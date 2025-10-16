Trade Vision

TradeVision is a simple and elegant performance indicator for MetaTrader 5. It was designed to give traders a clear and instant overview of their results. Gone are the days of digging through your account history! TradeVision displays a comprehensive and visually intuitive dashboard directly on your trading chart.

At a glance, you can assess your efficiency and make more informed decisions. The widget displays your real-time performance statistics, segmented by key periods for a detailed and relevant analysis. Its clean interface, with its color codes and dynamic progress bars, transforms your raw data into actionable insights.

Key Features

Multi-Period Tracking: Analyze your profits and losses for the current day, the current month, the previous month, and the entire year . You can enable or disable each section according to your needs .

Essential Performance Indicators: For each period, TradeVision automatically calculates and displays: Profit/Loss in percentage and amount . The total number of trades . Win and loss rates in percentage . The Profit Factor , a crucial indicator of your strategy's profitability . Average win and loss per trade .

Customizable Position: You can place the Widget in any corner of your chart for perfect integration into your workspace .

Intuitive Visualization: Colors guide you instantly: green for profits, red for losses , and distinct colors for the Profit Factor to quickly assess its quality . A visual performance bar gives you an immediate idea of the magnitude of your results

Automatic Updates: The data is refreshed at a regular interval, ensuring you always have the most recent information at a glance without overloading your platform .

Whether you are a day trader looking to optimize your daily performance or a swing trader analyzing monthly trends, TradeVision is the essential tool to stay in control and trade with a clear vision.

Parameters Documentation

Here is the description of the parameters you can configure in the "Inputs" tab of the indicator on MetaTrader 5.

Widget Position : Determines in which corner of the chart the dashboard will be displayed . Top Left: Displays the widget in the top left corner . Top Right: Displays the widget in the top right corner . Bottom Left: Displays the widget in the bottom left corner . Bottom Right: Displays the widget in the bottom right corner . Default value : Top Left .

Refresh Interval (seconds) : Specifies the frequency, in seconds, at which the widget's statistics are updated . A lower value provides more "live" data but may consume slightly more resources. Value type : Integer (e.g., 60 for one minute). Default value : 60 .

Use Color Separation : Enables or disables a distinct background color for each period section (Day, Month, Year) to improve readability . true: Each section will have its own colored background . false : All sections will have the same background color as the main panel. Default value : true .

Show Today Statistics : Shows or hides the section containing trading statistics for the current day . Options : true (show), false (hide). Default value : true .

Show Current Month : Shows or hides the section containing trading statistics for the current month . Options : true (show), false (hide). Default value : true .

Show Previous Month : Shows or hides the section containing trading statistics for the previous month . Options : true (show), false (hide). Default value : true .

Show Year to Date : Shows or hides the section containing trading statistics since the beginning of the current year . Options : true (show), false (hide). Default value : true





