont entièrement
RSI MA Grid Pro Advanced Automated Trading EA
Ong Kai Wen Kelvin
Experts
Introducing the RSI_EA, an advanced automated trading Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the MetaTrader 4 platform. This EA combines the power of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Moving Averages (MA) with sophisticated money management strategies to maximize your trading potential. Rigorous backtesting  from   2020 to 2024  to ensure that your capital is safe without stop outs using  Model Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes) To be used on EURUSD 5M Cha
FutureSuccess
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Settings in discussions !!!!!!!!!!!!!!! FutureSuccess is a fully automated trading advisor. The advisor's software functionality, created by a large team, was built exclusively for the strategy of safe trading along the neural network zigzag trend, the essence of which is to close a deal when a positive profitability ratio of several points is reached, which allows the buyer to minimize the loss of funds from opening losing deals. The Expert Advisor is equipped with special sof
Forex Trend Hunter MT4
Gyunay Sali
Experts
>>> BLACK FRIDAY: -60% OFF!  - Promo price: $68 / Regular price $169 <<< - The promotion will end soon! Forex Trend Hinter Live Results: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302404 Forex Trend Hunter is an entirely automated trading system for the MetaTrader 4 trading terminal, developed especially for the needs of ordinary forex traders, yet also used successfully by many professional traders. Forex Trend Hunter is perhaps the best trend-following and long-term profitable Forex robot on the mark
AEC Scalper
Gennady Kuznetsov
Experts
AEC Scalper I bring to your attention the AEC Scalper trading Advisor. The adviser works from 20:00 to 22:00 GMT. For testing in the strategy tester, the trading time should be set from 23:00 to 1:00. The EA works well on the following currency pairs: AUDCAD, AUDCHF, AUDJPY, CADCHF, CADJPY, EURAUD, EURCAD, EURCHF, EURGBP, EURUSD, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPUSD  M5 Timeframe. Minimum deposit from $100 Trading is conducted on ECN accounts with a low spread.  Leverage from 1:100 Trading is conducted in a
EA Bravissimo EURUSD h1
Sergey Demin
Experts
Currency EURUSD . Timeframe H1 The minimum deposit is $ 200 when trading 1% per trade.  Classic trend advisor.  The Expert Advisor is based on classic, time-tested indicators . Also, some strategies use Price Action . Every trade is protected by a stop loss  No martingale, no grid, no high risk strategies. All strategies used here are trend following and reversal. Compliance with MM = 4% for each trade is recommended. Question: - Why is testing so slow? Answer: - Be patient, 15 very diff
Logic Machine
Viktor Barilko
5 (1)
Experts
Logic Machine is an automated Forex trading Expert Advisor ideal for EURUSD. The robot analyzes the market and automatically determines entry points based on the identified price fluctuations. The robot uses a dynamic system of profit taking and risk control. To make an entry decision, the robot monitors the formation of divergence and filters the signals taking into account patterns by volume. The robot uses virtual floating Take Profit, Stop Loss. Decisions are made at the opening of the bar.
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.37 (27)
Experts
Goldex AI : le succès d'aujourd'hui sera le fruit de demain SUPER RÉDUCTION POUR UNE DURÉE LIMITÉE ! 2 DERNIERS EXEMPLAIRES POUR 299 USD AVANT QUE LE PRIX N'AUGMENTE. Live Signal > IC Markets Real : Goldex AI High risk set Manuel et fichiers de configuration : Contactez-moi après l'achat pour recevoir le manuel et les fichiers de configuration. Prix : Le prix de départ est de 899 $ et augmentera de 199 $ toutes les dix ventes. Exemplaires disponibles : 2 Goldex AI - Robot de trading avancé av
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.62 (21)
Experts
Aura Black Edition est un EA entièrement automatisé conçu pour trader uniquement l'OR. L'expert a montré des résultats stables sur XAUUSD sur la période 2011-2020. Aucune méthode dangereuse de gestion de l'argent n'est utilisée, pas de martingale, pas de grille ou de scalp. Convient à toutes les conditions de courtier. EA formé avec un réseau neuronal perceptron multicouche (MLP) est une classe de réseau neuronal artificiel à rétroaction (ANN). Le terme MLP est utilisé de manière ambiguë, parfoi
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Experts
Vortex - votre investissement dans l'avenir Le conseiller expert Vortex Gold EA a été conçu spécialement pour négocier l'or (XAU/USD) sur la plateforme Metatrader. Construit à l'aide d'indicateurs exclusifs et d'algorithmes secrets de l'auteur, cet EA utilise une stratégie de négociation complète conçue pour capturer les mouvements rentables sur le marché de l'or. Les éléments clés de cette stratégie comprennent des indicateurs classiques tels que l'indicateur CCI et l'indicateur parabolique, q
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Experts
Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan ou  Quantum King  gratuitement !*** Demande
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) PROMO DE LANCEMENT : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la f
GOLD Dahab MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Experts
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Contact me if you need the settings file, have any questions, or need any assistance. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – mak
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Bienvenue chez Indicement ! PROP FIRM READY ! -> téléchargez les fichiers de l'ensemble   ici PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Offre Combo Ultime     ->     cliquez ici REJOIGNEZ LE GROUPE PUBLIC :   Cliquez ici   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   apporte mes 15 années d'expérience dans la création d'algorithmes de trading professionne
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (10)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Experts
Technologie basée sur l'IA avec ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA est un conseiller expert en trading avancé conçu pour GBPUSD et XAUUSD. Il met l'accent sur la sécurité, des rendements constants et une rentabilité infinie. Contrairement à de nombreux autres EA, qui s'appuient sur des stratégies à haut risque telles que la martingale ou le trading en grille. Infinity EA utilise une stratégie de scalping disciplinée et rentable basée sur un réseau neuronal intégré à l'apprentissage automatique, une tech
Aurum Trader
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
Experts
EA Aurum Trader   combine une stratégie d'évasion et de suivi de tendance avec un maximum de deux transactions par jour. Contactez-moi immédiatement après l'achat pour obtenir un bonus personnel!  Vous pouvez obtenir une copie gratuite de notre Support solide et de notre indicateur de scanner de tendance, veuillez envoyer un mp. Moi!  Veuillez noter que je ne vends pas mes EA ou sets spéciaux sur telegram, ils ne sont disponibles que sur Mql5 et mes fichiers de sets ne sont disponibles que su
Cherma Mt4
Hicham Chergui
2.62 (13)
Experts
CHERMA MT4 – Expert Advisor professionnel pour le trading de l’or basé sur l’intelligence artificielle Cherma MT4 est un système de trading automatisé avancé, conçu spécifiquement pour trader l’or (XAUUSD) en unité de temps de 5 minutes. Il repose entièrement sur l’intelligence artificielle pour analyser le marché et identifier les points d’entrée et de sortie avec précision. Ce robot de trading s’adresse aux traders en quête d’une stratégie de scalping rapide et efficace, en exécutant des diza
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Experts
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
Advanced Scalper
Profalgo Limited
3.96 (114)
Experts
PLUS DE 4 ANS DE RÉSULTATS COMMERCIAUX EN DIRECT     ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/413850 NOUVELLE PROMO : Seulement quelques exemplaires exemplaires disponibles à 349$ Prochain prix : 449$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement ! Assurez-vous de consulter notre "   package combo Ultimate EA   " dans notre   blog promotionnel   !!   LISEZ LE GUIDE D'INSTALLATION AVANT D'EXÉCUTER L'EA !!    ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899 Autres résultats en direct   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/si
HFT Prop Firm EA
Dilwyn Tng
4.97 (627)
Experts
HFT Prop Firm EA, également connu sous le nom de Green Man en raison de son logo distinctif, est un Expert Advisor (EA) conçu spécifiquement pour surmonter les défis ou les évaluations des entreprises de trading propriétaires (prop firms) qui permettent les stratégies de trading à haute fréquence (HFT). Pour une période limitée : utilitaires gratuits d'une valeur de $198 lorsque vous achetez HFT Prop Firm EA Version MT5 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386 Suivi des performances du d
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Experts
VERSION ULTRA-OPTIMISÉE – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , dans sa version MT4, est la version la plus puissante, stable et aboutie à ce jour. HFT est un scalpeur haute fréquence qui négocie exclusivement l'or (XAUUSD) sur l’unité de temps M1, exécutant un grand nombre de trades chaque jour. Il prend en charge un effet de levier allant jusqu'à 1:500 et fonctionne avec des tailles de lot très raisonnables , adaptées à une véritable stratégie de scalping. Pour cette raison, il nécessite des com
Open lock
Sergey Likho
4.07 (43)
Experts
The Expert Advisor helps reduce the account drawdown. To do this, the losing deal is split into multiple small parts, each of these parts is closed separately. The EA can interact with other experts. For example, when a certain drawdown is reached, Open Lock can disable the other expert and start working with its orders. Open lock for MetaTrader 5 is available here Methods used by the EA Locking to prevent a drawdown increase Averaging orders used to cover the loss Partial closure to reduce the
Anibus
Murodillo Eshkuvvatov
Experts
Only 5 copies at 350$- then  price to 600$ Introducing elite Anibus Expert Advisor for Meta Trader 4/5 Why this ea number one in market ? it can work in any pair / metal/ crypto specially design to work crypto currency BTCUSD Why Bitcoin trading 1.   Elite Precision Precision – Redefining Trading Cutting-edge algorithms fine-tuned for pinpoint execution with powerful hedging strategy. Smart setups crafted to navigate risks and seize opportunities. 2. Adaptive Market Strategies with Real-Time Pr
Algo Gold EA
Stuart James Winter
5 (1)
Experts
Présentation d'Algo Gold EA, un conseiller expert sophistiqué et à faible risque, méticuleusement conçu pour les traders à la recherche d'une stratégie de scalping puissante. En mettant l'accent sur la minimisation des pertes et la mise en œuvre d'une gestion solide des risques, ce système de trading automatisé est conçu pour fournir des résultats cohérents dans les comptes réels et démos. L'une des caractéristiques remarquables d'Algo Gold EA est sa capacité à interrompre l'activité commerc
GOLD EAgle mt4
Evgenii Aksenov
4.67 (118)
Experts
Big sale 50% OFF! Price $299. Regular price $599 All our signals are now available on myfxbook:   click here   Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. GOLD EAGLE is a swing strategy that is for the market in flat, which is 80-
Diamond PRO
Fanur Galamov
4.79 (61)
Experts
3 copies left for $299 Next price  --->  $349 Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread protection and an advanced position
Theranto v3
Hossein Davarynejad
Experts
//////  THEHRANTO V3  ///////       https://www.nxfx.ca/                                                                                                                                                             Live Signal  =     signals An expert based on    (   AUD , CAD   ) Download Setfile on Comment    Time frame     =    M15  Working Time    24 hours   5 day week  Make sure To Active Filter News  in  backtest news filter is not working      Have Stop loss Base on Max DD  it is a ful
EA Forex Scalper
Lo Thi Mai Loan
Experts
EA Forex Scalping est un Expert Advisor conçu spécifiquement pour trois paires de devises majeures : EURUSD, USDJPY et GBPUSD. Signaux Il ne reste plus que 1 exemplaire sur 10 à ce prix. Prochain prix : $599.99 Disponible pour MT4 et MT5 MT5 Ne fait appel ni au grid, ni au martingale, ni à l’IA, ni aux réseaux neuronaux, ni à l’arbitrage. Chaque transaction est protégée par un Stop Loss (SL) fixe, adapté à chaque paire. Les profits sont sécurisés par un Trailing Stop. Cet EA fonctionne sur co
Gold Trend Scalping MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (4)
Experts
Bienvenue à Gold Trend Scalping PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : Prochain prix : 899 $ Prix final : 1999$   Gold Trend Scalping est le premier EA que j'ai conçu spécifiquement pour l'or. L'EA utilise une stratégie de trading suivant la tendance basée sur des périodes de temps plus grandes. Il utilise un super trend pour détecter la tendance principale du plus grand cadre temporel, puis ouvre des trades sur des cadres temporels plus petits. L'EA utilise toujours un stop loss fixe pour chaque trade, fix
ToTheMoon MT4
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (1)
Experts
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.55 (11)
Experts
Aura Neuron est un Expert Advisor distinctif qui poursuit la série de systèmes de trading Aura. En s'appuyant sur des réseaux neuronaux avancés et des stratégies de trading classiques de pointe, Aura Neuron offre une approche innovante avec d'excellentes performances potentielles. Entièrement automatisé, cet Expert Advisor est conçu pour négocier des paires de devises telles XAUUSD (GOLD). Il a démontré une stabilité constante sur ces paires de 1999 à 2023. Le système évite les techniques de ges
Plus de l'auteur
EA57 RSI Momentum
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Experts
Forex Grid EA – Built on 15 Years of Trading Experience This Expert Advisor (EA) is the result of over 15 years of dedicated Forex trading and strategy refinement. Designed around a smart grid trading system , it comes with advanced features to manage risk and adapt to market conditions . Unlike traditional grid bots, this EA includes the ability to limit capital exposure by setting a maximum percentage of equity to be used— helping you stay protected in volatile conditions . Key Features: Sm
EA127 EnvelopesX
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Experts
EnvelopesX EA – Smart Adaptive Trading with Built-in Risk Management Overview: EnvelopesX EA is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor designed for traders who demand both precision and flexibility. Using the classic Envelopes indicator , this EA introduces a modern twist by measuring distance from the envelope boundaries using standard deviation , not just raw pips or percentages. This allows the EA to intelligently detect market extremes and execute high-probability entries. Whether you're a trend fol
EA123 Snipper MACD
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Experts
MACD Divergence Pro is an intelligent and adaptive Forex trading robot designed to capitalize on MACD signals and detect divergence patterns that often precede major price reversals. The EA automatically places Buy and Sell trades when: Bearish divergence is detected at market highs Bullish divergence is detected at market lows MACD crossover signals confirm potential entry points Key Features: Fully automated trading using MACD and divergence logic ️ Customizable MACD settings for f
EA119 Monster Fractal
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Experts
Overview Fractal EMA Smart Reversal EA is a powerful Expert Advisor that smartly combines the Fractal indicator and Exponential Moving Average (EMA) to detect high-probability reversal zones. The EA ensures trades are placed only when the price is at a configurable distance below or above the EMA , aligning with oversold (for buy) and overbought (for sell) conditions. Key Features Fractal Signal-Based Entries Trades are triggered by valid Fractal patterns to detect local market tops and bot
Platinum Moon Rocket
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Experts
The Platinum Moon Rocket EMA Grid EA is a super winning expert advisor that leverages intelligent logic to identify precise entry opportunities by analyzing price action around dynamic EMA boundaries. This is not just another grid bot — it is built to understand the market structure and adapt its behavior to current conditions. Core Trading Logic: The bot uses a dual EMA system: Signal EMA: defines dynamic upper and lower boundaries based on price movement. Trend EMA: identifies the main dire
EA208 BestEMA ATR
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Experts
EMA Momentum ATR Bot – Smart Trend Entry Expert Advisor This advanced trading bot is designed to take high-probability trades using a combination of EMA crossovers , ADX momentum , and ATR-based dynamic risk management . How it works: Monitors fast and slow EMA lines. When the distance between EMAs narrows to a predefined pip range and ADX > 30 , it signals strong momentum and potential trend initiation. The bot enters buy or sell trades accordingly. Uses the Average True Range (ATR) to dynam
EA211 Reversal Scalp
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Experts
Clear Reversal Scalper EA This Expert Advisor is designed to identify sharp market reversal opportunities by detecting a predefined number of consecutive bullish or bearish candles, signaling potential exhaustion of the current trend. Once the reversal pattern is detected, the EA enters a trade in the direction of the large reversal candle, capitalizing on momentum for a quick scalp. This strategy works best in volatile sessions. Key Features: Reversal Pattern Detection: Customizable setting to
EA125 MultiFXFadeEdge
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Experts
Have you ever entered a breakout trade, only to watch the market instantly reverse and wish you had taken the opposite side? MultiFX FadeEdge is designed specifically for this frustrating scenario. This intelligent EA is built to identify potential range breakouts and instantly assess whether the move is genuine or a fake breakout . When a fakeout is confirmed, the bot fades the breakout and places a trade in the opposite direction , turning market traps into profit opportunities. Powered by eng
EA132 MultiFX ICT Striker
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Experts
This MultiFX ICT Striker Expert Advisor is built on proven ICT (Inner Circle Trader) concepts, specializing in detecting smart money zones and executing trades in the opposite direction to capture powerful pullbacks and reversals . When the bot detects an ICT zone —typically around liquidity pools or imbalanced price structures—it places precision entries against the current move , allowing you to trade pullbacks like the institutions do. These pullbacks often present high-probability reversal z
EA135 MultiFX MomentumScaler
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Experts
MultiFX Momentum Scaler Bot is a powerful, smart trading Expert Advisor that combines momentum-based scaling and dynamic grid strategy to adapt to ever-changing market conditions. This bot opens multiple positions when the price moves in the direction of the short-term trend , the ADX indicator exceeds a predefined threshold , and the market is also trading above a major trend line . It scales in intelligently, increasing lot sizes to accelerate profit when momentum is in your favor. If the mark
EA139 MultiFX RSI Guardian
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Experts
MultiFX RSI Guardian is a powerful and intelligent Expert Advisor (EA) designed for traders who want to combine precision entries based on RSI levels with the flexibility of an adaptive grid recovery strategy . This EA monitors overbought and oversold market conditions in real-time. Trades are entered when the RSI crosses a configurable threshold , allowing you to adapt the bot to different pairs and market environments. Key Features: Configurable RSI Period and Thresholds (e.g. 70/30 or cu
EA140 MultiFX CrossFire MA
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Experts
The MultiFX CrossFire MA is an Expert Advisor designed to trade with high precision using the 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) channel . The main trading logic is based on: Buy entry : when the candle crosses from below the lower boundary of the 20 SMA and then breaks through the upper boundary, the EA opens a long position. Sell entry : when the candle crosses from above the upper boundary of the 20 SMA and then breaks through the lower boundary, the EA opens a short position. If the marke
EA57 RSI Momentum MT5
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Experts
Forex Grid EA – Built on 15 Years of Trading Experience This Expert Advisor (EA) is the result of over 15 years of dedicated Forex trading and strategy refinement. Designed around a smart   grid trading system , it comes with advanced features to   manage risk and adapt to market conditions . Unlike traditional grid bots, this EA includes the ability to   limit capital exposure   by setting a maximum percentage of equity to be used— helping you stay protected in volatile conditions . Key Feat
EA123 Sniper MACD MT5
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Experts
MACD Divergence Pro is an intelligent and adaptive Forex trading robot designed to capitalize on MACD signals and detect divergence patterns that often precede major price reversals. The EA automatically places   Buy and Sell trades   when:   Bearish divergence   is detected at market highs   Bullish divergence   is detected at market lows MACD crossover signals confirm potential entry points Key Features: Fully automated trading using MACD and divergence logic ️ Customizable MACD se
EA119 Monster Fractal MT5
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Experts
Overview Fractal EMA Smart Reversal EA is a powerful Expert Advisor that smartly combines the   Fractal indicator   and   Exponential Moving Average (EMA)   to detect high-probability reversal zones. The EA ensures trades are placed   only when the price is at a configurable distance below or above the EMA , aligning with oversold (for buy) and overbought (for sell) conditions.   Key Features Fractal Signal-Based Entries Trades are triggered by valid   Fractal patterns   to detect local mar
Platinum Moon Rocket MT5
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Experts
The   Platinum Moon Rocket EMA Grid EA   is a   super winning expert advisor   that leverages intelligent logic to identify precise entry opportunities by analyzing price action around dynamic EMA boundaries. This is not just another grid bot — it is built to understand the market structure and adapt its behavior to current conditions. Core Trading Logic: The bot uses a dual EMA system: Signal EMA:   defines dynamic upper and lower boundaries based on price movement. Trend EMA:   identifies t
EA125 MultiFXFadeEdge MT5
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Experts
Have you ever entered a breakout trade, only to watch the market instantly reverse and   wish   you had taken the   opposite   side? MultiFX FadeEdge   is designed specifically for this frustrating scenario. This intelligent EA is built to identify potential   range breakouts   and instantly assess whether the move is genuine or a   fake breakout . When a fakeout is confirmed, the bot   fades   the breakout and places a trade in the   opposite direction , turning market traps into profit opportu
EA132 MultiFX ICT Striker MT5
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Experts
This MultiFX ICT Striker Expert Advisor is built on proven   ICT (Inner Circle Trader)   concepts, specializing in detecting smart money zones and executing trades in the   opposite direction   to capture powerful   pullbacks and reversals . When the bot detects an   ICT zone —typically around liquidity pools or imbalanced price structures—it places precision entries   against the current move , allowing you to trade pullbacks like the institutions do. These pullbacks often present   high-probab
EA139 MultiFX RSI Guardian MT5
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Experts
MultiFX RSI Guardian   is a powerful and intelligent Expert Advisor (EA) designed for traders who want to combine   precision entries based on RSI levels   with the flexibility of an   adaptive grid recovery strategy . This EA monitors   overbought and oversold market conditions   in real-time. Trades are entered when the RSI crosses a   configurable threshold , allowing you to adapt the bot to different pairs and market environments.   Key Features:   Configurable RSI Period and Thresholds
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis