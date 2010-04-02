Auto Trail Buy

i wont go into much details with this EA as it is basically the same as the Auto Trailing Stop Scalper

except this one is for BUY TRADES ONLY whilst the other is for SELL TRADES ONLY

I separated the functions so it will be a lot easier for even a beginner trader to use

i stand by my product 100% that it works as i say it does and as i mentioned before anyone purchases them and would like some ideas send me a message

Once i get at least 100 purchases i will create a telegram group where i will post daily all my trades and trade setups where i will drop my Scalper all we can all win together and yes i am also using it.....

I have been trading for the past 7 years and trust me there are secrets on the charts that only a trained eye can see.....

So i wish you all the best in your Trading Journey and may you make lots of profits!!!

i am in the process of coding an Indicator that will tell you where when and why to take the best possible entry with little to no drawdown 90% win rate so stay tuned and the good news is this will be free to all my customers!!



