Trade Vision

TradeVision is a simple and elegant performance indicator for MetaTrader 5. It was designed to give traders a clear and instant overview of their results. Gone are the days of digging through your account history! TradeVision displays a comprehensive and visually intuitive dashboard directly on your trading chart.

At a glance, you can assess your efficiency and make more informed decisions. The widget displays your real-time performance statistics, segmented by key periods for a detailed and relevant analysis. Its clean interface, with its color codes and dynamic progress bars, transforms your raw data into actionable insights.

Key Features

  • Multi-Period Tracking: Analyze your profits and losses for the current day, the current month, the previous month, and the entire year . You can enable or disable each section according to your needs .

  • Essential Performance Indicators: For each period, TradeVision automatically calculates and displays:

    • Profit/Loss in percentage and amount .

    • The total number of trades .

    • Win and loss rates in percentage .

    • The Profit Factor, a crucial indicator of your strategy's profitability .

    • Average win and loss per trade .

  • Customizable Position: You can place the Widget in any corner of your chart for perfect integration into your workspace .

  • Intuitive Visualization: Colors guide you instantly: green for profits, red for losses , and distinct colors for the Profit Factor to quickly assess its quality . A visual performance bar gives you an immediate idea of the magnitude of your results

  • Automatic Updates: The data is refreshed at a regular interval, ensuring you always have the most recent information at a glance without overloading your platform .

Whether you are a day trader looking to optimize your daily performance or a swing trader analyzing monthly trends, TradeVision is the essential tool to stay in control and trade with a clear vision.

Parameters Documentation

Here is the description of the parameters you can configure in the "Inputs" tab of the indicator on MetaTrader 5.

  • Widget Position: Determines in which corner of the chart the dashboard will be displayed .

    • Top Left: Displays the widget in the top left corner .

    • Top Right: Displays the widget in the top right corner .

    • Bottom Left: Displays the widget in the bottom left corner .

    • Bottom Right: Displays the widget in the bottom right corner .

    • Default value: Top Left .

  • Refresh Interval (seconds): Specifies the frequency, in seconds, at which the widget's statistics are updated . A lower value provides more "live" data but may consume slightly more resources.

    • Value type: Integer (e.g., 60 for one minute).

    • Default value: 60 .

  • Use Color Separation: Enables or disables a distinct background color for each period section (Day, Month, Year) to improve readability .

    • true: Each section will have its own colored background .

    • false : All sections will have the same background color as the main panel.

    • Default value: true .

  • Show Today Statistics: Shows or hides the section containing trading statistics for the current day .

    • Options: true (show), false (hide).

    • Default value: true .

  • Show Current Month: Shows or hides the section containing trading statistics for the current month .

    • Options: true (show), false (hide).

    • Default value: true .

  • Show Previous Month: Shows or hides the section containing trading statistics for the previous month .

    • Options: true (show), false (hide).

    • Default value: true .

  • Show Year to Date: Shows or hides the section containing trading statistics since the beginning of the current year .

    • Options: true (show), false (hide).

    • Default value: true


Yazarın diğer ürünleri
AntiSWAPcleaner
Arnaud Soulas
Yardımcı programlar
AntiSwapCleaner is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to protect a trading account against losses caused by negative swaps (overnight fees charged for holding an open position). It runs in the background and monitors open positions matching a given Magic Number (or manual trades if enabled). It calculates the applicable swap for each position (long or short) and compares the current profit of the position with the estimated swap. If the profit is lower than the swap (i.e. the position risks costin
TendencyView
Arnaud Soulas
Göstergeler
TendencyView is an MQL5 indicator/expert designed to display and analyze the trend of a financial asset (the current symbol) across multiple timeframes in parallel: H1, H4, and D1. It calculates fast and slow moving averages for each timeframe, compares their crossovers, and determines the trend: TREND_UP (bullish)  -> Fast MA > Slow MA TREND_DOWN (bearish)  -> Fast MA < Slow MA TREND_SIDEWAYS (sideways)  -> No clear consensus On the chart, regardless of the timeframe, it displays color panels
EA Risk Guardian PRO
Arnaud Soulas
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA Risk Guardian v76 EA Risk Guardian represents a new generation of automated trading robots, designed to deliver a professional and secure approach to algorithmic trading. This system stands out thanks to its multi-level validation architecture, which analyzes each market opportunity from several angles before making any decision. The robot operates through an intelligent three-phase workflow. First, it evaluates the main market trend by analyzing the ADX across three different timeframes, p
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt